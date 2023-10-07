Hideaway Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka-Mr.Bostons

$4.50

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.25

Svedka Citron

$5.00

Three Olives Citrus

$5.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$5.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Double Well Vodka- Mr. Bostons

$9.00

Double Titos

$12.00

Double Absolut

$12.00

Double Grey Goose

$14.50

Double Svedka Citron

$10.00

Double Three Olives Citrus

$10.00

Double Three Olives Raspberry

$10.00

Double Three Olives Vanilla

$10.00

House Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.25

Tanqueray

$6.00

Double House Gin

$9.00

Double Beefeater

$12.00

Double Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Double Tanqueray

$12.00

Double Hendricks

$16.50

House Rum- Mr. Boston

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Bacardi Raspberry

$5.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Plantation rum

$6.00

Double House Rum-Mr.Boston

$9.00

Double Bacardi

$11.00

Double Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Double Bacardi Raspberry

$11.00

Double Malibu

$11.00

Double Captain Morgan Spiced

$11.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Conquistador gold (house)

$4.50

El Jimador Silver

$6.00

Exotico Reposado

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.50

1800

$8.00

Double Well Tequila

$9.00

Double Conquistador Gold

$9.00

Double Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Double El Jimador Silver

$12.00

Double Patron Silver

$19.00

Double Exotico Reposado

$12.00

House Whiskey (five star)

$4.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

FireBall

$5.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Kesslers

$4.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Old Smokey pb

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Screwball Peanut Butter whiskey

$8.00

Tullamore dew irish whiskey

$6.75

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

bulleit

$8.00

ole smokey salted carmel

$7.00

angel

$15.00

knobb creek

$7.00

Double House Whiskey

$9.00

Double Kesslers

$8.00

Double Seagrams 7

$12.00

Double Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$12.00

Double Crown Royal

$13.50

Double Crown Royal Apple

$13.50

Double Crown Royal Peach

$13.50

Double Jack Daniels

$12.00

Double Jameson Orange

$12.00

Double Fireball

$10.00

Double Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$13.50

Double Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Double Jameson

$12.00

Double Glenlivet

$20.00

Double Makers Mark

$12.00

Double Old Smokey

$12.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$14.50

bulleit

$14.00

House Scotch (Lauders)

$4.50

Dewars white label

$6.75

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Peach

$6.00

Double House Scotch

$9.00

Double Dewars White Label

$13.50

Double Jim Beam Red Stag

$12.00

Double Jim Beam

$12.00

Double Jim Beam Peach

$12.00

Amaretto

$3.75

Apple Pucker

$3.75

Bailey

$6.75

Blue Curacao

$3.75

creme de banana

$3.75

creme de menth green

$3.75

jager

$6.00

kahlua

$5.25

Licor 43

$6.25

Melon

$3.75

Peach Schnapps

$3.75

Peppermint schnapps

$3.75

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumple Mintz

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Triple Sec

$3.75

Watermelon Pucker

$3.75

Beer

Busch Draft

$4.50+

Miller Draft

$4.50+

Blue Moon Draft

$5.50+

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Atwater dirty blonde

$5.75

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$9.00

Bells Oberon

$5.00

Blakes triple jam cider

$5.25

Cheboygan blood orange

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.25

Guinness

$5.00

Guiness Extra Stout

$8.75

Lansing brewing norther escape

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Natural Ice

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Stella

$4.75

Summer Shandy

$5.25

Uncle Johns Apple Cider

$8.00

hazy hearted ipa

$5.25

light hearted ipa

$5.25

voodoo juice ipa

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.00

bud light

$3.75

bud light lime

$4.25

bud light platinum

$4.75

budweiser

$3.75

busch light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$4.25

Corona Extra

$5.25

Guinness

$4.00

Heinekin

$4.75

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Medelo Especial

$5.00

Mikes Variety

$5.25

Miller Light

$3.75

Micelob Ultra

$4.00

micelob ultra amber

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.50

Odouls

$4.50

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$5.75

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$5.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Sierra Nevada

$5.50

PBR

$3.75

Cocktails

Bhama Mama

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Dirty Gin Scout

$6.25

Green Tea

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mini Beer

$4.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pinapple upside down cake

$5.25

sex on beach

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Blue Horizon

$7.00

Tom Collins

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$6.00

irish mule

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

babich

$12.00

sweet revenge

$7.00

Chardonnay BTL

Cabernet BTL

Red Blend BTL

Sauv Blanc BTL

NA Bevs

Coke

$2.19

Lemonaide

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Melo Yellow

$2.19

Cranberry

$2.19

Ginger Ale

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Red Bull

$4.00

Hinekin NA

$4.25

Busch NA

$3.75

Labatt Point

$3.75

Seltzer

Truly Pineapple

$5.50

Truly Wildberry

$5.50

Beatbox Cranberry

$6.00

Beatbox Fruit Punch

$6.00

Good Boy

$6.00

Hoop Tea

$5.00

Carbliss Lemon LIme

$6.50

Carbliss Pineapple

$6.50

Carbliss Margarita

$6.50

Long Drink

$5.50

Long Drink Sugar Free

$5.50

High Noon

$5.00

NUTRL

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.25

Shots

Green Tea

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Mini Beer

$5.50

Pineapple Up Side Down

$5.25

Screwball

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

johnny vags

$7.00

kamikaze

$6.50

beach peach

$7.00

Happy Hour

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Rum/Brandy

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Well Scotch/Bourbon

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Bud Light Platnium

$2.50

Bud Light Lime

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller Light

$2.50

Draft Miller 16 oz

$3.50

Draft Busch 16 oz

$3.50

Draft Blue Moon 16oz

$4.50

Draft Miller 22oz

$4.50

Draft Busch 22oz

$4.50

Draft Blue Moon 22oz

$5.50

Peppinos Menu

Traditional Wings

12 Piece Traditional

$12.65

30 Piece Traditional

$31.35

Boneless Wings

12 Piece boneless

$12.65

30 Piece boneless

$31.35

blue cheese

Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.49

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$8.99

Cinnamon Bread Sticks

$6.99

extra icing

$1.00

Grinders

Peppino's Specialty Grinder

$8.50

Pepp's Italiano Grinder

$8.50

Vegetarian Grinder

$7.00

Cheesesteak Grinder

$9.50

Meatball Grinder

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$7.00

Turkey Grinder

$8.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.25

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$8.50

Maddelena's Salad

$9.75

Italian Dinners

Spaghetti

$8.50

Fettuccine Pasta

$9.00

Lasagna

$9.75

Hearth Baked Pizza

Margherita

$13.19

Rustica

$15.39

Bianca

$14.29

Pesto

$16.49

Peppinos BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

Small 10"

$8.79

Medium 12"

$9.89

Large 14"

$13.19

X-Large 16"

$14.89

XXLarge 18"

$16.49

Peppinos Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian Delight

Small Hawaiian

$12.99

Medium Hawaiian

$14.84

Large Hawaiian

$19.04

XL Hawaiian

$21.49

XXL Hawaiian

$23.99

Deep Dish Hawaiian

$19.04

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.84

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.04

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.49

XXL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Small Chicken Alfredo

$14.39

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$16.49

Large Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

XL Chicken Alfredo

$23.69

XXL Chicken Alfredo

$26.49

Deep Dish Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$14.39

Medium Meat Lovers

$16.49

Large Meat Lovers

$20.99

XL Meat Lovers

$23.69

XXL Meat Lovers

$26.49

Deep Dish Meat Lovers

$20.99

BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$14.39

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.49

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.99

XL BBQ Chicken

$23.69

XXL BBQ Chicken

$26.49

Deep Dish BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Joey's Sicillian

Small Joey's Sicilian

$15.79

Medium Joey's Sicilian

$18.14

Large Joey's Sicilian

$22.94

XL Joey's Sicilian

$25.89

XXL Joey's Sicilian

$28.99

Deep Dish Joey's Sicilian

$22.94

Veggie Garden

Small Veggie Garden

$15.79

Medium Veggie Garden

$18.14

Large Veggie Garden

$22.94

XL Veggie Garden

$25.89

XXL Veggie Garden

$28.99

Deep Dish Veggie Garden

$22.94

Spicy Supreme

Small Spicy Supreme

$17.19

Medium Spicy Supreme

$19.79

Large Spicy Supreme

$24.89

XL Spicy Supreme

$28.09

XXL Spicy Supreme

$31.49

Deep Dish Spicy Supreme

$24.89

Deluxe

Small Deluxe

$17.19

Medium Deluxe

$19.79

Large Deluxe

$24.89

XL Deluxe

$28.09

XXL Deluxe

$31.49

Deep Dish Deluxe

$24.89

Other

Deep Dish Pizza

$13.19

Party Pizza

$23.99

Calzone

$7.69

10" Breakfast Pizza

$10.99

12" Breakfast Pizza

$13.24

14" Breakfast Pizza

$15.49