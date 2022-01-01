The Highland Grille imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

The Highland Grille

review star

No reviews yet

$$

10 Highland Ave

Turner, ME 04282

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Highland Nachos

$12.00

Tomato, onion, black olives, and jalapenos on a pile of tri-color tortilla chips - smothered with melted cheese

SMALL Pub Wings - 8

$14.00

Baked then crispy fried chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce

LARGE Pub Wings - 16

$20.00

Baked then crispy fried chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled hearts of romaine, with creamy Caesar dressing, house made croutons and dusted with asiago cheese

House Salad

$9.00

Baby field greens, topped with tomato, onion, shredded carrots and cucumber

Steak Gorgonzola Salad

$16.00

Soup De Jour

$8.00

Pizza

BYOP Base

$10.00

10 inch hand tossed dough, red sauce, and blended cheese. Choose your toppings.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$14.00

Gorgonzola Steak Pizza

$14.00

Burgers

Black & Bleu

$16.00

Maine Maple Burger

$16.00

House made maple spread, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon.

Plain Jane Burger

$14.00

Choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, or provolone

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

House BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion rings, and applewood smoked bacon

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, Asiago cheese and braised chicken wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or panko fried chicken cutlet -- topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with boom boom sauce on brioche bun

Cuban Reuben

$16.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Memphis BBQ Steak and Cheese

$16.00

The Clubhouse

$14.00

Sliced turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and sliced avocado on your choice of bread

Turkey BLTA Wrap

$14.00

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Mac n’ Cheese

$18.00

Honey Garlic Salmon

$18.00

Mainiac Mac Pork Tenderloin

$20.00

Maple Bourbon Steak Tips

$22.00

Mushroom Sacchetti

$16.00

Parmesan Panko Haddock

$18.00

Sweet Thai Chili Chicken

$18.00

Specials

Prime Rib

$32.00

PB&J wings

$14.00+

Grilled Cobia

$24.00

Sous Vide Ribeye

$26.00

Kid's Menu

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$10.00

6 inch cheese pizza

KIDS Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger with fries.

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chicken tenders with fries.

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese on white or wheat bread with fries.

KIDS Hot Dog

$10.00

Red hot dog with fries.

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kraft mac and cheese with fries.

Side Orders

SIDE Beer Cheese

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket of Potato Chips

$3.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

SIDE Baked Potato

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR Salad

$3.00

SIDE HOUSE Salad

$3.00

SIDE Veggie

$3.00

Dessert

KIDS SCOOP

One scoop of Canty Cow Custard of your flavor choice: Vanilla, chocolate or our rotating monthly flavor

Single Scoop

$2.50

Two Scoops

$5.00

Two scoops of Canty Cow Custard of your flavor choice: Vanilla, chocolate or our rotating monthly flavor

Brownie A La Mode

$8.00

Warm brownie a la mode with your choice of Canty Cow Custard flavor; Vanilla, chocolate or our rotating monthly flavor

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Specialty Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Cheesecake Bites

$9.00

Lemoncello Marscapone Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Bananas Foster Creme Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Dark chocolate layer cake

$12.00

OFF MENU

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$14.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Fish n' Chips

$18.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Garlic Caesar Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Parmesan sauce base with grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce and a Caesar drizzle

House Chips

$10.00

drizzled with Asiago fondue, shaved scallions, and dusted with white truffle salt

Meaty Maple Pizza

$13.00

Ham, bacon, and sausage with a spiced maple drizzle

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Braised chicken, diced tomato, onion and blended cheese folded in a crisp flour tortilla

Rachel

$14.00

Reuben

$15.00

House made corned beef with pickled cabbage, 1,000 island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high on toasted marble rye

Steak and Cheese Bomb

$15.00

Veggie Platter

$8.00

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ice Pik

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$7.50

Pinnacle Blueberry

$6.00

Pinnacle Salted Caramel

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Tito's

$6.50

Truly Berry Vodka

$6.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade Vodka

$6.50

Well Vodka

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Tangueray

$7.00

WELL gin

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Patron

$11.00

Tarantula

$8.00

WELL tequilla

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Dewars

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Glenlevit

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Brooks Bloody

$8.50

Cape Cod

$5.00

Cool As A Cucumber

$8.50

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Dj's Dark And Stormy

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Grateful Dead

$8.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea - Top

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Mexican Mule

$6.00

Midori Sour

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide ROCKS

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Paloma

$6.00

Rum bucket

$10.00

Rum Punch

$6.00

Salted Caramel White Russian

$9.00

Salty Dog

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Sombrero

$5.50

Strawberry Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Vodka Collins

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$9.00

Blood Orange Pomegranate Mule

$9.00

Brown Sugar Espresso Martini

$9.00

Orange Cranberry Cosmo

$9.00

Ricker Regal Apple

$9.00

White Cranberry Margarita

$9.00

Blackberry Bliss

$8.00

Malibu Breeze

$9.00

Nada Colada

$9.50

Peach Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Bubble-Rita

$10.00

Sunshine Shandy

Red Wine Sangria

$9.00

COFFEE Drinks

$8.00

Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee

$9.00

HOT CHOCOLATE Drinks

$8.00

Double Kicked Up Mimosa

$9.00

Brooks Bloody

$8.50

Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Dj's Dark And Stormy

$6.50

Espresso Martini

$9.00

John Daly

$8.00

Margarita - Mickelson

$9.00

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$9.00

Pineapple Seltzer Smash

$9.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry Bahama Mama Bucket

$9.00

Tee Shot

$4.50

Cosmo - Absolut

$8.00

Cosmo - Absolut Citron

$8.00

Cosmo - Blueberry

$7.50

Cosmo - Grey Goose

$9.00

Cosmo - Ice Pik

$8.00

Cosmo - Ketel One

$8.50

Cosmo - Stoli Raz

$8.50

Cosmo - Titos

$8.00

Cosmo - Well

$7.00

Margarita - 1800

$9.00

Margarita - Hornito's

$8.00

Margarita - Mickelson

$9.00

Margarita - Patron

$12.00

Margarita - Tarantula

$9.00

Margarita - Vodka

$7.00

Margarita - Well

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Martini - Absolut

$8.00

Martini - Beefeater

$8.50

Martini - Bombay

$9.00

Martini - Grey Goose

$11.00

Martini - Hendricks

$10.00

Martini - Ice Pik

$8.00

Martini - Ketel One

$10.00

Martini - Tangueray

$9.00

Martini - Titos

$8.50

Martini - Well

$6.00

Rasp Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Shot 1800

$5.00

Shot 1800 Coconut

$5.00

Shot Allen's Coffee Brandy

$4.00

Shot Baileys

$5.00

Shot Chateau

$4.50

Shot Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Shot Doctors

$3.00

Shot Doctors Rootbeer

$3.00

Shot Fireball

$3.00

Shot French Toast

$4.50

Shot Hornitos

$5.00

Shot Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Shot Jameson

$5.00

Shot Kamikaze

$3.00

Shot Makers

$5.00

Shot Patron

$7.00

Shot PB n' J

$5.00

Shot Stoli Raz

$4.00

Shot Tarantula

$5.00

Shot Washington Apple

$4.50

Tee Shot

$4.50

Beer

SMALL Allagash

$5.00

SMALL Bud Light

$3.50

SMALL Coors Light

$3.50

SMALL Lone Pine

$5.00

SMALL Pumpkinhead

$5.00

SMALL Ricker Hill

$5.00

SMALL Sam Seasonal

$5.00

SMALL Thirsty

$8.00

SMALL Threshers Ponderosa

$8.00

SMALL Truly Berry

$5.00

ROTTEN APPLE

$5.50

BLACK N' TAN

$5.50

LARGE Allagash

$6.50

LARGE Bud Light

$4.50

LARGE Coors Light

$4.50

LARGE Lone Pine

$6.50

LARGE Pumpkinhead

$6.50

LARGE Ricker Hill

$6.50

LARGE Sam Seasonal

$6.50

LARGE Thirsty

$10.00

LARGE Threshers Ponderosa

$10.00

LARGE Truly Berry

$6.50

Baxter Stowaway IPA

$4.50

16oz Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Blue Moon Light Sky

$5.00

Blue Shine Lemonade

$5.00

Bud Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premiere

$4.50

Cushnoc Gigantic Dad's Pants

$7.50

Frye's Leap IPA

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.50

Guiness Pub Can

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

High Noon Peach

$4.50

High Noon Pineapple

$4.50

Lone Pine Sparkler

$7.50

Marsh Island Pulp Truck

$7.50

Michelob Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Pabst

$4.00

Ricker Hill Blueberry

$5.00

Ricker Hill Gold

$5.00

Ricker Hill Mainiac Mac

$5.00

Ricker Hill Strawberry

$5.00

Seadog BLUEBERRY

$4.00

Seadog RASPBERRY

$4.00

Seadog SUNFISH

$4.00

Sebago Simmer Down

$5.00

Shed

$4.50

Shipyard Summer

$3.50

Sugarlands Shine

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Twisted Tea Half n Half

$4.50

Ultra

$3.50

White claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

Large Allagash

$5.00

Large Bud Light

$3.50

Large Coors Light

$3.50

Large Lone Pine

$5.00

Large Pumpkinhead

$5.00

Large Ricker Hill

$5.00

Large Sam Seasonal

$5.00

Large Thirsty

$8.00

Large Threshers Ponderosa

$10.00

Large Truly Berry

$5.00

Bud light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Ricker Mainiac Mac

$5.00

Sam Octoberfest Can

$3.50

Shipyard Pumpkinhead can

$3.50

Ultra

$3.00

Wine

LaLuca Prosecco Single

$8.00

Regular Mimosa

$4.50

Kicked Up Mimosa

$6.50

Double Mimosa

$7.00

Double Kicked Up Mimosa

$9.00

GLASS Josh Cabernet

$9.00

GLASS Julia James Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLASS Trapiche Malbec

$8.00

Red Wine Sangria

$9.00

1/2 BOTTLE Josh Cabernet

$15.00

BOTTLE Josh Cabernet

$27.00

BOTTLE Julia James Pinot Noir

$24.00

BOTTLE Trapiche Malbec

$24.00

GLASS Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLASS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

GLASS Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLASS Moscato

$7.00

White Wine Sangria

$9.00

BOTTLE Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.00

BOTTLE Due Torri Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BOTTLE Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BOTTLE Moscato

$21.00

BOTTLE Zolo

$21.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

REGULAR Choc Milk

$2.50

REGULAR Milk

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

WATER

Arnold Palmer Refill

Club Soda Refill

Cranberry Juice Refill

$1.00

Diet Pepsi Refill

Ginger Ale Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Lemonade Refill

Orange Juice Refill

$1.00

Pepsi Refill

REGULAR Chocolate Milk Refill

$1.00

REGULAR Milk Refill

$1.00

Rootbeer Refill

Roy Rogers Refill

Shirley Temple Refill

Sierra Mist Refill

Tonic Refill

KIDS Pepsi

KIDS Diet Pepsi

KIDS Sierra

KIDS Water

KIDS Rootbeer

KIDS Lemonade

KIDS Iced Tea

KIDS Ginger Ale

KIDS OJ

KIDS Cranberry

KIDS Pineapple

KIDS Milk

KIDS Chocolate Milk

KIDS Shirley Temple

KIDS Shooter (APPLE)

KIDS Shooter (FRUIT PUNCH)

2nd Shooter (APPLE)

$2.00

2nd Shooter (PUNCH)

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Pure Leaf Teas

$2.50

Propel

$2.50

Life Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

SPECIALS

Velveteen Martini

$9.00

White Claw Variety

$4.00

Nütrl Seltzer

$5.00

PITCHER

$10.00

Bottles for $15

$15.00

Grab n Go Bucket

$8.00

Specialty Bucket

$14.00

Omelets

BYO OMELET

$10.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.00

Mushroom/Swiss Omelet

$11.00

Western Omelet

$13.00

Plates

Biscuits and Gravy Calzone

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Hash and a Basket

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Maine Maple French Toast

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Thai Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

SIDES PLATE

Sides

One Piece French Toast

$4.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side Fritters

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

MERCHANDISE

COCKTAIL CLUB

$50.00

MUG CLUB

$50.00

T-SHIRT

$20.00

BEANIE

$25.00

DAD HAT

$25.00

Hoodie SMALL

$50.00

Hoodie MEDIUM

$50.00Out of stock

Hoodie LARGE

$50.00

Hoodie XL

$50.00Out of stock

Hoodie 2XL

$50.00

Hoodie 3XL

$50.00

TOURNAMENTS

Tournament Bar

$6.00

Top Tournament Bar

$8.00

Tournament Burgers

$4.00

Tournament Dogs

$2.00

BOXED LUNCH meals

$15.00

BANQUETS

Room Charge - DOWNSTAIRS

$100.00

Room Charge - UPSTAIRS

$200.00

Linens (Tablecloths)

$75.00

Linens (Tablecloths and Napkins)

$100.00

Bar Set Up

$100.00

Included Soda Per Person

$2.00

Mimosa Bar by BOTTLE

$15.00

Mimosa Bar by GLASS

$3.00

BRUNCH meals

$14.00

BOXED LUNCH meals

$15.00

DINE IN LUNCH meals

$17.00

FIVE OPTION LUNCH meals

$20.00

Charcuterie board

Cheese and Crackers

MEAT, Cheese and Crackers

Veggie platter

THREE Choice Cocktail Platter

FOUR Choice Cocktail Platter

$15 lunch

$15.00

Ladies League Buffet

$18.00

Turner Publishing Buffet

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Highland Ave, Turner, ME 04282

Directions

Gallery
The Highland Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

D.O.N. Soul Food Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
357 Main St. Winthrop, ME 04364
View restaurantnext
Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
orange star4.7 • 1,276
70 Lincoln St Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Grill & Tap
orange star4.4 • 1,733
49 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Yianni's House of Pizza
orange star4.0 • 28
155 Main Street South Paris, ME 04281
View restaurantnext
Mac's Grill
orange star4.0 • 245
1052 Minot Ave Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
290 Maine St.
orange starNo Reviews
290 main st. Norway, ME 04268
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Turner
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston