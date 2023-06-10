The Hawkeye Restaurant
105 N Park Dr
Keokuk, IA 52632
Dinner Menu
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Diet Mt Dew
Mt dew
H2O
Starry
Lemon lime soda
Doc 360
Sweet Tea
Iced Tea
Raspberyy Tea
Lemonade
Coffee
Root Beer
Fresh from the keg 1919 root beer served in a frosty glass (no free refills)
Coke Can
No free refills
Shirley Temple
Hot Tea
Decaff Coffee
Kids Root Beer
Fresh from the keg 1919 root beer (no free refills)
Diet Coke Can
No free refills
Milk Large
Small Soda
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Carafe Coffee
Juice Lg.
Juice Sm.
Perrier
Sparkling water
Togo Soda
Redbull
Hot Chocolate
Apps
Rumaki
Five Chicken livers & water chestnuts wrapped in bacon, battered & deep-fried, served with hot mustard & sweet n sour sauce
Hawkeye Sampler
2 Chicken jalapeno poppers, breaded mushrooms, 2 mozzarella sticks, buffalo chicken bites, sauces on side(no subs)
Cauliflower
White florets, battered & deep-fried,served with cheese sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Five Chilled Shrimp served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Breaded cheese sticks, served with marinara
Jalapeno Chicken Poppers
six poppers; combination of chicken and jalapenos wrapped with bacon, then hand breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown, served with chipotle mayo
Onion Rings
Sweet onion rings made from scratch...Freshly breaded, deep fried golden brown with our chipotle mayo
Mushroom Caps
Six large mushrooms filled with delicious crab meat stuffing
White Cheddar Balls
Lightly Battered curds, deep-fried,served with Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Grilled chipotle chicken, blended with cream cheese, buffalo sauce. Served with flour tortilla chips
Fr. Mushrooms
Fresh button mushrooms, hand breaded & deep-fried served with ranch
Bacon Shrimp App
Five broiled bacon shrimp served with lemon wedge and cocktail sauce
Chicken Fingers App
Four Jumbo Tenders, choice of plain,spicy,mild,BBQ Choice of sauce
Shrimp Jammers
Six Shrimp stuffed with jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, & cream cheese
Cheese & Crackers
A Medley of crackers accompanied by an aged cheddar cheese spread
Buff. Bites
Fried Pickles
Breaded deep-fried pickle slices, served with ranch
Chips & Salsa
Deep Fried Flour Tortillas served with Salsa
Soups & Salads
Soup & Salad
A steaming hot bowl soup... with a house salad
Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with strips of ham, turkey, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg,red onion & croutons, served with your favorite dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh greens topped with ,tomato, red onion , mandarin oranges, grapes, cran raisins, sliced almonds, blue cheese & croutons, served with Balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken breast $4
Grilled Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, almonds, mandarin oranges,grapes,and croutons, topped with a six ounce grilled salmon fillet, served with raspberry dressing
Turkey Avocado Salad
Bacon, turkey, egg,tomato,red onion & fresh avocado slices, served on a bed of mixed greens topped with blue cheese crumbles choice of dressing
Wisc. Chz Bowl
Wisc. Chz Cup
Bowl 2
Bowl 3
Cup 2
Cup 3
Side Salad
Side Ceasar Salad
Chx Ceasar Salad- Gr.
Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, Tomato, red onion, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Chx Br. Salad- Gr.
A bed of fresh greens topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, red onion & croutons served with choice of dressing
Buff. Chx Salad-Gr.
Fresh greens topped with a Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers,tomatoes,egg, red onion & croutons, served with blue cheese dressing
Chx Ceasar Salad- Fr.
Romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, Tomato, red onion, egg, and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Chx Br. Salad-Fr.
A bed of fresh greens topped with grilled or hand breaded chicken breast, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, red onion & croutons served with choice of dressing
Buff. Chx Salad-Fr.
Fresh greens topped with a Grilled or hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumbers,tomatoes,egg, red onion & croutons, served with blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Club
Sliced roast beef, turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, served hot or cold on a toasted wheat-berry bread
Monster BLT
Six slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted Texas toast
Hot Beef
Roast beef, piled high on toasted Texas toast, covered in brown gravy
Gourmet Cheese
Two Each of Swiss, Cheddar, and American cheese on toasted Texas toast
French Dip
Fresh roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with aujus
Ruben
Tenderloin - Grilled
USA Dish of the year ! Made from scratch ! Hand cut and tenderized pork loin, flame broiled or freshly breaded Top with bacon and cheese $3
Take Out Tenderloin - Grilled
USA Today dish of the year! Made from scratch! Hand cut and tenderized fried or grilled on special for takeout only!
Chicken Melt - Grilled
Chicken Breast...grilled or breaded with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye with lettuce, tomato,pickle, and mayo
Buffalo Chicken SW - Grill
Juicy, boneless chicken breast or breaded, smothered in our buffalo sauce served with blue cheese dressing
Hawkeye Chx Sand - Grill
Chicken breast grilled or hand breaded, topped with ham, Swiss & American cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of honey mustard
Chx Brst Sand-Gr
Tenderloin - Fried
USA Dish of the year ! Made from scratch ! Hand cut and tenderized pork loin, flame broiled or freshly breaded Top with bacon and cheese $3
Take Out Tenderloin - Fried
USA Today dish of the year! Made from scratch! Hand cut and tenderized fried or grilled on special for takeout only!
Chicken Melt - Fried
Chicken Breast...grilled or breaded with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye with lettuce, tomato,pickle, and mayo
Buffalo Chicken SW - Fried
Juicy, boneless chicken breast or breaded, smothered in our buffalo sauce served with blue cheese dressing
Hawkeye Chx Sand-Fr.
Chicken breast grilled or hand breaded, topped with ham, Swiss & American cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of honey mustard
Chx Brst Sand-Fr
Burgers
Bourbon Swiss
Juicy eight ounce burger topped with Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and bourbon sauce
Patty Melt
Eight ounce burger with sauteed onions, Swiss and American cheeses on grilled marble rye
Hawkeye Burger
eight ounce burger, flame broiled beef patty with all the fix-in's add bacon or cheese 1.50 extra blue cheese $2 extra
Ribeye Sand.
Choice-steak closely trimmed and flame broiled, served on a toasted hoagie roll add mushrooms and sauteed onions $3
BBQ-Chicken
Iowa Pork Chop (1)
Marinated (house cut) thick, chop with house bourbon sauce on the side
Iowa Pork Chop (2)
Marinated (house cut) thick, chop with house bourbon sauce on the side
1/2 Rack Ribs
Half rack of our specialty... Smothered with BBQ sauce or signature rub... Slow cooked until juicy and tender
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Full)
Full rack of our specialty.. Smothered with BBQ sauce or signature rub... Slow cooked until juicy and tender
BBQ Ham Steak
Old fashioned... Ham steak smothered in BBQ sauce or plain
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Homemade! Chicken breast, stuffed with sliced ham, American, and Swiss cheese, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with Alfredo sauce served over rice or linguine
Chicken & Ribs
½ Rack of ribs smothered in BBQ with a broiled or hand breaded and deep fried chciken breast
Chicken Teriyaki (1)
Bonless chicken breast in a teriyaki marinade served over a bed of rice, topped with a grilled pineapple
Chicken Teriyaki (2)
Bonless chicken breast in a teriyaki marinade served over a bed of rice, topped with a grilled pineapple
Chicken Tenders Dinner
Four jumbo tenders freshly breaded served with choice of dipping sauce
Bourbon Chicken Breast (1)
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of rice topped with house bourbon sauce
Bourbon Chicken Breast (2)
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of rice topped with house bourbon sauce
Big L's Chx (1)
Chicken Breast (1) - Grilled
Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides
Chicken Breast (2) - Grilled
Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides
Chicken Breast (1) - Fried
Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides
Chicken Breast (2) - Fried
Tender chicken breast breaded and fried or broiled with two sides
Pastabilities
Seafood Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp and scallops tossed in our creamy homemade alfredo sauce, over penne noodles
Parmesan Crusted Shrimp Scampi
Plump shrimp, sauteed in garlic butter with a touch of white wine sauce, with sun dried tomoatoes, served over linguinie, topped with a parmesan crust
Steak Gorgonzola
Grilled marinated sirloin cooked to temp, over penne noodles, with our alfredo, tossed with fresh spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, and sun dried tomatoes
Chicken Marsala
Creamy marsala wine sauce with mushrooms over a grilled chicken breast, topped with melted cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, served over linguine
Chicken Alfredo
Tender grilled chicken, over linguinie, and topped with our homemade alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded chicken breast, smothered with marinaria sauce and melted Italian cheese, served over linguine
Adult Pasta
Linguine or penne noodles with alfredo or marinaria sauce served with a breadstick and soup or salad
Steaks
New York Strip 12oz
Chef's favorite! Thick and juicy, flame broiled to your specifications
LG New York Strip 18oz
Chef's favorite! Thick and juicy, flame broiled to your specifications
Whiskey Sirloin
8oz choice sirloin topped with sauteed mushrooms and whiskey sauce
Ground Siloin
Fresh ground daily... cooked to your perfection, served with brown gravy add mushrooms 1.50
Filet Mignon 6oz
Favored by many for its melt-in-your-mouth texture
LG Filete Mignon 10oz
Favored by many for its melt-in-your-mouth texture
Ribeye Dinner 12oz
Thick and juicy well marbled to ensure great flavor...
LG Ribeye Dinner 18oz
Thick and juicy well marbled to ensure great flavor...
Prime Rib 12oz
Hand seasoned and oven roasted slowly to perfection (served Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday ONLY!)
LG Prime Rib 20oz
Hand seasoned and oven roasted slowly to perfection (served Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday ONLY!)
Country Fried Steak
Large “freshly breaded” beef steak fried to a golden brown, covered with ol' fashioned country gravy
Seafood
Seafood Sampler
Six ounce citrus salmon, four bacon wrapped shrimp, and three sauteed shrimp
Shrimp Trio
Three of each, jumbo shrimp, coconut shrimp, and shrimp jammers, served with lemon, cocktail, and raspberry sauce
Big L's Honey Shrimp
Six lightly battered jumbo shrimp, cajun and honey drizzled on top, served on a bed of rice, with a lemon wedge
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Six shrimp wrapped in smoked bacon, broiled in lemon butter, and served over rice with a lemon and cocktail sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Seven plump shrimp dusted in a cocnut breading sevrved with a lemon and our homemade raspberry sauce
Jumbo Shrimp
Five jumbo shrimp hand breaded and deep-fried, with a lemon and cocktail sauce
Citrus Salmon
A delicious, flaky, 8oz salmon fillet broiled plain or with our delicious citrus glaze
Catfish - Grilled
Boneless fillet, grilled or “freshly breaded” and fried try blackend or cajun seasoning 1.00
Catfish - Fried
Boneless fillet, grilled or “freshly breaded” and fried try blackend or cajun seasoning 1.00
Kids
Kids Chicken Bite
A Juicy chicken tender cut into bites served with one side
Kids Lil Hawk w/Chz
Fresh ground cheeseburger on a bun with pickles on the side and one side
Kids Chicken Strip
2 jumbo chicken strips fried to a golden brown served with one side
Kids Pasta
Linguine or penne noodles with coice of marinaria or alfredo sauce served with a breadstick Add chicken $2.00 or shrimp $5.00
Kids Mac N Chz
Homemade Mac N Chz served with one side
Kids Ribs
Our tender baby back ribs smothered in bbq sereved with one side
Kids Lil Hawk
Fresh ground hamburger on a bun with pickles on the side and one side
Kids Fish Bite
Our delicious catfish cut into bite size pieces and fried to a golden brown served with one side
Kids Grilled Cheese
Just like Mom makes! American cheese on grilled texas toast served with one side
Kids Sirloin
Ground sirloin cooked to your liking with or with out gravy served with one side
Kids Fruit Cup
A cup of fruit cocktail blend served with one side
Kids Shrimp
Desserts
Hawkeye Brownie Overload
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with fudge, carmel sauce, whipped cream, and nuts, all nestled on a brownie... You might want to share this one!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Blast
The popular candy bar in a pie! Dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's peanut butter chips
Old Fashioned Cheesecake
A perfect cheesecake nestled in a buttery graghm cracker crust with a whisper of honeyed sour cream, served with your choice of strawberry, blueberry, or cherry toppings
Carrot Cake
Moist, dense, delicious cake with cream cheese frosting wrapped in chopped walnuts
Milk Shakes
Hand dipped... Choice of cholcoalte, strawberry, or vanilla
Root Beer Float
A 16oz frosted glass filled with vanilla ice cream and 1919 draft root beer
Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream -enjoy with- chocolate syrup, cherries, strawberries, carmel, nuts, or blueberries .50 each
Granny Apple Overload
Served warm, this delicious pie is infused with apples and carmel and served with ice cream
Homemade Bread Pudding
Homemade! Yeast rolls laced with carmel, white chocolate chips, and walnuts, topped with a sweet homemade rum sauce and whipped topping
Chocolate Lovn' Spoonful
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between layers of dark moist chocolate drenched in a chocolate cake
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
A yummy dense creamy cheesecake filling utop a rich chocolate grahm craker crust, topped with raspberry sauce, and whipped topping
Whole Dessert
Sunday Dessert
Granny Apple
Alamode
1 scoop of vanilla ice cream
Non-Alcholic
Side Dishes
$Taste Buds Baked Beans
Homemade! Chicken breast, stuffed with sliced ham, American, and Swiss cheese, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with Alfredo sauce served over rice or linguine
$1 Up Charge
$Mac & Cheese
$Swt Pot Fry
$St. Brocoli
$Green Beans
$loaded Bake
$Baked Potato
$Cottage Cheese
$American Fry
$Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
$FF
$Fruit Cup
$Hash Browns
$Potato Salad
$Loaded Cheesey Mashed
$Rice
$Cole Slaw
Homemade in house!
$Smiley Fries
Kids favorite!
$Grilled Steamed Veggies
Brocoli, califlower, carrots, zuchini, and squash