The Harbor House Cafe & Lounge

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50
Soda

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cherry Lemonade

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Burgers

Harbor Burger

Harbor Burger

$13.50

1/3 pound all beef patty with melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles drizzled with our yummy house sauce.

The Titanic Burger

The Titanic Burger

$14.95

All beef patty smothered in Swiss and American cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and Ortega chili peppers with lettuce, tomato and pickles. YOU MAY NEED A LIFE JACKET AFTER THIS ONE!

Western Burger

Western Burger

$13.95

All beef patty covered in Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles. GRAB SOME NAPKINS..THIS ONE IS MESSY!

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$12.95

All beef patty topped with lettuce. pickles and onions.

Turkey Burger

$10.50

Veggie Burger

$10.50

The Fryer Basket

Chicken Strips & Fries

Chicken Strips & Fries

$13.95

Three crispy chicken fingers (tossed or plain) served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Fish -N- Chips

Fish -N- Chips

$14.95

Three pieces of breaded cod served with fries and tartar sauce on the side.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Crispy breaded shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce on the side.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

California Club Wrap

California Club Wrap

$12.95

Diced turkey with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado drizzled with our avocado cilantro sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Crispy breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with spicy ranch.

lsland Chicken Sandwich

lsland Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled teriyaki chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple on a hamburger bun. Served with 1000 Island sauce for dipping on the side. MUST TRY..EVERYONE LOVES IT!

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.95

Have it with steak or try it with chicken! Served on a hoagie roll with lots of melted mozzarella cheese and sautéed bell peppers and onions.

Patty Melt Sandwich

Patty Melt Sandwich

$11.95

All beef patty on grilled Rye bread with grilled onions and melted Swiss cheese.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast.

Classic Club Sandwich

Classic Club Sandwich

$12.95

The classic triple decker clubhouse sandwich on your choice of toast with sliced ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Cold Sandwich

Cold Sandwich

$9.95

Ham or Turkey with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread.

Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Deep fried cod filet with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tartar sauce served on a hamburger bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Melted Cheddar, Swiss and American cheese on your choice of bread.

Sea Dog Sandwich

Sea Dog Sandwich

$8.95

All beef dog served with relish and diced onions on the side.

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.50

Carrots, celery and tomatoes on top of a bed of greens!

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Sliced grilled chicken breast on top of a bed of greens with carrots, celery and tomatoes!

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.25

Sliced Ham, Turkey, Swiss and American cheese with tomatoes, carrots and celery on top of a bed of greens!

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.95

A Scoop of tuna salad on top of a bed greens with carrots, celery and tomatoes!

Lunch Cocktails

Margarita

$7.00

Wasted away again..

Pineapple Margarita

$7.50

It's a classic Margarita with a twist of pineapple flavor!

Mai Tai

$10.00

RUM, RUM and MORE RUM! Bacardi Rum and Malibu Rum mixed with pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine with a float of Myer's Dark Rum on top!

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

3 Olives Strawberry vodka, lemonade and a splash of Cranberry juice..sweet and so refreshing!

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Coconut rum and banana liqueur mixed with pineapple juice, orange juice and grenadine.

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Up First

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$14.25

A little bite of everything! Mini corn dogs, crispy onion rings, mozzarella sticks and breaded pub pickle spears.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$15.95

Breaded and crispy bite size pieces of calamari, fried shrimp and cod.

Wings

Wings

$15.95

10 crispy breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce or plain if you prefer. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of dipping sauce on the side!

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Basket Of Tots

$5.25
Calamari

Calamari

$11.95

Crispy bite size pieces serves with warm marinara dipping sauce

Chili Fries

$8.25

Our tasty fries topped with home made chili, sprinkled with cheddar cheese and jalapenos!

Chili Tots

Chili Tots

$8.25

Crispy tater tots covered in homemade chili!

Cod Bites

Cod Bites

$10.95Out of stock

Crispy battered bite size pieces of cod served with tartar sauce!

Basket of Fries

$5.25

Crispy and so delicious!

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.95

Fried, lightly breaded and perfectly seasoned served with warm marinara for dipping!

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.50

A basket of our delicious fries tossed in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. YUM!

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$8.95

Crispy tater tots covered in cheese sauce with diced bacon and sour cream!

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Bite size corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard on the side!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Deep fried and crispy with warm marinara for dipping!

Nachos

$9.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered rings of onion deep fried to perfection!

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$12.95

**HOUSE FAVORITE** Everything you love about our Philly Sandwich loaded on top of a basket of fries. MUST TRY!

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$7.95

Breaded pickle spears with a little kick served with ranch on the side!

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$11.95

Corn chips covered in melted cheese sauce topped with diced Ortega, diced onions, diced tomatoes and sliced jalapenos. Add your choice of chicken or beef!

Crispy Green Beans

$7.95

Kids Meal

French Toast Sticks

$5.50

Mac N Cheese

$6.50
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50
Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$6.50

Kids Drink

Soda

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25

SHIRTS

Mens Dry Heat Tee

Mens Dry Heat Tee

$16.95+

Dry Heat T-Shirt $16.95- $24.50

Mens Dry Heat Tank

Mens Dry Heat Tank

$16.95+

Dry Heat Tank Top $16.95- $24.50

Ladies Dry Heat Tee

$18.95+

Ladies Dry Heat Tank

$16.95+

HH PINT GLASS

Beer Glass

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Las Vegas Boat Harbor is an Authorized concessionaire of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Website

Location

490 Horsepower Cove, Boulder City, NV 89005

Directions

