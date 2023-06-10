Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hawkeye Restaurant

105 N Park Dr

Keokuk, IA 52632

Dinner Menu

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.09

Diet Pepsi

$3.09

Cherry Pepsi

$3.09

Diet Mt Dew

$3.09

Mt dew

$3.09

H2O

Starry

$3.09

Lemon lime soda

Doc 360

$3.09

Sweet Tea

$3.09

Iced Tea

$3.09

Raspberyy Tea

$3.09

Lemonade

$3.09

Coffee

$3.09

Root Beer

$4.00

Fresh from the keg 1919 root beer served in a frosty glass (no free refills)

Coke Can

$3.09

No free refills

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.09

Decaff Coffee

$3.09

Kids Root Beer

$3.00

Fresh from the keg 1919 root beer (no free refills)

Diet Coke Can

$3.09

No free refills

Milk Large

$4.00

Small Soda

$2.75

Tonic Water

$3.09

Soda Water

$3.09

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.09

Carafe Coffee

$8.00

Juice Lg.

$3.09

Juice Sm.

$2.75

Perrier

$4.00

Sparkling water

Togo Soda

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apps

Rumaki

$10.00

Five Chicken livers & water chestnuts wrapped in bacon, battered & deep-fried, served with hot mustard & sweet n sour sauce

Hawkeye Sampler

$15.00

2 Chicken jalapeno poppers, breaded mushrooms, 2 mozzarella sticks, buffalo chicken bites, sauces on side(no subs)

Cauliflower

$10.00

White florets, battered & deep-fried,served with cheese sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Five Chilled Shrimp served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Six Breaded cheese sticks, served with marinara

Jalapeno Chicken Poppers

$10.00

six poppers; combination of chicken and jalapenos wrapped with bacon, then hand breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown, served with chipotle mayo

Onion Rings

$9.50

Sweet onion rings made from scratch...Freshly breaded, deep fried golden brown with our chipotle mayo

Mushroom Caps

$10.00

Six large mushrooms filled with delicious crab meat stuffing

White Cheddar Balls

$10.00

Lightly Battered curds, deep-fried,served with Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Grilled chipotle chicken, blended with cream cheese, buffalo sauce. Served with flour tortilla chips

Fr. Mushrooms

$10.00

Fresh button mushrooms, hand breaded & deep-fried served with ranch

Bacon Shrimp App

$12.00

Five broiled bacon shrimp served with lemon wedge and cocktail sauce

Chicken Fingers App

$11.00

Four Jumbo Tenders, choice of plain,spicy,mild,BBQ Choice of sauce

Shrimp Jammers

$12.00

Six Shrimp stuffed with jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, & cream cheese

Cheese & Crackers

$4.50

A Medley of crackers accompanied by an aged cheddar cheese spread

Buff. Bites

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Breaded deep-fried pickle slices, served with ranch

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Deep Fried Flour Tortillas served with Salsa

***Extra Sauce***

$0.50

Soups & Salads

Soup & Salad

$11.00

A steaming hot bowl soup... with a house salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens topped with strips of ham, turkey, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg,red onion & croutons, served with your favorite dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Fresh greens topped with ,tomato, red onion , mandarin oranges, grapes, cran raisins, sliced almonds, blue cheese & croutons, served with Balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken breast $4

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, almonds, mandarin oranges,grapes,and croutons, topped with a six ounce grilled salmon fillet, served with raspberry dressing

Turkey Avocado Salad

$15.00

Bacon, turkey, egg,tomato,red onion & fresh avocado slices, served on a bed of mixed greens topped with blue cheese crumbles choice of dressing

Wisc. Chz Bowl

$6.00

Wisc. Chz Cup

$3.50

Bowl 2

$6.00

Bowl 3

$6.00

Cup 2

$3.50

Cup 3

$3.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

***Extra Sauce***

$0.50

Chx Ceasar Salad- Gr.

$15.00

Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, Tomato, red onion, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Chx Br. Salad- Gr.

$14.00

A bed of fresh greens topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, red onion & croutons served with choice of dressing

Buff. Chx Salad-Gr.

$14.00

Fresh greens topped with a Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers,tomatoes,egg, red onion & croutons, served with blue cheese dressing

Chx Ceasar Salad- Fr.

$15.00

Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, Tomato, red onion, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Chx Br. Salad-Fr.

$14.00

A bed of fresh greens topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, red onion & croutons served with choice of dressing

Buff. Chx Salad-Fr.

