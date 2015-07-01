A map showing the location of The Hat 1315 Laramie StreetView gallery

The Hat 1315 Laramie Street

review star

No reviews yet

1315 Laramie Street

Manhattan, KS 66502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Bomb

$6.00

DBL Bomb

$11.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

Breck

$7.00

DBL Breck

$13.50

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu coconut

$6.00

Captain Morgan- silver

$6.00

Captain Morgan- spiced

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu coconut

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan Silver

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$11.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu coconut

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan Silver

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$11.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Cuervo Gold

$11.50

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Cuervo Gold

$11.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

crown royal

$7.00

Segrams 7

$6.00

fireball

$4.00

Dewars

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL crown royal

$13.50

DBL Segrams 7

$11.50

DBL fireball

$7.50

DBL Dewars

$13.50

Breck

$7.00

DBL Breck

$13.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL crown royal

$13.50

DBL Segrams 7

$11.50

DBL fireball

$7.50

DBL Dewars

$13.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.50

DBL Peach

$11.00

DBL Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.50

DBL Peach

$11.00

Beer

Busch light

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller light

$5.00

White claw

$5.50

Cosmic IPA

$7.50

Red Wine

$8.50

White wine

$7.00

Boulevard

$5.00

NA Beverages

SODA

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Energy

$4.00

Tickets

Minor

$5.00

$15 Ticket

$15.00

$17 Ticket

$17.00

$20 Ticket

$20.00

$25 Ticket

$25.00

$30 Ticket

$30.00

$22 Ticket

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1315 Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fats Bar - 1209 Laramie St
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Laramie St Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Coco Bolo's - Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
223 McCall Rd - Manhattan, KS 66502 Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - Student Union
orange starNo Reviews
918 North MLK Jr Dr Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - Leadership Studies Building
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Mid-Campus Drive Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - Engineering Building
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Platt Street Manhattan, KS 66506
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - CBA
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Lovers Lane Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Powercat Sports Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,368
3011 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Baker
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Cox Bros BBQ
orange star4.4 • 655
223 McCall Rd Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tallgrass Tap House
orange star4.0 • 515
320 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Finn's Neighborhood Pub - 317 Poyntz Ave
orange star4.6 • 392
317 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston