The Hills Pub & Eatery

125 Reviews

$

1640 San Elijo Road

San Marcos, CA 92078

Salads

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

Spinach Apple Salad

$13.50

Fries

Truffle Papas

$11.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Corn Fries

$12.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$11.50

Pork Sweet Potato Fries

$15.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Gourmet Burgers

Classic Burger

$16.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$18.00

Bacon Goat Cheese Burger

$18.50

Poblano Burger

$18.00

Vegan Burger

$17.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.00

San Sebastian Flatbread

$16.00

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$16.00

Kids Menu

Cheesburger

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.50

Sautéed Broccolini

$12.00

Ahi Poke

$17.50

Garlic Sautéed Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.50

Chicken Wings (Order of 8)

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting The Hills Pub & Eatery!

Location

1640 San Elijo Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Directions

