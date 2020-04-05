The Harvest Vine

Dehasa Gago 2015 TORO

$18.00

Dehesa Gago is 100% Tinto de Toro (the local clone of Tempranillo). The intensity of this old vine fruit comes through even in this wine, vinified without oak, a pure expression. The Telmo Rodriguez wines in Toro are named after a Spanish breed of bull that is both elegant and powerful. That epitomizes the challenge in the region, to work in areas that are cooler, and with vines that are trained and adapted to the heat, so that a freshness plays with the fruit concentratin.