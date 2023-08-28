The Historical Iron Door Saloon & Grill 18761 Main St
No reviews yet
18761 Main St
Groveland, CA 95321
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Lunch Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, homemade potato chips, jalapeño poppers, and onion rings. Served with BBQ sauce, marinara sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing on the side. (No substitutions.)
Fried Bavarian Pretzel
Humungous Bavarian-style pretzel served with honey mustard and house-made cheese sauce. Yum!!!
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeño poppers (6) stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and fried. Served with buttermilk ranch dressing
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings served with our buttermilk ranch dressing
Homemade Potato Chips
Housemade potato chips served with our smackalicious BBQ sauce!
Buffalo Wings
One dozen fried chicken wings covered in Frank's red hot sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Farmer's Market Board
An array of chopped vegetables, hummus, and crackers
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy fried mozzarella sticks (6) served with marinara sauce
Truffle Fries
Crispy battered french fries tossed with black truffle oil and Parmesan butter and topped with Parmesan cheese and served with lemon aioli
Garlic Fries
Crispy battered french fries tossed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries tossed with cumin and our fry salt and served with buttermilk ranch dressing
French Fries
Battered french fries crispy and seasoned with our fry salt
Fondue
Lunch Salads
Side Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Mixed greens topped with shrimp, avocado, cucumber, marinated onion, tomato, and shredded carrots. Served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, bleu cheese, ranch, or 1,000 Island dressing on the side
Avocado Toast
Whole wheat bread toasted and topped with our housemade avocado salsa and served with pickled onions and greens
Cobb Salad
A local favorite! Chopped lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, and chopped bacon. Your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, bleu cheese, or 1,000 islands
Mama's Salad
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, marinated onions, carrots, cucumbers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and ranch dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
Lunch Entrees
Bacon Cheeseburger
Veggie Melt
Sourdough bread toasted with melted Jack cheese, grilled tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms with lemon aioli. Served with a side salad
BLT
Toasted wheat bread topped with crispy bacon, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Tuolumne Turkey Club
Toasted wheat bread filled with smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and your choice of Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, or American cheese. Served with french fries
Fish Tacos
Battered and fried cod fish served in corn tortillas and topped with chopped cabbage, tomatoes, and chipotle lime sauce. Served with french fries
Chicken Strips
Crispy breaded chicken strips served with our housemade buttermilk ranch dressing and served with french fries
Fish N' Chips
Beer-battered cod fish served with housemade tartar sauce and french fries
Rim Fire Chicken
5 oz chicken breast grilled and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, Frank's red hot sauce, jalapeños, and bacon
Rim Fire Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with melted Cheddar cheese, Frank's red hot sauce, jalapeños, and crispy bacon
Works Chicken
5 oz chicken breast topped with 1,000 Island dressing, melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bacon
Works Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with 1,000 Island dressing, melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and crispy bacon
California Chicken
5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, avocado, and bacon
California Burger
1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, avocado, and bacon
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb burger grilled with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack, or American cheese
Iron Door Chicken
5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, sautéed onions, avocado salsa, and chipotle lime sauce
Mountain Burger
1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled to your specifications
Beyond Burger
Beyond burger brand vegan patty served on vegan sourdough bread. 20 g of protein, soy, and gluten-free
Honey Bour Bac Chicken
5 oz chicken breast chargrilled and topped with housemade french fried onions, bacon, Jack cheese, and Mark's honey bourbon sauce
Honey Bour Bac Burger
1/3 lb burger chargrilled and topped with housemade french fried onions, bacon, Jack cheese, and Mark's honey bourbon sauce
Maui Waui Chicken
5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, and teriyaki glaze
Maui Waui Burger
1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, and teriyaki glaze
Western Chicken
5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Western Burger
1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Chipotle Avocado Chicken
5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, sautéed onions, avocado salsa, and chipotle lime sauce
Chipotle Avocado Burger
1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, sautéed onions, avocado salsa, and chipotle lime sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Bleu Cheese Patty Melt
Kid's Lunch & Dinner
Kid's Parmesan Butter Noodles
Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries
Kid's Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and french fries
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Kraft mac n' cheese, a kid's favorite!
Desserts
Scoop of Ice Cream
Yuzu Cheesecake
Choco Chip Cookie
Vegan Raspberry Passionfruit Cake
Raspberry and Passionfruit vegan cake. Served with fresh vegan raspberry sauce
Carrot Cake
Triple layer decadent carrot cake! This counts as a vegetable, right?
Death by Chocolate Cake
Decadent 4-layer chocolate cake moist and delicious!
Rootbeer Float
Extras/Sides
Dinner Menu
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
Juicy, delicious, and grilled to your specification and topped with bearnaise sauce. Served with grilled fresh vegetables and your choice of mashed potatoes, baked potato, or french fries
Blackened Tilapia
Tilapia filet blackened with Cajun seasoning and pan-fried and topped with a cucumber lemon crème fraîche. Served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables
Spaghetti
Classic spaghetti with our house-made bolognese served with garlic bread and a green salad
Shrimp Scampi
A classic white wine, garlic, and butter scampi sauce tossed with shrimp and pasta. Served with a side of green salad and crispy garlic bread
BBQ Ribs
Delicious pork ribs served with our housemade BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw and your choice of mashed potato, baked potato, or french fries
Dessert
Vegan Raspberry Passionfruit Cake
Raspberry and Passionfruit vegan cake. Served with fresh vegan raspberry sauce
Carrot Cake
Triple layer decadent carrot cake! This counts as a vegetable, right?
Death by Chocolate Cake
Decadent 4-layer chocolate cake moist and delicious!
Yuzu Cheesecake
Rich, delectable cheesecake served with yuzu curd and fresh mint! Sounds like a summer's delight!
Rootbeer Float
Kid's Lunch/Dinner
Kid's Parmesan Butter Noodles
Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries
Kid's Chicken Strips
Breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and french fries
Kid's Mac N' Cheese
Kraft mac n' cheese, a kid's favorite!
Extras/Sides
Buffalo Sauce
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Baked Potato
Double Baked Potato
Side Rice
Side Sauteed Veggies
Tartar Sauce
Lemon Aioli
Bleu Cheese
Bernaise Sauce Side
BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard
Ranch Dressing
Marinara Sauce
Butter
Honey Bourbon Sauce
Retail
T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire
T-Shirt-Support Live Music
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music
T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland
T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy
T-Shirt-Green Logo
T-Shirt-Blue Logo
Tank Top-Black
Tank Top-Grey
Iron Door Sweatshirt
IDS Trucker Hat
IDS Stickers
IDS Glassware
Drink Menu
NA Grill Beverages
Hot Chocolate
Mr. Pibb
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Tomato Juice
Coffee
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Root Beer
Orange Soda
Sprite
Diet Coke
Coke
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
A mixed basket of teas to choose from