Restaurant header imageView gallery

Selva 4137 E Anaheim St

review star

No reviews yet

4137 E Anaheim St

Long Beach, CA 90804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Mushroom Croquettes

$13.00

shroom gravy, jalapeño jam, prosciutto

Pork Belly Chicharron

$12.00

niman ranch pork belly

Grilled Long Beach Mushrooms

$14.00

yeasted butter, leeks, brown butter crumbs

Bunuelos

$8.00+

fried cassava fritters

Chicken Wangs

$15.00

smoked, crispy, fermented fresno sauce, cilantro dressing

Arroz Chaufa

$16.00

(peruvian style fried rice) chefs choice meat, selva spice, aji colombiano aioli (mushroom chaufa | 14)

Ceviche

$16.00

market blood orange & aji amarillo leche te tigre, avocado, plantain chips

Sausage

$11.00

Oysters 1/2

$18.00Out of stock

Oysters Full

$34.00Out of stock

Scallop APP

$35.00

Chuzos

$16.00

peruvian scallops x3

$10.00

Amarillo Chicken

$13.00

coconut pork belly rice

$17.00

Proteins

3 Scallops

$28.00

Flat iron

$28.00

Full Market Fish

$42.00

Full Smoked Chx

$37.00

Half Market Fish

$23.00

Half Smoked Chx

$22.00

Pork Chop

$38.00

blueberry hibiscus jus, bee pollen, pearl onions

Ribeye 24oz

$70.00

baby onions, butter

Scallop APP

$35.00

baby onions, butter

Bandeja Paisa

$55.00

Side Colombian Chorizo

$7.00

Side Blood Sausage

$7.00

Sides

Corn Arepa

$7.00+

queso fresco, corn, smoked salt

Sweet Plantains

$9.00+

butter & smoked salt

Plantain Chips

$7.00+

sea salt

Avocado Halves

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Braised Greens

$10.00+

collards & cabbage with smoked pork bone broth

Yucca Fries

$7.00+

cumin, garlic, cilantro

Arroz & Frijoles

$9.00+

rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Beans

$9.00

Farm Green Salad

$9.00+

Dulce

Coconut panna cotta

$12.00

embered harry’s berries, elderflower, passionfruit

Pudin de pan

$10.00

sweet plantains, nutty chocolate, cinnamon crema

Oblea

$7.00

caramelized condensed milk, crispy wafer, seasonal jam

Brithday Oblea

Dessert Special

$10.00

Kids

Ninos meal

$8.00

Togo sauce

Small Togo sauce

$9.00

Large Togo sauce

$16.00

Specialty Cocktails

Batida

$14.00

Burro de pina

$14.00

Colombian punch

$14.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

La frambuesa

$14.00

Piscolombiana

$14.00

Mezcal paloma

$14.00

Pisco Mel

$14.00

Selva old fashioned

$14.00

The bev

$14.00

Sangria

$10.00

Fernet About Last Night

$14.00

Fernandito

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

AMF

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blowjob

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Duck Fart

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French Connection

$11.00

Gimlet Gin

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$10.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Jolly Rancher`

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Beach Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top

$14.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Marg Cadillac

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$15.00+

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.25

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Selva Margaritas

Traditional

$12.00+

Spicy Lulo

$12.00+

Jamaica Rita

$12.00+

Seasonal Margarita

$12.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Drakes Vodka

$10.00+

Chopin

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.50+

Haku

$10.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00+

The Botanist

$14.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Nikka Coffey Gin

$15.00+

Empress

$12.00+

Beefeater

$10.00

Barr Hill

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Cumbe Aguardiente

$13.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Bacardi Spiced

$9.00+

Cachach

$12.00+

Canasteaos

$10.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Goslings

$10.00+

Plantation

$13.00+

Ratu

$10.00+

Real McCoy

$10.00+

Ron Viejo De Caldas

$12.00+

Ron Zacapa

$11.00+

Drakes Rum

$9.00+

Denizen White

$10.00

Tequila\Mezcal

Altos Reposado

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Corazon Blanco

$10.00+

Cuervo Familia

$35.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00+

Don Fulano Blanco OP

$9.00+

Mandala

$35.00+

Patron Silver

$11.00+

Volcan Anejo

$12.00+

Well Tequila

$7.00+

Burrito

$11.00+

Calirosa Anejo

$15.00+

Don Fulano Reposado

$13.00+

Banhez

$10.00+

Don Fulano anejo

$18.00+

Forta Leza Blanco

$11.00+

Forta Leza Reposado

$13.00+

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

Madre Mezcal

$12.00

Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Basil Hayden 10yr

$25.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00+

Eagle Rare

$11.00+

Bulliet Rye

$11.00+

Buffalo Trace

$11.00+

Hibiki

$10.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00+

Nikka Coffey Grain

$10.00+

Nikka Coffey Malt

$10.00+

Redemption

$12.00+

Seagrams VO

$10.00+

Templeton Rye

$12.00+

Well Whiskey

$7.00+

Whistle Pig 10yr

$20.00+

Woodenvill Rye

$11.00+

Yamazaki 12yr

$20.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dalmore 12

$7.00+

Dewars 15yr

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$28.00+

Macallans 18yr

$22.00+

Oban 14yr

$16.00+

St Remy VSOP

$12.00+

Glenfarclas Scotch 12yr

$15.00

High West American

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Cumbe Aguardiente

$13.00+

Amaretto

$8.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00+

Aperol

$0.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Chambord

$9.00+

Cointreau

$11.00+

Courvoisier

$11.00+

Drambuie

$0.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schapps

$8.00+

Pisco

$10.00+

Vermouth Dry

$0.00+

Vermouth Sweet

$0.00+

Fernet

$9.00+

Draft Beer

Beachwood amalgamator

$8.00

Lil bo pils

$8.00Out of stock

Stone buenacerveza

$8.00

DFT Refajo colombiano

$6.00+

Seasonal IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager

$8.00

LBC IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Brouwerij West Seltzer

$8.00

Smog City Sabretooth

$8.00

Brouwerji West Hazy

$8.00

Brouwerji West Pilsner

$8.00

Chimay

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Club Colombia

$8.00

Club Classica

$8.00

Callao Pilsen

$8.00

Cusquena Lager

$8.00

BTL Bitburger drive

$6.00

BTL Stem Guava

$8.00

BTL B West Dog Ate My Homework

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Altos malbec

$10.00

GLS Art of the Andes PN

$11.00

GLS La Playa red blend

$10.00

GLS House Red

$7.00

GLS Sanford pinot noir

$11.00

GLS Wente cab

$11.00

GLS Obfjell Blend

$16.00

GLS Claroscuro Malbec

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

BTL Altos malbec

$34.00

BTL Art of the Andes PN

$36.00

BTL Obfjell Blend

$55.00

BTL La Playa Blend

$34.00

BTL House Red

$24.00

BTL Sanford pinot noir

$53.00

BTL Claroscuro Malbec

$44.00

BTL Wente cab

$38.00

BTL Cakebread cab

$99.00

BTL Caymus cab

$134.00

BTL Chimney rock cab

$152.00

BTL Deloach estate pinot noir

$82.00

BTL Faust cab

$68.00

BTL Numanthia temp

$69.00

BTL Opus one cab

$310.00

BTL Robert mondavi cab

$70.00

White Wine

GLS Gerard cote de roses chard

$9.00

GLS House White

$7.00

GLS Sauv Blanc La Playa

$10.00

GLS La Linda Chard

$9.00

GLS La Playa Rose

$9.00

GLS J Vineyard pinot grigio

$9.00

Gls Paco and Lola Albarino

$12.00

BTL La Playa SB

$32.00

BTL La Linda Chard

$30.00

BTL La Playa Rose

$30.00

BTL Paco and Lola Albarino

$31.00

BTL J Vineyard pinot grigio

$30.00

BTL House white

$22.00

BTL Cakebread chard

$110.00

BTL Far niente chard

$57.00

BTL Gerard cote de roses chard

$30.00

BTL Hess Collection chard

$98.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Champagne

GLS House sparkling

$7.00

GLS Arte of the andes

$12.00

SPL Chandon Brut

$9.00

SPL Chandon Rose

$9.00

BTL House sparkiling

$22.00

BTL Arte of the andes

$42.00

BTL Veuve clicquot

$88.00

BTL Dom perignon

$225.00

Port Wine

Cockburns

$9.00

Sandeman 10 yr

$12.00

Food

HH Ceviche

$12.00

market blood orange & aji amarillo leche te tigre, avocado, plantain chips

HH Pork Belly Chicharron

$9.00

niman ranch pork belly

HH Mushroom Croquettes

$8.00

shroom gravy, jalapeño jam, prosciutto

HH Corn Arepa

$7.00

queso fresco, corn, smoked salt

HH Sweet Plantains

$7.00

butter & smoked salt

HH Chicken Wangs

$9.00

smoked, crispy, fermented fresno sauce, cilantro dressing

Drink

Batida

$12.00

Burro de pina

$12.00

Colombian punch

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

La frambuesa

$12.00

Mezcal paloma

$12.00

Pisco Mel

$12.00

Selva old fashioned

$12.00

The bev

$12.00

HH Well Vodka

$6.00+

HH Well Rum

$6.00+

HH Well Tequila

$6.00+

HH Well Whiskey

$6.00+

HH Well Gin

$6.00+

JamaicaRita

$10.00

Spicy Lulo Marg

$10.00

Traditional Marg

$10.00

Garden Pisco

$10.00

Beachwood amalgamator

$6.00

Lil bo pils

$6.00Out of stock

Stone buenacerveza

$6.00

Beachwood Hayabusa Lager

$6.00

Smog City From LA Wit Love

$6.00

Brouwerji West Hazy

$6.00

Brouwerji West Pilsner

$6.00

Beachwood LBC IPA

$6.00

Smog City Sabretooth

$6.00

Chimay

$8.00

GLS House Red

$6.00

GLS House White

$6.00

House sparkling

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Ice tea

$3.75

Soda Refill

Other

Carajillo

$10.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Colombiana soda

$4.00

Jarritos lime

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Moongoat water

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Agua Mineragua

$4.00

Hit Lulo

$4.00

Hit Blackberry

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Bru

$5.50

Food Brunch

Colombian Hot Dog

$12.00

El Gringo

$18.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

French Toast

$14.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

Selva Bandeja

$50.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

Selva Benedict

$18.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

Smashed Avo Patacon

$12.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

Yucca Chorreadas

$16.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

KIDS Gringo

$10.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

KIDS French Toast

$10.00

cumin, garlic, cilantro

Brunch Market Green Salad

$11.00

Brunch Bunuelos

$7.00

Brunch Obleas

$6.00

Brunch Avo Halves

$3.00

Brunch Fruit

$9.00

Side Blood Sausage

$7.00

Side Colombian Chorizo

$7.00

Champ & Ctl Brunch

Bloody Mary

$12.00

BTL Arte of the andes + Juice

$45.00

BTL House Prosecco + Juice

$35.00

BTL House sparkling + Juice

$29.00

BTL Veuve clicquot + Juice

$70.00

GLS Arte of the andes

$12.00

GLS House sparkling

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Prosecco Mimosa

$10.00

PTCH Sangria

$35.00

Sangria

$10.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$14.00

Titos Screwdriver

$14.00

Coffee & NA Bev

Coffee

$4.00

Mocha Coffee

$6.00

Mocha Borracha

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Agua Mineragua

$4.00

Hit Blackberry

$4.00

Hit Lulo

$4.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Moongoat water

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Cold Bru

$5.50

Sides Brunch

1 Egg

$3.00

Avocado Halves

$3.00

Corn Arepa

$7.00+

queso fresco, corn, smoked salt

Grains

$7.00

rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream

Frijoles

$9.00

rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream

Side Bacon

$6.00

rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream

Side Breakfast Sausage

$7.00

rice pilaf, stewed smoky beans, avocado, marigolds, housemade sour cream

Side Chorizo

$10.00

Sweet Plantains

$9.00+

butter & smoked salt

Side Fruit

$9.00

Drinks

Fernandito

$5.00

Drunkin Cold Bru

$10.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Selva Manhattan

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Food

Yucca Fries

$7.00

Arepas

$7.00

Chicharron

$12.00

Chicken Wangs

$15.00

Mini Chaufa Veggie

$9.00

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Mini Chaufa Meat

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Colombian food

Location

4137 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Spot - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4740 E.7th st Long Beach, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Roundin 3rd LBC - LBC
orange starNo Reviews
4133 E Anaheim St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Good Bar and Eatery - 3316 E 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
3316 E 7th St Long Beach, CA 90804
View restaurantnext
Knead Donuts and Tea - 3490 E 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
3490 E 7th St Long Beach, CA 90804
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Fish Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Redondo Ave Long Beach, CA 90804
View restaurantnext
The Bamboo Club - Long Beach
orange star4.5 • 263
3522 E Anaheim St Long Beach, CA 90804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston