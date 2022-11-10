A map showing the location of The Hive 480 ErlangerView gallery

The Hive 480 Erlanger

review star

No reviews yet

480 Erlanger

Erlanger, KY 41018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Egg Omelet (GF)
Biscuit & Gravy
Egg Plate

Breakfast Bowls

A hearty serving of our breakfast favorites in a bowl.

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Light and fluffy jumbo biscuit made from scratch, topped with our signature made from scratch sausage gravy.

Corned Beef, Potato, Eggs & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Goetta Biscuit & Gravy Bowl

$11.00

Goetta Potato Egg & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Sausage, Potatoes, Eggs & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Create Your Own Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito/Quesadilla

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of protein and a choice of 3 toppings all wrapped into a delicious flour tortilla.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.00

Breakfast Pizza

Goetta Egg and Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Corned Beef Egg and Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Potatoes Eggs and Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Goetta Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Egg Plate

This breakfast favorite comes with 2 eggs cooked to your liking, a choice of protein and a side of pan-fried potatoes. Served with your choice of bread.

Egg Plate

$11.00

Fresh Fruits (GF)

Greek Yogurt Parfait w/ Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Steel Rolled Oatmeal w/ Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Fresh Fruit Plate with Sweeten Ricotta

$8.00

Daily Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Omelets (GF)

3 Egg Omelet (GF)

$12.00

Egg White Omelet (GF)

$12.00

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Egg and Toast

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Eggs and Toast

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Goetta

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Pan Fried Potatoes

$3.00

Pork Roll

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Side Of Gravy

$2.00

Turkey sausage

$5.00Out of stock

Ham

$5.00

Sweet Plates

Bourbon Spiked French Toast

$12.00

1 HiveCake

$5.00

2 HiveCakes

$10.00

Honey Butter Waffle

$10.00

Toast/Bread

Bagel

$2.00

Biscuit & Jelly

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.00

Marbled Rye Toast

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$1.00

White Toast

$1.00

GF White

$2.00

GF Biscuit

$2.00

GF Wheat

$2.00

GF Sourdough

$2.00

Pizza (GF)

Grown Pizza

$11.00

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Porked Pizza

$12.00

Roasted Pizza

$12.00

Simple One Topping Pizza

$10.00

Spiked Pizza

$11.00

Salads (GF)

Caesar

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Mom's Mix

$10.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Stuffed Tomato

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00

Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork served on a brioche bun, complimented with a side of coleslaw. Served with chips and a pickle

BLT

$11.00

Bacon cooked to perfection, complimented with lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye or gluten free bread. Also served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Salad Croissant W/ Fruit

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Italian Beef

$12.00

Italian Sauasage Peppers & Onions

$12.00

Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

Pastrami & Swiss

$12.00

Turkey Melt 🦃

$12.00

Roast Beef & Swiss

$10.00

Rueben

$12.00

Sausage Potato & Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Melt 🐟

$10.00

Tuna Croissant

$9.00

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Pan Fried Potatoes

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

Tomato Bisque (GF)

$6.00

HOT COFFEE

Americano (16 oz)

$5.00

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$5.00

Carabello Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Carabello Brewed Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Cortado (4 oz)

$4.00

Creme Brulee (16 oz)

$7.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Espresso (2 oz)

$2.00

Honey Bee Cortado

$4.00

Honey Bee Latte

$7.00

Latte (16 oz)

$6.00

Macchiato (3 oz)

$3.00

Mocha (16 oz)

$7.00

Rasberry Salted Caramel Latte

$7.00

White Mocha (16oz)

$7.00

ICED COFFEE

Iced Americano SM (16 oz)

$5.00

Iced Brewed Coffee (16oz)

$4.00

Iced Brewed Decaf Coffee (16oz)

$4.00

Iced Creme Brulee Latte

$7.00

Iced Dirty Hippie (16 Oz)

$6.00

Iced Honey Bee Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte (16 oz)

$6.00

Iced Mocha (16 oz)

$7.00

Iced Raspberry Salted Caramel Latte

$7.00

Iced White Mocha (16oz)

$7.00

NOT COFFEE HOT

Chai Tea Latte (16 oz)

$6.00

Hot Chocolate (16 oz)

$5.00

London Fog (16 oz)

$4.00

Earl Gray Tea (12 oz)

$3.00

Chamomile Tea (12 oz)

$3.00

Steamer

$3.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

NOT COFFEE ICED

Iced Chai Latte (16 oz)

