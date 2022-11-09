Salad
The Hidden Grill - The Hidden Valley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Fresh from the Fire! Monday - Thursday 11:30am - 7:30pm
Location
4955 N. Sabino Canyon Rd, Suite 113, Tucson, AZ 85750
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant