The Haven at Hickory Stick
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4422 Thompson Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Cuervo - Greenwood - 4800 West Smith Valley Road
No Reviews
4800 West Smith Valley Road Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurant
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
No Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurant