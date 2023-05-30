Main picView gallery

The Hidden King 210 South Main Street

210 South Main Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

CAFE DRINKS

Café Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Latté

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Café au Lait

$4.00+

Nitro

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.00+
Cold Brew Pouch

$4.00

Drip - Dark

$2.50+

Drip - Medium

$2.50+

Con Miel

$4.25+

Chai Tea

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Café Bulk Beans

Bien Blend

$18.00

Dark Blend

$18.00

Espresso Blend

$18.00

BAR DRINKS

Beer

Mothfire - Times: Kolsch 4.8% - Draft

$5.00

Times: Kolsch, 100% MI Malts, primarily Pilsner malt, but all-MI grains. Lightly dry hopped and single hopped with GR Huell Melon. 4.8% ABV

Mothfire - First Light - Draft

$6.00

Brew Detroit - Cerveza Del Ray

$5.00

Cider

Tandem - Green Man - Semi-Dry 5% ABV

$6.00

Inspired by the carvings of the Roman Baths in the heart of English cider country -- Bath, England -- this adventurous blend of Rhode Island Greenings creates a subtly sweet cider that'll leave you anything but stone-faced.

Tandem - Smackintosh - Sweet & Appley 4.5% ABV

$6.00

Sweet and appley--the crowd favorite here at Tandem Ciders. Guaranteed to leave you feeling chipper. McIntosh, Northern Spy

Cocktails

Gin & Tonic w/ TeaHaus infused tonic

$12.00

Mammoth Gin w/ TeaHaus Bitter Lemon Tea Tonic

Sazerac

$12.00

Cherry Bounce - A Sweet Treat (1/2 Strength)

$8.00

A Sweet 1/2-Strength Treat

Mead

Bløm - Rhubarb Mead

$5.00

Hard Seltzers

Smooj - Pina Colada 5%ABV

$6.00

Hard smoothie loaded with real pineapple, coconut & lime. Does its namesake proud and—dare we say—is even better?

FOOD

Sweets

TeaHaus Kladdkaka - Swedish Brownie

$5.00

TeaHaus Kladdkaka ( Swedish "Brownie" ) with raspberry aronia tea infused ganache.

TeaHaus Almond Cake - Gluten Free!

$4.00

TeaHaus Almond Cake with Bitter Lemon tea glaze.

TeaHaus Vegan Banana Bread

$4.00

Baby Carrots

$2.00

Savory

Pretzel Sticks - Yellow Mustard

$2.00

Pop Daddy Yellow Mustard Pretzel Sticks out of Whitmore Lake, Michigan.

Pretzels Sticks - Beer Cheese

$2.00

Pop Daddy Beer Cheese Pretzel Sticks out of Whitmore Lake, Michigan.

String Cheese - 3 Pieces

$2.00

Goldfish Crackers

$2.00

Good Old Fashioned Goldfish Crackers!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
The perfect place to bring visitors, somewhere with a sense of history and no TV's!

Location

210 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

