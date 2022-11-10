Selva 4137 E Anaheim St

- Home
4137 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
Small Plates
Mushroom Croquettes
shroom gravy, jalapeño jam, prosciutto
Pork Belly Chicharron
niman ranch pork belly
Grilled Long Beach Mushrooms
yeasted butter, leeks, brown butter crumbs
Bunuelos
fried cassava fritters
Chicken Wangs
smoked, crispy, fermented fresno sauce, cilantro dressing
Arroz Chaufa
(peruvian style fried rice) chefs choice meat, selva spice, aji colombiano aioli (mushroom chaufa | 14)
Ceviche
market blood orange & aji amarillo leche te tigre, avocado, plantain chips
Sausage
Oysters 1/2
Oysters Full
Scallop APP
Chuzos
peruvian scallops x3
Amarillo Chicken
coconut pork belly rice
Proteins
3 Scallops
Flat iron
Full Market Fish
Full Smoked Chx
Half Market Fish
Half Smoked Chx
Pork Chop
blueberry hibiscus jus, bee pollen, pearl onions
Ribeye 24oz
baby onions, butter
Scallop APP
baby onions, butter
Bandeja Paisa
Side Colombian Chorizo
Side Blood Sausage
Sides
Corn Arepa
queso fresco, corn, smoked salt
Sweet Plantains
butter & smoked salt
Plantain Chips
sea salt
Avocado Halves
Fried Egg
Braised Greens
collards & cabbage with smoked pork bone broth
Yucca Fries
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Arroz & Frijoles
rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream
Side Rice
Side Beans
Farm Green Salad
Dulce
Kids
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
AMF
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blowjob
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Cape Cod
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Duck Fart
Electric Lemonade
Espresso Martini
French Connection
Gimlet Gin
Girl Scout Cookie
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher`
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Top
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Marg Cadillac
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Candy
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Nikka Coffey Gin
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Red Headed Slut
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila\Mezcal
Altos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Cuervo Familia
Del Maguey Vida
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Fulano Blanco OP
Mandala
Patron Silver
Volcan Anejo
Well Tequila
Burrito
Calirosa Anejo
Don Fulano Reposado
Banhez
Don Fulano anejo
Forta Leza Blanco
Forta Leza Reposado
Don Fulano Blanco
Madre Mezcal
Dobel Diamante
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden 10yr
Basil Hayden Rye
Eagle Rare
Bulliet Rye
Buffalo Trace
Hibiki
Jameson
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Nikka Coffey Grain
Nikka Coffey Malt
Redemption
Seagrams VO
Templeton Rye
Well Whiskey
Whistle Pig 10yr
Woodenvill Rye
Yamazaki 12yr
Rittenhouse Rye
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cumbe Aguardiente
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Courvoisier
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schapps
Pisco
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Fernet
Draft Beer
Beachwood amalgamator
Lil bo pils
Stone buenacerveza
DFT Refajo colombiano
Seasonal IPA
Beachwood Hayabusa Lager
LBC IPA
Brouwerij West Seltzer
Smog City Sabretooth
Brouwerji West Hazy
Brouwerji West Pilsner
Chimay
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
GLS Altos malbec
GLS Art of the Andes PN
GLS La Playa red blend
GLS House Red
GLS Sanford pinot noir
GLS Wente cab
GLS Obfjell Blend
GLS Claroscuro Malbec
Corkage Fee
BTL Altos malbec
BTL Art of the Andes PN
BTL Obfjell Blend
BTL La Playa Blend
BTL House Red
BTL Sanford pinot noir
BTL Claroscuro Malbec
BTL Wente cab
BTL Cakebread cab
BTL Caymus cab
BTL Chimney rock cab
BTL Deloach estate pinot noir
BTL Faust cab
BTL Numanthia temp
BTL Opus one cab
BTL Robert mondavi cab
White Wine
GLS Gerard cote de roses chard
GLS House White
GLS Sauv Blanc La Playa
GLS La Linda Chard
GLS La Playa Rose
GLS J Vineyard pinot grigio
Gls Paco and Lola Albarino
BTL La Playa SB
BTL La Linda Chard
BTL La Playa Rose
BTL Paco and Lola Albarino
BTL J Vineyard pinot grigio
BTL House white
BTL Cakebread chard
BTL Far niente chard
BTL Gerard cote de roses chard
BTL Hess Collection chard
Corkage Fee
Champagne
Port Wine
Food
HH Ceviche
market blood orange & aji amarillo leche te tigre, avocado, plantain chips
HH Pork Belly Chicharron
niman ranch pork belly
HH Mushroom Croquettes
shroom gravy, jalapeño jam, prosciutto
HH Corn Arepa
queso fresco, corn, smoked salt
HH Sweet Plantains
butter & smoked salt
HH Chicken Wangs
smoked, crispy, fermented fresno sauce, cilantro dressing
Drink
Batida
Burro de pina
Colombian punch
Bee's Knees
La frambuesa
Mezcal paloma
Pisco Mel
Selva old fashioned
The bev
HH Well Vodka
HH Well Rum
HH Well Tequila
HH Well Whiskey
HH Well Gin
JamaicaRita
Spicy Lulo Marg
Traditional Marg
Garden Pisco
Beachwood amalgamator
Lil bo pils
Stone buenacerveza
Beachwood Hayabusa Lager
Smog City From LA Wit Love
Brouwerji West Hazy
Brouwerji West Pilsner
Beachwood LBC IPA
Smog City Sabretooth
Chimay
GLS House Red
GLS House White
House sparkling
Other
Food Brunch
Colombian Hot Dog
El Gringo
cumin, garlic, cilantro
French Toast
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Selva Bandeja
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Selva Benedict
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Smashed Avo Patacon
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Yucca Chorreadas
cumin, garlic, cilantro
KIDS Gringo
cumin, garlic, cilantro
KIDS French Toast
cumin, garlic, cilantro
Brunch Market Green Salad
Brunch Bunuelos
Brunch Obleas
Brunch Avo Halves
Brunch Fruit
Side Blood Sausage
Side Colombian Chorizo
Champ & Ctl Brunch
Bloody Mary
BTL Arte of the andes + Juice
BTL House Prosecco + Juice
BTL House sparkling + Juice
BTL Veuve clicquot + Juice
GLS Arte of the andes
GLS House sparkling
Mimosa
Prosecco Mimosa
PTCH Sangria
Sangria
Screwdriver
Titos Bloody Mary
Titos Screwdriver
Coffee & NA Bev
Sides Brunch
1 Egg
Avocado Halves
Corn Arepa
queso fresco, corn, smoked salt
Grains
rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream
Frijoles
rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream
Side Bacon
rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream
Side Breakfast Sausage
rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream
Side Chorizo
Sweet Plantains
butter & smoked salt
Side Fruit
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Fine Colombian food
4137 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804