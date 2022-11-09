The Hickory
485 N. 2nd E. #105
Rexburg, ID 83440
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cactus Needles
A fresh take on the classic onion ring, these breaded shards of fried onion goodness give you more crunch with each bite! Crispy, golden fried cactus needles are the perfect way to start out your meal!
Dream Team Sampler
Can't decide? Well, let us make it easy for you, just get everthing! This platter comes witha combination of crispy golden cactus needles, nickle pickles, fried squeaky cheese curds, and fried mac and cheese bites!
Fried Cheese Curds
This matchless starter will take you to the land of ferris wheels, roller coasters and neon lights! A golden fried cheesy caarnival-like adventure! Served steaming hot with marinara dipping sauce. Guaranteed sky-high happiness.
Fried Mac and Cheese App
Prepare yourself for an explosion of flavor with every bit! A crispy fried crust surrounding a gooey detonation of gouda mac & cheese
Fried Nickle Pickles
Think of everything you would want from a pickle, and then deep fry it. Tangy, delicious pickles breaded and fried until crispy and golden. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch for a bit of a kick.
Luigi's Fried Ravioli
King Koopa will put up quite the fight for this appetizer! Tender ravioli's breaded and fried to a crispy pleasure. Served with our signature and original ranch dressing for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight crispy mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Pretzel Bombs
Indulge in a basket of steaming hot prretzel bites sprinked with coarse sea salt and served with a dish of house made queso sauce for dipping.
Rattle Snake Tails
You get the best of both worlds with this one! The perfect combination of crispy tater-tots and jalapeno poppers! Served with our house made ranch.
Smokehouse Nachos
A mountain of crunchy barbeque goodness. Layers of crispy tortilla chips, brown sugar pulled pork, brisket burnt ends and Hickory's homemade cheese sauce, topped with spicy jalapenos, fresh pico de gallo, salsa verde and sour cream.
Smoky Joe's Tacos
Two brisket burnt ends and two brown sugar pulled pork tacos; all piled high with Hickory house-made pico, avocado salsa, a garnish of fresh cilantro, and a side of cilantro-lime ranch dressing. Accompanied by a portion of tortilla chips and our house made nacho cheese for dipping!
Sweet Potato Fries App
This basket of crispy sweet potato fries is the perfect ray of sunshine! Served alongside our house made caramel whipped cream.
Country chicken bites
Smoked Meat Sandwiches
Bourbon and Bell Pulled Pork
Our slow handed pulled pork marinated in sweet bourbon sauce and dressed up with Swiss cheese, tangy pickles, crisp bell peppers, jalapenos and spicy aioli sauce.
Brisket Stacker
Low and slow roased brisket burnt ends piled high and complimented with bacon, Sweiss cheese and grilled onions.
Brown Sugar Pulled Pork Sandwich
No dressing up needed here. This pile of sweet brown sugar pork on a ciabatta bun is perfect all on its own.
Chicken Bacon & Ranch Wrap
Sliced crispy fried chicken, lovingly tucked into bed with crispy bacon strips, pepperjack cheese, fresh avocado salsa, lettuce, and our house made ranch dressing.
Crispy Farmer
A crispy fried chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese, Hickory smoked ham, crispy bacon, breaded and fried onion straws, pickles, lettuce, garlic sauce, and Carolina gold; all on our house-made bun.
Hickory Dog 2.0
Our Hickory smoked sausage, buried like your dog's favorite bone under saucy brisket burnt ends, caramelized onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. Served on top of toasted ciabatta bun!
Meat Rushmore
A simply presidential sandwich. This commander in chief is built with our tangy brisket burtn ends, smoked sausage, crispy red onions and dill pickles. Smotherd with our signature honey garlic basting sauce on a ciabatta bun.
Prime Philly Cheesesteak
Thin shaved smoked prime rib tossed with mushrooms, onions, green and red bell peppers, and topped with mounds of gooey provolone cheese.
Prime Rib French Dip
The most tender and flavorful cut of steak, smoked, thinly shaved, and sauteed on the grill with red onions and Swiss cheese. Served with house made au ju sauce for dipping.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
All about that meat! Enjoy our marinated and smoked pulled chicken sandwich.
Pulled Pork Nacho Wrap
Chipotle/Tomato tortilla stuffed with sweet pulled pork, house made queso, onion straws, avocado lime slasa, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese and crushed tortilla chips.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Low and slow pulled porked, piled onto a toasted ciabatta bun and dressed with our house made sweet BBQ sauce.
