Restaurant info

Thank you for coming to The Hangry House food truck. We are a family owned operated food truck business operating throughout the Mid Ohio Valley. Our menu consists of freshly made gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, treys of specialty loaded fries and po-nados served on skewers to curve any appetite. We take great pride in selectively choosing our high quality ingredients that provide a culinary experience that will keep you coming back for more. Daily and weekly specials are also available and will be continuously updated on our truck menu, social media and our website. Our hours of service and location will be flexible and announced daily on our social media platforms and the website, but, do not hesitate to stop by if you see is set up anywhere in the area. Our services are available for hire for events, parties, weddings, sports events or any other occasion.