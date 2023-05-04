Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hangry Traveler 580 Canal Street

580 Canal Street

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Whole Pies

Classic Cheese

$18.00

Our classic, hand stretched, thin crust pizza with creamy mozzarella cheese and our robust sauce.

Pepperoni

$22.00

Our Classic Cheese topped with tangy pepperoni

Crumbled Sausage, Ricotta, Basil

$23.00

Our classic cheese pizza topped with crumbled Italian sausage, ricotta cheese and fresh basil.

Pulled Pork, BBQ, Caramelized Onion

$24.00

This White Pie features our slow smoked pulled pork, classic bbq sauce, and caramelized onions.

Smoked Brisket, Whipped Potato, Chive

$24.60

Our slow smoked brisket, whipped potatoes and chives on a White Pie. Bring your appetite for this one!

Sweet Potato, Ricotta, Maple

$22.00

This sweet and savory white Pie features mashed sweet potato, ricotta and local maple syrup.

Apple, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar

$22.00

Sharp Vermont Cheddar, Sliced local apple, and Caramelized Onion on a White Pie.

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sausage, Ricotta, Basil Slice

$4.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ, Caramelized Onion Slice

$4.00

Brisket, Potato, Chive Slice

$4.00

Sweet Potato, Ricotta, Maple Slice

$4.00

Apple, Caramelized Onion, Cheddar Slice

$4.00

BBQ Plates

Our plates are served with our creamy slaw, smoke pit beans and rustic corn bread.

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

$19.00

Sliced Brisket Plate

$19.00

Half Rack Ribs Plate

$19.00

Full Rack Ribs Plate

$34.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Our slow smoked pork shoulder, falling apart tender, served on a grilled brioche bun with creamy slaw and our classic bbq sauce.

Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich

$15.00

Tender smoked brisket ends tossed in our classic bbq sauce, seared on the grill, and finished with caramelized onions on a grilled brioche bun.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

We slice our smoked brisket to order and pile it on a grilled brioche bun with caramelized onions and our classic sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Cuban

$15.00

Our smoked pulled pork, grilled dill pickle, Dijon mustard, Swiss cheese and smoked ham on a classic hoagie roll.

Smoked Brisket Reuben

$16.00

Hand sliced smoked brisket, grilled sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on Marble Rye.

Salads

House Caesar

$7.00+

Fresh Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Cracked Black Pepper, House made Caesar dressing and our Garlic Croutons

The Charlotte

$6.00+

Spring mix, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Maple Vinegarette

The Emmett

$7.00+

Arugula, Apple, Onion, Poppyseed Dressing

The Levi

$8.00+

Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinegarette.

Desserts

Skillet Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Skillet Maple Walnut Blondie Sundae

$8.00

Key Lime Pie with Bacon Graham Cracker Crust

$8.00

Pecan Pie Ala Mode

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slow smoked BBQ and Artisan Pizzas

Location

