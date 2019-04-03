Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The Hattery Stove & Still 18 west state street

1,293 Reviews

$$

18 west state street

Doylestown, PA 18901

Order Again

Breakfast Starters

Asparagus Oscar

$15.00

asparagus, crab, prosciutto, hollandaise

Avocado Toast

$13.00

wheat, avocado, tomato,extra virgin olive oil, fleur de sel

Hot Chips

$6.00

potato chips, bleu cheese fondue

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

eggs, dijon creme

Hummus

$12.00

beet & horseradish hummus, cucumber, naan bread, crispy capers

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

soup of the day

Soup - Cup

$6.00

varies

Mango Butter

$11.00Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$11.00Out of stock

B.E.C.

$12.00

The King Roll

$11.00

Onion Soup

$10.00

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

white cheddar,corn tortilla, queso fresco, romaine, tomato, black bean mole,avocado,sunny eggs

Trenton Benedict

$13.00

poached eggs, english muffin, pork roll, hollandaise, potato

Build at Your Own Risk

a la carte breakfast, pancakes, bacon egg-Cetera

Egg White Frittata

$13.00

egg white, asparagus, potatoes, goat cheese, red pepper,red onion, mushroom, arugula

Pancakes

$9.00

plain, with blueberry or choc chip

Plain French Toast

$8.00

served with syrup and butter

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Crunch Toast

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Wellington Benny

$26.00

Veggie Hash

$13.00

Qwack Pot

$16.00

Lunch

Quiche

$12.00

du jour, mix greens salad, balsamic dressing

Chicken or the Egg

$15.00

chicken thigh, white cheddar, sriracha aioli, bacon, tomato,sunny egg, fries

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

chipotle shrimp, black bean purée, Asian slaw, tropical fruit salsa,avocado, flour tortilla

Plain Burger

$13.00

All American Burger

$15.00

California BLT

$14.00

Birria Dip

$20.00

Grill Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.00

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.00

goat cheese fritter, green apple jam,toasted hazelnuts,frizzled leeks,dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomato,blue cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado,apple cider vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$5.00

Chopped Greek

$13.00

Charred Brussel

$14.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

tenders, fries

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

mac, cucumbers, ranch

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grill cheese, fries

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Double Mac & Cheese

$10.00

no fries

Sides

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Pork Roll

$3.00

Side Of Veg Sausage

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Baguette & Butter

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Basket of Sweet Potato Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Side Basket of Fries

$3.00

Side Bowl of Fries

$5.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Bleu Fondue

$2.00

Side Cucumber

$1.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side Crostini

$1.00

Side One Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side Potato Wedges

$5.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side of Syrup

$0.50

Side of Maple Syrup

$1.75

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side of Single Crab Cake

$13.00

Side Carrots

$6.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Desserts

Dark Side of the Moon

$9.00

brownie, choc sauces, ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, cherry

Creme Brulee

$6.00

vanilla creme with caramelized sugar

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Lemon Mousse

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

PB Pie

$8.00

Warm Apple Crisp

$7.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Doylestown inn

Location

18 west state street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Doylestown

Map
