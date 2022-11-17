Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Healthy Hippie Cafe & Bar 18314 Highway 49

review star

No reviews yet

18314 Highway 49

Medicine Park, OK 73557

Three Bean Chili
Hwy 58
Black Bean Burger

Mountain Munchies

Holy City Sampler

$18.00Out of stock

Spanakopita, Baba Ganoush Hummus, Dolmas, Falafel, Tzatziki Sauce & Olives with Pita Bread *PB

Camp Doris Combo

$10.00

Salsa Verde, Smoky Red Salsa, Cashew Queso, and Guacamole with Walnut Chorizo with organic corn chips * PB, *GF,

Prairie Nachos

$14.00

Fully loaded with bean chili, cashew cheese, fresh cilantro, green onion, red onion, red and green bell pepper,black olives, jalapeno with plant based sour cream drizzle and sliced avocado *PB, *GF,

Tornado Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy spiral cut russet potatoes fried and topped with Hemp Parmesan, Green Onion, and Garlic Aioli Sauce *PB

Tribal Spears

$8.00Out of stock

dill pickle and pickled jalapeno spears battered and fried, served with Avocado Hemp Ranch sauce *PB

Mini Nachos

$4.00

Cosmic Bowls

The Big D Dipper

$14.00

Fresh seasonal greens and brown rice paired with our house made zesty Black Bean patty, fresh red and green bell pepper, red and green onion, cilantro, shredded purple cabbage, shredded plant based cheddar cheese, served with a scoop of guacamole and topped with Avocado Hemp Ranch *PB, *GF, *OF

The North Star

$14.00

Fresh seasonal greens and brown rice paired with our house made herbed & nutty Cashew Quinoa patty, Cucumber Dill hummus, black and kalamata olives, shredded carrots, fresh tomatoes, shredded purple cabbage, fresh parsley, plant based Feta cheese, and Tzatziki dressing *PB, *GF, *OF

The Pegasus

$14.00

Fresh seasonal greens, and brown rice paired with our house made Coconut Curry Red lentil patty, Red Pepper hummus, shredded carrots, and purple cabbage, green onion, fresh green peas, cucumber, tomatoes, Sesame seeds and our Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette dressing *PB, *GF, *OF

The Orion

$14.00

Fresh seasonal greens and herbed quinoa with our house made savory Green Pea patty, Pesto hummus, shredded carrots and purple cabbage, red and green onion, cucumber and parsley with sliced avocado, Hemp Parmesan and our house Antioxidant dressing *PB, *GF, *OF

Boulder Buns

served with fries or side salad

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Zesty Black Bean patty in a fresh bun with smashed avocado, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickled jalapeno and Cashew Cheese *PB,

Beet Burger

$14.00

Peppered Red Beet patty in a fresh bun with plant based mayo, romaine lettuce, pickled red onions, sauerkraut, and purple cabbage *PB

Patty Melt

$14.00

Smoky Mixed Veggie patty with plant based sriracha mayo, caramelized onion, sauteed mushrooms, romaine lettuce and plant based melted gouda on marble rye *PB

Slick Rock Sandwiches

served on multigrain harvest bread with potato chips & a pickle spear

Birdwatcher

$9.00

chunky smashed chickpea salad in dijon mayo with apple, celery, and red onion *PB, *NF

Trailhead

$8.00

Chunky Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey *PB (contains honey)

The Climber

$10.00

Smashed green peas, avocado, red pepper hummus, red onion, cucumber and fresh spinach *PB, *NF

Adventure Box

$16.00

your choice of sandwich in a compostable box with a bag of chips, an apple, and a protein bar

Carrot Dogs

a marinated jumbo cooked carrot in a white wheat bun

District 49

$7.00

yellow mustard, pickles, red onion, sauerkraut *PB, *OF, *NF

Hwy 58

$7.00

bean chili, cashew cheese, pickled jalapeno, red onion *PB, *OF

73557

$7.00

walnut chorizo, sriracha, green onion *PB, *OF

Three Dog Night

$18.00

one of each carrot dog

Mac Bowls

elbow macaroni with our cashew cheese and magic dust

Mt Scott

$13.00

walnut chorizo, sliced avocado, sriracha, fresh cilantro *PB

Lil Baldy

$13.00

falafel, feta, spinach, tzatziki drizzle and fresh parsley *PB, *NF

Tahbone

$13.00

sauteed mushrooms, spicy kale crumbles, garlic aioli sauce *PB, *NF

Mt Sheridan

$13.00

Cashew Quinoa bites, alfredo drizzle, shredded mozzarella, fresh basil *PB

Elk Mountain

$13.00

Soups & Chili

Three Bean Chili

$4.00+

*PB, *GF, *OF, *NF

Soup of the day

$4.00+

Tomato Basil

$4.00+

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

Sweet Endings

Baklava

$6.00

Cashew Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.00

Friday Cake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Saturday Muffin

$3.50

Banana Split

$6.00

S'mores

$3.00

Lil' Hippies (kid's menu)

all come with apple slices & carrot sticks

Mac & Chz

$5.50

elbow noodles with our cashew cheese

PB&H

$5.50

peanut butter, banana & honey on multigrain

Plain Dog

$5.50

our carrot dog in a toasted bun with choice of ketchup or mustard on the side

Chips & Chz

$5.50

tortilla chips with our cashew cheese

Protein Shakes

made with almond milk and pea/hemp protein

Fruitberry Fields

$8.00

Choc-O-Delic

$8.00

Gimme A Beet

$8.00

Mean Green

$8.00

Beverages

made in house

Turmeric Tea

$5.00

Lemon Mango Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit & Herbed Teas

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sample

Cold Brew

$5.00

Tea Bag

$2.50Out of stock

Drip

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Jared's Kombucha

$6.00

Flavored Sparkling Water

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.50

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Fresh Picks

Cucumber Garden

$9.00

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

Hippie Mo

$9.00

Tequila Fresca

$10.00

THC

$10.00

Romp in the mountains

$10.00

Sweet Parkie

$9.00

Holy City Water

$9.00

Mountain Water

$9.00

Prickly Kicks

Mountain Mule

$10.00

Turmeric Twist

$10.00

Mint Ginger

$9.00

Classics

Hippie Rita

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sunset Sangria

$8.00

Hippie Mary

$9.00

Cosmohippie

$9.00

Kickstart Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Drop Martini

$10.00

Red Ruby

$10.00

LIT

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Frozen Treats

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry rita

$9.00

Watermelon rita (Seasonal)

$9.00

Endless Summer

$10.00

Trail Blazer

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Hippie Colada

$9.00

Canned Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Truly Lime

$4.00

Truly Strawberry

$4.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$4.00

Truly Watermelon

$4.00

All Day IPA

$5.00

Half Price Can

$2.00

Bottled Beer

Shiner

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

16oz Draft Beer

23oz Draft Beer

Wine by the Glass

Chardonnay gls

$8.00

Pinot Grigio gls

$9.00

Red Blend gls

$8.00

Cabernet gls

$8.00

Champagne gls

$8.00

Wine Bottles

Chardonnay btl

$38.00

Pinot Grigio btl

$42.00

Red Blend btl

$18.00

Cabernet btl

$18.00

Champagne btl

$22.00

Market Corner

Protein Bars

$4.00+

Chef Specail

$13.00

Nacho Cheese

$8.00

Salsa Verde

$6.50

Smoky Red Salsa

$6.50

Market Soup

$7.00

LG Hummus

$10.00

Hummus Snack Pack

$9.00

Kale Chips

$4.00+

T Shirts

OG short sleeve T shirt

$25.00

TX Tank Top

$18.00

Framed Wall Art

Buffalo Picture

$35.00

Sunset Hallway Picture

$35.00

Elk Mountain Picture

$35.00

Coneflower #1 Picture

$150.00

Coneflower #2 Picture

$150.00

Asters Picture

$150.00

Mt Scott Picture

$150.00

The Visitor Picture

$150.00

Sulphur Wing Picture

$150.00

Milkweed Picture

$150.00

Head in Clouds Picture

$150.00

Gold Strands Picture

$150.00

Speak to the Mountain Picture

$150.00

Leopard Chicken

$15.00

Floral Chicken

$15.00

Jewelry

Earrings

$5.00

Wall Hook Plaque

Wall Art

$15.00

Honey Bee Necklace

$15.00

PT Veggie Wash

$18.00

Lip Gloss

$5.00

Loofah Sponge

$2.00

Large Loofah

$5.00

Seed Packet

$2.50

Marigold Seeds

$2.50

Reuseable Teabag set

$2.00

Steve Enter Photos

$3.00

Framed Prints

$15.00

Post Cards 8x11

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh, local and scratch made Plant Forward foods & beverages in an amazing oasis at the foot of the Wichita Mountains.

Website

Location

18314 Highway 49, Medicine Park, OK 73557

Directions

Gallery
