The Hangar SUA

555 South Colorado Avenue

Suite 106

Stuart, FL 34994

Order Again

Popular Items

$100 Burger
Steak Salad
The Fat Albert

Pre-Flight

Ahi Wonton Tacos

$14.00

Three fried wontons, seaweed salad, kimchi marinated raw tuna, teriyaki sriracha glaze, wasabi aioli

Buffalorida Chicken Dip

$13.00

Chef Jake's take on an old classic. Can you take the heat? Ask for a side of Atomic hot sauce if you are feeling brave! Topped with melted blue cheese and served with corn tortilla chips

Confusion Corner Charcuterie

$18.00

Selection of meats, cheeses and other accoutrements served with a twist...inside a Bavarian pretzel!

Crab Spring Rolls

$13.00

Majestic blue lump crab, roasted jalapeño, pimento cheese, deep-fried, sweet chili dipping sauce

Jalapeño & Bacon Tater Kegs

$11.00

Jumbo tater tots stuffed with jalapeño, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of BA Hangar Sauce

Nacho Mamas Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, blend of cheeses, smoked brisket, corn salsa, candied jalapeños, side of sour cream and house Pico de Gallo

Lites

Ahi Mandarin

$19.00

Crisp iceberg, green onion, cucumber, tomato, wasabi peas, mandarin oranges, thin-sliced marinated raw tuna. Side of ginger dressing.

Arugula & Goat

$16.00Out of stock

Baby arugula, goat cheese, fresh melon, crispy prosciutto, served with sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Half KORK's Charred Romaine

$9.00

Half order: Butter-rubbed romaine hearts charred, shaved parmesan, red pepper citrus oil, Caesar drizzle, croutons

Half Witham Wedge

$9.00

Half order: Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced onion, cherry tomato, crispy chicken strips, bacon bits, blue cheese dressing with crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle

Hangar House

$13.00

Spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, choice of dressing

KORK's Charred Romaine

$13.00

Butter-rubbed romaine hearts charred, shaved parmesan, red pepper citrus oil, Caesar drizzle, croutons

Steak Salad

$18.00

Chopped iceberg & romaine heart, corn salsa, tomato, grilled avocado, cotija cheese, grilled marinated steak tips, house balsamic ranch dressing

The 1905

$16.00

A true state staple, just upgraded. A blend of iceberg & romaine, ham, prosciutto, pork belly, Spanish green olives, Swiss & Romano cheese, heirloom cherry tomato served with a side of famous 1905 dressing!

Witham Wedge

$17.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, diced onion, cherry tomato, crispy chicken strips, bacon bits, blue cheese dressing with crumbled blue cheese, balsamic reduction drizzle

Flatbreads

Black & Blue

$17.00

Steak tips, caramelized onion, sautéed spinach, blue cheese drizzle

Prosciutto & Gouda

$16.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, baby arugula, pine nuts, pear slices, shredded gouda, balsamic drizzle

Spinach & Bella

Spinach & Bella

$14.00

Portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, melted cheese blend, artichoke pesto, red pepper purée

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Sliced pineapple, sweet Thai chili sauce, shredded cheese, wasabi micro-greens

Hands & Plates

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

8oz. fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with smoked gouda, house-made pickles and candied jalapeños. Sauce: *Mild, *Medium, *Great Balls of Fire, *Atomic *Ask Chef for a Waiver (yes it's a flavor, ...no we're not joking)

Flaming Rainbow Rachel

$18.00

'Fuity Pebble' crusted Mahi tossed in buffalo sauce, coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, butter-grilled rye bread

Key Largo Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Lightly fried Fish of the Day, Bimini bread, ripe tomato, American cheese, homemade tartar sauce

Portobello P51 Wrap

$15.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, Alouette cheese, Romaine. Seared to perfection in a grilled flour tortilla!

Rainbow Rachel

Rainbow Rachel

$18.00

'Fuity Pebble' crusted Mahi, coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, butter-grilled rye bread

Soaring Turkey Club Wrap

$16.00

Smoked turkey, pork belly, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato. A strip of BA Hangar sauce and it's ready for TAKEOFF!

Square "Mahi" Fish & Chips

$16.00

Tired from walking the coastline, looking for that big ole...fish? We've got you. Fresh fried Mahi strips atop crispy French fries, side of coleslaw

Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled steak tips, grilled onion, peppers, fresh Pico de Gallo, Sriracha sour cream

The Afterburner

$16.00

Grilled cheesy trio, thick bacon, jalapeños, tomato, sourdough toast. Served with a side of IPA beer cheese dipping sauce...not to be cheesy, but this one will never let you lose that lovin' feeling!

The Fat Albert

$17.00

Aka the Florida Keys spy blimp keeping tabs on Cuba! A traditional Florida staple, the Cuban sandwich... with a little extra hidden under the deck. Grilled ham & mojo pork butt, Swiss cheese, house-made pickles, IPA & pepper infused mustard-seed caviar

Burgers/Sliders

$100 Burger

$100 Burger

$17.00

Angus beef blend, American cheese, LTO, pickle, BA Hangar Sauce on a toasted bun

Allapattah 'Shroom Burger

$16.00

Grilled protobello, onion, roasted red peppers, smoked gouda cheese, garlic aioli

Hangar Sliders

$15.00

(2) sliders with Angus beef blend, American cheese, LTO, pickle, BA Hangar Sauce on a toasted bun

Pimento Burger

$17.00

Pimento cheese, peppered bacon, baby spinach, sliced onion

The Hoss Burger

$19.00

Thick-cut bacon, aged cheddar, smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, LTO, pickle

Wings

1/2 Pound

$8.00

1 Pound

$15.00

1 1/2 Pounds

$24.00

2 Pounds

$30.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

GF Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

GF Tenders

$6.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cinnamon Pretzel

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$10.00

Soda

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee

Decaf

$3.00

Regular

$3.00

Tea

Sweet

$3.50

Unsweet

$3.50

Dawgs

Graham Dog

$15.00

Jumbo Hotdog

$14.00

Plane Jane

$12.00

Dips

Hangar Beer Cheese

$14.00

Buffalorida Chicken Dip

$11.00

Noshes

Crab Spring Rolls

$13.00

Ahi Wonton Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Nachos

$14.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Tater Kegs

$11.00

Drink Specials

Fireball Shot

$4.00

Frose

$5.00

Quirk (16)

$3.00

Sailfish Moore's Creek (12)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Incredible flavors driven by local product, a vibing atmosphere, Somm selected wines and COLD ASS BEER!

Website

Location

555 South Colorado Avenue, Suite 106, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