Rock-a-Bye Baby Back Sandwich
Slow smoked pork baby back ribs lovingly coased off the bone and tossed in spicy honey garlic sauce. Then piled high on a house baked bun and topped with pepper jack cheese, red onion and crispy dill pickle
Strange Things
Weird things are going on in this tall tale of a sandwich, but one try and you'll be hooked. Garlic toasted sourdough bread loaded up with marinated smoked turkey, Hickory bacon, gouda/pimento cheese infused cheese and finished off with grilled onions and bell peppers.
The "TBA"
The Turkey Bacon and Avocado sandwich is a true love story of an unlikely union of opposites that when brought together create magic. Hickory smoked, season infused turked is thinly sliced and stacked on fresh garlic/butter toasted sourdough bread and befriended by slices of bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, and tomato.
Salads
Breaded Tenderloin Steak Salad
A huge portion of summer greens topped with copious amounts of Christmas bell peppers, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cilantro, onion straws, and avocado salsa. Completed with a pile of breaded and fried tenderloin steak bites and house-made ranch dressing.
Brisket Burnt Ends Salad
Crispy fresh greens topped with sauced brisket burnt ends, breaded onion straws, Hickory bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, diced red bell peppers and fresh cracked pepper! Served with house-made ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Crisp spring leaf lettuce with crumbled bacon, tomatoes, black olives, avocado, egg and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with your choice of a crispy fried chicken or oven seared chicken breast. Served with our house-made ranch dressing.
Cranberry Apple Pecan Salad
Fresh crisp apples tossed with tangy dried cranberries, tart feta cheese crumbles, and delicate pecans over a bed of fresh spring leaf lettuce. Served with your choice of marinated smoked turkey, crispy fried chicken breast or oven seared chicken and raspberry vinaigrette.
Sweet Pulled Pork Salad
Fresh lettuce blend with crispy tortilla chips, black beans, tomatoes, queso fresco cheese, and topped witha a mound of sweet brown sugar pulled pork. Served with cilantro-lime dressing.
House Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, and croutons
Premium Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, feta cheese, black olives, green peppers, and croutons
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
A favorite around here. A hand-formed patty with cheddar cheese, smoky bacon, cactus needles, lettuce, tomato, and smotherd in our Sweet Hickory sauce.
Big Bleu Burger
Our perfectly hand-formed patty with lettuce, tomato and bacon. Then we top with crumbled tangy bleu cheese and a few splashed of Frank's Hot Sauce. If you can't stand the heat, you may want to try another burger.
Briskey Business
Take a perfectly grilled patty, add a few ounces of our 16-hoursmoked brisket burnt ends, lettuce, tomato, and a slice of cheddar. Then top that with golden cactus needles and drizzle of some of that Sweet Hickory sauce. It's a thing of beauty, really- beefy, beefy beauty.
Frankenstein
This creation has nore parts and pieces than you can imagine. Hand pressed patty, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapeno, crispy smoked bacon, queso fresco cheese, avocado, and onion straws. It's alive!
Honey Badger Burger
If you want a burger that flirts with the wild side, you found it! Start with our signature fresh beef patty and stack it with grilled pastrami, wrapped tightly around 4 oz of slow smoked pulled pork, crspy bacon lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, and placed carefully between toasted bun dressed with golden honey and mustard. You will not soon forget your date with the badger!
How You Doin?
This burger is sure to make you feel good about yourself! our amaxing beef patty topped with creamy MAC & CHEESE, Hickory bacon, crispy onion straws, shredded cheddar cheese, and our signature BBQ sauce.
Mushroom With a View
Those who pay careful attention to their taste buds will discover in this burger the coplex flavor of our signature beef patty, smothered in sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions and melted Swiss cheese. The Japanese call it Umami, which translated into English is simply
Ribeye Burger
Best steak=best burger! The ribeye burger is a tender hand-pressed patty of ground ribeye topped with sweet red onions, crispy lettuce, Swiss cheese, dill pickle, tomato, and A1 Sauce. Sometimes the best things in life are the most simple! It just makes sense.
Simple Life Burger
No fancy duds to sell this burger. Just the things that matter. Fresh hand-pressed ground beef, seasoned to perfection and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, cheddar chesse ketchup and mustard.
SouthWest Salsa Burger
Bursting with fresh flavor, this burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado lime salsa, fresh diced pico, lettuce, and a spread of house-made queso on the top and bottom of the bun.
Lumberjack Breakfast Burger
A burger that will keep you going all day long. Try this mash up of burger heaven and breakfast hash. Our fresh hand-pressed patty topped with a hash of fried potatoes, bell peppers, onions, bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried eggs, and ham! Topped with our signature honey and maple sauce
Twin Peaks Burger
This mysterious mountain will keep you on the edge of your seat. Two fresh patties adorned with pepperjack and cheddar cheese, a middle bun for stabilization, and dressed out with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, mustard, and ketchup.
Island in the Sun
This burger will make you feel like you are on the big island! Marinated in brown sugar, honey, and soy sauce this ham and pineapple duo fits perfectly with our hand-pressed beef patty, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and grilled onions.
Pasta
Cajun Alfredo
A hint of southern spice accompanies this creamy dish of cajun based alfredo sauce layered over a bowl of penne pasta, and topped with parmesan cheese. Options to add cajun chicken or grilled shrimp
Grandma Rosie's Mac & Cheese
Hickory's favorite grandma recipe, this southern comfort food is loaded with cheesy gooey goodness and will take you away to simpler times.
Fried Ravioli Pasta
Decadent crispy fried ravioli bites topped with house-made marinara sauce and crowned with a garnish of shredded parmesan cheese
Smoked Meats
One Meat
8 oz of Hickory smoked meats and 2 house sides
Two Meats
12 oz of Hickory smoked meats and 2 house sides.
Three Meats
16 oz of Hickory smoked meats and 2 house sides.
Family Sampler
Over 5 lbs of smoked meats and sides! 5 oz pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced brisket, turkey, ham and sausage + 1.5 lbs of Ribs + Six signature sides.
Potato Bombs
Sides
Baked Beans
Baked Potato w/ Butter & Sour Cream
Loaded Baked Potato
Baker Babies
Loaded Babies
Cactus Needles Side
Cheese Curds Side
Coleslaw
Corn
Fried Mac & Cheese Side
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes w/ Beef Brown Gravy
Mashed Potatoes w/ Country Gravy
Mashed Potato NO Gravy
Loaded Mashed Potato
Nickle Pickles Side
Premium Side Salad
Side Salad
Steak Fries w/ Fry Sauce
Steak Fries w/ Ranch
Steak Fries w/ Ketchup
Sweet Potato Fries Side
4 oz Burnt Ends Brisket
4 oz Pulled Chicken
4 oz Pulled Pork
4 oz Sausage
4 oz Sliced Brisket
4 oz Turkey
Dinners
Battered Alaskan Cod
If your can't fish for it yourself, at least get a taste of these Alaskan beauties. Three filets, golden brown on the outside, flaky white on the inside, Alaskan fish.
Breaded Tenderloin Bites
Our house-cut bit size nuggets of melt-in-your-mouth tenderloin is tossed in pops famous blend of herbs and spices. Fried to a medium-pink and pitched together with grilled onions, mushrooms, and served in our signature AuJu!
Bucket of Baby Backs
Slow smoed and tender, these pork back ribs are sure to heighten your senses. With the seamless combination of sweet and spicy paired with real wood smoke, they will utterly fall off the bone.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Fried Steak
Crispy breaded and tenderized cut of 8 oz steak, seasoned to accomplishment and fried to a golden brown. Served basted in our signature country gravy. Or try our Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Strips
Three tender and moist strips of lovely white chicken breasts, breaded and deep fried until golden on the outside and steaming on the inside.
Filet Mignon
Tender, warm and caring, this steak is in touch with it's emotions. The most tender cut of steak, the filet will almost melt in your mouth. Our 8 oz steak is cut in-house to ensure peak exactness. Truly the benchmark against what other steaks are measured.
Fire Seared Sirloin
Lean, yet succulent, elegant and convenient local cut beef. Our signature blend of herbs and spices make the flavor of this gentle steak burst in your mouth.
Flintstone Cut Ribeye
If you know steak, the ribeye needs no introduction. Known as the King's steak, this premium cut of highly marbled beef packs more flavor per square inch than any of its counterparts. Served in a ginormous caveman cut, this perfect merger of tenderness & flavor will leave you contemplating life's perfect moments.
Grilled Salmon with Avocado Salsa
A delicious 8 oz salmon filet, grilled alongside sweet onions and bell peppers. Marinated ina blend of soy sauce, brown sugar, and olive oil and then topped with our house-made avocado lime salsa!
Idaho Ruby Red Trout
We in Idaho, love our fishing and the mountain trout is the crown jewel. So, if you missed the big one, make life right with this beautiful large filet of Idaho trout. Breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and lemon.
New York New York
A hearty 11 oz cut of perfectly marbled New York steak rubbed with our signature blend of herbs and spices designed to heighten the flavor of this steak to unparalleled levels. The New York steak is much like the city, one of a kind.
Pile of Shrimp
Some days are just shrimp days, you don't need steak, you don't need chicken, you just need that perfect tasty creature of the sea. A plate piled high with succulent battered shrimp and cocktail sauce.
Proposal Rock Grilled Shrimp Skewer
It's easy to imagine the crashing of waves as you delight in this ocean delicacy. Fifteen butter-grilled shrimp tossed in our signature lemon-cajun seasoning and grilled to perfection on the scorching hot flat top giving you just the right amount of kick!
Smoked Prime Rib
Available every day beginning at 4pm, while it lasts! Hickory's real wood smoked prime rib is a perfect unification of flavor and tenderness. Starting with a heavily marbled cut of prime, we hand massage in a signature blend of seasoning, then low heat smoked to a rare temp. Served mid-rare off the roast or seared to your temp with with house-made beef au jus for dipping.
Steak and Ribs
Why choose, when you can have both? A succulent 8 oz cut of premium sirloin steak and one pound of Hickory's slow smoked pork baby back ribs. All of life's decisions should be this easy!
Steak and Shrimp Platter
The impeccable marriage of land and sea, our lean and succulent 8 oz sirloin steak paired with a mound of decadent shrimp, accompanied by a chalice of cocktail sauce for dipping.
Flatrock Pizza
Brisket Burnt Ends Pizza
Our fresh made dough, pressed thin, lathered with sweet hickory BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, brisket burnt ends, crumbled bacon, more mozzarella and a shot of sweet BBQ sauce to finish. Cooked on the brick to perfection.
Mother Earth Pizza
Creamy white garlic sauce married together with our green pesto sauce. Topped with mozzarella and a sprinkle of asiago cheese. Layered with smoked turkey, hickory bacon, diced tomatoes, spinach, cilantro, and diced garlic. Baked with love at 700 degrees!
The Kitchen Sink Pizza
This one has it all, house made marinara, mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, green and red bell peppers, onions, olies and mushrooms. Cooked on the brick toa crispy golden brown.
The Mac Attack Pizza
This one you can't find just anywhere. Our thin fresh dough layered with Hickory BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, Hickory Mac & Cheese, crumbled breakfast bacon and topped with more cheese and drizzle of BBQ sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Mini Pizza
Italian Sodas To-Go
Orange Creamsicle
A creamy orange sensation built from thick half and half, and a kick of orange Fanta. A summer memory any time of year!
Beach House Limeade
A taste of the islands with a mixture of fresh hand squeezed lime juice, 7-up, cream and a shot of vanilla and coconut.
Muddy Dr. Pepper
Just what the Doctor ordered! Dr. Pepper coaxed to join forces with coconut and raspberry and cream to create the cure for what ails you!
Specialty Sodas To-Go
Harvest Moon
Indulge yourself in this thirst quenching Mountain Dew soda with guava, raspberry, and a scoop of strawberries to make it extra special.
Bubblegum
A Mountain Dew with banana, kiwi, and mango makes this soda taste like your classic bubblegum (Ability to blow bubbles not included).
Passionate Sunset
The Mountain Dew, mango, guava and watermelon specialty creates a picture of perfect sunset in a glass for you to enjoy!
Fruited Lemonades To-Go
Flavored Lemonade
Toes in the Sand
Our first ever lemonade combination made with mango, guava, and watermelon. Prepare to surprise your tast buds with this sensational lemonade!
Sakura Blossom
Made with cherry and lime. This drink is sure to remind you of springtime blossoming cherry trees
Berry Peachy
Feeling blue? Bring your spirits up with this peach and blueberry lemonade. We promise you'll be feeling peachy in no time!
Tigers Blood
Take a ride on the wild side with this raspberry and coconut lemonade. Feel the thrill of the fight as you indulge yourself.
Coco Poco Loco
Spanish for
Rose Petal
Relax with this strawberry and peach lemonade. We'll have you looking through rose colored glass in no time!
P.O.G
Pineapple, orange, guava. Three flavors that are sure to make an impact on your day!
Huckleberry Finn
Made with huckleberry and vanilla. This smooth drink will have you feeling like you're floating on the river!
Fruit Roll Up
Blackberry, guava, and raspberry all rolled up into one mouthwatering lemonade that is sure to fulfill all your fruity lemonade needs.
The Dark Knight
Journey to the DArk Side and embrace this deep colored pomegranate and blueberry lemonade.
Mason Jar Fountain Drinks To-Go
Mason Jar Milkshakes To-Go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Hickory is a unique mash-up concept of the best of American grown meats, smoked, grilled and fried to perfection. From BBQ to Steaks to Seafood, The Hickory has something for everyone. Our menu has been perfected through years of successfully serving the amazing inhabitants of the great Snake River Valley. Come for the meats and stay for the famous lemonades and Huckleberry cheesecake!
