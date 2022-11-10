The Hive 480 Erlanger
No reviews yet
480 Erlanger
Erlanger, KY 41018
Popular Items
Breakfast Bowls
A hearty serving of our breakfast favorites in a bowl.
Biscuit & Gravy
$6.00
Light and fluffy jumbo biscuit made from scratch, topped with our signature made from scratch sausage gravy.
Corned Beef, Potato, Eggs & Cheese Bowl
$12.00
Goetta Biscuit & Gravy Bowl
$11.00
Goetta Potato Egg & Cheese Bowl
$12.00
Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese Bowl
$12.00
Create Your Own Bowl
$10.00
Breakfast Burrito/Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of protein and a choice of 3 toppings all wrapped into a delicious flour tortilla.
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg Plate
This breakfast favorite comes with 2 eggs cooked to your liking, a choice of protein and a side of pan-fried potatoes. Served with your choice of bread.
Fresh Fruits (GF)
Sides
Sweet Plates
Toast/Bread
Pizza (GF)
Salads (GF)
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
$10.00
Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork served on a brioche bun, complimented with a side of coleslaw. Served with chips and a pickle
BLT
$11.00
Bacon cooked to perfection, complimented with lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye or gluten free bread. Also served with chips and a pickle.
Chicken Salad Croissant W/ Fruit
$9.00
Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$12.00
Italian Beef
$12.00
Italian Sauasage Peppers & Onions
$12.00
Meatball Parmesan
$12.00
Pastrami & Swiss
$12.00
Turkey Melt 🦃
$12.00
Roast Beef & Swiss
$10.00
Rueben
$12.00
Sausage Potato & Egg Sandwich
$12.00
Tuna Melt 🐟
$10.00
Tuna Croissant
$9.00
HOT COFFEE
Americano (16 oz)
$5.00
Cappuccino (8 oz)
$5.00
Carabello Brewed Coffee
$4.00
Carabello Brewed Coffee Decaf
$4.00
Cortado (4 oz)
$4.00
Creme Brulee (16 oz)
$7.00
Dirty Chai
$6.00
Espresso (2 oz)
$2.00
Honey Bee Cortado
$4.00
Honey Bee Latte
$7.00
Latte (16 oz)
$6.00
Macchiato (3 oz)
$3.00
Mocha (16 oz)
$7.00
Rasberry Salted Caramel Latte
$7.00
White Mocha (16oz)
$7.00
ICED COFFEE
NOT COFFEE HOT
NOT COFFEE ICED
CAFE FOUNTAIN DRINKS
BAKERY REGULAR
Apple Pie Cheesecake Puffs
$3.00Out of stock
Buckeye (GF)
$1.00Out of stock
Banana Cream Puff
$6.00Out of stock
Buckeye Brownie
$5.00
Animal Cookie Cheesecake Slice
$9.00Out of stock
Bourbon Cream Puff
$7.00Out of stock
Cannoli
$6.00
Caramel Apple Pie Bars
$5.00
Cheesecake Slice
$8.00
Apple Cheesecake Puffs
$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
$4.00Out of stock
Cinn. Crumble Coffee Cake
$5.00
Cream Puffs
$5.00Out of stock
Derby Hive Pie Canolli
$7.00Out of stock
Halloween Sampler Box
$30.00Out of stock
Jumbo Muffin
$5.00
Lemon Blueberry Shortbread
$5.00Out of stock
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Cups
$3.00Out of stock
Moonrise Doughnut
$2.50
Oatmeal Cinn. Cream Pies
$5.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread
$5.00
Pumpkin Pie Cannoli
$6.00Out of stock
Reese's Choc PB Cookie Bar
$5.00
Scones
$5.00
Whole Original Cheesecake
$45.00
BAKERY GLUTEN FREE
Blueberry Cheesecake Slice (GF)
$10.00Out of stock
Blueberry Coffee Cake(GF)
$5.00
Butterfinger Cheesecake GF
$10.00
Cheesecake Bites (GF)
$3.00Out of stock
Cheesecake Slice (GF)
$10.00
Cherry Cheesecake Slice (GF)
$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (GF)
$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Crumble Muffin (GF)
$5.00Out of stock
Cream Puffs (GF)
$6.00Out of stock
Moonrise Doughnut (GF)
$2.75
BAKERY KETO
DRINKS
Apple Juice Box
$2.00
Carabello Coffee
$3.00
Carabello Decaf Coffee
$3.00
Cherry Coke
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Earl Gray Tea
$3.00
Fox Trot Chamomile Tea
$3.00
Fruit Punch Juice Box
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
House Brewed Coffee
$3.00
House Brewed Decaf
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Milk
$2.00
Powerade (BLUE)
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Water
Kids Drinks
Kids Breakfast
Merch
Food Items
Chipotle Gourmaise
$4.00
Chocolate Wafer
$2.00
Dark Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
$5.00
Deli Dressing
$3.49
Delicatessen Mustard
$3.50
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$7.00
Fox Trot Tea
$7.00
Hoagie Spread
$5.76
Honey Mustard
$4.00
Italian Seasoning
$2.50
Jalapeno Pepper Sauce
$4.50
Salted Almond Chocolate Bar
$5.00
Sopressata Piccante
$7.99
Sun Dried Tomatoes
$6.50
Swoffle Caramel
$3.00
Swoffle French Vanilla
$3.00
Tomato Paste
$1.00
Tomato Puree
$3.00
Tomato Sauce
$2.00
Vanilla Wafer
$2.00
Sweet Streets Rice Krispie (GF)
$3.00
Sweet Street Manifesto Brownie (GF)
$3.00
Sweet Street Salted Caramel Cookie
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
480 Erlanger, Erlanger, KY 41018
