Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Departure Lounge At The Hangar

review star

No reviews yet

1602 South Main Street

Maryville, MO 64468

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Three Meat Pizza

Preboarding Items

Cheesy Flatbread

Cheesy Flatbread

$6.50

Crispy and chewy crust covered in our mozzarella/colby cheese blend. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Cheese Nachos

$4.00

Salads

Lettuce Dream mix topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, bacon bits and colby jack cheese. Choice of dressings: ranch, 1000 island or raspberryo vinaigrette.
Maryville Market Salad

Maryville Market Salad

$7.50

Fresh locally grown butter lettuce from Lettuce Dream, dried cranberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shredded bacon, and topped with colby jack cheese. Comes with your choice of ranch, thousand island, or our homemade raspberry vinaigrette.

Paninos

Our version of the perfect crispy, chewy flatbread folded sandwich with fresh ingredients tucked inside. Served with your choice of any two dipping sauces.
Southwest

Southwest

$10.50

Shredded chicken tossed with peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and TexMex seasoning

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Ground beef, bacon, onions, Colby cheese, tossed with our special burger seasonings

Asian

Asian

$10.50

Shredded chicken, cabbage, peppers & onions, tossed with traditional Asian spices

Standard Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Classic pizza combo with house made sauce and plenty of cheese.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$8.50

Old world classic tomato sauce with sliced whole milk mozzarella and finished with fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.50

Brick oven crust with just the right amounty of our classic sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$10.50

Brick oven crust with our classic sauce, crumbled Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$10.50

Our three meat combo of pepperoni, ground beef and Italian sausage on top of our classic sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Three Meat Pizza

Three Meat Pizza

$10.50

Our three meat combo of pepperoni, ground beef and Italian sausage on top of our classic sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Beef Pizza

Beef Pizza

$10.50

Hearty ground beef sits on top of our classic sauce with plenty of mozzarella cheese.

Specialty Pizzas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.50

Ranch dressing instead of tomato sauce on a pizza? Yes! Along with diced chicken, bacon and mozzarella cheese.

Mac N Cheese Pizza

Mac N Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Brick oven crust covered in house made creamy mac & cheese, topped with shredded chicken, bacon, mozzarella, feta and three cheese blend.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$10.50

Brick oven roasted green peppers and onions; black olives and mushrooms atop our classic sauce, lots of mozzerella and feta cheese. Finished with a nut free homemade basil/spinach pesto.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Buffalo New York's favorite pie: house made ranch/buffalo sauce toppedf with spicy chicken, colby jack and mozzerella cheeses, chopped onions and just the right amount of Buffalo Hot Sauce.

Sandwiches

Bombardier

Bombardier

$9.50

Tony Soprano special; your choice of ham or roast turkey; pepperoni, mozzerella cheese, tomato pesto and sweet roasted peppers with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

Tail Wind

Tail Wind

$9.50

Our signature bread piled high with your choice of ham or roast turkey; bacon, mozzerella cheese, ranch sauce and topped with sweet and spicy pepper bacon jam.

Puddle Jumper

Puddle Jumper

$9.50Out of stock

An east coast favorite combo of roast turkey or tender ham piled high with swiss cheese, sweet and tangy coleslaw and house made 1000 island dressing.

Cuban Missile

Cuban Missile

$9.50

The Hangar's version of a classic cuban; tender ham, swiss cheese, spicy mustard and dill pickles layered between our fresh bread topped with our mayo/mustard sauce.

Dessert Pizzas

Cheesecake Pizza

Cheesecake Pizza

$10.50

Creamy house made cheesecake filling topped with crushed oreos, graham streusel, and white chocolate chips finished with powdered sugar.

S'mores Pizza

S'mores Pizza

$10.50

Crumbled graham streusel, caramel sauce, chocolate chips, mini marshmellows, chocolate sauce and finished with a chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.

Apple Crisp Pizza

Apple Crisp Pizza

$10.50

Warm and cozy apple pie filling topped with our special cinnamon graham, oatmeal streusel, white chocolate chips, caramel sauce and powdered sugar.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Icee

$4.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Extras

Salt and Vinegar chips

$2.00

Mesquite BBQ chips

$2.00

Maui Onion chips

$2.00

Jalapeño Heat chips

$2.00

Mixed Lays chips

$2.00

Oreos

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Preparing unique food to be enjoyed in an environment designed to make everyone feel at home.

Website

Location

1602 South Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468

Directions

Gallery
The Hangar image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Cafe - Fillmore
orange starNo Reviews
4177 South Highway 59 Savannah, MO 64485
View restaurantnext
Gray Oil
orange starNo Reviews
22979 US Hwy 71 Maryville, MO 64468
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Maryville
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston