The Harvest Vine
837 Reviews
$$
2701 E Madison St,
Seattle, WA 98112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Sparkling/Cider
Mestres 1312 Brut Reserva Cava
White Cava Macabeo-Xarelo-Parallada
Naveran Brut Rosé Cava
Varietals: Pinot Noir-Parellada
Isastegui Cider
The cider has a golden-green hue in the glass. Ripe notes of apple on the nose leads to an acidic, malted apple on the palate. The finish is crisp and fresh.
Bereziartu Cider
This cider is unfiltered and slightly effervescent. The aromas are peach and orange bloosom with a bouquet of yeast, and the tart apple flavor finishes in a burst of minerals.
Mont Marçal Brut Rosé Cava
Trepat, Pinot Noir, and Garnacha. In the glass, it is a delicate blush color with a subtle nose of strawberries. In the mouth, the fruit is luscious with gracefully textured bubbles on the dry finish and an echo of red fruit.
Spanish Whites/Rosé
Xarmant Txakoli
Fermented in stainless steel and bottled with residual carbon to give it its signature natural spritz.
Luzia de Ripa Txakoli
We make the Luzia de Ripa Txakoli with a choice selection of grapes, in a blend where the Izpiriotza Txikia variety plays a leading role, following a modern model of vinification, with fermentation at low temperatures to enhance aromas.
Morgadio Albariño
Intense and elegant with tropical fruit and kiwi complementing granitic minerality. Made from free-run juice, a well structured, dry Albariño with a long finish.
Eidos de Padriñan Albariño
Natural yeasts are encouraged for a prolonged fermentation, the wine bottled beginning in April following the vintage after extended contact with the fine lees. Richly textured and exotically intense Albariños are the result, the salty sea breeze and granitic levels evident in a mouthwateringly mineral finish.
Martinsancho Verdejo
A highly extractive, herbaceous and minerally-complex Verdejo with excellent aging capacity and a perennial hallmark wine for the region.
Valenciso Blanco Rioja Blanco
A classic Rioja Blanco style with a modern interpretation. Originating from a very old vineyard of mixed grape varieties, Valenciso decided to produce this limited production white. Hand-harvested grapes are elaborated in Caucasian oak barrels for a gentle touch. Aromas of lively fruit show finesse with subtle creaminess, spice notes and restrained oak presence. Long, persistent and refined.
CVNE Monopole Rioja Blanco
The aromas are composed of a set of typical fruits of the Rioja region, such as apple, pear, white currants and srping flowers. In the mouth it is attractive, in a soft and fresh way, with a long finish that culminates in a fruity aftertaste. Very approachable wine worth pairing with seafood, snacks and cheeses.
Amestoi Txakolina Rosé
Ameztoi has made this rosé txakolina that retains all the freshness of traditional white txakolina but with a slight taste of strawberries and red candied fruit
Valenciso Rosado Rioja
The very rare Valenciso Rosado is a fresh, elegant and complex wine without oak aging that fully expresses the noble character of the variety.
Hirutza Rosé
Pink gooseberry in colour, with intense red fruit aromas, with the strawberry and cassis standing out in particular, with citric depth and high quality vegetable notes. It is very cool in the mouth, with a balanced acidity enhanced by a natural carbonic gas, with a pleasant transition from mouth to drink, and a long, full aromatic finish.
Rezabal Txakoli Blanco 2019
Rezabal Txakoli white is a dry white wine with fine bubbles. It is made with 100% Hondarrabi Zuri. Light color with slightly green hue. Aromas of intense fresh citrus fruits and green apple, bright acidity and low alcohol.
Spanish Red
Viña Cubillo 2011 RIOJA
Fresh and slight aroma to licorice with consistent texture and persistent aroma. Smooth, fresh and persistent.
Sierra Cantabria Seleccion Tinto RIOJA
Intense ruby red. Aroma of red fruits (strawberry) in good intensity in conjunction with spice, vanilla and oak notes. On the palate it is fresh, soft, balanced, with the fruit well integrated with the notes of oak, vanilla and light toast.
Sierra Cantabria Unica Reserva 2014 RIOJA
A red wine with a strong primary character ,very aromatic, perceptible tannin but ripe with good acidity and structure, character and expressive. Pure character!
Sierra Cantabria Gran Reserva 2008 RIOJA
Character, identity and expression of Rioja Sonsierra. Elegant aroma, tasty red fruit on the palate with silky tannins and ripe
Aster Crianza RIBERA DEL DUERO
Bright cherry red,with medium high depth and a garnet red background. The nose discloses a wide aromatic range and strong intensity. Ripe red fruit, mild aromas of underbrush and a spicy background, with hints of fine wood, cedar, balsam, coffee and liquorice.
Valdecampaña RIBERA DEL DUERO
The Valdecampana Crianza is aged in a typical way; 1 year in barrels (Romanian and American Oak), and 1 year in bottle. The wine is 100% Tinta del País aka Tempranillo. Beautiful, sophisticated, warm and powerful. Loads of blackberry, currant, tobacco, and vanilla.
Dehasa Gago 2015 TORO
Dehesa Gago is 100% Tinto de Toro (the local clone of Tempranillo). The intensity of this old vine fruit comes through even in this wine, vinified without oak, a pure expression. The Telmo Rodriguez wines in Toro are named after a Spanish breed of bull that is both elegant and powerful. That epitomizes the challenge in the region, to work in areas that are cooler, and with vines that are trained and adapted to the heat, so that a freshness plays with the fruit concentratin.
Juan Gil Silver label 2017 JUMILLA
Deep purple/black color. Explosive aromas of ripe currant, red berries and smoked notes. Rich, powerful and voluminous on the attack, a huge mouthful of crème-de-cassis concentration, silken and juicy in the mid-palate with excellent length and persistence, and a long spicy well-balanced finish including toasted notes provided by the French wood.
Juan Gil Blue Label 2017 JUMILLA
Brilliant red in the glass. A light roasted aroma complemented by fresh berries. Savory notes of earth and black tea balanced with a rich core of black fruits. Round tannins, good acidity. A wine with a long line of praise and great value. Monastrell-Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah
Ochoa Reserva NAVARRA
Ochoa Reserva is a tribute to Adriano Ochoa Luna, fourth generation of the family. We dedicate one of our best wines to him. Innovative, elegant and made with patience to listen to nature and to select the best from it.
Costers del Priorat Petit Pissarres PRIORAT
Intense red with purple tones. It has a very fresh aroma, full of flowers and fruit sensations. It is cheerful and lively, and expresses citrus flavors and memories of stone fruits, such as peach and apricot. The finish is vibrant and enjoyable.
Esplugen Seleccío PRIORAT
Bright and very intense ruby color. Ripe fruit aromas, deep and complex fragrances and toast notes. Esplugen born on the our estates of Bellmunt del Priorat, where the soil slate and the low rainfall give to this wine a great intensty and an structure rich in flavors and aromas.
Viña Santa Marina Equus EXTREMADURA
A cherry red color and aromas that seduce it. It is a lively , bright , strong fruit wine , rich in texture and subtle aftertaste of vanilla and roasted.
Frontaura Aponte TORO D.O.
Ruby red wine of a medium-high color. Powerful, open and clean with prominent aromas of red fruit and eucalyptus, together with the elegance of the vainilla and the coconut on the nose.Notes of black fruit and licorice stand out at the end.The mouth is delicate, velvety and intense. It is a sweet and long wine with hints of tobacco, coconut, mineral and spices.
Laya 2018 ALMANSA
Garnacha Tintorera is known for its deep, inky color, and for coating the glass on the swirl. A rich and approachable wine with aromas of black fruit and berry, licorice, and espresso. A supple, balanced finish with hints of white pepper to complement the fruit.
La Atalaya del Camino 2016 ALMANSA
Garnacha-Monastrell A decadent wine with a surprising freshness. Dense and very rich with walnut and gum-tree flavors. Explosive notes of dark fruit with dark tea and mahogany on the nose. Hints of toast, Arabica coffee, toffee, spices, menthol and a dash of violets.
