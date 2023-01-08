- Home
- /
- Eagle River
- /
- The Heid Out Bar and Grill, LLC - 1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd
The Heid Out Bar and Grill, LLC 1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd
No reviews yet
1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd
Eagle River, WI 54521
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Veggie Tray
Crunchy carrots, celery and cucumbers with choice of homeade ranch or hummus
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh mozzarella wrapped in a wonton wrap. Served with marinara sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - APP
A Wisconsin staple! Hand breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, cooked to a golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch.
Homeade Chips - APP
Served with our homeade ranch or French Onion Dip
Nacho Chips with Salsa
White Corn Tortilla chips with salsa or add homeade queso sauce!
Pretzel Bites - APP
Soft pretzel bites served with Wisconsin beer cheese sauce
Duck Wontons
Duck bacon blended with sweet corn & cream cheese inside a wonton wrapper. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce
Smash Burger Sliders (2)
a thin beef patty smashed with onions, with a caramelized, crispy crust topped with American cheese.
Wings - APP
Basket O' Waffle Fries - APP
Soup and Salads
Ceasar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in ceasar dressing topped with with croutons and parmesan cheese
Chicken Salad
Chili - Bowl
Bowl of chili served with oyster crackers
Chili - Cup
Cup of chili served with oyster crackers
Clam Chowder - Bowl
Clam Chowder - Cup
Cobb Salad
Lettuce blend topped with choice of chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, green onions, avocado, bacon, and choice of cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
French Onion - Bowl
French Onion - Cup
Garden Salad
Spring Lettuce blend topped with cucumber, tomato, onion and carrot shreds. Topped with shredded cheese along with sesame dots. Served with your choice of dressing
Side Garden Salad
Spring Lettuce blend topped with cucumber, tomato, onion and carrot shreds. Topped with sesame dots. Served with your choice of dressing
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Bowl of soup served with oyster crackers
Soup of the Day - Cup
Cup of soup served with oyster crackers
Baskets
Wing Basket (10)
10 traditional wings served with your favorite sauce and a side of homeade chips
Wing Basket (20)
20 traditional wings served with your favorite sauce and a side of homeade chips
Smash Burger Sliders Basket
3 smash burger sliders served with your choice of side
Chicken Tender Basket
Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and side
Shrimp Skewer Basket
8 shrimp served your style and choice of side
Sandwiches
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Choose from grilled or crispy chicken, served on a kaiser bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonaise.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon and ranch.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Ham and American cheese grilled on Texas Toast
Patty Melt
6oz patty grilled with onions, American and Swiss cheese. Served on marble rye toasted
Steak Sandwich
Seasoned ribeye chargrilled on a French Baguette
Prime Rib Dip
Fisherman's BLT
Burgers
Kids
Entreés
Mac and Cheese
Elbow noodles tosesed in a blended cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Served with a Breadstick
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles tossed in marinara sauce topped with meatballs. Served with a breadstick
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in homeade alfredo sauce. Served with a breadstick.
14 oz Cowboy Ribeye
Ahi Tuna
Seseme-crusted tuna steak lightly seared served atop teriyaki noodles. Side of peanut sauce, wassabi and siiracha
Pizza
Personal The Gangster
Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom and Onion
Personal The Heid Out Special
Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushroom, onion, peppers and black olives
Personal Margherita
Pesto sauce, tomato, mozzarella and basil
Personal Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon and mushrooms
Personal Prohibition
Onion, peppers, tomato, black olive, mushroom
Personal The Godfather
Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Groud Beef
Personal Build Your Own
Personal Pizza Fries
12 Inch The Gangster
12 Inch The Heid Out Special
12 Inch Margherita
12 Inch Chicken Alfredo
12 Inch Prohibition
12 Inch The Godfather
12 Inch Build Your Own
12 Inch Pizza Fries
16 Inch The Gangster
16 Inch The Heid Out Special
16 Inch Margherita
16 Inch Chicken Alfredo
16 Inch Prohibition
16 Inch The Godfather
16 Inch Build Your Own
16 Inch Pizza Fries
Liquor
Rail Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Manderin
Sweet Carolina
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
Tito's
Three Olives
Smirnoff Raspberry
Rail Gin
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Rail Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Malibu
Casa Amigos Anejo
Casa Amigos Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra
Hornitos
Monte Alban
Patron Silver
Rail Tequila
Baisil Hayden
Baisil Hayden Toast
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Winter Jack
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Jim Beam Red Stag
Jim Beam Rye
Kessler
Makers Mark
Mount Royal Light
Rail Whiskey
Screwball
Segrams 7
Segrams V.O.
Southern Comfort
Windsor
Rail Brandy
Korbel
Korbel XS
Rail Scotch
Dewars White Label
Glenlivet 12 YR
Woodford Reserve
Amaretto Di Saronno
Bailey's Irish Cream
Blackberry Brandy
Cointreau - Orange
Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry
Dr. McGillicuddy Menthol
Drambuie
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumchatta
Rumchatta Limon
Rumchatta Peppermint Bark
Rumplemintz
Sambocca
Triple Sec
Cocktails
Beer
Draft Keweenaw Pick Axe Blonde Ale
Draft Keweenaw Widow Maker
Draft Lagunitas IPA
Draft Lakefront Riverwest Stein
Draft Leinenkugel Seasonal
Draft Miller Lite
Draft Spotted Cow
Draft Tribute Blueberry Train
7oz Chaser
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Bud Lite
BTL Budweiser
BTL Budweiser Select 55
BTL Busch Light
BTL Coors Banquet
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Ultra
BTL Founders All Day IPA
BTL Founders Dirty Bastard Scotch Style Ale
BTL Hinterland Packerland Pilsner
BTL Labatt Blue
BTL Lakefront IPA
BTL Leinenkugel Berry Weiss
BTL Leinenkugel Canoe Paddler Klosch
BTL Leinenkugel Honey Weiss
BTL Leinenkugel Northwoods Amber
BTL Leinenkugel Original
BTL Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller 64
BTL Miller High Life
BTL Miller Lite
BTL New Glarus Moon Man
BTL O'Doul's
BTL Pabst Blue Ribbon
BTL Point Amber
BTL Point Drop Dead Blonde
BTL Point Special Lager
BTL Stella Artios
CAN 3 Sheep's Fresh Coast Pale Ale
CAN Blue Moon Light Sky
CAN Hamm's
CAN Milwaukee Brewing Co Outboard Cream Ale
CAN Old Style
Wine
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Water
Bubbl'r Blood Orange Mango Mingl'r
Bubbl'r Cranberry Grapefruit Sparkl'r
Bubbl'r Lemon Lime Twist'r
Bubbl'r Tropical Dream'r
Bubbl'r Twisted Elix'r
Club/Seltzer
COFFEE
Cranberry Juice
DECAF COFFEE
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Kitty Cocktail
Lemonade
Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pepsi Diet
Point Diet Root Beer
Point Grape
Point Kitty Cocktail
Point Orange
Point Root Beer
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist Diet
Water
Milk
Seltzers
Arnold Palmer Spiked
Carbliss Black Cherry
Carbliss Black Raspberry
Carbliss Cranberry
Carbliss Lemon Lime
Carbliss Passion Fruit
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Lemon
High Noon Lime
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passion Fruit
High Noon Pineapple
Mike's Hard Black Cherry Lemonade
Mike's Hard Cranberry Lemonade
Mike's Hard Lemonade
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Natural Lime
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit
Friday Fish
Combo Plate
Fish Fry
Cod beer battered, baked or blackened served with homeade chips. Also served with rye bread, baked beans and coleslaw
Fish Sandwich
Fried Perch on grilled rye bread topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of tartar sauce
Perch Platter
Served with beans, coleslaw and rye bread
Walleye Finger Platter
Served with beans, coleslaw and rye bread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd, Eagle River, WI 54521