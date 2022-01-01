The Headless Widow 99 1st Avenue
99 1st Avenue
New York, NY 10003
Appetizers
Classic New York Pretzel
Beets Basil Salt, Honey Balsamic Dijon, Jalapeño Cheese Sauce
Fried Calamari
Crispy Marinated Calamari, Dill Tarter Sauce, and Chipotle Mayo
Nacho Platter
Corn Chips, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Beans and Jalapeño Pickles.
Peruvian Ceviche
Fresh fish, Lime juice, Cilantro, Habanero Pepper, Sweet Potato and Onion
Shrimp Cocktail
Dinner
Classic Fish & Chips
Crumble Grilled Shrimp (5)
Grilled Lemon Shrimp, Walnuts, Fennel, and Quinoa with Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli
Escargot
Basil-garlic Butter with Toasted French Bread
Headless Widow 8 oz. Burger
Mozzarella Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce & Tomato. Hand Cut Fries
HH Burger
HH Fish & Chips
Octopus
Oyster (6) on the Half Shell
Mignonette Sauce, Tabasco, & Fresh Lemon
Romaine Salad
Parmesan Croutons, Candied Walnuts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, & Bacon Bits.
Widow Fries
Gin
Aviation
Barr Hill
Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat
Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Brooklyn Gin
Gin Mare
Gun Powder Irish Gin
Harahorn Gin
Hendrick's
House Gin
Malfy Con Aranica
Monkey 47
Plymouth Gin
Roku
Sipsmith London
Tanqueray
Tanqueray No. 10
Zubrowka
Empress
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaro Lucano
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Averna
Avua Cachaca
Bailey's
Braulio
Campari
Chambord
Cinzano
Cinzano Dry Vermouth
Cinzano Sweet Vermouth
Cynar
Disaronno
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreusse
Kahlua
Montenegro
Pama
Pernod
Pimm's
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White 13
St. Germain
Taylor Fladgate 10 Yrs
Yellow Chartreusse
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Cenote Blanco
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Espolan Silver
House Tequila
Illegal Mezcal Silver
Illegal Mezcal Anejo
Montelobos Mezcal
Patron Silver
Patron XO Café
Tres Generaciones
Vida Mezcal
Xicaru Silver
Vodka
Whiskey
Bailey's
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Cragganmoore 12 Yrs
Crown Royal
Evan Williams
Fireball
Four Roses
Glenfiddich 12 Yrs
Glenlivet 12 Yrs
Glenmorangie 10 Yr
Glenmorangie 14
High West American Prairie
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black Label
Johnny Walker Blue Label
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Lagavulin 16 Yrs
Laphroaig 10 yrs
Legent
Macallan 12 Yrs
Makers 46
Makers Mark
McCormick
Michters Bourbon
Monkey Shoulder 14
Oban 14
Old Grand Dad
Old Overholt
Pinch
Rabbit Hole
Seagram's 7
Starlight
Suntory Whiskey Toki
Talisker
Tullamore Dew
Widow Jane
Wild turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
Gin & Tonics
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Come Fly With Me
Groovey Thang
Moonwalker
Opposite Attraction
Citadelle Gin, Indian Tonic, Mint, & Cucumber
Pillow Talk
That Groovey Thang
The Widow's Niece
Tequila, House Pressed Lime, Fresh Cilantro, Fresh Raspberries, Sirano Pepper
Village Romancer
Cocktails
Bathtub Dream
St.Germain, Gin, Fresh Pineapple, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Club Soda
Blacker The Berry
2oz Bourbon 1.5oz Red Wine 1 oz House Made Blackberry Jam .75oz Lime .25oz Simple Dry Shake 2 Cubes Shake 5 Cubes Collins Double Strain Blueberry Garnish
Botanical Disco
Lavender Infused Gin, St. Germain, House PressedFresh Lemon
Diablo's Margartia
Serrano infused Tequila, Cilantro, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Agave
Espresso Martini
Ginger Man
Vodka, House Cold Pressed Fresh Ginger, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Candied Ginger
Guillotini
Gin, Fresh Raspberry, Black Pepper, House Pressed Fresh Lemon, Egg White, Dry vermouth
High Tea
Pear Vodka, Rose Water, Pomegranate Juice, House Pressed Fresh Lime
Just Beet It
Vodka, Cynar, Egg White, House Pressed Fresh Beet, House Pressed Fresh Lime
Lip Gloss
Prosecco, Amaretto, Passion Fruit
Mary Poppins
Tequila, Aperol, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Serrano pepper, Cucumber, Mint, Raspberry
Not So Old Fashioned
Rye, Amaretto, Bitters
Rasmo
Spiced Rum, Black Pepper Raspberry, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Mint
Smokey & The Bandit
Mezcal, House Made Strawberry Puree, House Pressed Fresh Lime
Talk To Me Nice
Time Traveler
3 Cucumber Muddled 2 oz Pear Vodka .5oz Lemon 1 oz Orange Juice 5 Cubes, Hard Shake, Dirty Pour Rocks Glass Cucu,mber Garnish
Tipsy Scale
Tequila, Mezcal, St.Germain, House Pressed Fresh Lime, Cucumber, Serrano Pepper
Willy Wonka
Hot Chocolate, Cinnamon, Red Wine, Bourbon, Orange Peel Zest
Classic Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Blueberry Lemonade
Bulbadier
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Dirty Martini
French 75
French Martini
Gibson Martini
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paper Plane
Pisco Sour
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vespa Martini
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Draft Beer 16oz
Allagash White
Belgian Wheat Beer, Portland, ME, 5.2% abv
Brooklyn Lager
Brooklyn, NY, 5.2% abv
Coney Island Merman
IPA, Brooklyn, NY, 5.8% abv
Five Bourough Summer Ale
Frost Proof
Cigar City Brewing,Unmalted Wheat, Coriander, Orange Peel
Guinness
Stout, Dublin, Ireland, 4.2% abv
Hofbräu Oktoberfest
LIC Beer Project Coded Tiles
Long Island City, NY, 5.0% abv
Montauk Wave Chaser
IPA, Montauk, NY, 6.4% abv
Radeberger
Pilsner, Saxony, Germany, 4.8% abv
White Wine
White Wine
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