$14.00

Fresh greens topped with a Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers,tomatoes,egg, red onion & croutons, served with blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Club

$14.00

Sliced roast beef, turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, served hot or cold on a toasted wheat-berry bread

Monster BLT

$12.00

Six slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted Texas toast

Hot Beef

$12.00

Roast beef, piled high on toasted Texas toast, covered in brown gravy

Gourmet Cheese

$12.00

Two Each of Swiss, Cheddar, and American cheese on toasted Texas toast

French Dip

$13.00

Fresh roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with aujus

***Extra Sauce***

$0.50

Ruben

$10.00

Tenderloin - Grilled

$12.00

USA Dish of the year ! Made from scratch ! Hand cut and tenderized pork loin, flame broiled or freshly breaded Top with bacon and cheese $3

Take Out Tenderloin - Grilled

$8.00

USA Today dish of the year! Made from scratch! Hand cut and tenderized fried or grilled on special for takeout only!

Chicken Melt - Grilled

$14.00

Chicken Breast...grilled or breaded with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye with lettuce, tomato,pickle, and mayo

Buffalo Chicken SW - Grill

$14.00

Juicy, boneless chicken breast or breaded, smothered in our buffalo sauce served with blue cheese dressing

Hawkeye Chx Sand - Grill

$15.00

Chicken breast grilled or hand breaded, topped with ham, Swiss & American cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of honey mustard

Chx Brst Sand-Gr

$13.00

Tenderloin - Fried

$12.00

USA Dish of the year ! Made from scratch ! Hand cut and tenderized pork loin, flame broiled or freshly breaded Top with bacon and cheese $3

Take Out Tenderloin - Fried

$8.00

USA Today dish of the year! Made from scratch! Hand cut and tenderized fried or grilled on special for takeout only!

Chicken Melt - Fried

$14.00

Chicken Breast...grilled or breaded with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye with lettuce, tomato,pickle, and mayo

Buffalo Chicken SW - Fried

$14.00

Juicy, boneless chicken breast or breaded, smothered in our buffalo sauce served with blue cheese dressing

Hawkeye Chx Sand-Fr.

$15.00

Chicken breast grilled or hand breaded, topped with ham, Swiss & American cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of honey mustard

Chx Brst Sand-Fr

$13.00

Burgers

Bourbon Swiss

$15.00

Juicy eight ounce burger topped with Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and bourbon sauce

Patty Melt

$14.00

Eight ounce burger with sauteed onions, Swiss and American cheeses on grilled marble rye

Hawkeye Burger

$12.00

eight ounce burger, flame broiled beef patty with all the fix-in's add bacon or cheese 1.50 extra blue cheese $2 extra

Ribeye Sand.

$17.00

Choice-steak closely trimmed and flame broiled, served on a toasted hoagie roll add mushrooms and sauteed onions $3

BBQ-Chicken

Iowa Pork Chop (1)

$18.00

Marinated (house cut) thick, chop with house bourbon sauce on the side

Iowa Pork Chop (2)

$24.00

Marinated (house cut) thick, chop with house bourbon sauce on the side

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.00

Half rack of our specialty... Smothered with BBQ sauce or signature rub... Slow cooked until juicy and tender

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full)

$28.00

Full rack of our specialty.. Smothered with BBQ sauce or signature rub... Slow cooked until juicy and tender

BBQ Ham Steak

$19.00

Old fashioned... Ham steak smothered in BBQ sauce or plain

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.00

Homemade! Chicken breast, stuffed with sliced ham, American, and Swiss cheese, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with Alfredo sauce served over rice or linguine

Chicken & Ribs

$26.00

½ Rack of ribs smothered in BBQ with a broiled or hand breaded and deep fried chciken breast

Chicken Teriyaki (1)

$17.00

Bonless chicken breast in a teriyaki marinade served over a bed of rice, topped with a grilled pineapple

Chicken Teriyaki (2)

$24.00

Bonless chicken breast in a teriyaki marinade served over a bed of rice, topped with a grilled pineapple

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$18.00

Four jumbo tenders freshly breaded served with choice of dipping sauce

Bourbon Chicken Breast (1)

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of rice topped with house bourbon sauce

Bourbon Chicken Breast (2)

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of rice topped with house bourbon sauce

Big L's Chx (1)

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast (1) - Grilled

$16.00

Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides

Chicken Breast (2) - Grilled

$22.00

Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides

Chicken Breast (1) - Fried

$16.00

Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides

Chicken Breast (2) - Fried

$22.00

Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides

Pastabilities

Seafood Alfredo

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp and scallops tossed in our creamy homemade alfredo sauce, over penne noodles

Parmesan Crusted Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Plump shrimp, sauteed in garlic butter with a touch of white wine sauce, with sun dried tomoatoes, served over linguinie, topped with a parmesan crust

Steak Gorgonzola

$26.00

Grilled marinated sirloin cooked to temp, over penne noodles, with our alfredo, tossed with fresh spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, and sun dried tomatoes

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Creamy marsala wine sauce with mushrooms over a grilled chicken breast, topped with melted cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, served over linguine

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Tender grilled chicken, over linguinie, and topped with our homemade alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, smothered with marinaria sauce and melted Italian cheese, served over linguine

Adult Pasta

$16.00

Linguine or penne noodles with alfredo or marinaria sauce served with a breadstick and soup or salad

Steaks

New York Strip 12oz

$30.00

Chef's favorite! Thick and juicy, flame broiled to your specifications

LG New York Strip 18oz

$42.00

Chef's favorite! Thick and juicy, flame broiled to your specifications

Whiskey Sirloin

$24.00

8oz choice sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms and whiskey sauce

Ground Siloin

$18.00

Fresh ground daily... cooked to your perfection, served with brown gravy add mushrooms 1.50

Filet Mignon 6oz

$30.00

Favored by many for its melt-in-your-mouth texture

LG Filete Mignon 10oz

$42.00

Favored by many for its melt-in-your-mouth texture

Ribeye Dinner 12oz

$30.00

Thick and juicy well marbled to ensure great flavor...

LG Ribeye Dinner 18oz

$42.00

Thick and juicy well marbled to ensure great flavor...

Prime Rib 12oz

$30.00

Hand seasoned and oven roasted slowly to perfection (served Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday ONLY!)

LG Prime Rib 20oz

$42.00

Hand seasoned and oven roasted slowly to perfection (served Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday ONLY!)

Country Fried Steak

$18.00

Large “freshly breaded” beef steak fried to a golden brown, covered with ol' fashioned country gravy

Seafood

Seafood Sampler

$30.00

Six ounce citrus salmon, four bacon wrapped shrimp, and three sauteed shrimp

Shrimp Trio

$26.00

Three of each, jumbo shrimp, coconut shrimp, and shrimp jammers, served with lemon, cocktail, and raspberry sauce

Big L's Honey Shrimp

$22.00

Six lightly battered jumbo shrimp, cajun and honey drizzled on top, served on a bed of rice, with a lemon wedge

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$26.00

Six shrimp wrapped in smoked bacon, broiled in lemon butter, and served over rice with a lemon and cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Seven plump shrimp dusted in a cocnut breading sevrved with a lemon and our homemade raspberry sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Five jumbo shrimp hand breaded and deep-fried, with a lemon and cocktail sauce

Citrus Salmon

$24.00

A delicious, flaky, 8oz salmon fillet broiled plain or with our delicious citrus glaze

Catfish - Grilled

$18.00

Boneless fillet, grilled or “freshly breaded” and fried try blackend or cajun seasoning 1.00

Catfish - Fried

$18.00

Boneless fillet, grilled or “freshly breaded” and fried try blackend or cajun seasoning 1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Bite

$6.95

A Juicy chicken tender cut into bites served with one side

Kids Lil Hawk w/Chz

$6.95

Fresh ground cheeseburger on a bun with pickles on the side and one side

Kids Chicken Strip

$6.95

2 jumbo chicken strips fried to a golden brown served with one side

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Linguine or penne noodles with coice of marinaria or alfredo sauce served with a breadstick Add chicken $2.00 or shrimp $5.00

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.95

Homemade Mac N Chz served with one side

Kids Ribs

$6.95

Our tender baby back ribs smothered in bbq sereved with one side

Kids Lil Hawk

$5.95

Fresh ground hamburger on a bun with pickles on the side and one side

Kids Fish Bite

$6.95

Our delicious catfish cut into bite size pieces and fried to a golden brown served with one side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Just like Mom makes! American cheese on grilled texas toast served with one side

Kids Sirloin

$6.95

Ground sirloin cooked to your liking with or with out gravy served with one side

Kids Fruit Cup

$6.95

A cup of fruit cocktail blend served with one side

Kids Shrimp

$6.95

Desserts

Hawkeye Brownie Overload

$11.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with fudge, carmel sauce, whipped cream, and nuts, all nestled on a brownie... You might want to share this one!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Blast

$9.00

The popular candy bar in a pie! Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's peanut butter chips

Old Fashioned Cheesecake

$8.50

A perfect cheesecake nestled in a buttery graghm cracker crust with a whisper of honeyed sour cream, served with your choice of strawberry, blueberry, or cherry toppings

Carrot Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Moist, dense, delicious cake with cream cheese frosting wrapped in chopped walnuts

Milk Shakes

$6.00

Hand dipped... Choice of cholcoalte, strawberry, or vanilla

Root Beer Float

$6.00

A 16oz frosted glass filled with vanilla ice cream and 1919 draft root beer

Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream -enjoy with- chocolate syrup, cherries, strawberries, carmel, nuts, or blueberries .50 each

Granny Apple Overload

$10.00

Served warm, this delicious pie is infused with apples and carmel and served with ice cream

Homemade Bread Pudding

$8.50

Homemade! Yeast rolls laced with carmel, white chocolate chips, and walnuts, topped with a sweet homemade rum sauce and whipped topping

Chocolate Lovn' Spoonful

$9.00

A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between layers of dark moist chocolate drenched in a chocolate cake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.50

A yummy dense creamy cheesecake filling utop a rich chocolate grahm craker crust, topped with raspberry sauce, and whipped topping

Whole Dessert

$41.95

Sunday Dessert

$3.95

Granny Apple

$9.00

Alamode

$1.50

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

Non-Alcholic

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Vigin Daquari

$6.00

Vigin Margarita

$6.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Side Dishes

$Taste Buds Baked Beans

$4.00

Homemade! Chicken breast, stuffed with sliced ham, American, and Swiss cheese, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with Alfredo sauce served over rice or linguine

$1 Up Charge

$1.00

$Mac & Cheese

$4.00

$Swt Pot Fry

$4.00

$St. Brocoli

$4.00

$Green Beans

$3.50

$loaded Bake

$5.00

$Baked Potato

$4.00

$Cottage Cheese

$3.50

$American Fry

$3.50

$Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$4.00

$FF

$4.00

$Fruit Cup

$3.95

$Hash Browns

$4.00

$Potato Salad

$3.50

$Loaded Cheesey Mashed

$4.50

$Rice

$3.50

$Cole Slaw

$3.50

Homemade in house!

$Smiley Fries

$3.50

Kids favorite!

$Grilled Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Brocoli, califlower, carrots, zuchini, and squash

$Mashed Potato

$3.50

Retail

-T-shirt

$20.00

-Growler Rootbeer

$18.00

-Growler rootbeer refill

$9.95

-Retail Ranch

$6.00

-retail House dressing

$8.00

-Soft spread chz

$8.00

-Lg filiet deli

$25.00

-Sm fillet deli

$18.00

Sm. ribeye deli

$18.00

Lg. ribeye deli

$25.00

-Lg. new york deli

$28.00

-Sm. new york deli

$15.00

-pork chop deli

$10.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolute

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Mandrin

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smir. Strawberry

$7.00

Smir. Raspberry

$7.00

Smir. Vanilla

$7.00

Smir. Apple

$7.00

Cucumber Vodka

$6.00

Uv Blue

$6.00

Uv Cherry

$6.00

Uv Cake

$6.00

Jeremiah Weed

$6.00

Dill Pickle Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Orange

$6.50

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Cruzan Mango

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Cointreau Triple Sec

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Red Stag

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Makers Mark 46

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Jamison

$8.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Kessler

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Cedar Ridge

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$8.00

Korbel

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$7.00

B&B

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Peach Tree

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Hot Damn

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Cherry Mcg

$6.00

Mint Mcg

$6.00

Vanilla Mcg

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Raspberry Pucker

$6.00

Grape Pucker

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Banana Sch.

$6.00

99 Bananas

$7.00

Godiva Original

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Peppermint Sch.

$6.00

Creme de Cacao Light

$6.00

Creme de Almond

$6.00

Creme de Menthe Light

$6.00

Creme de Menthe Green

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

A-rang-A Tang

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blue Lagoon

$6.00

Captains Paradise

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Hawkeye Punch

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kahlua & Cream

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Kahlua Coffee

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Coco Loco

$8.00

Lights Out

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Manhattan Brandy

$8.00

Misdemeanor (shot)

$8.00