The Hen 2423 N Clark
No reviews yet
2423 N Clark
Chicago, IL 60614
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Scramblers
Omelet
Hunter
Bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese
Gatherer
Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and Havarti Cheese
Cousin Vinny
Chicken sausage, onion, roasted red pepper, spinach, fresh mozzarella, pesto
The Shepherd
Goat Cheese, avocado, spinach, mushroom
The Weld
Tomato, avocado, bacon and Havarti cheese
La Bamba
Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, avocado, tomato, chihuahua topped with salsa verde
Skillets
O’Brien Skillet
Corned beef, onion, green pepper, Swiss cheese yeah it's like it's yummy
Papi Chulo Skillet
Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, tomato, avocado, Chihuahua cheese
Garden Gobbler
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, havarti cheese
Perfectly Un-Kosher Skillet
Bone in ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese
Goat
Goat cheese, onions, baby spinach, bacon
Zeus On Fire Skillet
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, spicy feta
Breakfast Bowls
Granola Parfait
Greek yogurt, granola, honey, fresh fruit
Oatmeal Bar
Old fashioned oatmeal dairy free topped with four of your favorite toppings
Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Seasoned cauliflower rice with onion, cucumber,, chicken sausage, spinach, avocado, yellow squash, poached egg and sesame seeds, siracha tahini dressing
Southwest Bowl
Base of scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo topped with black beans, roasted corn, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, Chihuahua cheese and sour cream
Grainy Day Breakfast Bowl
farro, quinoa, amaranth, topped with broccoli, yellow squash, poached egg, sesame seeds, sriracha tahini dressing
Signature Dishes
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, eggs, chorizo, jalapeno, tomato, black bean, grilled corn, Chihuahua cheese
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, salsa, chorizo, onion, fresh jalapeno, scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, sour cream and cilantro
South of 80
Two biscuit halves topped with a sausage patty, homemade white gravy with your choice of eggs. Served with potatoes.
Chicken & Waffles
Breaded chicken thigh and homemade waffles topped with powdered sugar and syrup.
Breakfast Toast
Avocado Toast
Cucumber, cherry tomato, shredded radish, sesame seeds, served on a rustic panini toast with poached egg and your choice of potato or fruit
Pesto Toast
Tomato, arugula, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, served on rustic Panini toast with poached egg and your choice of potato or fruit
Salmon Toast
Smoked salmon, capers, cucumber, red onion, tomato, sesame seeds, served on a rustic Panini toast with poached egg and your choice of potato or fruit
Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Poached egg and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with ham and your choice of potato or fruit
Salmon Benedict
Poached egg and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with cream cheese, salmon, tomato, red onion, capers and your choice of potato or fruit
Pig & Pepper Benedict
Poached egg and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with roasted poblano pepper, red onion, smashed avocado, tomato, carnitas and your choice of potato or fruit
Pancakes
Buttermilk Full Stack
Stack of buttermilk pancakes with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip & Banana Full Stack
Stack of buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chip and banana
Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
Stack of buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon swirl play
Reeses Peanut Full Stack
Stack of buttermilk pancakes with Reese's peanut butter cup toppings
Black & White Full Stack
Stack of buttermilk pancakes with white and milk chocolate drizzle and chocolate chips
Pancake Combo
Pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs upgrades to specialty pancakes for an additional $3
Cheesecake Full Stack
Stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cream cheese icing blueberry sauce and lemon zest
Chocochip Cakes
French Toast
Classic French Toast
Three slices of classic French toast, add blueberry, banana or strawberry for additional charge
Apple Churros French Toast
French toast topped with cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean cream, warm brown sugar and butter caramelized apples
Banana Fosters French Toast
French toast topped with caramelized bananas
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Classic French toast but with a cinnamon roll
French Toast Combo
Classic French toast, bacon, sausage, eggs
Waffles
Sides
Side Bacon
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Ham
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Potato
Side fries
Side Salad
Fruit Cup
Berry Cup
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side Toast
Side GF Toast
Side Biscuits and Gravy
Side Pancakes
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side Sausage Patties
Side Avocado
Cinn Roll F/T (Side)
Apple Churro (Side)
Banana Foster (Side)
Side French Toast
Side salsa
Side of gravy sauce
Side Of Yougurt
Side Of Sour Cream
Breakfast Sandwiches
BLT&E Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, scrambled egg, light Mayo with your choice of potato or fruit
Lox Sandwich
Cucumber, tomato, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion on a bagel with your choice of potato or fruit
Breakfast Sandwich
choice of sausage or bacon, cheese, scrambled egg, served on brioche bun
Breakfast Burger
Two patties with American cheese, bacon, sunny side egg, and tomato jam. Served with french fries.
For the Shorties
No SIlverware
Pastries
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine, cherry tomato, egg, bacon, chicken, avocado, onion, cheddar cheese with your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado poblano
Sea of Green
Romaine, arugula, shredded Brussels sprouts, chicken, tomato, avocado, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese with your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado Pablano
Healthy Citizen
Romaine, spinach, egg, avocado, roasted cauliflower, asparagus, cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese, cucumber and your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, White balsamic shallot, avocado poblano
Salmon Salad
Salmon marinated in lemon dill with mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, roasted carrots, cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, garbanzo beans with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado poblano
Poke
Mixed greens, avocado, radishes, jalapeno, fresh fruit, edamame, cucumber, yellow tin black sesame seeds, side of sriracha aioli
Ahi Tuna Salad
Acorn Salad
No Regrets
Romaine, hold Bay seasoned shrimp, roasted corn, black beans, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cherry tomato and cilantro with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado poblano
Greekish
Romaine, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, radish, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, parallel, papers, chicken, crumbled feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Sandwiches
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on rye bread served with fries, fruit cup or side salad
Veggie Sandwich
Yellow squash, roasted pepper, red onion, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato spread served with fries, fruit cup or side salad
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with tomato, avocado, onion, lettuce, your choice of cheese. Served with fries, fruit cup or side salad
The Hen Sandwich
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sunny side egg. Served with potatoes.
Hot Tea / Iced Tea
Special Coffee
Coffee / Dairy
Kids Drink FREE
Hot Chocolate
Libations
The Goat
goat cheese infused gin, apricot, citrus, honey syrup, cracked black pepper
My Tie
brown butter washed rum, pear, orgeat, citrus, bitters
The Hen
peach, lemon, sugar cane, cava
Sparrow Espresso Martini
vodka, double espresso, cacao, caramel irish cream, mint
Bloody Mary
vodka, zing zhang, garnished with goat cheese ball, dehydrated pickle, celery, fresno chili, pepperoni
Mimosa Package
bottle cava, two juices
Bottomless Mimosas
Bottomless mimosas per individual, that includes one choice of juice with a two hour limit. No sharing allowed
Bottomless Refill
Draft Beer
Classic Cocktails
Old Fashion
rye, demerara, bitters
Manhattan
bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters
Margarita
tequila, cointreau, citrus, agave
Whiskey Sour
rye, citrus, sugar cane, egg white
Cosmopolitian
vodka, cranberry, cointreau, citrus
Sidecar
cognac, citrus, cointreau, sugar cane
Daiquiri
rum, citrus, sugar cane
Boulevardier
bourbon, sweet vermouth, campari
French 75
gin, citrus, sugar cane, sparkling
Mimosa
cava and choice of juice
Gin
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liqueur
Wines BTG
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2423 N Clark, Chicago, IL 60614