The High End Food Truck 7550 US Hwy 97

7550 US Hwy 97

Peshastin, WA 98847

Entree

Mountain Man Burger

$20.00
Angus Burger

$18.00
Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00
Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Polish Hot Dog

$14.00
Chicken Strips

$14.00
Cheesy Fries

$6.00
Cheesy Nachos

$6.00
Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Mtn. Dew

$2.00

Vegan Options

Vegan Burger

$18.00

Vegan Chicken Strips

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Check out our American cuisine menu online or in person at our Airstream style food truck, located in the parking lot of American Harvest in Peshastin. Conveniently located minutes from the town of Leavenworth. Come over and enjoy!

7550 US Hwy 97, Peshastin, WA 98847

Directions

