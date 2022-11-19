- Home
- Woodbridge
- The Harbour Grille - 13188 Marina Way
The Harbour Grille 13188 Marina Way
13188 Marina Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Brunch
Eggs any style
Four eggs any style
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs and canadian bacon on an english muffin with hollandise sauce
Crab Cake Benedict
Poached eggs and 2 crabcakes on english muffun with hollandise sauce
Pomodoro Benedict
Poached eggs with sliced tomato,asparagus and parmesean cheese on english muffin with hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
Poached eggs with fried chicken over buttermilk bisquits qith hollandise sauce
Steak & Eggs
Grilled 6oz NY Strip with 4 eggs any style and toast
French Toast
Topped with whipped cream and strawberries. choice of bacon or sausage
Quiche du jour
served with fruit and homefries
Shrimp and Grits
Slow cooked southern grits with 5 sauteed shrimp mixed cheese, bacon and a shrimp bisque sauce
Chicken and Waffles
Homemade waffle with our breaded chicken served with maoe syrup
KD French Toast
KD Scrambled Eggs
add sausage
add bacon
side 2 eggs
add French toast
add waffle
sd white gravy
add side toast
add grits
Tenderloin Benedict
Sd Fruit
Entrees
New York Strip
Hand-Carved 12Oz Black Angus Steak, topped with Burgundy shallot compound Butter
BBQ Ribs(Full)
Rack of St. Louis style baby back rack ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted then brushed with BBQ Sauce
BBQ Ribs(Half)
Half-rack of St. Louis style baby back rack ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted then brushed with BBQ Sauce
Angus Sirloin Steak
9Oz of Sante Fe seasoned sirloin served over redskin mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. Topped with onion crisps and a red wine demi-glaze
Roasted Chicken
Two bone-in herb crusted chicken breasts, finished with brown butter sauce
Crab Cake Platter
Two broiled jumbo lump crab cakes, topped with creole buerre blanc sauce.
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
Brilled shrimp, stuffed with crabmeat, and topped with buerre blanc sauce
Glazed Salmon
Fresh grilled salmon coated with a sweet honey and red wine glaze, topped with a cucumber bell pepper relish.
Blackened Alfredo (Chicken)
Penne pasta tossed with Santa Fe Alfredo, Pico de Gallo, and Parmesan cheese. With chicken
Blackened Alfredo (Shrimp)
Penne pasta tossed with Santa Fe Alfredo, Pico de Gallo, and Parmesan cheese. With shrimp
Blackened Alfredo (Portabella Mushrooms)
Penne pasta tossed with Santa Fe Alfredo, Pico de Gallo, and Parmesan cheese. With portabella mushrooms
Seafood Carbonara
Lobster, shrimp, and scallops tossed in a champagne cream sauce with linguini, and bacon bits. Topped with Pico de Gallo and parmesan cheese.
Fish & Chips
House beer battered cod, flash fried, served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Steamed Shrimp(1Lb)
One pound of steamed shrimp, Market price
Steamed Shrimp(1/2 Lb)
Half pound of steamed shrimp, Market price.
Pork Ribeye
Soups
Salads
Chicken Tender Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, corn, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons tossed with buttermilk ranch dressing. Topped with our hand breaded chicken tenders.
Old Town Salad
Mixed greens, marinated chicken, sundried tomatoes, red peppers, walnuts, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, carrots, croutons, and granny smith apples. Tossed in a balsamic vinagrette.
Hot Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and crumbled blue cheese tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with griled steak.
Roasted Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, corn, red onion, shredded carrot, goat cheese and pine nutes tossed in citrus vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
1/4th iceberg head, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, bacon, cherry tomatoes and candied pecans.
House Salad(Small)
House Salad(Large)
Caesar Salad(Small)
Caesar Salad(Large)
Sandwiches & Burgers
Crabcake Sandwich
Broiled jumbo lump crabcake
French Dip
Shaved slow-roasted Black angus beef, sauteed onions and swiss with au jus
The Portabella
Grilled portabella with roasted red peppers, baby spinach and herb aioli
Rueben
Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island on toasted rye
Chicken Club
Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado and cajun remoulade. Grilld or fried.
Epic Smoke Burger
8oz ground beef and ground pork, gouda cheese, apple bbq sauce and fried onions
Riverside Burger
half pound angus hamburger with double cheddar, bacon and spicy bbq
Tuscan Wrapper
Grilled top sirloin in a flour tortilla with mixed greens,bacon, gorganzola and basalmic reduction
Appetizers
Twisted Deviled eggs
Deviled eggs with candied bacon jap and shallot relish
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
braised with fresh garlic, olive oil, bacon and a basalmic reduction
Shrimp Creole w/Toast Points
5 shrimp in a creamy herb butter sauce.
Crab and Spinach dip
creamy blend of crab, spinach, mozzarella, parmesean and cream cheese. served with tortilla chips
Mini Crab Cakes
three mini crabcakes over mixed greens with herb aoili and cajun remoulade
Rib bites
a sampleof our ribs topped with scallions
Southwestern Eggrolls
cajun chicken, black beans, corn, pico de gallo and mixed cheese in a wonton and flashed fried