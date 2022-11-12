Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Heritage Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

6016 Morgantown Rd

Morgantown, PA 19543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

To Go Beer- 2 6pk maximum- ID Required

Angry Orchard 6pk

$12.00

Blue moon 6pk

$12.00

BP - Hoptical Illusion 6pk

$14.00

BP- Toasted Lager 6 pk

$12.00

Bud 16oz 6pk

$9.00

Bud Light 12 oz 6pk

$8.00

Bud light 12pk

$14.00

Bud Lite Bottles 6pk

$9.00

Budweiser Btl 6 pk

$9.00

Coors Cans 6pk

$8.00

coors light 6pk

$9.00

Coors original BTL 6pk

$9.00

corona 6pk

$12.00

Corona Light 6pk

$12.00

Daura-Gluten Free 6pk

$13.00

DB - 8 Point 6 pk

$12.00

Dogfish 60min 6pk

$13.00

DS-Black Butte Porter 6pk

$13.00

Fat Head Groovy Juice 6 pack

$14.00

FH Head Hunter 6pk

$14.00

Franziskanzer 6pk

$12.00

Goose Island 312 Shandy 6 pk

$13.00

Great Lakes-Edmund Fitzgerald 6pk

$13.00

Guiness 4pk

$12.00

Heineken 6pk

$12.00

Hop Valley Bubble Stash 6 pack

$14.00

labatts 6pk

$11.00

Lan Dbl Milk Choc 4pk

$14.00

Landshark 6pk

$12.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce 4pk

$14.00

Michelob Light 6 pk

$9.50

Michelob Ultra 6pk

$9.50

Miller High Life 6pk

$9.00

Miller Lite 12pk

$14.00

Miller Lite Btl 6pk

$9.00

Miller Lite Can 6pk

$8.00

Mystery Craft 6pk

$14.00

Assortment of random craft beers to try

Old Mil 6pk

$7.00

Old Mil NA 12pk

$12.00

Lan Dbl Milk Choc 4pk

$9.00

Rolling Rock Can 6pk

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Special Mixed 6-Pack

$13.00

Shock Top Belgium White 6pk

$12.00

Sierra Nevada 6 pk

$12.00

Stella 6pk

$12.00

Troegs Haze Charmer 6pk

$12.00

Troegs Perpetual 6pk

$12.00

Victory Hop Devil 6 pk

$12.00

Victory Sour Monkey 6pk

$15.00

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA 6 pk

$12.00

White claw - Black Cherry 6 pk

$12.00

White Claw- Mango 6 pk

$12.00Out of stock

yuengling black n tan 6pk

$9.00

yuengling lager btl 6pk

$9.00

Desserts

Ala mode

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Kid's Root Beer Float

$4.00

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.00

Dark chocolate cheesecake with raspberry topping and white chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$6.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$30.00

Milk Cake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6016 Morgantown Rd, Morgantown, PA 19543

Directions

Gallery
The Heritage Restaurant image
The Heritage Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Morgantown Coffee House
orange star4.9 • 950
4997 N Twin Valley Rd Elverson, PA 19520
View restaurantnext
The Long Way Home Grill & Pub
orange star4.1 • 82
4690 Horseshoe Pike Honey Brook, PA 19344
View restaurantnext
Greenside Grill at Honeybrook Golf Club
orange star3.8 • 43
1422 Cambridge Road Honey Brook, PA 19344
View restaurantnext
The Angry Anvil
orange star4.8 • 475
200 West 1st St Birdsboro, PA 19508
View restaurantnext
CoffeeCo - New Holland
orange star4.0 • 18
504 E Main St New Holland, PA 17557
View restaurantnext
Lickity Split, New Holland
orange star4.6 • 586
209 E Main St New Holland, PA 17557
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Morgantown
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston