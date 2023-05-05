Restaurant header imageView gallery
The heavenly roast 3637 Wears Valley Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3637 Wears Valley Rd

Sevierville, TN 37862

Popular Items

Iced Breve Latte

$7.00+

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Iced Latte

$6.50+


Hot Coffee

HOT Red Eye

$4.20+

HOT Black Eye

$5.15+

HOT Dead Eye

$5.95+

Coffee 2 Go

$21.95

Cold Coffee

ICED Red Eye

$7.50+

ICED Black Eye

$8.00+

ICED Dead Eye

$9.00+

Cold Brew

$6.50+

Nitro Brew

$6.50+

Irish Caffeine Bomb

$7.50+

Hot Espresso Drinks

HOT Latte

$6.00+

HOT Americano

$4.25+

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.25

HOT Breve Latte

$6.75+

HOT Macchiato

$6.00+

HOT Skinny Latte

$6.00+

HOT Mocha Latte

$6.50+

Espresso Shot

$3.00

HOT Caramel swirl Mach

$6.50+

HOT chai latte

$5.85+

HOT Caramel swirl latte

$6.50+

Hot Campfire Latte

$7.75+

HOT Almond Joy

$7.75+

HOT SF Almond Joy

$7.75+

HOT Smoky Mtn Sunset BREVE

$7.75+

HOT Bourbon Caramel Apple

$7.00+

HOT Pumpkin Patch Breve

$7.00+

HOT Christmas Cookie

$7.00+

HOT White Christmas

$7.75+

HOT Holiday Cheer

$7.00+

HOT Smokies Christmas

$7.75+

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Americano

$6.50+

Iced Latte

$6.50+

ICED Skinny Latte

$6.50+

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.75+

Iced Caramel Swirl Latte

$6.75+

Iced Macchiato

$6.50+

Iced Caramel Swirl Mach

$6.75+

Iced Breve Latte

$7.00+

Espresso Shot

$3.00

ICED chai latte

$6.75+

Iced Matcha

$8.25+

Iced Campfire Latte

$8.25+

Iced Almond Joy

$8.25+

Iced SF Almond Joy

$8.25+

ICED Smoky Mtn Sunset BREVE

$8.25+

ICED Bourbon Caramel Apple

$8.00+

ICED Pumpkin Patch Breve

$8.00+

ICED Christmas Cookie

$8.00+

ICED White Christmas

$8.25+

ICED Holiday Cheer

$8.00+

ICED Smokies Christmas

$8.25+

Frappes

Mocha Frappe

$7.25+

The Larr-bear Cookies and Cream frappe

$7.25+

Java Chip frappe

$7.25+

Blackberry Mocha Frappe

$7.25+

Orange Creamsicle CF

$7.25+

Vanilla Bean frappe

$7.25+

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$7.25+

Chocolate mint Frappe

$7.25+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe

$7.25+

Caramel Frappe

$7.25+

NON COFFEE

Hot Tea

$2.60+

Iced Tea

$3.60+

Hot Coco

$3.60+

Seltzer

$1.75

Frog Juice

$5.00

Water

$1.00

Apple Cider

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.70+

Steamed Milk

$2.85

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sunny D

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Naked Smoothie

$3.50

LARGE Gatorade

$3.50

PUP CUP

$0.25

Capri Sun

$1.50

CBD

CBD

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3637 Wears Valley Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862

Directions

