The Hangout Cafe

Appetizers

Tequeños

Tequeños

$9.03

Fried Breaded cheese stick with garlic and cilantro sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.90

Choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Mango Salsa. Comes with Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$16.90

Corn tortillas with a choice of chicken or steak. Pico de gallo, avocado cream sauce and mango salsa.

R&M Mac & Cheese

R&M Mac & Cheese

$14.30

Deep fried mac & cheese with vodka cream sauce and Parmesan cheese

The Ultimate Nachos

The Ultimate Nachos

$19.50

Queso, sauce, black beans, chilli, chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.30

Baked potatoes with chedder cheese, bacon, sour cream and scallions

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$15.60

French fries with delicious bacon, cheddar cheese, and our creamy homemade ranch dressing.

Soups

Tomato Soup with Basil & Cream

Tomato Soup with Basil & Cream

$5.50+
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50+
Onion Soup Au Gratin

Onion Soup Au Gratin

$8.77

Salads

Hangout Salad

Hangout Salad

$19.50

Grilled chicken, crispy lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, corn, hard cooked eggs, bacon, red onion and ranch dressing

Mixed House Salad

Mixed House Salad

$9.75

Mixed romaine and iceburg lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, cucumbers and black olives

Carmel Salad

Carmel Salad

$14.95

Mixed field greens with red onions, mango, pineapple, candied cashews and feta cheese. Tossed in a Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Lettuce and Tomato

Lettuce and Tomato

$7.74

Tropical Endive Boats

$19.44

Mango, Lacinato, Calamata, Peppers, Radish, Pineapple, Cashes, Avocado, Shallots, Cilantro and Lime

Classic Arugula

$20.74

Fennel, Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Calamata, GorgonzolaCream Vinaigrette

Wedge 152

$18.13

Iceberg, Tomato, Shallots, Pancetta, Radish, Garlic, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.20

American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.50

Our classic burger with a double serving of bacon

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$20.74

Deep fried blue cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce

The Out Burger

The Out Burger

$22.10

Double 4oz patty, chedder cheese, jack cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce

American Standard

American Standard

$24.70

7oz Burger, deep fried american cheese, smoked bacon, crispy red onion, topped with creamy mac & cheese

Sandwiches

East Lake Blvd

East Lake Blvd

$13.33

Sliced cooked poultry, ham, fried bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayonnaise.

Famous Cuban

Famous Cuban

$12.68

Ham, roast pork, swiss cheese on cuban bread with yellow mustard and pickles

Midnight

Midnight

$12.94

Sweet egg roll with ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles

Char Broiled Meats

The Hangout Churrasco

The Hangout Churrasco

$25.94

10 oz skirt steak served with moro rice, "fufu" mashed green plaintains and chimi-churri sauce

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$22.04

9oz Sirloin with white rice and sweet plantains

N.Y. Sirloin 12 OZ

N.Y. Sirloin 12 OZ

$30.55

12oz Sirloin with yellow rice and "fufu" mashed green plantains

Chicken

Hangout Chicken

Hangout Chicken

$23.34

Grilled Boneless French Cut Chicken marinated in cuban mojo. Served with yellow rice and sweet plantains

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$20.73

Half chicken marinated and slow roasted. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Imperial Rice

Imperial Rice

$16.84

Rice cooked with saffron, deboned chicken, mayonnaise, roasted red peppers, a hard boiled egg and green peas. Served with sweet plantains.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$20.74

Served with sautéed onions, yellow rice and mixed veggies.

Seafood

Grilled Salmon Filet

Grilled Salmon Filet

$24.64

Topped with lemon butter. Served with mash potates and mixed veggies.

Snapper Filet

Snapper Filet

$24.38

Your choice "Simply Grilled", "Creole Sauce", or "Garlic Sauce". Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Shrimp in Creole Sauce

Shrimp in Creole Sauce

$25.94

Sautéed shrimp with garlic, onions, bell peppers, wine and tomato sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Garlic Shrimp "Al Ajillo"

Garlic Shrimp "Al Ajillo"

$25.94

Sautéed shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce, white wine and lemon juice. Served with white rice and sweet plantains

Sides

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$3.19
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25
Mixed Vegatables

Mixed Vegatables

$4.88
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$3.25
Tostones

Tostones

$3.84
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$3.84
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.55

Cuban Toast

$2.93

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Passionfruit Juice

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Virgen Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgen Daiquiri

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Orange Juice Large

$10.75

Fresh Orange Juice Small

$8.75

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Latte - Sm

$4.00

Latte - Lg

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Liquor

Cointreau

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Du Bouchett

$8.00

Arrow Peach

$8.00

Arrow Annisette

$8.00

baileys

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Cocktails

Mango 152

$11.00

Blue Mojito

$11.00

Toronja Sparkler

$12.00

Espresso Caramelo Martini

$12.00

Gin Citrus

$10.00

Ginger Durazno

$11.00

Patilla Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Deise's Daiquiri

$11.00

Route 52

$11.00

Not so Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bliss on the Beach

$11.00

Mermaid Mule

$11.00

Daiquiri Strawberry

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Mojitos

$9.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Margarita Patron

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Maitai

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Apple Martini

$11.00

House Margarita

$9.50

Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$14.00

Paloma Cocktail

$9.50

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Virgen Bloody Mary

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Malibu Daiquiri

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$6.25

Michelob Ultra

$6.25

Bud

$5.00

Corona

$6.25

Coors Light

$5.00

Peroni

$6.25

Heineken

$6.25

NA Heineken

$6.25

Polar

$6.25

Modelo 12oz

$6.25

Brooklyn Lager

$5.50

Modelo 7oz

$3.95

Wine by the Glass

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rieslig

$7.00

sauvignon blanc

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Mionetto Prosecco Small Bottle

$10.50

Wine by the Bottle

Barone Fini

$25.00

Black Stallion

$30.00

Charles Smith Kungfu Girl

$30.00

The Crossings

$28.00

Slow Press

$30.00

Skyfall

$30.00

Killarney

$28.00

Imagery

$31.00

Chloe

$30.00

Terra D'oro

$31.00

Sangria by the Glass

Sangria by the Glass

$9.50

Sangria by the Pitcher

Pitcher

$29.00

Champagne

G.H. Mumm

$75.00

Gratien & Meyer Cremant Loire

$33.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Cordials

Frangelico

$11.00

Dom B&B

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Midori Melon

$11.00

Luxardo Amoretto Disaschira

$11.00

Paolucci Sambuca

$11.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Absolut Original

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Ketal One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Rum

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Bacardi Mango

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Santa Teresa

$10.00

Whisky

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Mc. Connell's

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$11.00

JackDaniels

$12.00

Bourbon

Larceny

$13.00

Basil Hayden's

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Maker's Mark 46

$13.00

Maker's Mark Cask

$14.00

Clyde May's

$13.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Evan Williams

$12.00

Elijah Craig 18

$18.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Scotch

Laphroaig

$12.00

The Glenlivet 18

$17.00

The Glenlivet 14

$15.00

The Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Tequila

Casa Amigo Anejo

$16.95

Casa Amigo Blanco

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Mezcal

$15.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Añejo

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$16.95

Teremana

$12.00

Teremana Reposado

$14.00

Los Sundays

$8.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$15.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casa amigos Silver

$9.00

Casa amigos Añejo

$12.00

Do Julio 70

$13.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$30.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$40.00

Bellini

$10.00

Ice Coffee

$5.00

5 de Mayo Specials

Specials

Chimichangas

$13.95

Chicken Flautas

$12.90

Empanadas

$8.95

Chips & Guac Small

$9.99

Chips & Guac Large

$16.99

Tacos Chicken

$9.99

Tacos Steak

$11.99

Tacos Shrimp

$11.99

Bistec Ranchero

$16.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Burrito Chicken

$9.99

Burrito Steak

$11.99

Burrito Shrimp

$11.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$9.99

Quesadilla Steak

$11.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$11.99

Fajitas Chicken

$17.99

Fajitas Steak

$19.99

Fajitas Shrimp

$19.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Drinks

Margaritas 50%off

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Blue Mezcalita

$12.00

Rosita

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Modelita

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mothers Day Special

Specials

Empanadas

$8.95

Patacones

$15.00

Yuca Frita

$13.00

Chips and Guacamole Small

$9.99

Chips and Guacamole Large

$16.99

Caldo de pollo

$9.95

Caldo de Res

$11.95

12 oz Sirloin with Shrimp

$24.95

Fettuccine Carbonara with Chicken Cutlets

$19.95

Paella Valenciana for 2 people

$42.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$14.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$29.00

Comedy Night

Dinner

comedy night

$55.00

Brunch

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Cuban Toast

$2.95

White Toast

$2.95

Whole Wheat

$2.95

ButterMilk Pancakes

$12.00

French Toast

$10.99

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Hangout Omelet

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Empanadas

$8.99

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Arepas reina pepiada

$12.50

Arepa La Paella

$14.50

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Catering & Private Events

Catering

Hangout Chicken

$55.00

Churrasco

$55.00

Snapper

$55.00

Street Tacos 1 tray

$80.00

Roasted Chicken 1/2 tray

$55.00

Churrasco 1/2 tray

$67.00

Sides package

$25.00

Valentines Pre Fix

Valentines Dinner

Valentines dinner 2 people

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A truly great dining experience is when our guest's needs are anticipated and met for them, resulting in 100 percent satisfaction. It's to always strive to make every moment memorable. ... Great hospitality is about making each guest's dining experience unforgettable.

Location

184 NY-52 unit 17 D, Carmel, NY 10512

Directions

Gallery
The Hangout Cafe image
The Hangout Cafe image

Map
