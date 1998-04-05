Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hill Social

140 James P. Brawley Drive S.W.

Atlanta, GA 30314

Appetizers

Fries

$5.00

Golden Fried Fries

House Salad

$9.00

Salad - Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, & Cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Salad - Lettuce, Cucumber, Parmesan Cheese & Crutons

Chicken

10pc Wings Combo

10pc Wings Combo

$18.00

Signature Fried Chicken Wings, Fries, Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

20pc Wings Combo

$32.00

Signature Fried Chicken Wings, Fries, Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

3pc Chicken Tenders Combo

$16.00

Signature Fried Chicken Tenders, Fries, Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

10pc Wings No Fries

$15.00

Signature Fried Chicken Wings

3pc Chicken Tenders No Fries

$13.00

Signature Fried Chicken Tenders

Seafood

2pc Fish Basket with Fries

$16.50

Signature Fried or Grilled Catfish, Fries, Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

3pc Fish

$15.50

Signature Fried or Grilled Catfish, Fries, Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

6pc Shrimp with Fries

$19.00

Signature Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Fries, Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Lobster Tail Grits Combo

$27.00

Shrimp Grits Combo

$22.00

Fish Grits Combo

$21.00

Additional Fish (each)

$3.50

Signature Fried or Grilled Shrimp, Fries, Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Additional Shrimp (each)

$1.50

1 pc Fried Catfish, 6pc Fried Shrimp, Fries, Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Burgers & Sandwiches

THE Hill Burger with Fries

$16.50

Beef Burger (Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, & Garlic Aoili) with Fries

Philly Cheese Steak with Fries

$16.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Tacos

3 Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Wrap, Lettuce, Cheese, Pinapple Pico, Jalapeno Salsa

3 Steak Tacos

$21.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$21.00

Grilled Shrimp, Tortilla Wrap, Lettuce, Cheese, Pinapple Pico, Jalapeno Salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Wrap, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Jalapeno Sauce, Garlic Aoili, Pineapple Pico

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp, Tortilla Wrap, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Jalapeno Sauce, Garlic Aoili, Pineapple Pico

Salmon Dinner

Salman Dinner with Rice & Vegetables

$24.00

Salman Dinner Hibachi Style Rice & Vegatables

$25.00

Hookah

Hookah

$30.00

Ice Base / Replicates Ice Hose

$6.00

Liquor Shot in Base

$12.00

Coal Replacement

$6.00

New Shisha Head

$15.00

A' La Cart

Grilled Texas Toast

$3.00

Scrambled or Fried Egg

$6.00

Buttered Grits

$5.00

Sweet Potatoe Hash

$7.00

Waffle

$8.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

Pork Bacon

$7.00

Sausage Links

$6.00

Breakfast Meals

3 Egg cheese Omelet

$18.00

Honey Hot Chicken & Waffle

$21.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp & Buttered Grits

$22.00

Fried Whiting & Buttered Grits

$21.00

Grilled or Fried Lobster & Buttered Grits

$27.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

Wings & Fish

10pc Wings & Seasoned Fries

$13.00

2pc Fried Fish & Seasoned Fries

$14.00

6pc Fried or Grilled Shrimp & Seasoned Fries

$14.00

4pc Chicken Tenders & Seasoned Fries

$13.00

Well Liquor

Sex on the Beach

Sex on the Beach

$10.00
Long Island

Long Island

$10.00
Blue Mutha

Blue Mutha

$10.00

Other

$12.00

Imported Beer

Heineken

Heineken

$6.00
Corona

Corona

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser Light

Budweiser Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Restaurant info

EAT • SIP • CHILL

Location

140 James P. Brawley Drive S.W., Atlanta, GA 30314

Directions

Gallery
