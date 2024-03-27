The Hershey Pantry
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Award winning, contemporary eatery with flawless breakfast & brunch specials!
Location
801 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033