Alaya Tierra 2017 ALMANSA
Earth, underbrush, and mineral notes along with brooding black fruits inform this wine’s inviting bouquet. Dense and layered. Its 16% alcohol is in balance with the wine’s strapping personality and helps provide for a silky texture and a finish with no hard edges.
El Rincón 2007 VINOS DE MADRID
Syrah -Garnacha blend. El Rincón is deep ruby-red in color, and marked by expressive notes of ripe plums, violets, spice and a hint of caramel. On the palate, it shows outstanding balance and complexity with plenty of ripe fruit, backed up with firm but soft tannins.
Protos Crianza RIBERA DEL DUERO
Cherry color with purple rim indicating youth. High aromatic intensity, with aroma of ripe fruits well assembled with wood that bring aromas of sweet spices and pleasant toasted notes. It is an enveloping wine, tasty, balanced, with finesse and pleasant maturity. End of mouth with memories of ripe fruit.
Protos Reserva RIBERA DEL DUERO
Dark cherry color with garnet rimIntense nose of black fruit, licorice, light toasted, vanilla, spices, mineral and balsamic notes.Good acidity, with great balance of fruit & oak. Persistent and harmonious finish.
El Vínculo LA MANCHA
has savory spice and smoke accents, with notes of plum and violet in the nose. Containing rich flavors of roasted coffee, dark chocolate, tobacco and nutmeg, this wine is refined and seamless. 100% Tempranillo
Calar del Rio Mundo 2015 VINO de la TIERRA de CASTILLA
Black cherry and currant flavors mingle with smoky and loamy earth notes in this polished red. Well-integrated tannins balance firm acidity, giving way to floral and espresso details on the finish
Abrego de Calar 2015 VINO de la TIERRA de CASTILLA
Black cherry, plum and chocolate flavors mingle in this fresh red. Chewy tannins and sweet-tart acidity keep this focused. A fruit-centered style.
Viña Magna 6 Mesas 2016 RIBERA DEL DUERO
100 percent Tempranillo aged six months in French oak. Selected grapes from limestone and gravel soils. Ripeness is tempered by intense freshness of flavor, with soft tannins. A supple, deeply fruity yet elegant style that deftly combines oak spice and fruit.
Viña Magna Crianza 2016 RIBERA DEL DUERO
Selected lots from the more steeply inclined and chalky parcels. Malolactic fermentation and 12 to 18 months aging in barriques of primarily French oak. Deep robe and structure are highlighted by pronounced minerality on the nose and a focused, saturated and persistent finish.
Viña Alberdi Reserva 2015 RIOJA
Intense, medium-high depth, ruby-red; clean and bright. The nose particularly stands for its red fruit (raspberries, wild strawberries and red plums), which give way to notes of vanilla, nutmeg, caramel and cedar from barrel aging. Flavour-packed, balanced and very fresh, with smooth, friendly tannins. Harmonious, well-balanced finish, with a pleasant final freshness that invites you to continue enjoying this new vintage.
VIña Ardanza Reserva 2012 RIOJA
Outstandingly bright, lively and intense garnet red, with an incipient cherry red rim. The first nose is very intense, with spicy, balsamic and ripe fruit notes. After swirling, aromas of black pepper, sweet liquorice, nutmeg, coffee, vanilla and cinnamon make their appearance. Mouth full of flavours, with a pleasant acidity and balance, and very polished tannins that enhance the harmonious structure. Complex and elegant after-taste with spicy and balsamic hints. To enjoy right now, but with a long life ahead.
Viña Arana Gran Reserva 2014 RIOJA
Lively, clean, medium depth, garnet–red with an incipient pink rim. Intense aromas with outstanding notes of redcurrants, raspberries, wild blackberries and ripe red plums creating a complex bouquet together with the balsamic notes from the barrel: vanilla, cloves, coffee, caramel and brioche. Very tasty in the mouth, evincing the brand’s distinctive classic texture. Fresh, vibrant and well-balanced, with amiable sweet tannins. Its long stay in the bottle rewards us with that great complexity and elegance typical of this style of Rioja wines. To enjoy now, but with a long life ahead.
CVNE Crianza 2016 RIOJA
Medium intensity of maroon colour. In nose, we find aromas of wild fruits, licorice together with vanillas, toffees and cocoa from the American oak barrels. Rounded tannins and a slightly acidic end which leads to a long and fruity aftertaste.
CVNE Reserva 2014 RIOJA
Burgundy colored with medium intensity. Attractive wine with floral aromas and fruity notes intermingled with sweet aromas of spices from the barrel aging. This is a soft wine with silky tannins and long complex finish.
CVNE Gran Reserva 2012 RIOJA
Wine with complex aromas and sweet fruits as blackberry, figs, plums and licorice. Aging in barrel brings caramel, spices, tobacco. Velvety tannins with a smooth long elegant finish.
Sherry
El Maestro Sierra Fino Sherry
375 ml Aged for 6 years in solera and then bottled straight off the lees with only a minimal cold stabilization. Yeasty and doughy notes with hints of brine. The palate is dense and full with bright fruit and a salty component.
César Florido Cruz del Mar Cream 375 ml
375 ml Dry Oloroso and sweet Moscatel are blended and aged in solera for 7 years. Incredible, decadent notes of vanilla and spices mingling with wood antique varnishes. Palate is smooth with a medium sweet finish.
Aurora Manzanilla
500 ml Iconic Manzanilla named for the widow Aurora Ambrosse Lacave, pioneering female sherry executive of the early 20th century. Yuste has skillfully integrated the 19th-C. solera with his own to produce a complex, rounded and saline Manzanilla averaging 8 years of age, preserving an interplay of seaside freshness with a full mid-palate.
Aurora Amontillado
500 ml An authentic Amontillado produced from fine Manzanilla, dry and deeply golden in color. Clearly reminiscent of its late Manzanilla stages with salt air on the nose. Aging has rounded the palate naturally, balanced and long with salt brine lingering throughout the impressively clean finish.
Aurora Oloroso
Exceptional dry oloroso, clean and elegant retaining the fresh expression of Palomino grapes grown and aged in close proximity to the sea. Lingering, silky, nutty-salty flavor is clean as a whistle, finesseful as only possible in an oloroso from Sanlúcar de Barrameda.
Aurora PX
500 ml Dessert Pedro Ximénez of exceptionally fine texture and aroma, with silky sweetness that is light on its feet due to long aging in Sanlúcar's moderate, humid seaside conditions.
Don PX 2016
375 ml This is a beautiful Pedro Ximénez with toffee, chocolate and coffee undertones. Some walnuts. Full body, very dense and sweet with persistent and impressive finish. Drink now
Don PX Gran Reserva 1990
375 ml Selected lots of Pedro Ximénez are destined for oak barrels, sealed and left for decades in single-vintage state. After a minimum of 25 years, there by becoming a Gran Reserva, vintages are selected for release only when they have attained classical character. Opaque, black mahogany color with a caramel-like bite.
Spanish Groceries
Txistorra (Package of 6)
Just throw these guys on the grill like you would a hotdog.
Morcilla (Package of 2)
Chef Joey sautes them in a pan with olive oil and piquillo peppers.
Palacios Mild Chorizo
This is ready to eat. Just slice and serve alone or on a sandwich/bocadillo
Fermin Jamón Iberíco (2 Oz Sliced)
Fermin Iberíco Chorizo (2 oz Sliced)
Fermin Iberíco Salchichón (2 oz Sliced)
Fermin Serrano Coppa (2 Oz Sliced)
Arroyaba Bonito Tuna (9 oz Tin)
Matiz Bomba Rice (2.2 lb Bag)
Matiz Piquillo Peppers (7.6 oz Jar)
Matiz Piparra Peppers (6.4 oz Jar)
Assorted Olives Fine Herbs Style (12 oz Jar)
Fidea Pasta Vermicelli (250 Gram Bag)
Bodega Gutierrez Colosia Gran Reserva Sherry Vinegar (250 Ml Bottle)
Gran Gusto Vinagre de Jerez
A strong, sharp, refreshing vinegar of high quality, with hints of oak, caramel, and a light touch of sherry wine. It makes the perfect dressing for any salad and also enhances the flavor of all kinds of sauces.
