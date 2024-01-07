- Home
- /
- Winter Park
- /
- The Hangry Bison - Winter Park
The Hangry Bison - Winter Park
No reviews yet
480 Orlando Avenue #130
Winter Park, FL 32789
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Bourbon Wings$14.00
Jumbo chicken wings tossed in our signature bourbon glaze
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
House made and flash fried served with a garlic aioli drizzle
- Pretzels & Beer Cheese$10.00
Soft Pretzel bites served with a warm beer cheese dipping sauce
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$13.00
Crispy potato crusted Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a chipolte aioli sauce
- Truffle Fries$8.00
Fresh cut fries, seasoned with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese
- Calamari & Banana Pepper$13.00
Fresh Calamari and banana peppers breaded and flash fried, served with marinara
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.00
Grilled chickens tossed in Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled bleu
- 4 cheese Flatbread$13.00
4 cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, munster, and parmesan, marinara sauce, fresh basil
- Pepperoni Flatbread$14.50
4 cheese blend, pepperoni, marinara sauce, fresh basil
- Caprese Flatbread$14.00
A provolone and parmesan blend, chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction
- Jangry Jalapenos$10.00
Chargrilled, pepperoni wrapped, bleu cheese stuffed jalapenos
- The Hangover$17.00
Pork Rinds seasoned witha six pepper blend topped with beer cheese, bacon, olives, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and shredded lettuce
- Onions Strings$11.00
Thinly sliced onions flash fried, served with a chipolte aioli dipping sauce
- Bourbon Onion Soup$10.00
Salads
- Florida Cobb$14.00
Avocado, bacon, eggs, crumbled bleu, mixed greens, tomatoes, orange segments,strawberries, roasted corn, hangry ranch
- Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted red and gold beets, roasted peppers, portobello mushrooms, arugula, feta cheese, house vinaigrette
- The Wedge$13.00
Crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola, bleu cheese & herd dressing
- Bourbon Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, bourbon glaze, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, candied walnuts, banana peppers, Bacon bourbon vinaigrette
Burgers
- B.Y.O.B
Build you own Burger ( Creation )
- The Trashley$16.00
Short Rib burger, beer cheese, bacon, onion straws, leaf lettuce, Texas toast
- The Valdiano$13.00
Spicy Italian sausage patty, roasted red peppers, red onions, arugula, fresh tomatoes, provolone, brioche bun
- The Bleu Bison$21.00
Bison burger, portobello mushrooms, leaf lettuce, tomato, fried onion straws, crumbled bleu cheese, A1 sauce, brioche bun
- The Herbivore$13.00
Griled Portobello, roasted red and gold beets, fresh spinach, avocado, feta cheese, garlic aioli, brioche bun
- The Doddzilla$17.00
Shortrib burger, smoked gouda, ham, fried egg, bourbon onions, bacon jam, tomato, leaf lettuce, pretzel bun
- The Hangry Bison$18.00
Bison burger, pepper jack, Hangry sauce, arygula, tomato, green olives, house brown mustard, pretzel bun
- The Sockeye$14.00
Salmon burger, honey mustard, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, swiss cheese, balsamic reduction, brioche bun
- The Hangry Red Head$13.00
Hand battered and fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
- The Hangry Bird$14.00
Turkey burger, bacon, pepperjack cheese, banana peppers, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
- BOW$24.00
Burger of the Week
Signature Plates
Dessert
Sides
Brunch
- Pancake Chicken$16.00
Six Wings pancake battered and flash fried, finished with powdered sugar and bourbon maple syrup
- Fried Egg Benedict$12.00
Fried Green Tomatoes, ham, fried egg, hollandaise
- Breakfast FlatBread$12.00
Eggs, Bacon, Caramlized onions, Cheese sauce, shredded cheese
- Pretzels & Guinness Sausage Gravy$11.00
Pretzel Bites, Guinnes Sausage Gravy
- Brunch Burger$19.00
Short Rib, Fried Egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, hollandaise, croissant bun
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$16.00
Italian Sausage, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Croissant Bun
Kids
Add A protein
Hounds Menu
Hangry Hour
Platter / Party Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Hangry Bison was founded in 2018 by restaurateur Joe Liguori as a create-your-own burger concept with a variety of proteins and is now known for its Bison burgers, craft cocktails, craft beer, and elaborate whiskey and bourbon selection. Since opening, The Hangry Bison has been a multi-year winner of the Orlando Sentinel’s Foodie Award for Orlando’s Best Burger and Scott Joseph’s Foodster Award for the same accolade.
480 Orlando Avenue #130, Winter Park, FL 32789