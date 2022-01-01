Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Herringbone

review star

No reviews yet

119 W Water St

Edenton, NC 27932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Draft Beer

Bold Rock Blackberry

$7.00

Sour Session Lemonade

$7.00

Bad to the Bone Pils

$7.00

White Zombie

$7.00

Hummin Bird Helles

$7.00

Costero Mex Lager

$7.00

Vanishing Tides

$7.00

SP Grapefruit Hef

$7.00

Dales Pale

$7.00

WW Apalachia

$7.00

Noda Radio Haze

$7.00

26 Acre Reptar

$7.00

Syc Juciness

$7.00

Down n Out IPA

$7.00

Foot Hoppyum

$7.00

WW Pernicious

$7.00

HB Red Herring

$7.00

Red Oak Amber

$7.00

Lone Josie Brown

$7.00

Duck Milk Stout

$7.00

Beer Flight

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Razz Claw

$6.00

Watermelon Claw

$6.00

Mango Claw

$6.00

Cherry Claw

$6.00

Guinness

$6.50

PBR

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

White Wine

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$10.00

Chasing Lions Chardonnay

$9.00

Oxford Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Accomplice Rose

$10.00

Sungarden Riesling

$8.00

Biagio Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Wente Chardonnay

$12.00

Red Wine

Castlerock Pinot Noir

$10.00

Black Oak Pinot Noir

$7.00

Line 39 Red Blend

$8.00

Peirano Malbec

$9.00

7 Sinners Petite Sirah

$9.00

Chasing Lions Cabernet

$9.00

Hayes Valley Cabernet

$10.00

Line 39 Merlot

$8.00

Sparkling

Cavicchioli Prosecco

$11.00

Gran Valor Brut

$8.00

Beer

Carolina Costero

$5.00

Vanishing Tides Lager

$5.00

Endless River Kolsch

$5.00

Weeping Willow Wit

$5.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.00

Foothills Hoppyum

$5.00

Long Weekend IPA

$5.00

Wicked Pernicious

$5.00

Orange Cider

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.87

Diet Pepsi

$1.87

Water

$1.87

Ice Cream and Chips

Sour Wower

$0.94

Push Pop

$1.87

Crunch Bar

$1.87

Choco Eclair

$1.87

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.87

Fudge Bar

$1.87

Bomb Pop

$1.87

Nutty Buddy

$2.81

Cookie Sandwich

$3.75

King Drumstick

$3.75

Haagen Dazs

$3.75

Carolina Chips

$2.34

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Bottles of Wine

Bottle Acrobat Pinot Gris

$36.00

Bottle Biagio Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bottle Chasing Lions Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle Wente Chardonnay

$44.00

Bottle Oxford Landing Sauv Blanc

$26.00

Bottle Accomplice Rose

$36.00

Bottle Sungarden Riesling

$28.00

Bottle Cavicchioli Prosecco

$40.00

Bottle Gran Valor Brut

$28.00

Bottle Castlerock Pinot Noir

$36.00

Bottle Black Oak Pinot Noir

$26.00

Bottle Line 39 Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Peirano Malbec

$32.00

Bottle Line 39 Red Blend

$28.00

Bottle 7 Sinners Petite Sirah

$32.00

Bottle Chasing Lions Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Hayes Valley Cabernet

$36.00

Specialty Drinks

Long Island

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

$9.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Cake

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Custard

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

On the waterfront – highly anticipated dining destination – Edenton, N.C. Eat + Drink. See you soon.

Website

Location

119 W Water St, Edenton, NC 27932

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Colony Smokehouse
orange star4.8 • 360
802 W Queen St Edenton, NC 27932
View restaurantnext
Brew 2 Rescue Cafe - 139 N Church St
orange starNo Reviews
139 N Church St hertford, NC 27944
View restaurantnext
The Suite
orange star4.1 • 105
522 S hughes blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
orange star4.6 • 248
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Itza Boutza Pizza in Elizabeth City NC
orange star5.0 • 1
109 S Hugh’s Blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Itza Boutza Pizza in Camden NC
orange starNo Reviews
100 Plank Bridge Rd Camden, NC 27921
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edenton

Old Colony Smokehouse
orange star4.8 • 360
802 W Queen St Edenton, NC 27932
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edenton
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Manteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston