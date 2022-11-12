Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

The Handover/ King's Ransom

40 Reviews

$

728 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Up to three toppings
Specialty Pizza

The whole Thing

Cheese

$20.00

Up to three toppings

$25.00

Four or More

$27.00

Specialty Pizza

$25.00

Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Poppers

$10.25

Onion Rings

$7.50

Fries

$6.50

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Garlic Knots

$7.50

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Ceasar Salad

$9.50

NA Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Lost Rhino Rootbeer

$4.50

Beer and Wine

Froze

$13.50

Weeks bottle

$3.00

Aslin Extra Sexy 16oz

Aslin No Backsies 16oz

$12.50

Aslin Old Towne Lager 16oz

$11.00

Avery Ellie's Brown 12oz

$9.00

Beale's Oktoberfest 12oz

$9.50

Clausthaler 12oz

$7.00

Crooked Run Coast 16oz

$11.50

Crooked run Raspberry 16oz

$13.50

Crooked Run Reckless 16oz

$13.00

Duck Rabbit Doppelbock 12oz

$12.50

Duclaw Regular Beer 12oz

$8.00

Duclaw Sour Me America 12oz

$8.50

Eliot Ness Amber 12oz

$9.00

Grapefruit Hibiscus Cider 12oz

$8.50

Lost Rhino Face Plant 12oz

$9.00

New Planet Blonde 12oz

$10.50

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale 12oz

$7.50

Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils 12oz

$7.50Out of stock

PC Oktoberfest 12oz

$8.50

PC Optimal Wit 12oz

$8.00

RAR Nanticoke Nectar 12oz

$8.50

Solace Air Gourdin 16oz

$10.50

Solace Crazy Pils 16oz

$10.50

Solace New New IPA 16oz

$12.00

Solace Partly Cloudy IPA 16oz

$13.00

Solace Suns Out Hops Out IPA 12oz

$8.00

Thin Man Pills Mafia 16oz

$10.50

Victory Golden Monkey Tripel 12oz

$8.00

Victory Sour Monkey 12oz

$8.50

GLS Broad Bent Rosé

$7.50

Broad Bent Rosé BTL

$30.00

GLS Columbia Red

$9.00

Columbia Red BTL

$36.00

GLS Early Mountain Cab

$13.00

Early Mountain Cab BTL

$52.00

GLS Forge Reisling

$13.00

Forge Reisling BTL

$52.00

GLS Monte Gravet

$8.00

Monte Gravet BTL

$32.00

GLS On the Line Red

$11.00

On The Line Red BTL

$44.00

GLS Sea Pearl Sav Blanc

$9.00

Sea Pearl Sav Blanc BTL

$36.00

GLS Solena Pinot Gris

$15.00

Solena Pinot Gris BTL

$60.00

GLS Solena Pinot Noir

$14.00

Solena Pinot Noir BTL

$56.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
The Handover/ King's Ransom image
Main pic

