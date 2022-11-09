Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad

The Hidden Grill - The Hidden Valley

review star

No reviews yet

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd

Suite 113

Tucson, AZ 85750

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sage - Juniper Seasoned Pork Loin
3 of Today's Tacos
Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad

Lunch Special

Soup & Salad

$10.00

Puree’d Soup: Tomato, Basil, Green Chilis, & Coconut Milk (Mild) Salad: Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Chilis, Jicama, Pepitas, & Lime Dressing... gf, df

3 of Today's Tacos

$10.00

3 Beef Chorizo Tacos w/ Slaw on a 6 inch Corn Tortilla... gf, df

Meals

Soup & Salad

$13.00

Puree’d Soup: Tomato, Basil, Green Chilis, & Coconut Milk (Mild) Salad: Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Chilis, Jicama, Pepitas, & Lime Dressing.... gf, df, soy

Grilled Chicken Breast on Salad

$13.00

w/ Mixed Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Chilis, Jicama, Pepitas, & Lime Dressing... gf, df, soy

Chili Powder - Fennel Seasoned Rock Fish

$14.00

w/ Lemon Chimmchurri over Rice, Mashed Sweet Potato, Fennel, & Spinach.............. gf, df, nf

Grilled Strip Steak

$15.00

over Red Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach, & Red Wine Sauce.. gf, df, nf

Sage - Juniper Seasoned Pork Loin

$13.00

over Apple Cider Braised Cabbage & Carrots, Roasted Butternut Squash, & Spinach..... paleo, gf, df, nf

Grilled Chicken Breast & Rice Noodle Soup

$13.00

w/ Carrot, Onion, Celery, Kale, & Herbs…... paleo, gf, df, nf

Black Lentils, Quinoa, & Almonds

$13.00

w/ Apple Cider Braised Cabbage & Carrots, Roasted Butternut Squash, & Spinach.... vegan, gf, df

Sides

Rice, Mashed Sweet Potato, & Fennel

$6.50

w/ Spinach.. vegan, gf, df, nf

Red Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach

$6.50

w/ Mustard - Mayo..... gf, df, nf, soy

Apple Cider Braised Cabbage & Carrots

$6.50

w/ Roasted Butternut Squash & Spinach... paleo, vegan, gf, df, nf

Rice Noodle Soup

$6.50

w/ Carrot, Onion, Celery, Kale, & Herbs... gf, df, nf

Mixed Lettuce & Lime Dressing

$8.50

w/ Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Chilis, Jicama, & Pepitas.... gf, df, soy

Soup

Tomato, Basil, Green Chilis, & Coconut Milk

$6.50

Puree’d Soup (Mild)..... vegan, paleo, gf, df, nf

Proteins

Chili Powder - Fennel Seasoned Rock Fish

$7.50

paleo, gf, df, nf

Grilled Strip Steak

$8.50

w/ Mustard - Mayo... gf, df, nf, soy

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

paleo, gf, df, nf

Sage - Juniper Seasoned Pork Lion

$7.50

paleo, gf, df, nf

Nibbles

Beef Chorizo Taco

$4.00

w/ Slaw on a 6 inch Corn Tortilla... gf, df, nf

Salad

Mixed Lettuce & Lime Dressing

$8.50

w/ Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Chilis, Jicama, & Pepitas... gf, df, soy

Extras

Extra Lime Dressing

$0.75

Extra Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Extra Mustard - Mayo

$0.75

Extra Black Olive Mayo

$0.75

Extra Container

$0.75

Desserts

Peanut Butter Buckeye

$3.25

Mocha Brownie

$3.25

Rocky Road Brownie

$3.25

Almond Joy Brownie

$3.25

Weekly Meal Plans

Weekly Meal Plans are packaged fresh, cold, and ready to be heated at your convenience. Please select a Day for Pick Up or Delivery at least One Day in Advance! Please be aware that orders placed on Saturday will be fulfilled with the Next Week's Menu options. New Menu will post on Sunday. Thank you and Enjoy!

3 Days Feelin' Good ---- 6 Meals Total

$73.00

2 Feelin' Good Meals for Each Day. Please choose Next Day for Pick Up or Delivery. Meal Plans require a 24 hour notice.

5 Days Feelin' Good ---- 10 Meals Total

$119.00

2 Feelin' Good Meals for Each Day. Please choose Next Day for Pick Up or Delivery. Meal Plans require a 24 hour notice.

Cane Sugar Soda

12 oz Mexican Coca Cola

$1.75

Glass Bottle

12oz Mexican Sprite

$1.75

12oz Mexican Fanta

$1.75

12oz Mexican Pepsi

$1.75Out of stock

Stubborn Root Beer

$1.75Out of stock

12oz Can

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream

$1.75Out of stock

12oz Can

Stubborn Cherry Tarragon

$1.75Out of stock

12oz Can

Maine Root Blueberry

$1.75Out of stock

12oz Glass Bottle

Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice (10oz)

$1.00Out of stock

La Croix

Lime

$1.00Out of stock

Lemon

$1.00Out of stock

Hibiscus

$1.00Out of stock

Grapefruit/Pampelmousse

$1.00Out of stock

Mango

$1.00Out of stock

Berry

$1.00Out of stock

Peach Pear

$1.00Out of stock

Black Razzberry

$1.00Out of stock

Tangerine

$1.00Out of stock

Cherry Blossom

$1.00Out of stock

Unsweetend Tea

Gold Peak

$2.00Out of stock

Water

Water

$0.50

San Pellegrino

11.5oz Can

Lemon

$1.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Blood Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Prickly Pear

$1.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh from the Fire! Monday - Thursday 11:30am - 7:30pm

Website

Location

4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Suite 113, Tucson, AZ 85750

Directions

Gallery
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch image
Banner pic
The Hidden Grill: Where everything is made from scratch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Med Cuisine - Prince Rd.
orange star4.7 • 440
1763 E Prince Rd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Greek House - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,497
1710 E. Speedway Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston