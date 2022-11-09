Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Sandwiches

The Hayden

275 Reviews

$$

4025 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smoked Turkey

We took our deli rub to the holiday classic. Sweet and Smokey but so moist, this will be the star of the table. Please reserve as soon as possible. Turkeys are limited. Average Turkey is 13 pounds.

Smoked Turkey

$75.00

Choose to enjoy our Smoked Turkey a la carte or let us do all the work and get sides for 4-6 guests including Buttermilk Biscuits, Challah Dressing, Roasted Brussels, Pimento Mac & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole, Smoked Sweet Potato Casserole, Cranberry Sauce, and Pastrami Gravy!

A la Carte Sides

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits

$24.00

Green Onion and Monterey Jack Scratch Drop Biscuits (8 Biscuits)

Challah Dressing

Challah Dressing

$24.00

Challah Bread with Root Vegetables, Dried Fruits, Pepitas, & Fresh Herbs. (Serves 4-6)

Roasted Brussels

Roasted Brussels

$24.00

Crispy Brussels with Tomato Jam & Candied Peanuts. A restaurant favorite. (Serves 4-6)

Pimento Mac & Cheese

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Our in House Pimento Cheese meets your favorite holiday side. (Serves 4-6)

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$24.00

Our one of a kind Pastrami Gravy with Crunch Green Beans, & Crispy Fried Onions. (Serves 4-6)

Smoked Sweet Potato Casserole

Smoked Sweet Potato Casserole

$24.00

Sweet and Smokey topped with Marshmallows and Almonds. A refined take on a classic. (Serves 4-6)

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$14.00

Fresh Cranberries Poached with Bourbon, Oranges & Maple. (16 oz)

Pastrami Gravy

Pastrami Gravy

$16.00

Smother that Turkey of Yours in our Peppery & Smokey Pastrami Goodness! (16 oz)

Pies

Apple Pie

$42.00

Old Faithful! The "I want to make the most people Happy" pie!

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$42.00

The "I want to make a select group feel Happy" Pie.

Key Lime Pie

$42.00

The "I want to make myself Happy" Pie.

Drinks

Perfect Pear

$39.00

Gin meets the perfect pairing of rosemary and pear refreshing enough for our South Texas winters! Just pour over ice. (Yields 6-8 cocktails).

Apple Bottom Cider

$39.00

Your party will go Bananas over our Apple Bottom Cider! Apple Brandy, House Banana Rum, Apple Cider, Brown Sugar & Bitters. Just our over ice! (Yields 6-8 cocktails)

House Cocktails

Banana's Hayden

$10.99

A banana's foster inspired cocktail that is both boozey & savory. (House Banana Rum Blend, Cream, Banana Liquor, Brown Sugar)

Jam Session

$11.99

A fruity, sweet, & sour rye cocktail made with our house strawberry shrub. (Bourbon, Strawberry Shrub, Mint, Amaretto, Lemon)

Mula De Jamaica

$9.99

A refreshing spin on a classic Moscow Mule, made with house hibiscus infused vodka. (Hibiscus Vodka, Lime, Ginger)

Oaxacan Blood Moon

$11.99

Sit back, relax, pop on some Eagles, & enjoy our take on a tequila sunrise. (Mezcal, Blood Orange, Lime, Campari)

That One Tequila Drink

$10.99

A delightful take on a ranch water mildly spicy & very refreshing. Tequila, Pineapple, Chili, Tajin, Lime, Seltzer)

The Gentle Man

$11.99

Chill with this cool boozey herbal scotch concoction, made with a House Infused Earl Grey Scotch. (Earl Grey Scotch, Sweet Vermouth, Ginger, Honey, Ango Bitters)

Cucumber Gimlet

$7.99

Painkiller

$10.99

Ain't She A Peach

$9.99Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$11.99

Vodka. Nitro Coffe. J. Rieger Cafe Amaro. Orgeat. Ango Bitters.

Samantha's Gimlet

$13.00

Frozen Friday Frose

$5.00

Frozen Friday Frosé

$5.00Out of stock

Frozen Friday Painkiller

$5.00

Menu Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.99

(Aperol, Prosecco, Seltzer)

Aviation

$11.99

(Gin, Maraschino Liqueur, Creme de Violet, Lemon)

French 75

$9.99

Jungle Bird

$11.99

Manhattan

$10.99

(Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Ango Bitters)

Margarita

$10.99

Mimosa Glass

$7.99

House Bubbles and your choice of juice, fresh squeezed OJ or house made limoncello.

Mimosa Kit

$29.99

Bottle of House Bubbles with your choice of juice.

Mojito

$10.99

(Rum, Lime, Sugar, Mint)

Old Fashion

$9.99

Sazerac

$10.99

(Rye, Cognac, Peychaud's Bitters, Absinthe, Sugar)

Sherry Cobbler

$9.99

Singapore Sling

$11.99

(Gin, Benedictine, Grand Miner, Cherry Heering, Pinapple, Lime, Ango Bitters)

House-Made Limoncello

$8.99

When life gives you lemons... Have a pour of our amazing house made limoncello!

Wine

Kosher Yasmin Red

$5.00

Kosher Yasmin White

$5.00

Boen Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

True Grit Cabernet Glass

$13.00

Nobleman Mourvèdre Glass

$17.00

Petite Sirah

$12.00

Golden Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Summer Revival Pinot Gris Glass

$15.00

Zardetto Prosecco Glass

$7.00

Poema Cava Glass

$8.00

Jeo Rose Glass

$9.00

Boen Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

True Grit Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Nobleman Mourvèdre Bottle

$42.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$38.00

Chateau Tayac Margaux Bottle

$55.00Out of stock

Stag’s Leap Cabernet Bottle

$70.00

Petite Sirah

$40.00

Golden Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Summer Revival Pinot Gris Bottle

$40.00

Peju Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Elena Walch Pinot Gris Bottle

$37.00

Hanjell Chardonnay Blanc Bottle

$50.00

House Bubbles Bottle

$28.00

Poema Cava Bottle

$30.00

Jeo Rose Bottle

$40.00

Piper Heidsieck Cuvée Champagne

$50.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

Viva Amarillo Blonde Ale

$6.00

Viva Mexican Lager

$6.00

Stash IPA

$7.50

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$8.00

Martin House True Love

$8.00

HighWheel Betty

$7.00

Crawford Bock

$7.00

Dale's pale ale

$7.50

Bombshell Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle/Can Beer

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Pickle Beer

$5.00

Shaken Tea and Cold Brew

Black Cold Brew

$4.99

Alice's Way

$5.99

Chai Guy

$5.99

Mint Condition

$5.99

Morning Matcha

$5.99

Agua De Jamaica

$4.99

Southern Style Peach Tea

$4.99

Stephanie's Style

$4.99

Shaken Chai Tea

$4.99

Boozeless Cocktails

Cucumber Soda

$4.99

Celery Soda

$4.99

Everything But The Kitchen Sink

$4.99

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.99

Bar NA Beverage

Soft Drinks

$3.49

Juice

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Soft Drink Refill

Topo

$3.49

Server NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.79

Hot Coco

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Tea

$3.49

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Soft Drinks

$1.99

Kids Tea

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Milk

$3.99

Kids Juice

$2.99

Frozens

Painkiller

$10.99

Rotating Frozen

$9.99

Shaken, Spinned & Stirred Menu

Hendrix Gimlet

$7.99

Bees Knees

$7.99

Sazerac

$7.99

The Gentleman

$7.99

NEW HH Menu

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

French 75

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

Shot & a Wash

$6.00

Viva Amarillo Blonde

$5.00

Viva Mexican Lager

$5.00

Stash IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas Hazy IPA

$5.00

Martin House True Love

$5.00

High Wheel Betty

$5.00

Karbach Crawford Bock

$5.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.00

Glass House Red

$5.00

Glass House White

$5.00

Glass House Bubbles

$5.00

Hats

Tropical Hayden Hat

$24.99

Gray Hayden Hat

$24.99

Red Hayden Hat

$24.99

Navy Hayden Hat

$24.99

Tommy Hat

$24.99

Shirts

Pastrami Shirt

$25.00

Everybody Shirt

$20.00

KIDS GREEN SHIRT

$15.00

Black Green Employee Shirt

$10.00

Black White Employee Shirt

$10.00

Mustard Employee Shirt

$10.00

Totes & Bags

Tommy Pastrami Tote (Cream)

$20.00

Hayden Patches

Tommy Pastrami Patch (Orange)

$4.00

Tommy Pastrami Patch (Green)

$4.00

Hayden Patch (Blue & White)

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual diner with a delicatessen inspired menu. Open for lunch and dinner, with cocktails killer pastrami.

Website

Location

4025 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

Gallery
The Hayden image
The Hayden image
The Hayden image
The Hayden image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,366
2922 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
BistroQuick - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
218 E Olmos Dr San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
103 W GRAYSON STREET San Antonioi, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
orange starNo Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Box St. All Day - 623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108
orange starNo Reviews
623 Hemisfair Blvd Suite 108 San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston