THE HICHBORN 10 Church St

Order Again

Dinner

Prix Fixe Dinner

$125.00

Farm to Table Dinner Series

Coconut Cream Pie

$14.00

Wine Pairing

$65.00

Split Pairing

$20.00

Tasting Pour

$15.00

Art

$325.00

Beer

Bissel Substance

$10.00

Whaleback Cider

$10.00

Mason's Stout

$10.00

Masons Liquid Rapture

$10.00

UFF Dry Cidah

$8.00

UFF Blueberry Cidah

$8.00

NA IPA

$5.00

NA Lager

$5.00

Wine

Bouchard Pinot Noir

$15.00

Chat. Barrail-Meyney

$10.00

Doura Papa Figos

$12.00

Terre Rouge Garrigue

$15.00

Gracciano Ross di Mont

$12.00

Saurus Malbec

$14.00

Guidobono Barbara d'Alba

$12.00

Guidobono Nebbiolo

$12.00

BTL Bouchard Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Chat. Barrail-Meyney

$30.00

BTL Doura Papa Figos

$38.00

BTL Terre Rouge Garrigue

$45.00

BTL Gracciano Ross di Mont

$38.00

BTL Saurus Malbec

$42.00

BTL Guidobono Barbara d'Alba

$38.00

BTL Guidobono Nebbiolo

$38.00

BTL Terre Rouge Tete a Tete

$45.00

BTL Terre Rouge Easton Zin

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Beeslaar Taj Pinotage

$42.00

BTL Illahe Bon Sauvage PN

$70.00

BTL Klee Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Acrobat Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Beaune du Chat. 1er Cru Red

$72.00

BTL Mayacamas Sab Sauv

$78.00

BTL Honig Cab Sauv

$88.00

BTL Bruno Dufeu Cab Franc

$38.00

BTL Montmirail Vacqueyras

$56.00

BTL Perrin Gigondas

$80.00

BTL Dom La Banate CdR Villages

$42.00

BTL 13 Lunes Coeur en Goguette

$45.00

BTL Capanna Brunello

$120.00

BTL Spinetta Il Nero

$50.00

BTL Allegrini Amarone Valp

$130.00

BTL Renato Ratti Barolo

$130.00

BTL Beaux Freres Willamette Val

$110.00

BTL Indigenous Nebbiolo

$45.00

BTL Enrico Serafino Barbera

$40.00

BTL Ovello Barbaresco

$115.00

BTL La Ghirlanda Chanti

$66.00

BTL Bodegas Bhilar Rioja

$45.00

BTL Valderiz Valdehermoso

$38.00

BTL Ribera del Jua Jumilla

$45.00

BTL Tres Picos Garnacha

$48.00

BTL Legado Carmenere

$45.00

BTL Beaux Freres Belles Sceurs

$225.00

BTL Batasiolo Barolo

$120.00

Alto Adige Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Le Renard Chardonnay

$15.00

Salt River Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Pine Ridge Viognier

$12.00

Broadbent Vinho Verde

$10.00

BTL Alto Adige Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Le Renard Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Salt River Sauv Blanc

$39.00

BTL Pine Ridge Viognier

$38.00

BTL Broadbent Vinho Verde

$30.00

BTL Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL Beaune du Chat. 1er Cru White

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Fevre Chablis

$58.00

BTL Spy Valley Sauv Blanc

$45.00

BTL Les Mont Damnes Sancerre

$115.00

BTL Les Baronnes Sancerre

$57.00

BTL Trimbach Riesling

$48.00

BTL August Riesling

$48.00

BTL Thorigny Vouvray Sec

$45.00

BTL Marcel Dubois Vouvray

$38.00

BTL Otello La Creete

$48.00

BTL Dessimis Pinot Grigio

$65.00

BTL Vietti Arneis

$54.00

BTL DO Albarino

$65.00

Ameztoi Txakolina

$60.00

GLS Rose

$13.00

BTL Sentier Rose

$39.00Out of stock

BTL Bastide de Deaux Rose

$38.00

BTL Bourgois Sancerre Rose

$57.00

GLS Marsuret

$12.00

BTL Henriot

$88.00

BTL Jacquart Blanc de Blanc

$110.00

BTL Jean Veselle Brut Reserve

$65.00

BTL Metz Cremant Rose

$60.00

BTL Bailly Lapierre Cremant

$45.00

BTL Masuret Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Angelini Prosecco Rose

$38.00

Ferreira 10yr Tawny

$12.00

Ferreira 20yr Tawny

$18.00

H&H 5yr Madeira

$8.00

H&H 15yr Madeira

$18.00

La Clotte Cazalis Sauternes

$15.00

BTL Saracco Moscato D'Asti

$20.00

Cocktails

SS Margarita

$15.00

Shock & Awe

$15.00

Drowned & Saved

$15.00

The Golden Hour

$15.00

Knot Shore

$15.00

Persephone's Arrival

$15.00Out of stock

The Rainbow Bridge

$15.00

Hichborn's Old Fashioned

$40.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Moxie

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Small Saratoga

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Large Saratoga

$6.00

Liquor

* Twenty 2

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

* Barren's

$12.00

Hardshore

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

* Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Bumbu

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$15.00

Plantation Dark

$10.00

Cazadores Rep

$12.00

Patron

$15.00

Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Xicaru Pechuga

$22.00

* Four Roses

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Michters

$14.00

Calumet 14yr

$35.00

* Dewars

$10.00

Aberlour 12yr

$15.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

St. Elizabeth

$13.00Out of stock

P.F. Dry Curacao

$14.00

Dom Canton

$10.00

Herbsaint

$14.00

Combier Peche

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hichborn is a farm driven, fine dining restaurant in Midcoast Maine. We offer an ever changing prix-fixe menu, Thursday - Sunday, May through November. We work directly with Maine's farmers, fishers, and foragers to offer a relaxed, unique dining experience in a renovated 1849 Italianate Manse. We're located in Stockton Springs, Maine.

Location

10 Church St, Stockton Springs, ME 04981

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

