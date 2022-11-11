Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hay Merchant

1,207 Reviews

$$

1100 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bar Stools
Cook Like A Local

Cook Like A Local

Cook Like a Local at home with this signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cookbook.
Cook Like A Local

Cook Like A Local

$35.00

A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!

Neon Signs

8th Wonder Sign

8th Wonder Sign

$150.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$150.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada

$150.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo

Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo

$150.00Out of stock
Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery

$150.00Out of stock
Eureka Heights

Eureka Heights

$150.00Out of stock
Victory Brewing Company

Victory Brewing Company

$150.00Out of stock
Odell Indian Pale Ale

Odell Indian Pale Ale

$150.00Out of stock
New Belgian Brewing

New Belgian Brewing

$250.00Out of stock
Firestone Walker

Firestone Walker

$100.00Out of stock
Real Ale Brewing

Real Ale Brewing

$100.00Out of stock
Sierra

Sierra

$50.00Out of stock
Sierra Photo

Sierra Photo

$50.00Out of stock

Bar Stools

Bar Stools

Bar Stools

$200.00

Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order for pick-up here!

Location

1100 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
The Hay Merchant image
The Hay Merchant image

Search popular restaurants
Map
