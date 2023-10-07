The Hideaway Cocktails & Eats 13175 Schavey Road
13175 Schavey Road
DeWitt, MI 48820
Hideaway Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka-Mr.Bostons
$4.50
Absolut
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.25
Svedka Citron
$5.00
Three Olives Citrus
$5.00
Three Olives Raspberry
$5.00
Three Olives Vanilla
$5.00
Titos
$6.00
Double Well Vodka- Mr. Bostons
$9.00
Double Titos
$12.00
Double Absolut
$12.00
Double Grey Goose
$14.50
Double Svedka Citron
$10.00
Double Three Olives Citrus
$10.00
Double Three Olives Raspberry
$10.00
Double Three Olives Vanilla
$10.00
House Gin
$4.50
Beefeater
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$7.00
Hendricks
$8.25
Tanqueray
$6.00
Double House Gin
$9.00
Double Beefeater
$12.00
Double Bombay Saphire
$14.00
Double Tanqueray
$12.00
Double Hendricks
$16.50
House Rum- Mr. Boston
$4.50
Bacardi
$5.50
Bacardi Limon
$5.50
Bacardi Raspberry
$5.50
Captain Morgan Spiced
$5.50
Malibu
$5.50
Plantation rum
$6.00
Double House Rum-Mr.Boston
$9.00
Double Bacardi
$11.00
Double Bacardi Limon
$11.00
Double Bacardi Raspberry
$11.00
Double Malibu
$11.00
Double Captain Morgan Spiced
$11.00
Well Tequila
$4.50
Conquistador gold (house)
$4.50
El Jimador Silver
$6.00
Exotico Reposado
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Patron Silver
$9.50
1800
$8.00
Double Well Tequila
$9.00
Double Conquistador Gold
$9.00
Double Jose Cuervo Gold
$12.00
Double El Jimador Silver
$12.00
Double Patron Silver
$19.00
Double Exotico Reposado
$12.00
House Whiskey (five star)
$4.50
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00
Crown Royal Peach
$7.00
FireBall
$5.00
Glenlivet
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.00
Kesslers
$4.00
Makers Mark
$7.50
Old Smokey pb
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Screwball Peanut Butter whiskey
$8.00
Tullamore dew irish whiskey
$6.75
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
bulleit
$8.00
ole smokey salted carmel
$7.00
angel
$15.00
knobb creek
$7.00
Double House Whiskey
$9.00
Double Kesslers
$8.00
Double Seagrams 7
$12.00
Double Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$12.00
Double Crown Royal
$13.50
Double Crown Royal Apple
$13.50
Double Crown Royal Peach
$13.50
Double Jack Daniels
$12.00
Double Jameson Orange
$12.00
Double Fireball
$10.00
Double Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
$13.50
Double Jack Daniels Honey
$12.00
Double Jameson
$12.00
Double Glenlivet
$20.00
Double Makers Mark
$12.00
Double Old Smokey
$12.00
Double Woodford Reserve
$14.50
bulleit
$14.00
House Scotch (Lauders)
$4.50
Dewars white label
$6.75
Jim Beam Red Stag
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Peach
$6.00
Double House Scotch
$9.00
Double Dewars White Label
$13.50
Double Jim Beam Red Stag
$12.00
Double Jim Beam
$12.00
Double Jim Beam Peach
$12.00
Amaretto
$3.75
Apple Pucker
$3.75
Bailey
$6.75
Blue Curacao
$3.75
creme de banana
$3.75
creme de menth green
$3.75
jager
$6.00
kahlua
$5.25
Licor 43
$6.25
Melon
$3.75
Peach Schnapps
$3.75
Peppermint schnapps
$3.75
Rumchata
$6.50
Rumple Mintz
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Triple Sec
$3.75
Watermelon Pucker
$3.75
Beer
Busch Draft
$4.50+
Miller Draft
$4.50+
Blue Moon Draft
$5.50+
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Atwater dirty blonde
$5.75
Bells Two Hearted Ale
$9.00
Bells Oberon
$5.00
Blakes triple jam cider
$5.25
Cheboygan blood orange
$8.00
Founders All Day IPA
$5.25
Guinness
$5.00
Guiness Extra Stout
$8.75
Lansing brewing norther escape
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.75
Natural Ice
$3.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.75
Stella
$4.75
Summer Shandy
$5.25
Uncle Johns Apple Cider
$8.00
hazy hearted ipa
$5.25
light hearted ipa
$5.25
voodoo juice ipa
$5.50
Angry Orchard
$5.00
bud light
$3.75
bud light lime
$4.25
bud light platinum
$4.75
budweiser
$3.75
busch light
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Coors Banquet
$4.25
Corona Extra
$5.25
Guinness
$4.00
Heinekin
$4.75
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Labatt Blue Light
$4.00
Medelo Especial
$5.00
Mikes Variety
$5.25
Miller Light
$3.75
Micelob Ultra
$4.00
micelob ultra amber
$5.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$5.50
Odouls
$4.50
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
$5.75
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$5.75
Stella Artois
$4.75
Sierra Nevada
$5.50
PBR
$3.75
Cocktails
Bhama Mama
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Cosmo
$6.00
Dirty Gin Scout
$6.25
Green Tea
$5.50
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$7.00
Martini
$6.00
Mimosa
$4.00
Mini Beer
$4.00
Mojito
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Mudslide
$5.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Pinapple upside down cake
$5.25
sex on beach
$7.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
The Blue Horizon
$7.00
Tom Collins
$5.50
Whiskey Sour
$5.50
White Russian
$6.00
irish mule
$7.50
Wine
NA Bevs
Seltzer
Truly Pineapple
$5.50
Truly Wildberry
$5.50
Beatbox Cranberry
$6.00
Beatbox Fruit Punch
$6.00
Good Boy
$6.00
Hoop Tea
$5.00
Carbliss Lemon LIme
$6.50
Carbliss Pineapple
$6.50
Carbliss Margarita
$6.50
Long Drink
$5.50
Long Drink Sugar Free
$5.50
High Noon
$5.00
NUTRL
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.50
White Claw Mango
$5.50
Twisted Tea
$5.25
Shots
Happy Hour
Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Rum/Brandy
$3.00
Well Tequila
$3.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Well Scotch/Bourbon
$3.00
Bud Light
$2.50
Bud Light Platnium
$2.50
Bud Light Lime
$2.50
Budweiser
$2.50
Busch Light
$2.50
Coors Light
$2.50
Coors Banquet
$2.50
Michelob Ultra
$2.50
Miller Light
$2.50
Draft Miller 16 oz
$3.50
Draft Busch 16 oz
$3.50
Draft Blue Moon 16oz
$4.50
Draft Miller 22oz
$4.50
Draft Busch 22oz
$4.50
Draft Blue Moon 22oz
$5.50
Peppinos Menu
Traditional Wings
Bread Sticks
Grinders
Italian Dinners
Hearth Baked Pizza
Peppinos BYO Pizza
Peppinos Specialty Pizza
Hawaiian Delight
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Meat Lovers
BBQ Chicken
Joey's Sicillian
Veggie Garden
Spicy Supreme
Deluxe
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
13175 Schavey Road, DeWitt, MI 48820