As Pontis Manzanilla Cacerena Olive Oil 500 ML
Castillo de Canena Picual Olive OIl (16.9 ounce)
Castillo Canena Arbequina Olive Oil (16.9 ounce)
Matiz Arbequina Olive Oil (5 Litre Can)
This is the same olive oil Chef Joey uses on the remolachas.
El Rey de la Vera Sweet Smoked Paprika (75 grams)
Antonio Sotos Saffron 2 Grams
Jamón Ibérico Potato Chips by Torres Selecta
Black Truffle Potato Chips by Torres Selecta
Paul & Pippa Vegan Tomato Crackers
(4.5 Oz Package)
Paul & Pippa Truffle & Olive OIl Vegan Crackers
(4.5 oz package)
Paul & Pippa Vegan Basil Crackers
(4.5 ounce package)
Matiz Sofrito
Tomato Cooking Base (12.3 ounce jar)
Matiz Alioli
garlic spread (6.5 ounce jar)
Matiz Romesco
(6.5 ounce jar) this item is vegan & gluten free. contains nuts
Natural Quince Paste
(8.5 ounce container)
Aneto Chicken Broth
(33.8 ounce container)
Aneto Valencian Paella Cooking Base
(33.8 ounce container)
Blanxart Dark Chocolate Almond Bar
1.7 oz from Barcelona
Blanxart Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Bar
1.7 oz from Barcelona
Milk Chocolate Sardines
Pack of (3) .84 oz
RACIONES FRIAS
REMOLACHAS
red & golden beet salad with sherry vinegar, olive oil & garlic (dairy free, gluten free & vegan)
GILDA
vinegar cured anchovy skewer with pippara peppers & anchovy stuffed olives, priced per skewer (dairy free & gluten free)
MOJAMA
cured tuna loin with marcona almonds (dairy free, gluten free)
JAMÓN SERRANO
dry-cured serrano ham (dairy free & gluten free)
PLATO DE CHACINERIA
a special selection of fermin dry cured acorn fed iberico meats (gluten free & this item contains dairy)
ENSALADA RUSA
tuna del norte salad with alioli, piquillo peppers, carrots, potatoes, frisee, hard boiled egg & grilled bread
QUESOS
GARROTXA
goat's milk cheese with candied butternut squash preserves (gluten free)
VALDEON
cow & goat's milk blue cheese with candied walnuts (gluten free)
IDIAZABAL
sheep's milk cheese with red wine cherries (gluten free & contains nuts)
ARDI GASNA
piment d'espelette sheep's milk cheese with quince (gluten free)
4 CHEESE SELECTION
ardi gasna, garrotxa, petite agour, caña de cabra (vegetarian, contains nuts & available gluten free)
POSTRES
HUEVOS y VERDURAS
TORTILLA ESPAÑOLA
warm potato onion omelette with frisee & alioli (dairy free, gluten free & vegetarian)
CHAMPIÑONES
sauteed button mushrooms with garlic & sherry (dairy free, gluten free & vegan)
GUISANTES
english peas with burnt lemon vinaigrette & caña de cabra goat cheese
BERENJENA
roasted eggplant with fried tomato sauce, sheep cheese & anchovy (gluten free)
CARNES
IBERICO DE BELLOTA
grilled acorn fed pata negra pig with panadera potatoes & cider sauce. (dairy free & gluten free)
VENADO
grilled venison with sauteed oyster mushrooms & licorice root sauce (dairy free & gluten free)
TXISTORRA
grilled navaran style pork sausage with grilled bread1
CORDERO
grilled lamb loin in burnt onion oil with piperade (dairy free & gluten free)
PESCADOS Y MARISCOS
GAMBAS A LA PLANCHA
seared prawns with chicken broth saffron bomba rice (gluten free & dairy free)
PULPO a la GALLEGO
spanish octopus with red potato, arbequina olive oil & pimentón (dairy free & gluten free)
LUBINA
pan roasted mediterranean sea bass with fingerling potatoes, fava beans, spring onion, chorizo and almond picada (contains nuts and pork)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Basque Cuisine, Spanish Wines & Spanish Groceries
2701 E Madison St,, Seattle, WA 98112