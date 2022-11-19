Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Highwater

34-20 Broadway

Astoria, NY 11106

Katsu Moco

Drinks

Fr Margarita 2go

$13.00

Margarita To Go

$13.00

Mojito To Go

$13.00

Daiquiri To Go

$13.00

Fr Coconuts For you 2go

$13.00

Rum Punch 2go

$13.00

Bites TOGO

Chickpea Soup

$10.00

With Avocado and Chorizo (or hold the chorizo to make it vegan)

Nachos

$15.00

Truffle Taro Fries

$11.00

Spam Musubi

$13.00

Honey Sriracha Wings

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Edamame

$11.00

Fried Dumplings

$9.00

Summer Salad

$15.00

Korean Steak Skewers

$14.00

Spring rolls

$6.00

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Highwater Roll

$15.00

Chips and Guac

$14.00

Volcano Platter

$24.00

Dinosaur Egg

$13.00

Seared Ahi Salad

$17.00

Caribbean Caesar Salad

$14.00

Island Palm Salad

$15.00

Mains TOGO

Buddha Bowl

$17.00

Ahi Poke

$17.00

Kalua Pork Dinner

$16.00

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Katsu Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Loco Moco

$18.00

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Katsu Moco

$17.00

Vegan Moco

$18.00

Tacos and Sandwiches TOGO

Crunchy Fish Tacos

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Kahlua Pork Tacos

$14.00

Jackfruit Tacos

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Volcano Burger

$17.00

Big Kahuna Burger

$17.00

Not Your Mama's Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

Mix and Match Tacos

$16.00

Fried Portobello Burger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Dessert and Other TOGO

Monkey Bread

$9.00

Smore Platter

$12.00

Pilipino

$9.00

Sides and Sauces TOGO

Side Salad

$8.00

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Couscous

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Rice

$4.00

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Sweet Thai Chili

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Garlic Mayo

Soy Glaze

Cheese Empanadas

$6.00

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Remoulade

Brunch Food TOGO

Spam Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$15.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Chicken n' Biscuits

$17.00

Bananas Nut Pancakes

$17.00

Big Kahuna burger

$17.00

Papaya Salad

$17.00

Crab Cakes Benedict

$19.00

Kalua Pork Benedict

$18.00

Cinnamon Toast Brunch

$16.00

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.00

Shakshuka

$17.00

Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

Guacamole

$14.00

Salsa

$9.00

Hummus

$7.00

Loco Moco

$18.00

Katsu Moco

$17.00

Non alcoholic TOGO

Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Mango Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
A tropical destination in the heart of Astoria

Website

Location

34-20 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106

Directions

The Highwater image

