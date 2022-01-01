Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hill at Serenbe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9110 Selborne Lane

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Order Again

Smaller

Bread Service

$10.00

Pull Apart Brioche, Rotating Compound Butter.

Fondant Sweet Potato

$15.00

Maple Bourbon Bacon Pecan Glaze

Mushroom Crostini

$17.00

Garlic Chive Boursin

Truffle Frites

$10.00

Pecorino, Sage

Hoecake & Collards

$14.00

Cornmeal Cake, Hot Honey

Salads

Winter Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Bacon, Fig, Goat Cheese, Roasted Sweet Potato, Candied Pecan, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Baby Gem Caesar

$10.00

Creamy Parmesan, Anchovy, Cornbread Crumbs, Pecorino

Simple Green

$9.00

Mixed Farm Lettuces, Radish, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Champagne Vinaigrette

Pies

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Tomatoes

White Italian

$18.00

Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Sausage

Steak Philly

$23.00

Pesto Base, Diced Red Onion, Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Buffalo & Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Pickled Shallots, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Spinach & Artichoke

$19.00

Ground Chorizo, Beef, Elote, Queso Fresco, Red Onion, Crema

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Larger

Venison

$41.00

Sweet Potato, Puree', Roasted Carrots, Fig Reduction

Prime Filet

$49.00

Truffle Frites, House Made Port

Sword Fish

$39.00

Garlic Green beans, Caper and Tomato Tapenade, Roasted Cherry Tomato

Verlasso Salmon

$29.00

Wild Rice Pilaf, Shaved Brussels, Toasted Almonds, Saffron Beurre Blanc

Airline Chicken

$31.00

Sweet Potato Mash, Shitake Mushroom Cream Sauce

Pork Chop

$33.00

Sweet Potato, Braised Red Cabbage, Red Dragon Cream

Fried Chicken

$27.00

Red Potato Mash, Ham Hock Collards, Franks Red Hot

Vegetable Plate

$23.00

Chef's Preperation of the Seasons Harvest

Hill Burger

$19.00

Brasstown Beef, Serenbe Sauce, Bacon Jam, American Cheese, Sea Salted Bun, Pommes Frites

Salmon Filet

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Duck Leg Confit

$33.00

Butternut Squash Puree', Ham Hock Collards, Tomato Gravy

Sharables

Farm Carrots

$10.00

Red Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Brussels & Bacon Jam

$10.00

Jumbo Asparagus

$10.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Pomme Frites

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sweets

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Medjool Dates, Spiced Crumble, Ice Cream

Goat Cheese Cake

$12.00

Sable' Breton, Fig and Blackberry Reduction, Candied Fig

Brownie a la Mode

$14.00

Warm Ghirardelli Brownie, Praline Dusst, White Chocolate, Chocolate Bowl

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00+

Flavors of the Day

Apple Cider Doughnuts

$13.00

Apple Glaze, Apple Compote

Dessert Cordials

Sambuca

$10.00

Graham's 10 Year Port

$15.00

Bailey's Irish Cream 10

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Averna

$10.00

Camus VSOP Cognac 13

$13.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Drinks

Americano

$7.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Hill, a restaurant at Serenbe, offers farm fresh cuisine in a warm, gracious atmosphere. Focusing on sustainable and locally sourced growers, our menu includes organic vegetables from Serenbe Farms and shifts to reflect the seasons.

