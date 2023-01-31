  • Home
  • /
  • Yuma
  • /
  • The Hills 3 "SHOTS" - 1245 West Desert Hills Drive
Main picView gallery

The Hills 3 "SHOTS" 1245 West Desert Hills Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1245 West Desert Hills Drive

Yuma, AZ 85365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Juices

OJ

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Other Drinks

Gatorade

$3.00

Body Armor

$5.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Monster

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Caesar

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1245 West Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85365

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hills Gastropub - 1245 West Desert Hills Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1245 West Desert Hills Drive Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
The Crossing Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2690 S 4TH AVE Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steakhouse - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Mariscos La Apoma
orange starNo Reviews
2500 S 4th Ave Suite 6 Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuma

Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steakhouse - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuma
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston