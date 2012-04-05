Food Menu

Appetizer

Nachos

$16.00

Pretzel

$7.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Sliders

$14.00

Smoked Chicken WIngs

$16.00

Salad

Caesar

$13.00

Chef

$13.00

Cobb

$13.00

Grillin'

$15.00

Mediterranean Chop

$15.00

Panini

Tri Tip

$16.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Greek

Cuban

$16.00

Ham & Cheese

Flatbread

Air Tractor

$12.00

Blackbird

$12.00

Cessna

$12.00

Falcon

$12.00

Mustang

$14.00

Smoked Meats

Meat Sampler

$15.00

Meat Dinner

$22.00

Liquor

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Whipped

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanquerary

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Empress

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Sailer Jerry's

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Don Holio

$15.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet Carmel

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Penut Butter

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Macallan

$15.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Johnnie Red

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

St.Germain

$10.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Cocktails

Adult Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Adult Lemonade

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Carmel White Russian

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Coffee knudge

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jagger Bomb

$10.00

Jameson Green Tea

$12.00

Kama Kazi

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Smith & Wesson

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

Draft

Bodi

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Coors Lt

$5.00+

Ten Pin Pineapple Wht

$6.00+

Cider Huckleberry

$8.00

Dru Brew Amber

$6.00+

Bottles/Cans

Space Dust

$6.00

Corrona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Dark

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Wine

Red

Beaumont Babcock

$23.00

Beaumont Red Mountain 20

$60.00

Beaumont Wahluke Slope 19

$55.00

House Blend

$10.00

House Cab

$10.00

Jones 2021 Cabernet

$13.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Cabernet

BTL Pinot Noir

White

Beaumont Pinot Grigio

$15.00

Jones Chardonnay

$13.00

Beaumont Crushpad Blend

$15.00

Jones Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Jones Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

House Chardonnay

$10.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL Pino Gris

$52.00

BTL Chardonnay

BTL Riesling

BTL Moscato

BTL Gewurztraminer

Rosé

Jones Rose

$13.00

BTL Rose

$40.00

Sparkling

Champagne

$7.00

BTL Champagne

$37.00

White CLaw

Peach

$6.00

Lime

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Mnt Dew

$4.00

7up

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00