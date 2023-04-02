Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hampton Social Delray

40 Northeast 7th Avenue

100

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Beverage - Bar Menu

Featured Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Frosé

$16.00

Froze Shot

Hampton Mimosa

$10.00

Hampton Vibes

$14.00

I Glitterally Can't

$16.00

The Honey Cove

$16.00

Ocean Eyes

$17.00Out of stock

The Getaway

$17.00Out of stock

Summer in The East End

$16.00Out of stock

Beaches & Cream

$14.00Out of stock

Daisy G&T

$17.00Out of stock

Pink Solstice

$16.00Out of stock

Route 27 Mule

$15.00

Rose Sangaria

$14.00

Red Sangaria

$14.00

White Sangaria

$14.00

Starlet Espresso Martini

$18.00

Yacht Shots

$60.00Out of stock

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Kamakize

$10.00

Lemondrop

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$13.00

Misty Rose

$17.00

Daiquiri Deux

$16.00

Winter Solstice

$17.00

Gardners Bay Breeze

$17.00

Call Me Old Fashioned

$17.00

Vibe Spritz

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Irish coffee

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Shell Cocktails

Shell I Glitterally Can't

$42.00

Hampton Mimosa Kit

$40.00

Shell Route 27 Mule

$42.00

Shell Honey Cove

$42.00

Shell Frose

$42.00

Shell Starlet Espresso Martini

$51.00

Shell The Getaway

$48.00Out of stock

Shell Summer in The East End

$45.00Out of stock

Shell Daisy G&T

$48.00Out of stock

Shell Beaches & Cream

$39.00Out of stock

Shell Pink Solstice

$45.00Out of stock

Shell Ocean Eyes

$48.00Out of stock

Shell Misty Rose

$48.00

Shell Daiquiri Deux

$45.00

Shell Gardners Bay

$48.00

Shell Winter Solstice

$48.00

Shell Lighthouse

$24.00

Shell Sand Dunes & Sunsets

$27.00

Shell The Shoreline

$24.00

Shell Vibe Spritz

$39.00

Liquor

Absolut Elyx 1.5

$15.00

Belvedere 1.5

$16.00

Chopin 1.5

$15.00

Grey Goose 1.5

$16.00

Ketel One 1.5

$15.00

Sneaky Fox 1.5

$11.00

Titos 1.5

$15.00

Hangar One 1 .5

$11.00Out of stock

Absolut Elyx 2.0

$17.00

Belvedere 2.0

$18.00

Chopin 2.0

$17.00

Grey Goose 2.0

$18.00

Ketel One 2.0

$18.00

Sneak Fox 2.0

$13.00

Titos 2.0

$17.00

Hangar One 2.0

$13.00Out of stock

Absolut Elyx 3.0

$18.00

Belvedere 3.0

$20.00

Chopin 3.0

$19.00

Grey Goose 3.0

$20.00

Ketel One 3.0

$20.00

Sneaky Fox 3.0

$16.00

Titos 3.0

$18.00

Jameson 1.5

$11.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon 2.0

$23.00

Angel's Envy 1.5

$14.00

Ardbeg 10 1.5

$16.00

Baker's 1.5

$18.00

Basil Hayden's 1.5

$12.00

Blanton's 1.5

$17.00Out of stock

Bookers 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace 1.5

$9.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon 1.5

$10.00

Bulleit Rye 1.5

$11.00

Crown Royal 1.5

$13.00

Dewars 1.5

$11.00

Evan Williams 1.5

$13.00

Few Bourbon 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses 1.5

$13.00

Garrison Brothers 1.5

$14.00Out of stock

Garrison Brothers Cowboy 1.5

$16.00Out of stock

George T Stagg 1.5

$24.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12 Year 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Year 1.5

$22.00

Glenlivet 18 1.5

$25.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10 YO 1.5

$13.00

Heavens Door Bourbon

$11.00Out of stock

Heavens Door Rye

$11.00Out of stock

High West Rye 1.5

$13.00

Jack Daniels 1.5

$10.00

Jameson 1.5

$11.00

Johnie Walker Blue 1.5

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1.5

$16.00

Knob Creek 1.5

$17.00

Lagavulin 16 1.5

$27.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10 YO 1.5

$15.00

Macallan 12 Year 1.5

$15.00

Macallan 18 1.5

$34.00

Makers Mark 1.5

$12.00

Oban 14 1.5

$20.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 1.5

$17.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye 1.5

$9.00

Templeton 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Toki 1.5

$19.00

Tullamore Dew 1.5

$11.00Out of stock

Whistlepig 10 Year 1.5

$25.00

Woodford Reserve 1.5

$14.00

Wild Turkey 1.5

$13.00

Green Brier 1.5

$11.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearest

$12.00Out of stock

Angel's Envy 2.0

$17.00

Ardbeg 10 2.0

$17.00

Bakers 2.0

$21.00

Basil Hayden's 2.0

$19.00

Blanton's 2.0

$25.00Out of stock

Booker's 2.0

$19.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace 2.0

$14.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon 2.0

$15.00

Bulleit Rye 2.0

$17.00

Crown Royal 2.0

$16.00

Dewars 2.0

$14.00

Evan Williams 2.0

$14.00

Few Bourbon 2.0

$19.00Out of stock

Four Roses 2.0

$14.00

Garrison Brother 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Garrison Brother Cowboy 2.0

$19.00Out of stock

George T. Stagg 2.0

$30.00Out of stock

Glenfiddich 12 year 2.0

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Year 2.0

$24.00

Glenlivet 18 2.0

$30.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10 YO 2.0

$17.00

Heavens Door Bourbon

$13.00Out of stock

Heavens Door Rye

$13.00Out of stock

High West Rye 2.0

$16.00

Jack Daniels 2.0

$14.00

Jameson 2.0

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2.0

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue 2.0

$55.00

Knob Creek 2.0

$20.00

Lagavulin 16 2.0

$29.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10 YO 2.0

$20.00

Macallan 12 2.0

$23.00

Macallan 18 2.0

$65.00

Makers Mark 2.0

$15.00

Oban 14 2.0

$25.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 2.0

$24.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye 2.0

$14.00

Templeton Rye 2.0

$17.00Out of stock

Toki 2.0

$17.00

Tullamore Dew 2.0

$12.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearst 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Whistlepig 10 Year 2.0

$28.00

Wild Turkey 2.0

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve 2.0

$16.00

Green Brier 2.0

$11.00Out of stock

Banhez 1.5

$10.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo 1.5

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco 1.5

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal 1.5

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado 1.5

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado 1.5

$20.00

Cuervo Tradicional Blanco 1.5

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 1.5

$27.00

Don Julio Anejo 1.5

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco 1.5

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado 1.5

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo 1.5

$18.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco 1.5

$15.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado 1.5

$17.00Out of stock

Milagro 1.5

$13.00Out of stock

Peloton 1.5

$9.00Out of stock

El Jimador 1.5

$13.00

Cincoro Blanco 1.5

$16.00

Cincoro Anejo 1.5

$20.00

Cincoro Reposado 1.5

$18.00

Vida Mezcal 1.5

$13.00

Calirosa 1.5

$15.00

Komos Cristalino 1.5

$17.00

Partida Blanco 1.5

$15.00

Partida Reposado 1.5

$17.00

Partida Anejo 1.5

$18.00

Banhez 2.0

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo 2.0

$23.00

Casamigos Blanco 2.0

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal 2.0

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado 2.0

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado 2.0

$24.00

Don 1942 2.0

$36.00

Don Anejo 2.0

$22.00

Don Blanco 2.0

$18.00

Don Repo 2.0

$20.00

El Jimador 2.0

$15.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Anejo 2.0

$27.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco 2.0

$21.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Repo 2.0

$23.00Out of stock

Milagro 2.0

$14.00Out of stock

Peloton 2.0

$14.00Out of stock

Tradicional Blanco 2.0

$13.00

Cincoro Blanco 2.0

$19.00

Cincoro Anejo 2.0

$23.00

Cincoro Reposado 2.0

$21.00

Vida Mezcal 2.0

$16.00

Calirosa 2.0

$21.00

Komos 2.0

$23.00

Partida Blanco 2.0

$17.00

Partida Reposado 2.0

$18.00

Partida Anejo 2.0

$19.00

Bacardi 1.5

$11.00

Captain Morgan Spiced 1.5

$11.00

Mount Gay 1.5

$11.00

Mount Gay XO 1.5

$14.00

Plantation 146 Proof 1.5

$12.00Out of stock

Plantation 20 1.5

$14.00

Plantation 3 Stars 1.5

$12.00

Plantation Dark Rum 1.5

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple 1.5

$9.00Out of stock

Zaya 1.5

$11.00Out of stock

Rum Haven

$11.00Out of stock

Bacardi 2.0

$13.00

Captain Morgan Spice 2.0

$13.00

Mount Gay X0 2.0

$18.00

Plantation 146 Proof 2.0

$15.00Out of stock

Plantation 20 2.0

$18.00

Plantation 3 Stars 2.0

$14.00

Plantation Dark Rum 2.0

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple 2.0

$12.00Out of stock

Zaya 2.0

$13.00Out of stock

Rum Haven

$13.00Out of stock