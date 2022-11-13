Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade

1,100 Reviews

$$

11400 W Huguenot Rd

Midlothian, VA 23113

Order Again

Popular Items

CUP She Crab
Crab Cake Entree
Crab Cake Sandwich

Gift Card Payments

If you wish to pay with an RRG gift card, please call us directly, 804-464-1476, to place your take-out order. Thank you!

RAW BAR

Due to Health Dept regulations, we can not offer oysters or clams raw on take-out orders.

1/2 DZN Chesapeakes

$10.95

DZN Chesapeakes

$20.95

1/2 DZN Ruby Salts

$12.95

DZN Ruby Salts

$24.95

1/2 DZN Middle Neck Clams

$8.95

DZN Middle Neck Clams

$14.95

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$12.95

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$24.95

1 lb Snow Crab Legs

$28.95

1/2 lb Dungeness Crab

$15.50

1 lb Dungeness Crab

$30.95

Snow Crab Combo

$36.95

1 cluster snow crab, 6 mussels, 3 each shrimp, oysters, clams

Maine Lobster Combo

$89.95

1 1/4 lobster, 12 mussels, 6 each shrimp, oysters, clams

APPETIZERS

BBQ Rib App

$12.95

Brussels Sprouts App

$10.95

cranberry, parmesan, bacon

Calamari

$12.95

sweet chili & horseradish peppercorn aioli

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

5 shrimp, cocktail sauce

Crab Dip

$12.95

old bay, parmesan, lump crab, toasted baguette

Fried Oyster App

$14.95

corn relish, house hot sauce, cilantro lime crema

Roasted Mussels

$11.95

white wine herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread

Scallop App

$16.95

dates, lardons, sage brown butter

Truffle Fries

$8.95

horseradish aioli

Tuna Carpaccio

$12.95

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP She Crab

$6.95

BOWL She Crab

$8.95

Ready to Heat or Ready to Eat

Small House Salad

$4.95

Small Caesar

$4.95

House Salad

$7.95

carrots, tomatoes, radish, red onion, lemon herb vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, white anchovies

Baby Iceberg Wedge

$10.95

tomatoes, smoked bacon, red onion, gorgonzola dressing

Arugula Salad

$9.95

apple, cranberry, toasted pecans, champagne vinaigrette

QUART She Crab

$22.00

Ready to Heat or Ready to Eat

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.95

SANDWICHES

Angus Burger

$12.95

sharp cheddar cheese, LTO

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

sharp cheddar, bacon, LTO, chipotle aioli

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$16.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.95

house tartar, arugula

Hard Shell Burger

$14.95

smoked bacon, fried onions, horseradish aioli, brioche bun

Lobster Roll

$28.95

SEAFOOD

Blackened Mahi

$24.95

coconut rice, sautéed spinach, pineapple salsa, plantain chip

Crab Cake Entree

$28.95

corn and sweet potato salad, chipotle lime aioli, quest fresco

Fish Tacos

$18.95

fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Fried Oyster Entree

$24.95

whipped potatoes, sautéed spinach, corn relish, cilantro lime crema

Hard Shell Pasta

$28.95

linguini, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, lobster tail, tomato basil marinara

Lobster Tail

$26.95

roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter

Lobster Tail & Crabcake

$38.95

whipped potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter

Roasted Rockfish

$26.95

whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon butter

Seared Salmon

$24.95

roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter

Shrimp & Scallops

$28.95

orange blossom sticky rice, sautéed vegetables, soy ginger butter

Shrimp Pasta

$21.95

asparagus, cherry tomatoes, parmesan leek cream

Twin Lobster Tails

$46.95

roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter

MEATS

14 oz NY Strip & Shrimp

$32.95

roasted potatoes, asparagus, jumbo shrimp, herb compound butter

6oz Filet

$26.95

whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace

Filet & Lobster Tail

$49.95

Rack of Ribs

$24.95

house made molasses BBQ sauce, french fries, red cabbage slaw

Rib & Crab Combo

$26.95

1/2 rack of ribs, 1 cluster dungeness crab, french fries, red cabbage slaw

UTENSILS

Please add this item if you need silverware. Otherwise, utensils ARE NOT included.

Please add this item if you need utensils. Otherwise they WILL NOT be included with your order.

Kids Entrees

Kid Pasta Butter

$5.00

Kid Pasta Alfredo

$7.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kid Pasta Plain

$5.00

Kid Salad w/chicken

$10.00

Kid FRIED ChickenTenders

$7.00

Kid GRILLED Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kid Sliders

$8.00

Kid Salmon

$13.00

Kid Filet

$13.00

Sides

Kid Roasted Reds

$2.50

Kid Side Asparagus

$2.50

Kid Side Brussel Sprouts

$2.50

Kid Side Fries

$2.50

Kid Side Fruit

$2.50

Kid Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Kid Side Salad

$2.50

Kid Side Spinach

$2.50

Kid Side Sticky Rice

$2.50

DESSERTS

Fudge Brownie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

WINE

House Chardonnay

$20.00

House Pinot Grigio

$20.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

House Merlot

$20.00

House Pinot Noir

$20.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

BEER

Blue Moon

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Founders All Day IPA

$3.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$3.00

Guiness

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Bold Rock Apple

$3.00

Steam Bell Hibiscus Gose

$3.00

Boulevard Tank 7 Saison

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Choose Six Beers

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markATM
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indoor and patio seating available. Please order takeout through our online menu.

Website

Location

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