$6.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

CAFE FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Brewed Tea

$2.39

Chocloate Milk

$2.39

Coke

$2.39

Cranberry Juice

Diet Coke

$2.39

Ginger Ale

$2.39

Milk

$2.39

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

S. Pellegrino

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Water

BAKERY REGULAR

Apple Pie Cheesecake Puffs

$3.00Out of stock

Buckeye (GF)

$1.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Puff

$6.00Out of stock

Buckeye Brownie

$5.00

Animal Cookie Cheesecake Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Bourbon Cream Puff

$7.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$6.00

Caramel Apple Pie Bars

$5.00

Cheesecake Slice

$8.00

Apple Cheesecake Puffs

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Cinn. Crumble Coffee Cake

$5.00

Cream Puffs

$5.00Out of stock

Derby Hive Pie Canolli

$7.00Out of stock

Halloween Sampler Box

$30.00Out of stock

Jumbo Muffin

$5.00

Lemon Blueberry Shortbread

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Cups

$3.00Out of stock

Moonrise Doughnut

$2.50

Oatmeal Cinn. Cream Pies

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Reese's Choc PB Cookie Bar

$5.00

Scones

$5.00

Whole Original Cheesecake

$45.00

BAKERY GLUTEN FREE

Blueberry Cheesecake Slice (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Blueberry Coffee Cake(GF)

$5.00

Butterfinger Cheesecake GF

$10.00

Cheesecake Bites (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Slice (GF)

$10.00

Cherry Cheesecake Slice (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich (GF)

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Crumble Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Cream Puffs (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Moonrise Doughnut (GF)

$2.75

BAKERY KETO

Cheesecake Slice (KETO)

$10.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls (KETO)

$4.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Fudge

$1.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Fudge 1 LB (KETO)

$8.00Out of stock

Buckeye (KETO)

$1.50Out of stock

DRINKS

Apple Juice Box

$2.00

Carabello Coffee

$3.00

Carabello Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Earl Gray Tea

$3.00

Fox Trot Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

House Brewed Coffee

$3.00

House Brewed Decaf

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Powerade (BLUE)

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Wednesday Food Special

Honey Berry Waffles

$12.00

Our honey butter waffle with fresh berries added to the top. Drizzled with honey.

Wednesday Alcohol Special

Mimosas for the Table

$25.00

A bottle of Prosecco and your choice of juice in a carafe. Orange juice, pineapple juice, strawberry syrup, or cranberry juice. We can also do mixtures.

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice

Cherry Coke

Coke

Diet Coke

Fanta Orange

Fruit Punch

Ginger Ale

Lemonade

Milk

Orange Juice

Powerade

Root Beer

Sprite

Kids Breakfast

Kids Egg Plate

$6.00

Mickey Cake

$6.00

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Kids Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Meatball Hoagie

$6.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Merch

Beard Balm

$12.00

Beeswax Salve

$12.00

Carabello Camp Cups

$26.00

Carabello Coffee Mugs

$15.00

Cat Sticker

$1.50

Coffee Sticker

$1.50

Drink More Coffee Bag

$10.00

Fairy Garden

$145.00

Hive Mugs

$15.00

Hive T-Shirt

$20.00

Lip Balm

$5.00

Sticker Sheet

$3.50

Food Items

Chipotle Gourmaise

$4.00

Chocolate Wafer

$2.00

Dark Sea Salt Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Deli Dressing

$3.49

Delicatessen Mustard

$3.50

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$7.00

Fox Trot Tea

$7.00

Hoagie Spread

$5.76

Honey Mustard

$4.00

Italian Seasoning

$2.50

Jalapeno Pepper Sauce

$4.50

Salted Almond Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Sopressata Piccante

$7.99

Sun Dried Tomatoes

$6.50

Swoffle Caramel

$3.00

Swoffle French Vanilla

$3.00

Tomato Paste

$1.00

Tomato Puree

$3.00

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Vanilla Wafer

$2.00

Sweet Streets Rice Krispie (GF)

$3.00

Sweet Street Manifesto Brownie (GF)

$3.00

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

480 Erlanger, Erlanger, KY 41018

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Rahma restaurant - 4210 Dixie Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4210 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018
View restaurantnext
Colonial Cottage Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Crestview Hills
orange starNo Reviews
2833 Dixie Highway Crestview Hills, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Luna's Tequila Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8660 Bankers Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Oriental Wok - Fort Mitchell
orange star4.6 • 1,540
317 Buttermilk Pike Fort Mitchell, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Nashville Hot - Buttermilk Pike
orange starNo Reviews
564 Buttermilk Pike Crescent Springs, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Erlanger
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston