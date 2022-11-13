Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hen 2423 N Clark

No reviews yet

2423 N Clark

Chicago, IL 60614

Side Bacon
Breakfast Burrito
Classic Benedict

Eggs

2 Eggs

$13.00

3 Eggs

$16.00

Scramblers

North Side

$16.00

Egg Whites with chicken sausage, avocado, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese

South Side

$16.00

Eggs, bacon, jalapeno, onion, tomato and chihuahua

Omelet

Hunter

$15.00

Bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese

Gatherer

$15.00

Spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, green peppers, and Havarti Cheese

Cousin Vinny

$15.00

Chicken sausage, onion, roasted red pepper, spinach, fresh mozzarella, pesto

The Shepherd

$15.00

Goat Cheese, avocado, spinach, mushroom

The Weld

$15.00

Tomato, avocado, bacon and Havarti cheese

La Bamba

$15.00

Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, avocado, tomato, chihuahua topped with salsa verde

Skillets

O’Brien Skillet

$16.00

Corned beef, onion, green pepper, Swiss cheese yeah it's like it's yummy

Papi Chulo Skillet

$16.00

Chorizo, jalapeno, onion, tomato, avocado, Chihuahua cheese

Garden Gobbler

$16.00

Spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, green pepper, havarti cheese

Perfectly Un-Kosher Skillet

$16.00

Bone in ham, bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese

Goat

$16.00

Goat cheese, onions, baby spinach, bacon

Zeus On Fire Skillet

$16.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, spicy feta

Breakfast Bowls

Granola Parfait

$12.00

Greek yogurt, granola, honey, fresh fruit

Oatmeal Bar

$15.00

Old fashioned oatmeal dairy free topped with four of your favorite toppings

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$16.00

Seasoned cauliflower rice with onion, cucumber,, chicken sausage, spinach, avocado, yellow squash, poached egg and sesame seeds, siracha tahini dressing

Southwest Bowl

$16.00

Base of scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo topped with black beans, roasted corn, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, Chihuahua cheese and sour cream

Grainy Day Breakfast Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

farro, quinoa, amaranth, topped with broccoli, yellow squash, poached egg, sesame seeds, sriracha tahini dressing

Signature Dishes

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Tortilla, eggs, chorizo, jalapeno, tomato, black bean, grilled corn, Chihuahua cheese

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Corn tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, salsa, chorizo, onion, fresh jalapeno, scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, sour cream and cilantro

South of 80

$16.00

Two biscuit halves topped with a sausage patty, homemade white gravy with your choice of eggs. Served with potatoes.

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Breaded chicken thigh and homemade waffles topped with powdered sugar and syrup.

Breakfast Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Cucumber, cherry tomato, shredded radish, sesame seeds, served on a rustic panini toast with poached egg and your choice of potato or fruit

Pesto Toast

$16.00

Tomato, arugula, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, served on rustic Panini toast with poached egg and your choice of potato or fruit

Salmon Toast

$18.00

Smoked salmon, capers, cucumber, red onion, tomato, sesame seeds, served on a rustic Panini toast with poached egg and your choice of potato or fruit

Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$12.00

Poached egg and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with ham and your choice of potato or fruit

Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Poached egg and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with cream cheese, salmon, tomato, red onion, capers and your choice of potato or fruit

Pig & Pepper Benedict

$15.00

Poached egg and hollandaise sauce on English muffin with roasted poblano pepper, red onion, smashed avocado, tomato, carnitas and your choice of potato or fruit

Pancakes

Buttermilk Full Stack

$10.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip & Banana Full Stack

$12.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chip and banana

Cinnamon Swirl Cakes

$12.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon swirl play

Reeses Peanut Full Stack

$12.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes with Reese's peanut butter cup toppings

Black & White Full Stack

$12.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes with white and milk chocolate drizzle and chocolate chips

Pancake Combo

$16.00

Pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs upgrades to specialty pancakes for an additional $3

Cheesecake Full Stack

$12.00

Stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with cream cheese icing blueberry sauce and lemon zest

Chocochip Cakes

$12.00

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$11.00

Three slices of classic French toast, add blueberry, banana or strawberry for additional charge

Apple Churros French Toast

$14.00

French toast topped with cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean cream, warm brown sugar and butter caramelized apples

Banana Fosters French Toast

$13.00

French toast topped with caramelized bananas

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.00

Classic French toast but with a cinnamon roll

French Toast Combo

$15.00

Classic French toast, bacon, sausage, eggs

Waffles

Waffle

$11.00

Four pieces of waffle topped with powdered sugar add blueberry, banana or strawberry for additional charge

Flight Combo

$15.00

Mini waffles topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, cookie butter and apples

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side Potato

$5.00

Side fries

$6.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Berry Cup

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side GF Toast

$3.00

Side Biscuits and Gravy

$6.00

Side Pancakes

$4.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Sausage Patties

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Cinn Roll F/T (Side)

$7.00

Apple Churro (Side)

$7.00

Banana Foster (Side)

$7.00

Side French Toast

$5.00

Side salsa

$3.00

Side of gravy sauce

$2.00

Side Of Yougurt

$3.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

BLT&E Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, scrambled egg, light Mayo with your choice of potato or fruit

Lox Sandwich

$14.00

Cucumber, tomato, smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion on a bagel with your choice of potato or fruit

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

choice of sausage or bacon, cheese, scrambled egg, served on brioche bun

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Two patties with American cheese, bacon, sunny side egg, and tomato jam. Served with french fries.

For the Shorties

Combo 1

$6.00

Combo 2

$6.00

Combo 3

$6.00

Reindeer

$7.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Pastries

Sweet Potato Cinnamon

Sweet Potato Cinnamon

$15.00

sweet potato pie cinnamon roll, sweet potato butter, butter cookie crumbs, cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered Can feed 4ppl

Salads

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, egg, bacon, chicken, avocado, onion, cheddar cheese with your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado poblano

Sea of Green

$13.00Out of stock

Romaine, arugula, shredded Brussels sprouts, chicken, tomato, avocado, dried cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese with your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado Pablano

Healthy Citizen

$15.00

Romaine, spinach, egg, avocado, roasted cauliflower, asparagus, cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese, cucumber and your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, White balsamic shallot, avocado poblano

Salmon Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon marinated in lemon dill with mixed greens, roasted cauliflower, roasted carrots, cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, garbanzo beans with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado poblano

Poke

$15.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, avocado, radishes, jalapeno, fresh fruit, edamame, cucumber, yellow tin black sesame seeds, side of sriracha aioli

Ahi Tuna Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Acorn Salad

$14.00Out of stock

No Regrets

$15.00Out of stock

Romaine, hold Bay seasoned shrimp, roasted corn, black beans, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cherry tomato and cilantro with choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, white balsamic shallot, avocado poblano

Greekish

$15.00

Romaine, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, radish, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, parallel, papers, chicken, crumbled feta, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on rye bread served with fries, fruit cup or side salad

Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

Yellow squash, roasted pepper, red onion, spinach, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomato spread served with fries, fruit cup or side salad

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with tomato, avocado, onion, lettuce, your choice of cheese. Served with fries, fruit cup or side salad

The Hen Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, sunny side egg. Served with potatoes.

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

To Go Soda

$1.85

Juice

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Kids Drink

$2.25

Hot Tea / Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Special Coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Freddo

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Coffee / Dairy

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

To Go Coffee Drip

$2.29

Oat Milk

$3.50

Kids Drink FREE

Kids Free Strawberry/Lemon

Kids Free Apple

Kids Free Grapefruit

Kids Free Milk

Kids Free OJ

Kids Free Pink Lemonade

Kids Free Chocolate Milk

Kids Free Cranberry

Kids Free Coke

Kids Free Fanta

Kids Free Sprite

Kids Free Lemonade

Kids CHOCOLATE MILK

Kids Mango juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

French Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Libations

The Goat

$13.00

goat cheese infused gin, apricot, citrus, honey syrup, cracked black pepper

My Tie

$13.00

brown butter washed rum, pear, orgeat, citrus, bitters

The Hen

$12.00

peach, lemon, sugar cane, cava

Sparrow Espresso Martini

$14.00

vodka, double espresso, cacao, caramel irish cream, mint

Bloody Mary

$13.00

vodka, zing zhang, garnished with goat cheese ball, dehydrated pickle, celery, fresno chili, pepperoni

Mimosa Package

$32.00

bottle cava, two juices

Bottomless Mimosas

$37.99

Bottomless mimosas per individual, that includes one choice of juice with a two hour limit. No sharing allowed

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Half Acre Pony Pilsner

$8.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$8.00

3 Floyds Gumballhead

$9.00

Metropolitan Afterburner Oct Fest

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashion

$13.00

rye, demerara, bitters

Manhattan

$13.00

bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters

Margarita

$12.00

tequila, cointreau, citrus, agave

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

rye, citrus, sugar cane, egg white

Cosmopolitian

$12.00

vodka, cranberry, cointreau, citrus

Sidecar

$13.00

cognac, citrus, cointreau, sugar cane

Daiquiri

$12.00

rum, citrus, sugar cane

Boulevardier

$13.00

bourbon, sweet vermouth, campari

French 75

$12.00

gin, citrus, sugar cane, sparkling

Mimosa

$11.00

cava and choice of juice

Vodka

Basic Vodka

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Nolets

$12.00

Rum

Flor de Cana

$11.00

Rhum JM Agricole

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Ava Cachaca

$12.00

Agave

Astral

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Old Forestor Bourbon

$11.00

Old Forester Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Cognac/Scotch

Pierre Ferrand

$12.00

MaCallan 12

$17.00

Pere Maglorie Calv VSOP

$15.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Amaro Montenegro

$13.00

Cointrreau

$12.00

James Sherry Fino

$10.00

Elederflower

$11.00

Apricot

$11.00

Peche

$11.00

Antica Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Linie Aquavit

$12.00

Passion Fruit

$12.00

Wines BTG

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Boen Chardonnay

$12.00

The Beach Rose

$10.00

The Seeker Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$12.00

Campo Viejo Cava

$10.00

Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$12.00

Wine BTB

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Boen Chardonnay

$48.00

The Beach Rose

$40.00

The Seeker Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$48.00

Campo Viejo Cava

$40.00

Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$48.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
2423 N Clark, Chicago, IL 60614

