Mediterranean

The Harvest Vine

837 Reviews

$$

2701 E Madison St,

Seattle, WA 98112

Order Again

Popular Items

REMOLACHAS
TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA
IBERICO DE BELLOTA

Sparkling/Cider

Mestres 1312 Brut Reserva Cava

Mestres 1312 Brut Reserva Cava

$17.00

White Cava Macabeo-Xarelo-Parallada

Naveran Brut Rosé Cava

Naveran Brut Rosé Cava

$17.00

Varietals: Pinot Noir-Parellada

Isastegui Cider

Isastegui Cider

$15.25

The cider has a golden-green hue in the glass. Ripe notes of apple on the nose leads to an acidic, malted apple on the palate. The finish is crisp and fresh.

Bereziartu Cider

Bereziartu Cider

$13.25

This cider is unfiltered and slightly effervescent. The aromas are peach and orange bloosom with a bouquet of yeast, and the tart apple flavor finishes in a burst of minerals.

Mont Marçal Brut Rosé Cava

Mont Marçal Brut Rosé Cava

$21.00

Trepat, Pinot Noir, and Garnacha. In the glass, it is a delicate blush color with a subtle nose of strawberries. In the mouth, the fruit is luscious with gracefully textured bubbles on the dry finish and an echo of red fruit.

Spanish Whites/Rosé

Xarmant Txakoli

Xarmant Txakoli

$17.50

Fermented in stainless steel and bottled with residual carbon to give it its signature natural spritz.

Luzia de Ripa Txakoli

Luzia de Ripa Txakoli

$17.00

We make the Luzia de Ripa Txakoli with a choice selection of grapes, in a blend where the Izpiriotza Txikia variety plays a leading role, following a modern model of vinification, with fermentation at low temperatures to enhance aromas.

Morgadio Albariño

Morgadio Albariño

$24.00

Intense and elegant with tropical fruit and kiwi complementing granitic minerality. Made from free-run juice, a well structured, dry Albariño with a long finish.

Eidos de Padriñan Albariño

Eidos de Padriñan Albariño

$25.00

Natural yeasts are encouraged for a prolonged fermentation, the wine bottled beginning in April following the vintage after extended contact with the fine lees. Richly textured and exotically intense Albariños are the result, the salty sea breeze and granitic levels evident in a mouthwateringly mineral finish.

Martinsancho Verdejo

Martinsancho Verdejo

$20.00

A highly extractive, herbaceous and minerally-complex Verdejo with excellent aging capacity and a perennial hallmark wine for the region.

Valenciso Blanco Rioja Blanco

Valenciso Blanco Rioja Blanco

$34.00

A classic Rioja Blanco style with a modern interpretation. Originating from a very old vineyard of mixed grape varieties, Valenciso decided to produce this limited production white. Hand-harvested grapes are elaborated in Caucasian oak barrels for a gentle touch. Aromas of lively fruit show finesse with subtle creaminess, spice notes and restrained oak presence. Long, persistent and refined.

CVNE Monopole Rioja Blanco

CVNE Monopole Rioja Blanco

$15.00

The aromas are composed of a set of typical fruits of the Rioja region, such as apple, pear, white currants and srping flowers. In the mouth it is attractive, in a soft and fresh way, with a long finish that culminates in a fruity aftertaste. Very approachable wine worth pairing with seafood, snacks and cheeses.

Amestoi Txakolina Rosé

Amestoi Txakolina Rosé

$22.00

Ameztoi has made this rosé txakolina that retains all the freshness of traditional white txakolina but with a slight taste of strawberries and red candied fruit

Valenciso Rosado Rioja

Valenciso Rosado Rioja

$26.00

The very rare Valenciso Rosado is a fresh, elegant and complex wine without oak aging that fully expresses the noble character of the variety.

Hirutza Rosé

Hirutza Rosé

$18.00

Pink gooseberry in colour, with intense red fruit aromas, with the strawberry and cassis standing out in particular, with citric depth and high quality vegetable notes. It is very cool in the mouth, with a balanced acidity enhanced by a natural carbonic gas, with a pleasant transition from mouth to drink, and a long, full aromatic finish.

Rezabal Txakoli Blanco 2019

Rezabal Txakoli Blanco 2019

$15.00

Rezabal Txakoli white is a dry white wine with fine bubbles. It is made with 100% Hondarrabi Zuri. Light color with slightly green hue. Aromas of intense fresh citrus fruits and green apple, bright acidity and low alcohol.

Spanish Red

Viña Cubillo 2011 RIOJA

Viña Cubillo 2011 RIOJA

$26.00

Fresh and slight aroma to licorice with consistent texture and persistent aroma. Smooth, fresh and persistent.

Sierra Cantabria Seleccion Tinto RIOJA

Sierra Cantabria Seleccion Tinto RIOJA

$12.00

Intense ruby red. Aroma of red fruits (strawberry) in good intensity in conjunction with spice, vanilla and oak notes. On the palate it is fresh, soft, balanced, with the fruit well integrated with the notes of oak, vanilla and light toast.

Sierra Cantabria Unica Reserva 2014 RIOJA

Sierra Cantabria Unica Reserva 2014 RIOJA

$39.75

A red wine with a strong primary character ,very aromatic, perceptible tannin but ripe with good acidity and structure, character and expressive. Pure character!

Sierra Cantabria Gran Reserva 2008 RIOJA

Sierra Cantabria Gran Reserva 2008 RIOJA

$42.00Out of stock

Character, identity and expression of Rioja Sonsierra. Elegant aroma, tasty red fruit on the palate with silky tannins and ripe

Aster Crianza RIBERA DEL DUERO

Aster Crianza RIBERA DEL DUERO

$21.00

Bright cherry red,with medium high depth and a garnet red background. The nose discloses a wide aromatic range and strong intensity. Ripe red fruit, mild aromas of underbrush and a spicy background, with hints of fine wood, cedar, balsam, coffee and liquorice.

Valdecampaña RIBERA DEL DUERO

Valdecampaña RIBERA DEL DUERO

$15.00

The Valdecampana Crianza is aged in a typical way; 1 year in barrels (Romanian and American Oak), and 1 year in bottle. The wine is 100% Tinta del País aka Tempranillo. Beautiful, sophisticated, warm and powerful. Loads of blackberry, currant, tobacco, and vanilla.

Dehasa Gago 2015 TORO

Dehasa Gago 2015 TORO

$18.00

Dehesa Gago is 100% Tinto de Toro (the local clone of Tempranillo). The intensity of this old vine fruit comes through even in this wine, vinified without oak, a pure expression. The Telmo Rodriguez wines in Toro are named after a Spanish breed of bull that is both elegant and powerful. That epitomizes the challenge in the region, to work in areas that are cooler, and with vines that are trained and adapted to the heat, so that a freshness plays with the fruit concentratin.

Juan Gil Silver label 2017 JUMILLA

Juan Gil Silver label 2017 JUMILLA

$15.50

Deep purple/black color. Explosive aromas of ripe currant, red berries and smoked notes. Rich, powerful and voluminous on the attack, a huge mouthful of crème-de-cassis concentration, silken and juicy in the mid-palate with excellent length and persistence, and a long spicy well-balanced finish including toasted notes provided by the French wood.

Juan Gil Blue Label 2017 JUMILLA

Juan Gil Blue Label 2017 JUMILLA

$39.50

Brilliant red in the glass. A light roasted aroma complemented by fresh berries. Savory notes of earth and black tea balanced with a rich core of black fruits. Round tannins, good acidity. A wine with a long line of praise and great value. Monastrell-Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah

Ochoa Reserva NAVARRA

Ochoa Reserva NAVARRA

$27.00

Ochoa Reserva is a tribute to Adriano Ochoa Luna, fourth generation of the family. We dedicate one of our best wines to him. Innovative, elegant and made with patience to listen to nature and to select the best from it.

