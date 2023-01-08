Main picView gallery

The Heid Out Bar and Grill, LLC 1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd

Eagle River, WI 54521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Veggie Tray

Crunchy carrots, celery and cucumbers with choice of homeade ranch or hummus

Mozzarella Sticks

Fresh mozzarella wrapped in a wonton wrap. Served with marinara sauce

Wisconsin Cheese Curds - APP

$9.50

A Wisconsin staple! Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, cooked to a golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch.

Homeade Chips - APP

$7.00

Served with our homeade ranch or French Onion Dip

Nacho Chips with Salsa

White Corn Tortilla chips with salsa or add homeade queso sauce!

Pretzel Bites - APP

$7.00

Soft pretzel bites served with Wisconsin beer cheese sauce

Duck Wontons

Duck bacon blended with sweet corn & cream cheese inside a wonton wrapper. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce

Smash Burger Sliders (2)

a thin beef patty smashed with onions, with a caramelized, crispy crust topped with American cheese.

Wings - APP

Wings - APP

$6.00+

Basket O' Waffle Fries - APP

$7.00

Soup and Salads

Ceasar Salad

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in ceasar dressing topped with with croutons and parmesan cheese

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Bowl of chili served with oyster crackers

Chili - Cup

$4.00

Cup of chili served with oyster crackers

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$6.00

Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.00

Cobb Salad

Lettuce blend topped with choice of chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, green onions, avocado, bacon, and choice of cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

French Onion - Bowl

$6.00

French Onion - Cup

$4.00

Garden Salad

$6.50

Spring Lettuce blend topped with cucumber, tomato, onion and carrot shreds. Topped with shredded cheese along with sesame dots. Served with your choice of dressing

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Spring Lettuce blend topped with cucumber, tomato, onion and carrot shreds. Topped with sesame dots. Served with your choice of dressing

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Bowl of soup served with oyster crackers

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00

Cup of soup served with oyster crackers

Baskets

Wing Basket (10)

$10.00

10 traditional wings served with your favorite sauce and a side of homeade chips

Wing Basket (20)

$20.00

20 traditional wings served with your favorite sauce and a side of homeade chips

Smash Burger Sliders Basket

3 smash burger sliders served with your choice of side

Chicken Tender Basket

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and side

Shrimp Skewer Basket

$9.99

8 shrimp served your style and choice of side

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Choose from grilled or crispy chicken, served on a kaiser bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonaise.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon and ranch.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Ham and American cheese grilled on Texas Toast

Patty Melt

6oz patty grilled with onions, American and Swiss cheese. Served on marble rye toasted

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned ribeye chargrilled on a French Baguette

Prime Rib Dip

$9.50

Fisherman's BLT

$14.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.00

6oz ground beef patty served on a Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Pub Burger

$13.00

Brat patty, candied black pepper bacon, cheese curds, beer cheese sauce on a toasted pretzel bun

Kids

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with your choice of side

Kids Burger

$8.00

Slider topped with American cheese and pickles

Grilled Cheese

Toasted white bread with melted American cheese

Entreés

Mac and Cheese

Elbow noodles tosesed in a blended cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Served with a Breadstick

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti noodles tossed in marinara sauce topped with meatballs. Served with a breadstick

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine noodles tossed in homeade alfredo sauce. Served with a breadstick.

14 oz Cowboy Ribeye

$30.00

Ahi Tuna

Seseme-crusted tuna steak lightly seared served atop teriyaki noodles. Side of peanut sauce, wassabi and siiracha

Pizza

Personal The Gangster

Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom and Onion

Personal The Heid Out Special

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, onion, peppers and black olives

Personal Margherita

Pesto sauce, tomato, mozzarella and basil

Personal Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and mushrooms

Personal Prohibition

Onion, peppers, tomato, black olive, mushroom

Personal The Godfather

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Groud Beef

Personal Build Your Own

Personal Pizza Fries

12 Inch The Gangster

12 Inch The Heid Out Special

$23.00

12 Inch Margherita

12 Inch Chicken Alfredo

12 Inch Prohibition

$20.00

12 Inch The Godfather

$23.00

12 Inch Build Your Own

$17.00

12 Inch Pizza Fries

16 Inch The Gangster

16 Inch The Heid Out Special

$27.00

16 Inch Margherita

16 Inch Chicken Alfredo

16 Inch Prohibition

$25.00

16 Inch The Godfather

$27.00

16 Inch Build Your Own

$20.00

16 Inch Pizza Fries

NYE Specials

Prime Rib Petite Cut

$25.00

Prime Rib King Cut

$32.00

8oz Filet

$26.00Out of stock

Liquor

Rail Vodka

$3.31

Absolut

$4.27

Absolut Citron

$4.27

Absolut Manderin

$4.27

Sweet Carolina

Firefly

$3.79

Grey Goose

$5.69

Grey Goose Citron

$6.16

Ketel One

$5.21

Tito's

$4.27

Three Olives

$4.74

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.79

Rail Gin

$3.31

Tanqueray

$4.74

Bombay Sapphire

$4.74

Rail Rum

$3.08

Bacardi

$4.03

Bacardi Limon

$4.03

Captain Morgan

$3.79

Meyers

$3.79

Malibu

$4.03

Casa Amigos Anejo

$8.77

Casa Amigos Blanco

$7.58

Don Julio Anejo

$9.48

Don Julio Blanco

$8.72

Herradura Anejo

$7.58

Herradura Silver

$7.25

Herradura Ultra

$8.06

Hornitos

$5.92

Monte Alban

$5.21

Patron Silver

$6.64

Rail Tequila

$3.31

Baisil Hayden

$7.58

Baisil Hayden Toast

Bulliet

$5.45

Bulliet Rye

$5.45

Canadian Club

$4.03

Crown Royal

$4.74

Crown Royal Apple

$4.74

Fireball

$4.03

Jack Daniels

$5.21

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.74

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.21

Jack Daniels Winter Jack

Jameson

$6.45

Jim Beam

$5.21

Jim Beam Peach

$4.03

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.16

Jim Beam Rye

$4.03

Kessler

$4.03

Makers Mark

$5.21

Mount Royal Light

$4.03

Rail Whiskey

$3.31

Screwball

$5.78

Segrams 7

$4.03

Segrams V.O.

