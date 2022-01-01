The Highland Grille
No reviews yet
$$
10 Highland Ave
Turner, ME 04282
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Firecracker Shrimp
Highland Nachos
Tomato, onion, black olives, and jalapenos on a pile of tri-color tortilla chips - smothered with melted cheese
SMALL Pub Wings - 8
Baked then crispy fried chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce
LARGE Pub Wings - 16
Baked then crispy fried chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce
Mozzarella sticks
Pretzel Bites
Salads
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, Asiago cheese and braised chicken wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or panko fried chicken cutlet -- topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with boom boom sauce on brioche bun
Cuban Reuben
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Memphis BBQ Steak and Cheese
The Clubhouse
Sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and sliced avocado on your choice of bread
Turkey BLTA Wrap
Entrees
Kid's Menu
KIDS Cheese Pizza
6 inch cheese pizza
KIDS Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with fries.
KIDS Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders with fries.
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on white or wheat bread with fries.
KIDS Hot Dog
Red hot dog with fries.
KIDS Mac & Cheese
Kraft mac and cheese with fries.
Side Orders
Dessert
KIDS SCOOP
One scoop of Canty Cow Custard of your flavor choice: Vanilla, chocolate or our rotating monthly flavor
Single Scoop
Two Scoops
Two scoops of Canty Cow Custard of your flavor choice: Vanilla, chocolate or our rotating monthly flavor
Brownie A La Mode
Warm brownie a la mode with your choice of Canty Cow Custard flavor; Vanilla, chocolate or our rotating monthly flavor
Cookie Skillet
Specialty Cookie Skillet
Cheesecake Bites
Lemoncello Marscapone Cake
Carrot Cake
Bananas Foster Creme Cake
Creme Brulee
Dark chocolate layer cake
OFF MENU
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
Buffalo chicken wrap
Chef Salad
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Parmesan
Fish n' Chips
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Garlic Caesar Pizza
Garlic Parmesan sauce base with grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce and a Caesar drizzle
House Chips
drizzled with Asiago fondue, shaved scallions, and dusted with white truffle salt
Meaty Maple Pizza
Ham, bacon, and sausage with a spiced maple drizzle
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Quesadilla
Braised chicken, diced tomato, onion and blended cheese folded in a crisp flour tortilla
Rachel
Reuben
House made corned beef with pickled cabbage, 1,000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high on toasted marble rye
Steak and Cheese Bomb
Veggie Platter
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ice Pik
Ketel One
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Pinnacle Blueberry
Pinnacle Salted Caramel
Pinnacle Whipped
Stoli Raz
Tito's
Truly Berry Vodka
Truly Strawberry Lemonade Vodka
Well Vodka
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tangueray
WELL gin
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Goslings Dark Rum
Malibu
Well Rum
1800 Coconut
1800 Silver
Hornitos
Patron
Tarantula
WELL tequilla
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Dewars
Disaronno
Glenlevit
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker
Maker's Mark
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Brooks Bloody
Cape Cod
Cool As A Cucumber
Dirty Shirley
Dj's Dark And Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grateful Dead
Greyhound
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea - Top
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mexican Mule
Midori Sour
Moscow Mule
Mudslide ROCKS
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Rum bucket
Rum Punch
Salted Caramel White Russian
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Sombrero
Strawberry Grapefruit Crush
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Apple Cider Margarita
Blood Orange Pomegranate Mule
Brown Sugar Espresso Martini
Orange Cranberry Cosmo
Ricker Regal Apple
White Cranberry Margarita
Blackberry Bliss
Malibu Breeze
Nada Colada
Peach Beach
Strawberry Bubble-Rita
Sunshine Shandy
Red Wine Sangria
COFFEE Drinks
Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee
HOT CHOCOLATE Drinks
Double Kicked Up Mimosa
Brooks Bloody
Cranberry Mule
Dj's Dark And Stormy
Espresso Martini
John Daly
Margarita - Mickelson
Peanut Butter Cup Martini
Pineapple Seltzer Smash
Skinny Margarita
Strawberry Bahama Mama Bucket
Tee Shot
Cosmo - Absolut
Cosmo - Absolut Citron
Cosmo - Blueberry
Cosmo - Grey Goose
Cosmo - Ice Pik
Cosmo - Ketel One
Cosmo - Stoli Raz
Cosmo - Titos
Cosmo - Well
Margarita - 1800
Margarita - Hornito's
Margarita - Mickelson
Margarita - Patron
Margarita - Tarantula
Margarita - Vodka
Margarita - Well
Chocolate Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Martini - Absolut
Martini - Beefeater
Martini - Bombay
Martini - Grey Goose
Martini - Hendricks
Martini - Ice Pik
Martini - Ketel One
Martini - Tangueray
Martini - Titos
Martini - Well
Rasp Lemon Drop Martini
Shot 1800
Shot 1800 Coconut
Shot Allen's Coffee Brandy
Shot Baileys
Shot Chateau
Shot Chocolate Cake
Shot Doctors
Shot Doctors Rootbeer
Shot Fireball
Shot French Toast
Shot Hornitos
Shot Irish Car Bomb
Shot Jameson
Shot Kamikaze
Shot Makers
Shot Patron
Shot PB n' J
Shot Stoli Raz
Shot Tarantula
Shot Washington Apple
Tee Shot
Beer
SMALL Allagash
SMALL Bud Light
SMALL Coors Light
SMALL Lone Pine
SMALL Pumpkinhead
SMALL Ricker Hill
SMALL Sam Seasonal
SMALL Thirsty
SMALL Threshers Ponderosa
SMALL Truly Berry
ROTTEN APPLE
BLACK N' TAN
LARGE Allagash
LARGE Bud Light
LARGE Coors Light
LARGE Lone Pine
LARGE Pumpkinhead
LARGE Ricker Hill
LARGE Sam Seasonal
LARGE Thirsty
LARGE Threshers Ponderosa
LARGE Truly Berry
Baxter Stowaway IPA
16oz Black Cherry Seltzer
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Light Sky
Blue Shine Lemonade
Bud Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premiere
Cushnoc Gigantic Dad's Pants
Frye's Leap IPA
Goose Island IPA
Guiness Pub Can
Heineken
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
Lone Pine Sparkler
Marsh Island Pulp Truck
Michelob Light
Miller Lite
O'Douls
Pabst
Ricker Hill Blueberry
Ricker Hill Gold
Ricker Hill Mainiac Mac
Ricker Hill Strawberry
Seadog BLUEBERRY
Seadog RASPBERRY
Seadog SUNFISH
Sebago Simmer Down
Shed
Shipyard Summer
Sugarlands Shine
Twisted Tea
Twisted Tea Half n Half
Ultra
White claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Watermelon
Large Allagash
Large Bud Light
Large Coors Light
Large Lone Pine
Large Pumpkinhead
Large Ricker Hill
Large Sam Seasonal
Large Thirsty
Large Threshers Ponderosa
Large Truly Berry
Bud light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Miller Lite
Ricker Mainiac Mac
Sam Octoberfest Can
Shipyard Pumpkinhead can
Ultra
Wine
LaLuca Prosecco Single
Regular Mimosa
Kicked Up Mimosa
Double Mimosa
Double Kicked Up Mimosa
GLASS Josh Cabernet
GLASS Julia James Pinot Noir
GLASS Trapiche Malbec
Red Wine Sangria
1/2 BOTTLE Josh Cabernet
BOTTLE Josh Cabernet
BOTTLE Julia James Pinot Noir
BOTTLE Trapiche Malbec
GLASS Due Torri Pinot Grigio
GLASS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
GLASS Matua Sauvignon Blanc
GLASS Moscato
White Wine Sangria
BOTTLE Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BOTTLE Due Torri Pinot Grigio
BOTTLE Matua Sauvignon Blanc
BOTTLE Moscato
BOTTLE Zolo
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
REGULAR Choc Milk
REGULAR Milk
Rootbeer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Tonic
WATER
Arnold Palmer Refill
Club Soda Refill
Cranberry Juice Refill
Diet Pepsi Refill
Ginger Ale Refill
Iced Tea Refill
Lemonade Refill
Orange Juice Refill
Pepsi Refill
REGULAR Chocolate Milk Refill
REGULAR Milk Refill
Rootbeer Refill
Roy Rogers Refill
Shirley Temple Refill
Sierra Mist Refill
Tonic Refill
KIDS Pepsi
KIDS Diet Pepsi
KIDS Sierra
KIDS Water
KIDS Rootbeer
KIDS Lemonade
KIDS Iced Tea
KIDS Ginger Ale
KIDS OJ
KIDS Cranberry
KIDS Pineapple
KIDS Milk
KIDS Chocolate Milk
KIDS Shirley Temple
KIDS Shooter (APPLE)
KIDS Shooter (FRUIT PUNCH)
2nd Shooter (APPLE)
2nd Shooter (PUNCH)
Aquafina
Gatorade
Pepsi
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pure Leaf Teas
Propel
Life Water
Ginger Ale
Mt Dew
Diet Pepsi
SPECIALS
Plates
Sides
BANQUETS
Room Charge - DOWNSTAIRS
Room Charge - UPSTAIRS
Linens (Tablecloths)
Linens (Tablecloths and Napkins)
Bar Set Up
Included Soda Per Person
Mimosa Bar by BOTTLE
Mimosa Bar by GLASS
BRUNCH meals
BOXED LUNCH meals
DINE IN LUNCH meals
FIVE OPTION LUNCH meals
Charcuterie board
Cheese and Crackers
MEAT, Cheese and Crackers
Veggie platter
THREE Choice Cocktail Platter
FOUR Choice Cocktail Platter
$15 lunch
Ladies League Buffet
Turner Publishing Buffet
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10 Highland Ave, Turner, ME 04282