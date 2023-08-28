Lunch Menu

Lunch Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$22.50

Mozzarella sticks, homemade potato chips, jalapeño poppers, and onion rings. Served with BBQ sauce, marinara sauce, and buttermilk ranch dressing on the side. (No substitutions.)

Fried Bavarian Pretzel

$14.25

Humungous Bavarian-style pretzel served with honey mustard and house-made cheese sauce. Yum!!!

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.75

Jalapeño poppers (6) stuffed with cream cheese, breaded and fried. Served with buttermilk ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$9.95

Beer battered onion rings served with our buttermilk ranch dressing

Homemade Potato Chips

$6.99

Housemade potato chips served with our smackalicious BBQ sauce!

Buffalo Wings

$19.95

One dozen fried chicken wings covered in Frank's red hot sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Farmer's Market Board

$8.50

An array of chopped vegetables, hummus, and crackers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Crispy fried mozzarella sticks (6) served with marinara sauce

Truffle Fries

$12.95

Crispy battered french fries tossed with black truffle oil and Parmesan butter and topped with Parmesan cheese and served with lemon aioli

Garlic Fries

$11.95

Crispy battered french fries tossed with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Sweet potato fries tossed with cumin and our fry salt and served with buttermilk ranch dressing

French Fries

$8.00

Battered french fries crispy and seasoned with our fry salt

Fondue

$11.95

Lunch Salads

Side Salad

$5.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.50

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$19.99Out of stock

Mixed greens topped with shrimp, avocado, cucumber, marinated onion, tomato, and shredded carrots. Served with your choice of balsamic vinaigrette, bleu cheese, ranch, or 1,000 Island dressing on the side

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Whole wheat bread toasted and topped with our housemade avocado salsa and served with pickled onions and greens

Cobb Salad

$19.95

A local favorite! Chopped lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, and chopped bacon. Your choice of ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, bleu cheese, or 1,000 islands

Mama's Salad

$16.95

Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, marinated onions, carrots, cucumbers, and Parmesan cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and ranch dressing on the side

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Lunch Entrees

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.50

Veggie Melt

$15.25

Sourdough bread toasted with melted Jack cheese, grilled tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms with lemon aioli. Served with a side salad

BLT

$15.25

Toasted wheat bread topped with crispy bacon, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Tuolumne Turkey Club

$18.25

Toasted wheat bread filled with smoked turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and your choice of Cheddar, Jack, Swiss, or American cheese. Served with french fries

Fish Tacos

$19.25

Battered and fried cod fish served in corn tortillas and topped with chopped cabbage, tomatoes, and chipotle lime sauce. Served with french fries

Chicken Strips

$17.95

Crispy breaded chicken strips served with our housemade buttermilk ranch dressing and served with french fries

Fish N' Chips

$18.25

Beer-battered cod fish served with housemade tartar sauce and french fries

Rim Fire Chicken

$18.95

5 oz chicken breast grilled and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, Frank's red hot sauce, jalapeños, and bacon

Rim Fire Burger

$18.95

1/3 lb burger topped with melted Cheddar cheese, Frank's red hot sauce, jalapeños, and crispy bacon

Works Chicken

$18.95

5 oz chicken breast topped with 1,000 Island dressing, melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bacon

Works Burger

$18.95

1/3 lb burger topped with 1,000 Island dressing, melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and crispy bacon

California Chicken

$19.25

5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, avocado, and bacon

California Burger

$19.25

1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, avocado, and bacon

Cheeseburger

$18.25

1/3 lb burger grilled with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Jack, or American cheese

Iron Door Chicken

$16.75

5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, sautéed onions, avocado salsa, and chipotle lime sauce

Mountain Burger

$16.75

1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled to your specifications

Beyond Burger

$17.75

Beyond burger brand vegan patty served on vegan sourdough bread. 20 g of protein, soy, and gluten-free

Honey Bour Bac Chicken

$19.75

5 oz chicken breast chargrilled and topped with housemade french fried onions, bacon, Jack cheese, and Mark's honey bourbon sauce

Honey Bour Bac Burger

$19.75

1/3 lb burger chargrilled and topped with housemade french fried onions, bacon, Jack cheese, and Mark's honey bourbon sauce

Maui Waui Chicken

$18.95

5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, and teriyaki glaze

Maui Waui Burger

$18.95

1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, and teriyaki glaze

Western Chicken

$18.95

5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Western Burger

$18.95

1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Chipotle Avocado Chicken

$18.50

5 oz chicken breast seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, sautéed onions, avocado salsa, and chipotle lime sauce

Chipotle Avocado Burger

$18.50

1/3 lb burger seasoned and chargrilled and topped with melted Jack cheese, sautéed onions, avocado salsa, and chipotle lime sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Bleu Cheese Patty Melt

$19.25

Kid's Lunch & Dinner

Kid's Parmesan Butter Noodles

$7.25

Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.95

Breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and french fries

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$7.25

Kraft mac n' cheese, a kid's favorite!

Desserts

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Yuzu Cheesecake

$13.95

Choco Chip Cookie

$3.00

Vegan Raspberry Passionfruit Cake

$13.99

Raspberry and Passionfruit vegan cake. Served with fresh vegan raspberry sauce

Carrot Cake

$14.75

Triple layer decadent carrot cake! This counts as a vegetable, right?

Death by Chocolate Cake

$14.99

Decadent 4-layer chocolate cake moist and delicious!

Rootbeer Float

$8.50

Extras/Sides

Malt Vinegar

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

A-1 Sauce

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.50

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Crumbled Bleu Cheese

$2.00

1,000 Island

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Toast

$4.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Dinner Menu

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$42.25Out of stock

Juicy, delicious, and grilled to your specification and topped with bearnaise sauce. Served with grilled fresh vegetables and your choice of mashed potatoes, baked potato, or french fries

Blackened Tilapia

$29.00

Tilapia filet blackened with Cajun seasoning and pan-fried and topped with a cucumber lemon crème fraîche. Served with jasmine rice and fresh vegetables

Spaghetti

$26.95

Classic spaghetti with our house-made bolognese served with garlic bread and a green salad

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

A classic white wine, garlic, and butter scampi sauce tossed with shrimp and pasta. Served with a side of green salad and crispy garlic bread

BBQ Ribs

$32.00

Delicious pork ribs served with our housemade BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw and your choice of mashed potato, baked potato, or french fries

Dessert

Vegan Raspberry Passionfruit Cake

$13.99

Raspberry and Passionfruit vegan cake. Served with fresh vegan raspberry sauce

Carrot Cake

$14.75

Triple layer decadent carrot cake! This counts as a vegetable, right?

Death by Chocolate Cake

$14.99

Decadent 4-layer chocolate cake moist and delicious!

Yuzu Cheesecake

$13.95

Rich, delectable cheesecake served with yuzu curd and fresh mint! Sounds like a summer's delight!

Rootbeer Float

$8.50

Kid's Lunch/Dinner

Kid's Parmesan Butter Noodles

$7.25

Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter and Parmesan cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled cheese sandwich served with french fries

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.95

Breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and french fries

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$7.25

Kraft mac n' cheese, a kid's favorite!

Extras/Sides

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Double Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bernaise Sauce Side

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Honey Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Retail

T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$31.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$29.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Barbed Wire

$27.00

T-Shirt-Support Live Music

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$29.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$31.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Support Live Music

$27.00

T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$31.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$29.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Where the Hell is Groveland

$27.00

T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$33.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$31.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Women's Poppy

$29.00

T-Shirt-Green Logo

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$29.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$27.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Green Logo

$25.00

T-Shirt-Blue Logo

Small Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

Medium Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

XX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$25.00

XXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$27.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door T-Shirt-Blue Logo

$29.00

Tank Top-Black

Small Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

Medium Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

XX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$25.00

XXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$27.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Black

$29.00

Tank Top-Grey

Small Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

Medium Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

X-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

XX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$25.00

XXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$27.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door Tank Top-Grey

$29.00

Iron Door Sweatshirt

Small Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

Medium Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

X-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

XX-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$60.00

XXX-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$62.00

XXXX-Large Iron Door Sweatshirt

$64.00

IDS Trucker Hat

Green

$12.00

Pink

$12.00

Blk/Orange

$12.00

Classic Logo

$12.00

IDS Stickers

Poppy

$6.00

Black & White

$4.00

Koozies

Blk/Orange

$5.00

Classic Logo

$5.00

Snacks

Choco Chip Cookie

$3.00

Side Pickled Veggies

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

IDS Glassware

Iron Door Shot Glass

$10.00

Iron Door Pint Glass

$12.00

Drink Menu

NA Grill Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

A mixed basket of teas to choose from

Classic Cocktails

White Russian

$11.00+

Flavored Mojito

$12.00+

S** on the Beach

$8.50+

Vodka Rockstar

$9.00+

Baileys and Coffee

$9.00+

White Russian

$10.00+

Whiskey Sour

$6.00+

Tom Collins

$6.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00+

Sidecar

$11.00+

Sea Breeze

$7.00+

Screwdriver

$6.00+

Sazerac

$11.00+

Rob Roy

$7.50+

Old Fashioned

$8.50+

Mudslide

$10.00+

Moscow Mule

$9.50+

Mojito

$10.00+

Mint Julep

$10.00+

Mimosa

$7.00

Martini

$8.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00+

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+

Margarita

$9.00+

Manhattan

$10.00+

Mai Tai

$10.00+

Madras

$6.00+

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00+

Lemon Drop

$8.00+

Hurricane Raul

$12.00+

Hot Toddy

$7.00+

Greyhound

$6.00+

Gimlet

$6.00+

Daiquiri

$13.00+

Cosmopolitan

$8.00+

Bloody Mary

$12.00+

Appletini

$9.00+

Alabama Slammer

$9.00+

NA Bar Beverages

Virgin Blueberry Thyme Fizz

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.50

Virgin Blended Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Blended Virgin Daquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Blended Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Lagunitas IPA N/A

$5.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Rockstar

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

Grey Goose

$11.75+
Ketel One

Ketel One

$8.50+
Stolichnaya

Stolichnaya

$8.50+
Smirnoff

Smirnoff

$7.00+
Tito's

Tito's

$8.50+
Absolut

Absolut

$8.50+
Well Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Absolut DBL

$16.00

Tito's DBL

$17.00

Smirnoff DBL

$12.00

Stolichnaya DBL

$17.00

Ketel One DBL

$17.00

Grey Goose DBL

$22.00

Gin

St George Terroir

St George Terroir

$9.50+
Breckenridge

Breckenridge

$8.00+
Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$8.50+
Hendrick's

Hendrick's

$11.00+
Roku

Roku

$10.00+
Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+
Kyro

Kyro

$8.50+
Well Gin

Well Gin

$6.00+

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

Kyro DBL

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$15.00

Roku DBL

$20.00

Hendrick's DBL

$22.00

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Breckenridge DBL

$14.00

St George Terroir DBL

$18.00

Rum

Myer's

Myer's

$7.50+
Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan

$7.50+
Bacardi

Bacardi

$6.50+
Malibu

Malibu

$7.50+
Well Rum

Well Rum

$6.00+

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$15.00

Bacardi DBL

$13.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$15.00

Myer's DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Milagro

Milagro

$11.00+
Ilegal Mescal

Ilegal Mescal

$16.00+
Codigo 1530 Blanco

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$10.00+
Cazadores

Cazadores

$11.00+
Hornitos

Hornitos

$9.00+
Patron Silver

Patron Silver

$11.50+
Don Julio Anejo

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+
Well Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$32.00

Patron Silver DBL

$23.00

Hornitos DBL

$18.00

Cazadores DBL

$22.00

Codigo DBL

$20.00

Illegal Mescal DBL

$32.00

Milagro DBL

$22.00

Whiskey

Toki

Toki

$13.00+
Bushmills

Bushmills

$8.50+
Crown Royal

Crown Royal

$8.00+
Seagram's 7

Seagram's 7

$6.50+
Jameson

Jameson

$7.50+
Wild Turkey 101

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00+
Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel's

$7.50+
Bulleit Rye

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+
Well Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00+

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniel's DBL

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$13.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Seagram's 7 DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal DBL

$16.00

Bushmills DBL

$17.00

Scotch and Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$6.00
Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch

Glenlivet 12 Single Malt Scotch

$9.50+
Makers Mark

Makers Mark

$8.50+
Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+
Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve

$11.50+
Jim Beam

Jim Beam

$7.50+
Johnnie Walker Red

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00+
Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+
Dewar's

Dewar's

$8.00+
Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal

$9.00+
Well Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00+

Well Scotch DBL

$10.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$18.00

Dewars DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$20.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$23.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark DBL

$17.00

Glenlivet DBL

$19.00

Toki DBL

$26.00

Liqueurs and Cordials

Apple Barrell Schnapps

Apple Barrell Schnapps

$6.50
Razzmatazz

Razzmatazz

$6.00
Peppermint Schnapps

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.50
Peach Schnapps

Peach Schnapps

$5.50
Ouzo

Ouzo

$8.00
Midori

Midori

$6.50
Fireball

Fireball

$6.00
Galliano

Galliano

$8.50
Chambord

Chambord

$8.00
Goldschlager

Goldschlager

$8.00
Bailey's

Bailey's

$7.00
Rumpleminz

Rumpleminz

$8.00