Costers del Priorat Petit Pissarres PRIORAT

Costers del Priorat Petit Pissarres PRIORAT

$27.00

Intense red with purple tones. It has a very fresh aroma, full of flowers and fruit sensations. It is cheerful and lively, and expresses citrus flavors and memories of stone fruits, such as peach and apricot. The finish is vibrant and enjoyable.

Esplugen Seleccío PRIORAT

Esplugen Seleccío PRIORAT

$22.00

Bright and very intense ruby color. Ripe fruit aromas, deep and complex fragrances and toast notes. Esplugen born on the our estates of Bellmunt del Priorat, where the soil slate and the low rainfall give to this wine a great intensty and an structure rich in flavors and aromas.

Viña Santa Marina Equus EXTREMADURA

Viña Santa Marina Equus EXTREMADURA

$11.50

A cherry red color and aromas that seduce it. It is a lively , bright , strong fruit wine , rich in texture and subtle aftertaste of vanilla and roasted.

Frontaura Aponte TORO D.O.

Frontaura Aponte TORO D.O.

$40.00

Ruby red wine of a medium-high color. Powerful, open and clean with prominent aromas of red fruit and eucalyptus, together with the elegance of the vainilla and the coconut on the nose.Notes of black fruit and licorice stand out at the end.The mouth is delicate, velvety and intense. It is a sweet and long wine with hints of tobacco, coconut, mineral and spices.

Laya 2018 ALMANSA

Laya 2018 ALMANSA

$12.25

Garnacha Tintorera is known for its deep, inky color, and for coating the glass on the swirl. A rich and approachable wine with aromas of black fruit and berry, licorice, and espresso. A supple, balanced finish with hints of white pepper to complement the fruit.

La Atalaya del Camino 2016 ALMANSA

La Atalaya del Camino 2016 ALMANSA

$16.50

Garnacha-Monastrell A decadent wine with a surprising freshness. Dense and very rich with walnut and gum-tree flavors. Explosive notes of dark fruit with dark tea and mahogany on the nose. Hints of toast, Arabica coffee, toffee, spices, menthol and a dash of violets.

Alaya Tierra 2017 ALMANSA

Alaya Tierra 2017 ALMANSA

$35.00

Earth, underbrush, and mineral notes along with brooding black fruits inform this wine’s inviting bouquet. Dense and layered. Its 16% alcohol is in balance with the wine’s strapping personality and helps provide for a silky texture and a finish with no hard edges.

El Rincón 2007 VINOS DE MADRID

El Rincón 2007 VINOS DE MADRID

$32.75

Syrah -Garnacha blend. El Rincón is deep ruby-red in color, and marked by expressive notes of ripe plums, violets, spice and a hint of caramel. On the palate, it shows outstanding balance and complexity with plenty of ripe fruit, backed up with firm but soft tannins.

Protos Crianza RIBERA DEL DUERO

Protos Crianza RIBERA DEL DUERO

$26.50

Cherry color with purple rim indicating youth. High aromatic intensity, with aroma of ripe fruits well assembled with wood that bring aromas of sweet spices and pleasant toasted notes. It is an enveloping wine, tasty, balanced, with finesse and pleasant maturity. End of mouth with memories of ripe fruit.

Protos Reserva RIBERA DEL DUERO

Protos Reserva RIBERA DEL DUERO

$39.00

Dark cherry color with garnet rimIntense nose of black fruit, licorice, light toasted, vanilla, spices, mineral and balsamic notes.Good acidity, with great balance of fruit & oak. Persistent and harmonious finish.

El Vínculo LA MANCHA

El Vínculo LA MANCHA

$18.95

has savory spice and smoke accents, with notes of plum and violet in the nose. Containing rich flavors of roasted coffee, dark chocolate, tobacco and nutmeg, this wine is refined and seamless. 100% Tempranillo

Calar del Rio Mundo 2015 VINO de la TIERRA de CASTILLA

Calar del Rio Mundo 2015 VINO de la TIERRA de CASTILLA

$47.00

Black cherry and currant flavors mingle with smoky and loamy earth notes in this polished red. Well-integrated tannins balance firm acidity, giving way to floral and espresso details on the finish

Abrego de Calar 2015 VINO de la TIERRA de CASTILLA

Abrego de Calar 2015 VINO de la TIERRA de CASTILLA

$22.00

Black cherry, plum and chocolate flavors mingle in this fresh red. Chewy tannins and sweet-tart acidity keep this focused. A fruit-centered style.

Viña Magna 6 Mesas 2016 RIBERA DEL DUERO

Viña Magna 6 Mesas 2016 RIBERA DEL DUERO

$19.00

100 percent Tempranillo aged six months in French oak. Selected grapes from limestone and gravel soils. Ripeness is tempered by intense freshness of flavor, with soft tannins. A supple, deeply fruity yet elegant style that deftly combines oak spice and fruit.

Viña Magna Crianza 2016 RIBERA DEL DUERO

Viña Magna Crianza 2016 RIBERA DEL DUERO

$40.00

Selected lots from the more steeply inclined and chalky parcels. Malolactic fermentation and 12 to 18 months aging in barriques of primarily French oak. Deep robe and structure are highlighted by pronounced minerality on the nose and a focused, saturated and persistent finish.

Viña Alberdi Reserva 2015 RIOJA

Viña Alberdi Reserva 2015 RIOJA

$24.00

Intense, medium-high depth, ruby-red; clean and bright. The nose particularly stands for its red fruit (raspberries, wild strawberries and red plums), which give way to notes of vanilla, nutmeg, caramel and cedar from barrel aging. Flavour-packed, balanced and very fresh, with smooth, friendly tannins. Harmonious, well-balanced finish, with a pleasant final freshness that invites you to continue enjoying this new vintage.

VIña Ardanza Reserva 2012 RIOJA

VIña Ardanza Reserva 2012 RIOJA

$42.00

Outstandingly bright, lively and intense garnet red, with an incipient cherry red rim. The first nose is very intense, with spicy, balsamic and ripe fruit notes. After swirling, aromas of black pepper, sweet liquorice, nutmeg, coffee, vanilla and cinnamon make their appearance. Mouth full of flavours, with a pleasant acidity and balance, and very polished tannins that enhance the harmonious structure. Complex and elegant after-taste with spicy and balsamic hints. To enjoy right now, but with a long life ahead.

Viña Arana Gran Reserva 2014 RIOJA

Viña Arana Gran Reserva 2014 RIOJA

$56.00

Lively, clean, medium depth, garnet–red with an incipient pink rim. Intense aromas with outstanding notes of redcurrants, raspberries, wild blackberries and ripe red plums creating a complex bouquet together with the balsamic notes from the barrel: vanilla, cloves, coffee, caramel and brioche. Very tasty in the mouth, evincing the brand’s distinctive classic texture. Fresh, vibrant and well-balanced, with amiable sweet tannins. Its long stay in the bottle rewards us with that great complexity and elegance typical of this style of Rioja wines. To enjoy now, but with a long life ahead.

CVNE Crianza 2016 RIOJA

CVNE Crianza 2016 RIOJA

$17.00

Medium intensity of maroon colour. In nose, we find aromas of wild fruits, licorice together with vanillas, toffees and cocoa from the American oak barrels. Rounded tannins and a slightly acidic end which leads to a long and fruity aftertaste.

CVNE Reserva 2014 RIOJA

CVNE Reserva 2014 RIOJA

$22.00

Burgundy colored with medium intensity. Attractive wine with floral aromas and fruity notes intermingled with sweet aromas of spices from the barrel aging. This is a soft wine with silky tannins and long complex finish.

CVNE Gran Reserva 2012 RIOJA

CVNE Gran Reserva 2012 RIOJA

$42.00

Wine with complex aromas and sweet fruits as blackberry, figs, plums and licorice. Aging in barrel brings caramel, spices, tobacco. Velvety tannins with a smooth long elegant finish.

Sherry

El Maestro Sierra Fino Sherry

El Maestro Sierra Fino Sherry

$20.00

375 ml Aged for 6 years in solera and then bottled straight off the lees with only a minimal cold stabilization. Yeasty and doughy notes with hints of brine. The palate is dense and full with bright fruit and a salty component.

César Florido Cruz del Mar Cream 375 ml

César Florido Cruz del Mar Cream 375 ml

$15.00

375 ml Dry Oloroso and sweet Moscatel are blended and aged in solera for 7 years. Incredible, decadent notes of vanilla and spices mingling with wood antique varnishes. Palate is smooth with a medium sweet finish.

Aurora Manzanilla

Aurora Manzanilla

$22.00

500 ml Iconic Manzanilla named for the widow Aurora Ambrosse Lacave, pioneering female sherry executive of the early 20th century. Yuste has skillfully integrated the 19th-C. solera with his own to produce a complex, rounded and saline Manzanilla averaging 8 years of age, preserving an interplay of seaside freshness with a full mid-palate.

Aurora Amontillado

Aurora Amontillado

$22.00

500 ml An authentic Amontillado produced from fine Manzanilla, dry and deeply golden in color. Clearly reminiscent of its late Manzanilla stages with salt air on the nose. Aging has rounded the palate naturally, balanced and long with salt brine lingering throughout the impressively clean finish.

Aurora Oloroso

Aurora Oloroso

$22.00

Exceptional dry oloroso, clean and elegant retaining the fresh expression of Palomino grapes grown and aged in close proximity to the sea. Lingering, silky, nutty-salty flavor is clean as a whistle, finesseful as only possible in an oloroso from Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

Aurora PX

Aurora PX

$22.00

500 ml Dessert Pedro Ximénez of exceptionally fine texture and aroma, with silky sweetness that is light on its feet due to long aging in Sanlúcar's moderate, humid seaside conditions.

Don PX 2016

Don PX 2016

$24.00

375 ml This is a beautiful Pedro Ximénez with toffee, chocolate and coffee undertones. Some walnuts. Full body, very dense and sweet with persistent and impressive finish. Drink now

Don PX Gran Reserva 1990

Don PX Gran Reserva 1990

$46.00

375 ml Selected lots of Pedro Ximénez are destined for oak barrels, sealed and left for decades in single-vintage state. After a minimum of 25 years, there by becoming a Gran Reserva, vintages are selected for release only when they have attained classical character. Opaque, black mahogany color with a caramel-like bite.

Spanish Groceries

Txistorra (Package of 6)

Txistorra (Package of 6)

$13.50Out of stock

Just throw these guys on the grill like you would a hotdog.

Morcilla (Package of 2)

Morcilla (Package of 2)

$6.50Out of stock

Chef Joey sautes them in a pan with olive oil and piquillo peppers.

Palacios Mild Chorizo

Palacios Mild Chorizo

$10.99

This is ready to eat. Just slice and serve alone or on a sandwich/bocadillo

Fermin Jamón Iberíco (2 Oz Sliced)

Fermin Jamón Iberíco (2 Oz Sliced)

$13.00
Fermin Iberíco Chorizo (2 oz Sliced)

Fermin Iberíco Chorizo (2 oz Sliced)

$8.00
Fermin Iberíco Salchichón (2 oz Sliced)

Fermin Iberíco Salchichón (2 oz Sliced)

$8.00
Fermin Serrano Coppa (2 Oz Sliced)

