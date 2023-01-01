Drinks

Beer on tap

Allagash White

$8.00

Bigelow-Cast iron

$8.00

Bissle- Substance

$8.00

Down East cider

$8.00

Maine- Lunch

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Tubular

$8.00

White Wine

Alianca -Vihno Verde

$8.00+

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$8.00+

Francisican Chardonnay

$9.00+

Hay Maker - sauv blanc

$8.00+

Kesseler Riesling

$42.00

Pavao vinyl verde

$30.00

Rose all day

$8.00

William Hill Savignion Blanc

$34.00

101 North Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Cave de Chardonnay

$38.00

101 North Chardonnay

$8.00+

Goldfeather riesling

$9.00+

Flowers Chardonnay

$70.00

Hugel Riesling

$38.00

Hugel Gewürztraminer

$44.00

Red Wine

Bread & Butter - Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Clos Du Bois - Merlot

$8.00+

Franciscan - Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Guigal- Cote Du Rhone

$46.00

Montepulciano

$48.00

Orin swift blend

$61.00

Hess Allomi cabernet

$55.00

Catena malbec

$32.00

Cocktails

Add Red Bull

$3.50

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.41

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Coffee Brandy & Milk

$7.41

Cosmopolitan Martini

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.33

Double

$2.78

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Famous whiskey sour

$10.00

Frozen Mudslide

$10.19

Grateful Dead

$9.26

KGB Coffee

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Spicy mango marg

$14.00

Prosecco frambois

$12.00

White russian

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry rhubarb gin fizz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

N/A beverage

coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

ginger ale

$3.00

club soda

$3.00

organic lemonade

$4.00

gosslings ginger beer

$4.00

maine root - root beer

$5.00

maine root- orange

$5.00

Saratoga small

$3.00

Saratoga large

$6.00

cranberry

$3.00

fresh orange

$8.00

ice tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.50

Roy rogers

$3.50

Sparkling and Champagne

Fleur De Prarie

$36.00+

Lamarca prosecco

$10.00+

Veuve Cliquot Champagne

$124.00

Veuve Cliquot Rosé

$150.00

Beer - can & bottle

Baxter- Stowaway

$7.00

Blueberry Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Boothbay- Thirsty Botanist IPA

$8.00

bud bottle

$5.00

bud light bottle

$5.00

coors light

$5.00

Foundation Raspberry's My Jam

$8.00

Michelobe Ultra

$5.00

Nouumbega Cider - Berry Medley

$8.00

O'douls

$5.00

Orono Brewing - The Way Life Sould Be

$7.00

PBR

$5.00

Sacred Profane Dark Lager

$7.00

Sebago - Haze Forward

$7.00

White Cran hard seltzer

$7.00

Lemonade seltzer

$7.00

Stella

$5.00

Twisted tea

$5.00

Stella na

$5.00

Warsteiner

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.41

Absolut Citron

$7.41

Add Red Bull

$1.85

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.41

Double

$3.78

Grey Goose

$8.33

Ketel One

$8.33

Pinnacle

$7.41

Pinnacle Grape

$7.41

Pinnacle Orange

$7.41

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.41

Pinacle Pumpkin Spice

$7.41

Stoli

$7.41

Stoli Blueberry

$7.41

Stoli Razz

$7.41

Titos

$7.41

Well Double

$1.86

Well Vodka

$6.48

Rum

Admiral Nelson

$7.41

Bacardi

$7.41

Captain Morgan

$7.41

Double

$3.00

Goslings

$7.41

Malibu

$7.41

Rum Chata

$7.41

Well Double

$1.86

Well Rum

$6.48

Gin

Beefeater

$7.41

Bombay Saphire

$7.41

Butterfly Pea

$9.26

Double

$2.78

Hendricks

$9.26

Tanqueray

$7.41

Well Double

Well Gin

Tequila

Double

$2.78

Hornito's

$7.41

Jose Cuervo

$7.41

Patron

$11.00

Well Double

$1.86

Well Tequila

$6.48

Whiskey, Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.33

Bulleit Rye

$8.33

Canadian Club

$7.41

Crown Apple

$8.33

Crown Royal

$8.33

Dewars

$8.33

Double

$3.00

Glenlivet

$9.26

Jack Daniels

$7.41

Jameson

$8.33

Jim Beam

$7.41

Johnny Walker

$8.33

Knob Creek

$9.26

Maker's Mark

$8.26

Seagrams 7

$6.42

Seagrams VO

$7.41

Skrewball

$7.41

Southern Comfort

$7.41

Well Double

$1.86

Wild Turkey

$8.26

Lunch/Dinner

entree

salad- Chicken ranch wedge

$21.00

Croque Monsieur

$20.00

Chicken & waffle

$21.00

Gumbo

$24.00

Chicken pot pie

$15.00

Turkey Ruben

$18.00

Burger

$23.00

Mushroom Sachetti

$26.00

Grilled vegetable sandwich

$18.00

Farm house salad Buratta

$21.00

Noodle salad

$18.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Asparagus soup

$12.00

Mussels

$18.00

Cuban

$20.00

Scallops

$36.00

Pizza

Pizza Margarita

$16.00

Goat Cheese & onion

$16.00

Thai shrimp

$20.00

Pizza- Ranch chicken

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Thai chili chicken

$20.00

Sides

Parm Truffle Fries

$11.00

Fries

$8.00

snackolicious (Copy)

Chips & queso

$16.00

Shrimp summer roll

$16.00

Pretzel with beer cheese

$12.00

Curds- ranch

$14.00

Pastrami egg roll

$9.00

Potato souffle

$12.00

Chili dog - lonely

$9.00

Poutine chicken

$18.00

Bar Snacks

snackolicious

Chips & queso

$16.00

Shrimp summer roll

$16.00

Pretzel with beer cheese

$12.00

Curds- ranch

$14.00

Pastrami egg roll

$9.00

Potato souffle

$12.00

Chili dog - lonely

$9.00

Poutine chicken

$18.00

House salad

$11.00

Crab cake

$21.00

Dessert

Sweets & Desserts

chocolate cake - ganache

$12.00

Beth's carrot cake

$10.00

creme brûlée

$10.00

bread pudding

$11.00

coke float

$10.00

tapioca pudding

$9.00

flourless chocolate hazelnut

Blueberry Cobbler

$11.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Strawberry & Rhubarb Pie

$9.00

Mexican Coke Float

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$10.00

Epic milk shakes

Shake- Espresso

$10.00

Shake- Matcha

$10.00

Shake- vanilla

$10.00

Shake- chocolate

$10.00

Shake- strawberry

$10.00

Shake- brownie

$10.00

Barista

coffee

drip coffee

$4.00

espresso

$4.00

cappuccino

$5.25

latte

$5.25

cafe au lait

$5.25

macchiato

$5.50

ice coffee

$4.50

ice latte

$5.25

ice cappuccino

$5.25

Chai

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Bakery and grab n go

daily muffin

$3.00

scone

$3.00

cinnamon roll

$5.00

field cookie

$6.00

oatmeal cream sandwich

$6.00

almond croissants

brownies

$5.00

German chocolate cake

$10.00

popovers with jam

$4.00

Beth's carrot cake

$10.00

Retail

Bambo Straw

$1.00

River Kitchen T-Shirt

$29.00

NGG Mustard

$9.00

NGG Ketchup

$9.00

NGG Wild Woman Jam

$9.00

NGG Maine Raspberry Rhubarb

$9.00