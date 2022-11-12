Sushi & Japanese
The Handover/ King's Ransom
40 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant