The Harbour Grille 13188 Marina Way

13188 Marina Way

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch

Eggs any style

$11.50

Four eggs any style

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Poached eggs and canadian bacon on an english muffin with hollandise sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.50

Poached eggs and 2 crabcakes on english muffun with hollandise sauce

Pomodoro Benedict

$13.50

Poached eggs with sliced tomato,asparagus and parmesean cheese on english muffin with hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$13.50

Poached eggs with fried chicken over buttermilk bisquits qith hollandise sauce

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Grilled 6oz NY Strip with 4 eggs any style and toast

French Toast

$12.00

Topped with whipped cream and strawberries. choice of bacon or sausage

Quiche du jour

$13.00

served with fruit and homefries

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Slow cooked southern grits with 5 sauteed shrimp mixed cheese, bacon and a shrimp bisque sauce

Chicken and Waffles

$15.50

Homemade waffle with our breaded chicken served with maoe syrup

KD French Toast

$7.00

KD Scrambled Eggs

$7.00

add sausage

$3.00

add bacon

$3.00

side 2 eggs

$3.00

add French toast

$6.00

add waffle

$5.00

sd white gravy

$2.50

add side toast

$2.00

add grits

$5.00

Tenderloin Benedict

$18.50

Sd Fruit

$3.00

Entrees

New York Strip

$32.00

Hand-Carved 12Oz Black Angus Steak, topped with Burgundy shallot compound Butter

BBQ Ribs(Full)

$29.00

Rack of St. Louis style baby back rack ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted then brushed with BBQ Sauce

BBQ Ribs(Half)

$15.00

Half-rack of St. Louis style baby back rack ribs, dry rubbed and slow roasted then brushed with BBQ Sauce

Angus Sirloin Steak

$26.00

9Oz of Sante Fe seasoned sirloin served over redskin mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus. Topped with onion crisps and a red wine demi-glaze

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Two bone-in herb crusted chicken breasts, finished with brown butter sauce

Crab Cake Platter

$38.00

Two broiled jumbo lump crab cakes, topped with creole buerre blanc sauce.

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$28.00

Brilled shrimp, stuffed with crabmeat, and topped with buerre blanc sauce

Glazed Salmon

$23.00

Fresh grilled salmon coated with a sweet honey and red wine glaze, topped with a cucumber bell pepper relish.

Blackened Alfredo (Chicken)

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed with Santa Fe Alfredo, Pico de Gallo, and Parmesan cheese. With chicken

Blackened Alfredo (Shrimp)

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed with Santa Fe Alfredo, Pico de Gallo, and Parmesan cheese. With shrimp

Blackened Alfredo (Portabella Mushrooms)

$16.00

Penne pasta tossed with Santa Fe Alfredo, Pico de Gallo, and Parmesan cheese. With portabella mushrooms

Seafood Carbonara

$26.00

Lobster, shrimp, and scallops tossed in a champagne cream sauce with linguini, and bacon bits. Topped with Pico de Gallo and parmesan cheese.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

House beer battered cod, flash fried, served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar

Steamed Shrimp(1Lb)

$18.00

One pound of steamed shrimp, Market price

Steamed Shrimp(1/2 Lb)

$9.00

Half pound of steamed shrimp, Market price.

Pork Ribeye

$23.00

Soups

Maryland Crab Soup

$7.50

Traditional tomato based soup loaded with crab, celery, onion, corn, and just the right amount of spice

Soup De Jour

$7.50

Salads

Chicken Tender Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, corn, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons tossed with buttermilk ranch dressing. Topped with our hand breaded chicken tenders.

Old Town Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, marinated chicken, sundried tomatoes, red peppers, walnuts, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, carrots, croutons, and granny smith apples. Tossed in a balsamic vinagrette.

Hot Steak Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, and crumbled blue cheese tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and topped with griled steak.

Roasted Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, corn, red onion, shredded carrot, goat cheese and pine nutes tossed in citrus vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

1/4th iceberg head, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, bacon, cherry tomatoes and candied pecans.

House Salad(Small)

$7.00

House Salad(Large)

$10.00

Caesar Salad(Small)

$7.00

Caesar Salad(Large)

$10.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.50

Broiled jumbo lump crabcake

French Dip

$15.00

Shaved slow-roasted Black angus beef, sauteed onions and swiss with au jus

The Portabella

$12.00

Grilled portabella with roasted red peppers, baby spinach and herb aioli

Rueben

$14.00

Thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island on toasted rye

Chicken Club

$15.00

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado and cajun remoulade. Grilld or fried.

Epic Smoke Burger

$14.00

8oz ground beef and ground pork, gouda cheese, apple bbq sauce and fried onions

Riverside Burger

$16.00

half pound angus hamburger with double cheddar, bacon and spicy bbq

Tuscan Wrapper

$15.00

Grilled top sirloin in a flour tortilla with mixed greens,bacon, gorganzola and basalmic reduction

Appetizers

Twisted Deviled eggs

$10.00

Deviled eggs with candied bacon jap and shallot relish

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

braised with fresh garlic, olive oil, bacon and a basalmic reduction

Shrimp Creole w/Toast Points

$14.00

5 shrimp in a creamy herb butter sauce.

Crab and Spinach dip

$13.00

creamy blend of crab, spinach, mozzarella, parmesean and cream cheese. served with tortilla chips

Mini Crab Cakes

$15.50

three mini crabcakes over mixed greens with herb aoili and cajun remoulade

Rib bites

$13.00

a sampleof our ribs topped with scallions

Southwestern Eggrolls

$12.00

cajun chicken, black beans, corn, pico de gallo and mixed cheese in a wonton and flashed fried

Chicken Wings

$14.50

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Desserts

Double Chocolate cake

$8.00

Delicious chocolate cake served with ice cream

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Homemade and served with a raspberry sauce

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Topped with Strawberry and whipped cream

New York styles cheesecake

$8.00

Served with strawberry puree

Limoncello Marscapone

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Sides SD

Sd 5 Scallops

$18.00

Sd 5 Shrimp

$8.00

Sd Asparagus

$6.00

Sd Bacon

$2.50

Sd Baked Potato

$5.00

Sd Baken Potato Loaded

$6.50

Sub Caesar Salad

$3.00

Sd Cheese Fries

$6.00

Sd Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.00

Sd Chicken Breast

$6.00

Sd Coleslaw

$3.00

Sd Crab Meat

$14.00

Sd Crab Cake

$16.00

Sd French Fries

$5.00

Sub House Salad

$3.00

Sd Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sd Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Sd Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sd Seasonal Veggie

$5.00

Sd Toast Points

$0.75

Sd Salmon

$8.00

Sub Maryland Crab Soup

$3.00

Sub Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Bread Basket

$2.00

Sd Roll

$0.50

Specials

App-Spc

$16.00

Bar App

$14.00

Dessert Spc

$8.00

Dinner Catch

$20.00

Lunch Catch

$14.00

Dinner Spc

$24.00

Lunch Spc

$14.00

Oysters DZ

$23.00

Oysters Half

$13.00

Pasta Spc

$18.00

Sandwich Special

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

veggie spc

$8.00

side spc

$8.00

Steak Spc

$28.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Monday Night Burgers

Fun Guy Burger

$6.75

Riverside Monday Burger

$6.75

Garden Burger

$6.75

Santa Fe Burger

$6.75

Black & Blue Burger

$6.75

Plain 'Ol Burger

$6.75

Basket of Chips

$3.00

Wednesday Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Combo Fajitas

$24.00

Trio Fajitas

$27.00

Sunday Football Menu

Bowl of Chili

$7.50

Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Stadium Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Steak and Cheese Eggrolls

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

The Tailgater

$15.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kids Drink

$0.75

Bottled Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Bar

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hibiscus Ginger Beer

$4.00

Stella Rosa Bottle

$22.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$7.00

Black Cherry Limeade

$7.75

Event Fees

AUDIO VISUAL

$100.00

CAKE FEE<70

$25.00

CAKE FEE 70>

$50.00

Featured Additions

MASHED POTATO BAR

$4.50

SALAD STATION CAESAR

$4.50

SALAD STATION HOUSE

$4.50

SALAD STATION PASTA

$4.50

SALAD STATION POTATO

$4.50

MASHED POTATO BAR

$4.50

Liquor Pkg

MIMOSA BAR

$28.00

LIQUOR CALL UPCHG

$15.00

LIQUOR PREM UPCHG

$40.00

Displayed Apps

BBQ Rib Bites

$3.25

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$4.50

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Crab and Spinach dip

$4.50

Crab stuffed mushrooms

$4.00

Deli roll-ups

$4.50

Fruit and Cheese

$4.00

Vegetable Crudite

$4.00

Swed Meatballs

$10.50

Hors D'oeuvres

Bacon wrapped scallops

$4.75

Carribean chicken skewers

$3.50

Coconut shrimp

$4.00

Duck Bacon Wontons

$4.00

Mini chicken cordon bleu

$4.00

Mini crab balls

$4.50

Shrimp cocktail

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Bites

$3.75

Tuna tartar wontons

$4.50

Vegetable egg rolls

$3.50

Wedding Hors

$72.00

Pkg-Apps

App Package $24.95 pp

$24.95

Pkg Buffet

Brunch Buffet $24.95pp

$24.95

Buffet PKG A lunch $23.95 pp

$23.95

Buffet PKG A dinner $27.95pp

$27.95

Buffet PKG B lunch $26.95

$26.95

Buffet PKG B dinner $30.95

$30.95

Buffet PKG C lunch $32.95

$32.95

Buffet PKG C dinner $36,95

$36.95

Wedding Buffet I $87pp

$87.00

Wedding Buffet II $97pp

$97.00

Pkg Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Choc covered Strawberries