$4.74

Southern Comfort

$4.27

Windsor

$4.03

Rail Brandy

$3.08

Korbel

$4.74

Korbel XS

$4.74

Rail Scotch

Dewars White Label

$4.74

Glenlivet 12 YR

$7.77

Woodford Reserve

$7.77

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.98

Blackberry Brandy

$3.79

Cointreau - Orange

$4.98

Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry

$3.79

Dr. McGillicuddy Menthol

$3.79

Drambuie

$6.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Goldschlager

$4.27

Grand Marnier

$6.26

Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre

$10.00

Jagermeister

$4.27

Kahlua

$4.50

Rumchatta

$4.27

Rumchatta Limon

$4.27

Rumchatta Peppermint Bark

$4.27

Rumplemintz

$4.27

Sambocca

$4.03

Triple Sec

$1.90

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.53

Vodka Lemonade

$0.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Daiquiri

Gimlet

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

$6.16

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$1.25

Screwdriver

$6.16

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$6.64

Beer

Draft Keweenaw Pick Axe Blonde Ale

$4.27

Draft Keweenaw Widow Maker

$4.27

Draft Lagunitas IPA

$4.27

Draft Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$4.27

Draft Leinenkugel Seasonal

$4.27

Draft Miller Lite

$4.27

Draft Spotted Cow

$4.27

Draft Tribute Blueberry Train

$4.27

7oz Chaser

$1.42

BTL Blue Moon

$4.03

BTL Bud Lite

$3.31

BTL Budweiser

$3.31

BTL Budweiser Select 55

$3.31

BTL Busch Light

$3.31

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.31

BTL Coors Light

$3.31

BTL Corona

$3.31

BTL Corona Ultra

$3.31

BTL Founders All Day IPA

$4.27

BTL Founders Dirty Bastard Scotch Style Ale

$4.27

BTL Hinterland Packerland Pilsner

$4.74

BTL Labatt Blue

$3.31

BTL Lakefront IPA

$4.25

BTL Leinenkugel Berry Weiss

$3.31

BTL Leinenkugel Canoe Paddler Klosch

$3.31

BTL Leinenkugel Honey Weiss

$3.31

BTL Leinenkugel Northwoods Amber

$3.31

BTL Leinenkugel Original

$3.31

BTL Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$3.31

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.31

BTL Miller 64

$3.31

BTL Miller High Life

$3.31

BTL Miller Lite

$3.31

BTL New Glarus Moon Man

$3.31

BTL O'Doul's

$2.37

BTL Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.31

BTL Point Amber

$4.03

BTL Point Drop Dead Blonde

$4.03

BTL Point Special Lager

$3.79

BTL Stella Artios

$3.79

CAN 3 Sheep's Fresh Coast Pale Ale

$4.27

CAN Blue Moon Light Sky

$4.03

CAN Hamm's

$2.85

CAN Milwaukee Brewing Co Outboard Cream Ale

$4.03

CAN Old Style

$2.85

Wine

GLS Barefoot Pinot Noir

$4.98

GLS Livingston Carbernet Sauvignon

$4.98

GLS Livingston Merlot

$4.98

BTL Red

GLS Barefoot Moscato

$4.98

GLS Barefoot White Zinfandel

$4.98

GLS Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$4.98

GLS Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.98

BTL White

GLS Champagne

BTL Champagne

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bubbl'r Blood Orange Mango Mingl'r

$4.25

Bubbl'r Cranberry Grapefruit Sparkl'r

$4.25

Bubbl'r Lemon Lime Twist'r

$4.25

Bubbl'r Tropical Dream'r

$4.25

Bubbl'r Twisted Elix'r

$4.25

Club/Seltzer

$2.25

COFFEE

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

Kitty Cocktail

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Pepsi Diet

$2.25

Point Diet Root Beer

$3.25

Point Grape

$3.25

Point Kitty Cocktail

$3.25

Point Orange

$3.25

Point Root Beer

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sierra Mist Diet

$2.25

Water

Milk

$2.00

Seltzers

Arnold Palmer Spiked

$5.20

Carbliss Black Cherry

$5.20

Carbliss Black Raspberry

$5.20

Carbliss Cranberry

$5.20

Carbliss Lemon Lime

$5.20

Carbliss Passion Fruit

$5.20

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.20

High Noon Lemon

$5.20

High Noon Lime

$5.20

High Noon Mango

$5.20

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.20

High Noon Pineapple

$5.20

Mike's Hard Black Cherry Lemonade

$3.79

Mike's Hard Cranberry Lemonade

$3.79

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.79

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.79

White Claw Mango

$3.79

White Claw Natural Lime

$3.79

White Claw Raspberry

$3.79

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$3.79

Friday Fish

Combo Plate

$16.00

Fish Fry

$15.00

Cod beer battered, baked or blackened served with homeade chips. Also served with rye bread, baked beans and coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Perch on grilled rye bread topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce

Perch Platter

Served with beans, coleslaw and rye bread

Walleye Finger Platter

Served with beans, coleslaw and rye bread

Long Sleeve

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

XX-Large

$28.00

XXX-Large

$32.00

Sweatshirt

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

XX-Large

$40.00

XXX-Large

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd, Eagle River, WI 54521

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge
orange star4.5 • 552
1261 Pine Isle Rd Three Lakes, WI 54562
View restaurantnext
Saint Germain Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Hwy 70E Saint Germain, WI 54558
View restaurantnext
Phelps Hillside Resort - 5751 Hillside Resort Tr.
orange starNo Reviews
2474 S Shore Rd Phelps, WI 54554
View restaurantnext
Casa Mexicana
orange star4.8 • 2
1180 Lincoln St Rhinelander, WI 54504
View restaurantnext
Main Street Ed's - 7909 Main Street
orange star4.8 • 380
7909 Main Street Argonne, WI 54511
View restaurantnext
McGann’s Pub & WineBar - 5461 Park St
orange starNo Reviews
5461 Park St Boulder Junction, WI 54512
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Eagle River
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mohawk
review star
No reviews yet
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston