The Hangar Grill Pub

review star

No reviews yet

5 North Washington Street

La Crosse, IN 46348

Order Again

Appetizer

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.00

golden fried shrimp tossed in spicey bang bang sauce

Pulled pork Nachos

$8.00

corn tortillas,pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce jelapenos onions, cheese

Appetizer 6 Hot Wings

$11.00

Breaded and fried choice of sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Dinner Burger

1/2 lb cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2 pound, Pretzel bun

Bacon Blue Burger

$13.00

Char broiled 1/2 pound, choice of

Pilots Choice Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound patty, sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Captain's Choice burger

$13.00

1/2-pound patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and fried cheese

Patty Melt

$12.00

1/2 lb patty, grilled onions, swiss cheese, on grilled rye

Dinner Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hand breaded and fried,, dipped in Buffalo sauce, Topped Blue cheese, ranch dressing, Lettuce, tomato and onion

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Seasoned slow roasted pork shoulder served on a bun, LTO o/s

Reuben

$12.00

Italian Beef

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Lake Perch Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken

Crispy Fried hand breaded chicken breast, on a bun, LTO o/s

Wings

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak Meal

$16.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll, and gravy

Dinner Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, cucumber, red onion, Toasted croutons, shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken breast

Chopped Salad W/ Chicken

$11.00

Mixed salad greens, diced chicken, diced ham, bacon, tomato, onion, cheese

Chopped Salad

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Colesaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

jalapeno

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Wednesday Wings Special

Wings Wednesday Min 6

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Drinks

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Great food and Pub

5 North Washington Street, La Crosse, IN 46348

