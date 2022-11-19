Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Hill Cafe

483 Reviews

$$

2800 E Broad St

Richmond, VA 23223

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Meatloaf
HILL burger

Starters

Hill Chips

$6.95

ranch dressing

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

pimento cheese, chipotle aioli

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

pita bread

Calamari

$11.95

chipotle aioli & chili lime sauce

Fried Oyster APP With Corn Salsa

$11.95

hot sauce, blue cheese, pickled celery

Chicken quesadilla

$11.95

black beans, corn, poblano peppers, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime cream

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.95

black beans, corn, pobloano peppers, jack cheese, pico, lime creama

Brussels Sprouts App

$8.95

cider gastrique, candied pecans, blue cheese

Hummus App

$7.95

RW

$5.00Out of stock

Restaurant Week reimagined make a $5 donation to Feedmore

Poutine

$9.95Out of stock

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.95Out of stock

Salad And Soups

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$4.95

cheddar, crema, scallion

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$5.95

cheddar, crema, scallion

House Salad

$6.95

mixed greens, tomato, carrots, radish

Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, herb croutons

Cranberry & Goat

$8.95

mixed greens, spiced pecans, champagne vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$8.95

quinoa, edamame, radish, carrots, avocado, sesame vinaigrette

Bacon And Bleu Cheese Salad

$9.95

Cup Of Tomato Bisque

$4.95Out of stock

Bowl Of Tomato Bisque

$5.95

Blue Plates (2)

with your choice of 2 sides

Meatloaf

$12.95

beef gravy

Fried Chicken

$12.95

two fried boneless breasts

Fried STEAK

$12.95

white gravy

Crispy Fried Fish

$12.95

lemon remoulade

Roasted Turkey

$12.95

Pork Chop

$12.95

8 ounce center cut with gravy

*Fried* Pork Chop

$14.95Out of stock

Bowls

Teriyaki

$11.95

rice, edamame, red cabbage, carrots, broccolini, snow peas, peanut, sesame

Buddha

$11.95

quinoa, chickpeas, black beans, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, red onion, spinach, tahini sauce

Burrito

$11.95

rice, black beans, corn, poblanos, avocado, pico, pepper jack cheese, cilantro lime cream

Fried Chicken Bowl

$15.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

with your choice of side

BEAN burger

$9.95

avocado, jack cheese, chipotle aioli

HILL burger

$11.95

cheddar, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, barbecue sauce

CLASSIC burger

$10.95

choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion

CAJUN Chicken WRAP

$10.95

blackened chicken, tomato, red onion, spinach, jack cheese, chipotle aioli

California Club

$10.95

avocado, havarti, chipotle aioli

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.95

lettuce, tomato, remoulade

Green Tomato BLT

$10.95

pimento cheese, multigrain bread

Fried chx SANDWICH

$11.95

black forest ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato

Smash Burger

$11.95

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Entrées

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$15.95

Blacken Mahi, pickled cabbage slaw, corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans & rice

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.95

Mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, lemon herb butter

Filet Mignon

$24.95

Pan seared Filet, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, rosemary red wine demi

Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

spinach, tomato cream, linguine

Crab Cake Entree

$26.95

Shrimp & Grits

$16.95

Black Bean Tacos , Side Beans And Rice

$13.95

with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Oyster Entree

$16.95

Eggplant

$14.95

Fish And Chips

$13.95Out of stock

Desserts

Lemon Creme Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$6.95

Pineapple Upside Down Bread Pudding

$7.95

Topped with rum sauce

Sides

$Fries (sd)

$2.95

$Sw. Pot Fries (sd)

$2.95

$Brussels (sd)

$2.95

$Mashed (sd)

$2.95

$Sweet mash(sd)

$2.95

$Spinach (sd)

$2.95

$Mac& Cheese (sd)

$2.95

Spoon Bread

$2.95

$Collards (sd)

$2.95

$Green Beans (sd)

$2.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

$Sd Salad

$4.95

RANCH

$Bbq Sauce

Chipotle Aioli

$Demi

$1.50

$Honey Mustard

$Crema

$Turkey Gravy

$0.50

$Beef Gravy

$0.50

$White Gravy

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$Cocktail

$0.25

Mayo

Buffalo Sauce

$Avocado

$2.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.00

$sd PITA

$1.95

One Green Tomato

$3.50

$Potato Salad

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

$sd broccolini

$2.50

$Sd Chips

$2.50

Cocktail Sauce

Meyer Lemon Remy

Side O Pimento$$

$1.00

Kaiser Bun

$1.95

Teriyaki Sauce

Add One Fried Chix Breast

$4.00

Side Pasta Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili lime Sauce

Add A Crab Cake

$12.95

Add Salmon

$7.00

Sd Beans

$2.50

Remoulade

Side Of Waffle

$3.00Out of stock

Asparagus

$2.95

Sd Coleslaw

$2.50Out of stock

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Of Pico

$0.25

Small Caesar

$2.95

Sd Sriracha

Sd Dijon

Sd Rice

$2.50

1 Pc Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Toasted Kaiser

$1.00

Sd House Salad

$4.95

Side Salmon

$7.00

$Toasted Multi

$1.95

Txs Toast

$1.95

Add Blue Cheese And Candied Pecans

$1.00

Sd Pico

Sd Tahini

$Avocado

$1.95

Maple Bacon Butter

$0.50

Add Mont Jack Cheese

Side Of Bacon

$2.50

Honey

$0.50

Sd Chips

$2.50

Sd Caesar Salad

$2.50

Add A Scamble Egg

$2.00

One Piece Of Fish

$9.95

House Sauce Side

$0.25

$ One Egg

$1.50

Fruit

$2.50

Domestic Beers

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Michelob ULTRA

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

RRG MB

$2.25

Frosty Glass

Red Eye

$1.95

Old Milwaukee

$4.00

Pure Gold

$6.00

Import Beers

Becks

$7.00Out of stock

Corona

$7.00

Pacifco Clara

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

New Castle

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Frosty Glass

Buckler Non Alcoholic

$6.20

Micros beers and others

Bold Rock IPA

$6.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Buskey Dry Cider 16oz

$9.00

Anchor Steam

$7.00

16 oz Bear Republic Dble Ipa Drank Piney

$12.00Out of stock

Nitro Milk Stout

$9.00

SIERRA NEVADA Pale Ale

$7.00

Guinness

$8.00

Headspace

$8.00

Nimble Giant

$10.00Out of stock

Frosty Glass

Big Little Thing Imperal Ipa

$8.00

Full Nelson VPA

$6.20

Wyndridge Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Hopslam

$10.00

Free Wave Hazy Ipa N\A

$6.00

Red Wines by the Bottle

House Merlot Btl

$28.00

House Cab Btl

$32.00

House Pinot Noir Btl

$32.00

House Zin Btl

$28.00

House Red Btl

$24.00

House Malbec Btl

$28.00

Santuary Pn

$32.00

Big Easy

$65.00

Huntsman

$32.00

White Wines by the Bottle

House Pinot Grigio Btl

$28.00

House Sauv Blanc Btl

$28.00

House Rose Btl

$24.00

House Riesling Btl

$25.00

House Chardonay Btl

$28.00

Will Hill Napa Chardonay 375

$15.00Out of stock

House

$10.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

1/2 Sweet Tea

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Located in Historic Church Hill. Currently open for limited table seating and to go orders. Please place to go orders online.

2800 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23223

