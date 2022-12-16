The Heavenly Donut Company Food Truck Food Truck

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4911 Cahaba River Road

#105

Birmingham, AL 35243

Popular Items

Cinnamon Twist
Apple Fritter (order by 9pm the DAY BEFORE)
Cinnamon Rolls

Glazed/Iced/Topped/Premium

Regular Glazed

Regular Glazed

$2.25

There's nothing "plain" about it, but this is our most basic yummy yeast donut!

Chocolate Glazed

Chocolate Glazed

$2.25

Our in house chocolate glaze on a yeast donut, made fresh daily! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Caramel Glazed Donut

Caramel Glazed Donut

$2.25

Caramel Glaze on top of a yeast donut, made fresh daily! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Maple Iced Donut

Maple Iced Donut

$2.25

Our made-in-house maple icing on a yeast donut, made fresh daily! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Raspberry Iced Donut

Raspberry Iced Donut

$2.25

Our in house Strawberry Icing on top of a yeast donut, made fresh daily! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut

Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Donut

$2.25

Our made-in-house chocolate icing, topped with sprinkles, on a yeast donut, made fresh daily! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Vanilla Iced sprinkle donut

Vanilla Iced sprinkle donut

$2.25
Raspbery Iced with Sprinkles

Raspbery Iced with Sprinkles

$2.25
Oreo Donut

Oreo Donut

$2.25
M&M Donut

M&M Donut

$2.25
Reese Cup Donut

Reese Cup Donut

$2.25
Coconut Donut

Coconut Donut

$2.25
Sour Cream Old Fashioned Donut

Sour Cream Old Fashioned Donut

$2.25

Our sour cream old fashioned donut made fresh daily! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Blueberry Cake Donut

Blueberry Cake Donut

$2.25

Our glazed blueberry cake donut made fresh each day! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Triple Chocolate Cake Donut

Triple Chocolate Cake Donut

$2.25
Red Velvet Cake Donut

Red Velvet Cake Donut

$2.25
Peppermint Chocolate Donut

Peppermint Chocolate Donut

$2.25

Our Chocolate Cake donut dipped in our made-in-house white icing and covered in crushed peppermint! Only available in December!

Maple Bacon Donut

Maple Bacon Donut

$2.75

Our made-in-house maple icing, topped with crumbled bacon, on a yummy yeast donut! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

French Toast

French Toast

$2.75

Our yummy yeast donut, rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with maple icing, and topped with granola and a little powdered sugar! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

White Cream Filled Donut

White Cream Filled Donut

$2.75

A hole-less yeast donut, filled with white cream; left glazed or covered in chocolate icing! Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)

Pastries

Apple Fritter (order by 9pm the DAY BEFORE)

Apple Fritter (order by 9pm the DAY BEFORE)

$4.25

Our yummy donut dough, chopped up and mixed with apple filling and cinnamon and fried to perfection! Order the day before to guarantee availability

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.25

Our giant glazed cinnamon roll! Order the day before to guarantee availability

Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$4.00

Two of our yeast donuts twisted together and rolled in cinnamon sugar! Order the day before to guarantee availability

Holiday Donuts

Elf Dozen (MUST BE ORDERED THE DAY BEFORE)

Elf Dozen (MUST BE ORDERED THE DAY BEFORE)

$32.99

6 elf hats, 3 peppermint chocolate donuts, and 3 vanilla sprinkles-NO SUBSTITUTIONS

Custom Donuts

Santa Donut

Santa Donut

$4.50
Snowman Donut

Snowman Donut

$4.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
This is our fundraiser online ordering page for our Donut Truck, "Vincent van Dough". Current pickup is for Prince of Peace Church Parking Lot, Friday 12/16/22 between 2:30pm-4:30pm

4911 Cahaba River Road, #105, Birmingham, AL 35243

