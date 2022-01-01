BG picView gallery

The Headless Widow 99 1st Avenue

No reviews yet

99 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Appetizers

Classic New York Pretzel

$16.00

Beets Basil Salt, Honey Balsamic Dijon, Jalapeño Cheese Sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Marinated Calamari, Dill Tarter Sauce, and Chipotle Mayo

Nacho Platter

$18.00

Corn Chips, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Beans and Jalapeño Pickles.

Peruvian Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh fish, Lime juice, Cilantro, Habanero Pepper, Sweet Potato and Onion

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Dessert

Caramel Cream Flan

$9.00

Dinner

Classic Fish & Chips

$22.00

Classic New York Pretzel

$16.00

Beets Basil Salt, Honey Balsamic Dijon, Jalapeño Cheese Sauce

Crumble Grilled Shrimp (5)

$21.00

Grilled Lemon Shrimp, Walnuts, Fennel, and Quinoa with Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli

Escargot

$16.00

Basil-garlic Butter with Toasted French Bread

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Marinated Calamari, Dill Tarter Sauce, and Chipotle Mayo

Headless Widow 8 oz. Burger

$22.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Hand Cut Fries

HH Burger

$22.00

HH Fish & Chips

$22.00

Nacho Platter

$18.00

Corn Chips, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Beans and Jalapeño Pickles.

Octopus

$22.00Out of stock

Oyster (6) on the Half Shell

$21.00

Mignonette Sauce, Tabasco, & Fresh Lemon

Peruvian Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh fish, Lime juice, Cilantro, Habanero Pepper, Sweet Potato and Onion

Romaine Salad

$16.00

Parmesan Croutons, Candied Walnuts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Bacon Bits.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Widow Fries

$11.00

Salads

Romaine Salad

$16.00

Parmesan Croutons, Candied Walnuts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Bacon Bits.

Gin

Aviation

$14.00+

Barr Hill

$14.00+

Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat

$15.00+

Bombay Dry

$14.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00+

Brooklyn Gin

$14.00+

Gin Mare

$14.00+

Gun Powder Irish Gin

$14.00+

Harahorn Gin

$14.00+

Hendrick's

$15.00+

House Gin

$11.00+

Malfy Con Aranica

$15.00+

Monkey 47

$16.00+

Plymouth Gin

$14.00+

Roku

$14.00+

Sipsmith London

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$14.00+

Tanqueray No. 10

$15.00+

Zubrowka

$13.00+

Empress

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaro Lucano

$15.00+

Amaro Nonino

$15.00+

Aperol

$13.00+

Averna

$14.00+

Avua Cachaca

$14.00+

Bailey's

$14.00+

Braulio

$14.00+

Campari

$14.00+

Chambord

$14.00+

Cinzano

$14.00+

Cinzano Dry Vermouth

$14.00+

Cinzano Sweet Vermouth

$14.00+

Courvoisier

$15.00+

Courvoisier

$15.00+

Cynar

$14.00+

Disaronno

$16.00+

Drambuie

$13.00+

Drambuie

$13.00+

Fernet Branca

$14.00+

Frangelico

$13.00+

Grand Marnier

$14.00+

Green Chartreusse

$16.00

Hennessy

$15.00+

Hennessy

$15.00+

Kahlua

$14.00+

Montenegro

$14.00+

Pama

$13.00+

Pernod

$15.00+

Pimm's

$14.00+

Remy Martin

$16.00+

Remy Martin

$16.00+

Sambuca Black

$14.00+

Sambuca White 13

$13.00+

Sandeman 20 Yrs

$18.00+

Sanderman 20 Yrs

$16.00+

St. Germain

$14.00+

Taylor Fladgate 10 Yrs

$15.00+

Yellow Chartreusse

$16.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$14.00+

Cachaca 51

$13.00+

Captain Morgan

$14.00+

Flor De Cana

$13.00+

Havana Club

$13.00+

Malibu

$14.00+

Sailor Jerry

$14.00+

Calico Jack

$10.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Balvenie 12 Yrs.

$19.00+

Balvenie 14 Yrs.

$22.00+

Basil Hayden

$15.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00+

Bulliet Rye

$15.00+

Chivas Regal

$14.00+

Dewars

$14.00+

Macallan 12

$18.00+

Mitcher's Bourbon

$14.00+

Mitcher's Straight Rye

$15.00+

Oban 14

$21.00+

Old Overholt

$10.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00+

Cenote Blanco

$15.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00+

Espolan Silver

$13.00+

House Tequila

$12.00+

Illegal Mezcal Silver

$16.00+

Illegal Mezcal Anejo

$35.00+

Montelobos Mezcal

$17.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Patron XO Café

$14.00+

Tres Generaciones

$14.00+

Vida Mezcal

$14.00+

Xicaru Silver

$15.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$13.00+

Grey Goose

$15.00+

House Vodka

$11.00+

Ketel One

$13.00+

Stolichanaya Raspberry

$13.00+

Stolichnaya

$13.00+

Stolichnaya Blueberry

$13.00+

Stolichnaya Orange

$13.00+

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$13.00+

Tito's

$14.00+

Zubrowka Bison Grass

$15.00+

Whiskey

Bailey's

$14.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00+

Bulliet Rye

$15.00+

Canadian Club

$14.00+

Cragganmoore 12 Yrs

$16.00+

Crown Royal

$14.00+

Evan Williams

$14.00+

Fireball

$11.00+

Four Roses

$13.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Yrs

$16.00+

Glenlivet 12 Yrs

$15.00+

Glenmorangie 10 Yr

$18.00+

Glenmorangie 14

$28.00+

High West American Prairie

$15.00+

High West Double Rye

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jameson

$14.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$16.00+

Jim Beam

$13.00+

Johnny Walker Black Label

$16.00+

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$45.00+

Knob Creek

$14.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00+

Lagavulin 16 Yrs

$26.00+

Laphroaig 10 yrs

$16.00+

Legent

$16.00+

Macallan 12 Yrs

$18.00+

Makers 46

$15.00+

Makers Mark

$14.00+

McCormick

$12.00+

Michters Bourbon

$14.00+

Monkey Shoulder 14

$14.00+

Oban 14

$21.00+

Old Grand Dad

$14.00+

Old Overholt

$13.00+

Pinch

$14.00+

Rabbit Hole

$16.00+

Seagram's 7

$13.00+

Starlight

$14.00+

Suntory Whiskey Toki

$14.00+

Talisker

$15.00+

Tullamore Dew

$13.00+

Widow Jane

$18.00+

Wild turkey

$14.00+

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Woodford Reserve Rye

$15.00+

Gin & Tonics

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

$17.00

Come Fly With Me

$17.00

Groovey Thang

$17.00

Moonwalker

$17.00

Opposite Attraction

$17.00

Citadelle Gin, Indian Tonic, Mint, & Cucumber

Pillow Talk

$17.00

That Groovey Thang

$17.00

The Widow's Niece

$17.00

Tequila, House Pressed Lime, Fresh Cilantro, Fresh Raspberries, Sirano Pepper

Village Romancer

$17.00

Cocktails

Bathtub Dream

$17.00

St.Germain, Gin, Fresh Pineapple, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Club Soda

Blacker The Berry

$17.00

2oz Bourbon 1.5oz Red Wine 1 oz House Made Blackberry Jam .75oz Lime .25oz Simple Dry Shake 2 Cubes Shake 5 Cubes Collins Double Strain Blueberry Garnish

Botanical Disco

$17.00

Lavender Infused Gin, St. Germain, House PressedFresh Lemon

Cocktail

$17.00

Diablo's Margartia

$17.00

Serrano infused Tequila, Cilantro, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Agave

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Ginger Man

$17.00

Vodka, House Cold Pressed Fresh Ginger, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Candied Ginger

Guillotini

$17.00

Gin, Fresh Raspberry, Black Pepper, House Pressed Fresh Lemon, Egg White, Dry vermouth

High Tea

$17.00

Pear Vodka, Rose Water, Pomegranate Juice, House Pressed Fresh Lime

Just Beet It

$17.00

Vodka, Cynar, Egg White, House Pressed Fresh Beet, House Pressed Fresh Lime

Lip Gloss

$17.00

Prosecco, Amaretto, Passion Fruit

Mary Poppins

$17.00

Tequila, Aperol, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Serrano pepper, Cucumber, Mint, Raspberry

Not So Old Fashioned

$17.00

Rye, Amaretto, Bitters

Rasmo

$17.00

Spiced Rum, Black Pepper Raspberry, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Mint

Smokey & The Bandit

$17.00

Mezcal, House Made Strawberry Puree, House Pressed Fresh Lime

Talk To Me Nice

$17.00

Time Traveler

$17.00

3 Cucumber Muddled 2 oz Pear Vodka .5oz Lemon 1 oz Orange Juice 5 Cubes, Hard Shake, Dirty Pour Rocks Glass Cucu,mber Garnish

Tipsy Scale

$17.00

Tequila, Mezcal, St.Germain, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Cucumber, Serrano Pepper

Willy Wonka

$17.00

Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon, Red Wine, Bourbon, Orange Peel Zest

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$17.00

Amaretto Sour

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$17.00

Bulbadier

$17.00

Champagne Cocktail

$17.00

Cocktail

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$17.00

Dirty Martini

$17.00

French 75

$17.00

French Martini

$17.00

Gibson Martini

$17.00

Gimlet

$17.00

Greyhound

$17.00

Hot Toddy

$17.00

Hurricane

$17.00

Last Word

$17.00

Last Word

$17.00

Lemon Drop

$17.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Madras

$17.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Mint Julep

$17.00

Mojito

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Mudslide

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Paper Plane

$17.00

Pisco Sour

$17.00

Rob Roy

$17.00

Sazerac

$17.00

Screwdriver

$17.00

Sea Breeze

$17.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$17.00

Tom Collins

$17.00

Vespa Martini

$17.00

Vodka Martini

$17.00

Whiskey Smash

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

White Russian

$17.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$8.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Mexico, 12 oz. Bottle, 4.6% abv

Leffe Blonde

$9.00

Belgium, 11.2 oz. Bottle, 6.6% abv

Stella Artois

$8.00

Leuven, Belgium, 12 oz. Bottle, 5.0% abv

Michelob

$8.00

Canned Beer

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$6.00

Cerveza Tecate

$7.00

Mexico, 12 oz. can, 4.5% abc

Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner

$6.00

Brooklyn, NY, 12 oz. Can, 5.2% abv

Dogfish Head Sea Quinch Ale

$7.00

Session Sour, Milton, DE, 12 oz. Can, 4.9% abv

Virtue Cider Rose

$8.00

Fenville, MI, 12 oz. Can, 6.7% abv

Draft Beer 16oz

Allagash White

$8.00

Belgian Wheat Beer, Portland, ME, 5.2% abv

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Brooklyn, NY, 5.2% abv

Coney Island Merman

$8.00

IPA, Brooklyn, NY, 5.8% abv

Five Bourough Summer Ale

$8.00

Frost Proof

$8.00

Cigar City Brewing,Unmalted Wheat, Coriander, Orange Peel

Guinness

$8.00

Stout, Dublin, Ireland, 4.2% abv

Hofbräu Oktoberfest

$8.00

LIC Beer Project Coded Tiles

$8.00

Long Island City, NY, 5.0% abv

Montauk Wave Chaser

$8.00

IPA, Montauk, NY, 6.4% abv

Radeberger

$8.00

Pilsner, Saxony, Germany, 4.8% abv

Shooters

Green Tea

$11.00

Jameson, Peach Schnapps, Lemon

Lavender Funk

$11.00

Lavender Infused Gin, St.Germain, Lemon

Midnight Marauder

$11.00

PickleBack

$11.00

Jameson, Pickle Juice

Ring Around The Rosie

$11.00

Rollercoaster

$11.00

Tequila Shooter

$11.00

Patron Silver, Patron XO Café

The Clock Out

$12.00

Red Wine

Andeluna 1300 Malbec

$14.00

Chianti Classsico Bramosia

$14.00

Pinot Noir Other People's Pinot

$15.00

Subsoil Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Rosé

Ali Toscana Sangiovese Rosato

$14.00

Mercat Cava Brut Rosé NV

$14.00

White Wine

Figo Cuvée Spumante Extra Dry NV

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough

$14.00

Vigenti delle Dolomiti Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Vigneti delle Dolomiti Chardonnay

$15.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir Other People's Pinot - BTL

$60.00

Subsoil Cabernet Sauvignon - BTL

$56.00

Chianti Classsico Bramosia - BTL

$56.00

Andeluna 1300 Malbec - BTL

$56.00

White Wine

Vigenti delle Dolomiti Pinot Grigio - BTL

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough - BTL

$52.00

Vigneti delle Dolomiti Chardonnay - BTL

$60.00

Figo Cuvée Spumante Extra Dry NV - BTL

$56.00

Rosé

Ali Toscana Sangiovese Rosato - BTL

$56.00

Mercat Cava Brut Rosé NV - BTL

$56.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$6.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Club Soda

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$8.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Pinapple Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Mediterranean Tonic

$9.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Esspresso

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

99 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003