Fermin Serrano Coppa (2 Oz Sliced)

$7.00
Arroyaba Bonito Tuna (9 oz Tin)

Arroyaba Bonito Tuna (9 oz Tin)

$12.50
Matiz Bomba Rice (2.2 lb Bag)

Matiz Bomba Rice (2.2 lb Bag)

$12.50
Matiz Piquillo Peppers (7.6 oz Jar)

Matiz Piquillo Peppers (7.6 oz Jar)

$12.00Out of stock
Matiz Piparra Peppers (6.4 oz Jar)

Matiz Piparra Peppers (6.4 oz Jar)

$6.50
Assorted Olives Fine Herbs Style (12 oz Jar)

Assorted Olives Fine Herbs Style (12 oz Jar)

$7.50
Fidea Pasta Vermicelli (250 Gram Bag)

Fidea Pasta Vermicelli (250 Gram Bag)

$2.95
Bodega Gutierrez Colosia Gran Reserva Sherry Vinegar (250 Ml Bottle)

Bodega Gutierrez Colosia Gran Reserva Sherry Vinegar (250 Ml Bottle)

$21.00
Gran Gusto Vinagre de Jerez

Gran Gusto Vinagre de Jerez

$8.75

A strong, sharp, refreshing vinegar of high quality, with hints of oak, caramel, and a light touch of sherry wine. It makes the perfect dressing for any salad and also enhances the flavor of all kinds of sauces.

As Pontis Manzanilla Cacerena Olive Oil 500 ML

As Pontis Manzanilla Cacerena Olive Oil 500 ML

$21.50
Castillo de Canena Picual Olive OIl (16.9 ounce)

Castillo de Canena Picual Olive OIl (16.9 ounce)

$29.95
Castillo Canena Arbequina Olive Oil (16.9 ounce)

Castillo Canena Arbequina Olive Oil (16.9 ounce)

$29.95
Matiz Arbequina Olive Oil (5 Litre Can)

Matiz Arbequina Olive Oil (5 Litre Can)

$85.00

This is the same olive oil Chef Joey uses on the remolachas.

El Rey de la Vera Sweet Smoked Paprika (75 grams)

El Rey de la Vera Sweet Smoked Paprika (75 grams)

$6.00
Antonio Sotos Saffron 2 Grams

Antonio Sotos Saffron 2 Grams

$13.75
Jamón Ibérico Potato Chips by Torres Selecta

Jamón Ibérico Potato Chips by Torres Selecta

Black Truffle Potato Chips by Torres Selecta

Black Truffle Potato Chips by Torres Selecta

Out of stock
Paul & Pippa Vegan Tomato Crackers

Paul & Pippa Vegan Tomato Crackers

$6.95Out of stock

(4.5 Oz Package)

Paul & Pippa Truffle & Olive OIl Vegan Crackers

Paul & Pippa Truffle & Olive OIl Vegan Crackers

$6.95

(4.5 oz package)

Paul & Pippa Vegan Basil Crackers

Paul & Pippa Vegan Basil Crackers

$6.95

(4.5 ounce package)

Matiz Sofrito

Matiz Sofrito

$11.75

Tomato Cooking Base (12.3 ounce jar)

Matiz Alioli

Matiz Alioli

$7.95

garlic spread (6.5 ounce jar)

Matiz Romesco

Matiz Romesco

$7.95

(6.5 ounce jar) this item is vegan & gluten free. contains nuts

Natural Quince Paste

Natural Quince Paste

$5.00

(8.5 ounce container)

Aneto Chicken Broth

Aneto Chicken Broth

$8.75

(33.8 ounce container)

Aneto Valencian Paella Cooking Base

Aneto Valencian Paella Cooking Base

$14.25

(33.8 ounce container)

Blanxart Dark Chocolate Almond Bar

Blanxart Dark Chocolate Almond Bar

$3.25

1.7 oz from Barcelona

Blanxart Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Bar

Blanxart Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Bar

$3.25

1.7 oz from Barcelona

Milk Chocolate Sardines

Milk Chocolate Sardines

$2.95

Pack of (3) .84 oz

RACIONES FRIAS

REMOLACHAS

REMOLACHAS

$13.00

red & golden beet salad with sherry vinegar, olive oil & garlic (dairy free, gluten free & vegan)

GILDA

GILDA

$3.50

vinegar cured anchovy skewer with pippara peppers & anchovy stuffed olives, priced per skewer (dairy free & gluten free)

MOJAMA

MOJAMA

$16.00

cured tuna loin with marcona almonds (dairy free, gluten free)

JAMÓN SERRANO

JAMÓN SERRANO

$16.00Out of stock

dry-cured serrano ham (dairy free & gluten free)

PLATO DE CHACINERIA

PLATO DE CHACINERIA

$25.00

a special selection of fermin dry cured acorn fed iberico meats (gluten free & this item contains dairy)

ENSALADA RUSA

ENSALADA RUSA

$15.00

tuna del norte salad with alioli, piquillo peppers, carrots, potatoes, frisee, hard boiled egg & grilled bread

QUESOS

GARROTXA

GARROTXA

$6.00

goat's milk cheese with candied butternut squash preserves (gluten free)

VALDEON

VALDEON

$6.00

cow & goat's milk blue cheese with candied walnuts (gluten free)

IDIAZABAL

$6.00

sheep's milk cheese with red wine cherries (gluten free & contains nuts)

ARDI GASNA

$6.00

piment d'espelette sheep's milk cheese with quince (gluten free)

4 CHEESE SELECTION

4 CHEESE SELECTION

$23.00

ardi gasna, garrotxa, petite agour, caña de cabra (vegetarian, contains nuts & available gluten free)

POSTRES

FLAN DE CAFÉ

FLAN DE CAFÉ

$10.50

creamy spanish style espresso custard with chocolate ganache (gluten free)

TARTA DE ACEITE

TARTA DE ACEITE

$11.00

olive oil wine cake with honey poached rhubarb & whipped cream

HUEVOS y VERDURAS

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA

TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA

$13.00

warm potato onion omelette with frisee & alioli (dairy free, gluten free & vegetarian)

CHAMPIÑONES

CHAMPIÑONES

$13.00

sauteed button mushrooms with garlic & sherry (dairy free, gluten free & vegan)

GUISANTES

$15.00

english peas with burnt lemon vinaigrette & caña de cabra goat cheese

BERENJENA

BERENJENA

$15.00

roasted eggplant with fried tomato sauce, sheep cheese & anchovy (gluten free)

CARNES

IBERICO DE BELLOTA

IBERICO DE BELLOTA

$28.00

grilled acorn fed pata negra pig with panadera potatoes & cider sauce. (dairy free & gluten free)

VENADO

VENADO

$24.00

grilled venison with sauteed oyster mushrooms & licorice root sauce (dairy free & gluten free)

TXISTORRA

TXISTORRA

$14.00

grilled navaran style pork sausage with grilled bread1

CORDERO

CORDERO

$28.00

grilled lamb loin in burnt onion oil with piperade (dairy free & gluten free)

PESCADOS Y MARISCOS

GAMBAS A LA PLANCHA

GAMBAS A LA PLANCHA

$21.00

seared prawns with chicken broth saffron bomba rice (gluten free & dairy free)

PULPO a la GALLEGO

PULPO a la GALLEGO

$25.00

spanish octopus with red potato, arbequina olive oil & pimentón (dairy free & gluten free)

LUBINA

LUBINA

$32.00Out of stock

pan roasted mediterranean sea bass with fingerling potatoes, fava beans, spring onion, chorizo and almond picada (contains nuts and pork)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Basque Cuisine, Spanish Wines & Spanish Groceries

Location

2701 E Madison St,, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