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

NY Cheesecake

$4.75

Red Velvet Cake

$4.75

German Choc cake

$4.75

Pkg Plated

Brunch Plated $23.95

$23.95

Plated Pkg A Lunch $17.95

$17.95

Plated PKG A Dinner $28.95

$28.95

Plated PKG B Lunch $21.95

$21.95

Plated PKG B Dinner $31.95

$31.95

Plated PKG C Lunch $24.95

$24.95

Plated PKG C Dinner $33.95

$33.95

Plated Wedding I $80pp

$80.00

Plated Wedding II $90 pp

$90.00

Room Fee

Capts Room Lunch $200

$200.00

Capts Room Dinner $300

$300.00

Port Room Lunch $200

$200.00

Port Room Dinner $300

$300.00

Star Room Lunch $350

$350.00

Star Room Dinner $600

$600.00

Star Room Split

$300.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Gimlet

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Sidecar

$15.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Peach Sangria

$9.75

Orange Crush

$9.75

Grapefruit Crush

$9.75

Coconut Crush

$9.75

Mermaid Water

$9.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.75

Black Cherry Lemon Drop

$9.75

Grapefruit Sunrise

$9.75

Maple Bourbon Old Fashion

$10.00

Autumn Fizz

$9.00

Orange Cran Whisk Sour

$10.00

Harbour Hot Coco

$9.50

Warm Whiskey Cider

$8.50

Pama Sangria

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Choco Tini

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Manmosa

$9.00

Pain Killer

$9.50

Rum Runner

$8.50

Trash Can

$15.00

Rosemary Gin Fizz

$8.50

Absolute Stress

$10.00

Cinnamon Apple Old Fashioned

$9.50

Bluecoat Fizz

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.95

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Apple

$8.00

Absolut Lime

$8.00

360 DBL Chocolate

$5.50

Burnetts Citrus

$6.84

Burnetts Grape

$6.84

Burnetts Orange

$6.84

Burnetts Raspberry

$6.84

Burnetts Vanilla

$6.84

Ciroc

$10.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddie Orange

$8.00

D.E. Red Grapefruit

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.44

Kettle One

$8.50

Kettle cuc and mint

$8.50

N.A. Pink Whitney

$6.95

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Smirnoff

$7.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.50

Titos

$7.60

DBL Well Vodka

$11.90

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Absolut Apple

$16.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$16.00

DBL 360 DBL Chocolate

$11.00

DBL Burnetts Citrus

$13.68

DBL Burnetts Grape

$13.68

DBL Burnetts Orange

$13.68

DBL Burnetts Raspberry

$13.68

DBL Burnetts Vanilla

$13.68

DBL Ciroc

$20.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddie Orange

$16.00

DBL D.E. Red Grapefruit

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.88

DBL Kettle One

$17.00

DBL Kettle cuc and mint

$17.00

DBL N.A. Pink Whitney

$13.90

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff

$15.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$15.00

DBL Titos

$15.20

Gin

Well Gin

$6.95

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

New Amsterdamn

$6.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.90

DBL Bombay

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL New Amsterdamn

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

Rum

Well Rum

$6.95

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Black

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Goslings Black

$7.00

Kraken Black

$6.25

Mount Gay Blk

$10.00

Myers

$7.84

Rum Haven Coconut

$6.50

Kraken Coffee

$6.25

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Malibu Watermelon

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.90

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Flor de Cana

$14.00

DBL Goslings Black

$14.00

DBL Kraken Black

$12.50

DBL Mount Gay Blk

$20.00

DBL Myers

$15.68

DBL Rum Haven Coconut

$13.00

DBL Kraken Coffee

$12.50

DBL M

DBL Malibu Coconut

$16.00

DBL Malibu Watermelon

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.95

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$9.50

Casamigas

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.10

Milagro Silver

$8.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Cuervo silver

$7.10

1800 Silver

$9.50

DBL Well Tequila

$11.90

DBL 1800 Reposado

$20.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$19.00

DBL Casamigas

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$14.20

DBL Milagro Silver

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Cuervo silver

$14.20

DBL 1800 Silver

$19.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.95

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

CC

$6.75

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Black

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Fireball

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jamesons

$9.50

Jamesons Orange

$9.50

Pendleton

$8.50

Powers Gold Irish

$8.00

Segrams 7

$6.34

Seagrams VO

$6.34

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Screwball Peanutbutter

$8.50