The Hive Cafe & Sweet Shoppe 7106 Dollarway Road

No reviews yet

7106 Dollarway Road

White Hall, AR 71602

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Club Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich

Snacks

Hives Famous White Cheese Dip

$7.00

Your new favorite cheese dip, served with crisp tortilla chips

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Your choice of Tortilla or Ruffles potato chips

Pickle Spear

$0.49
Mila's Veggies & Dip

$1.89

Carrots & celery sticks w/homemae ranch

Extra Dressing

$1.00

We have Homemade Ranch, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Sweet Onion, Honey Mustard, Caesar and Thousand Island

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.00+

grilled ground brisket burger smothered with american cheese, leaf lettuce, dill pickles, red onions, tomatoes, and choice of dressing - served on our fresh bun right off the panini grill

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich

$12.00

hickory smoked bacon with leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a fresh hoagie bun

Chicken Chipotle Ranch with Bacon

$13.00

shaved chicken breast and hickory smoked bacon, delicious chipotle sauce, provolone cheese, tomato, and leaf lettuce, served on a fresh panini hoagie bun

Grilled Turkey

$14.00

parmesan basted and panini grilled hoagie, prepared with shaved smoked turkey, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$12.00

fresh baked hoagie bun loaded with shaved Petit Jean ham, pepper jack cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, and your choice of dressing - panini grilled to perfection

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

fresh baked hoagie bun loaded with shaved roast beef, melted provolone cheese, and served with au jus sauce

Reuben

$14.00

marble bread loaded with shaved corn beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing - panini grilled to perfection

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

your choice of signature pecan chicken salad by the Resident Chef with pineapple OR cranberries, served with spring mix on our delicious hoagie bun

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

1/2lb of shaved roast beef, smothered in grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with provolone and swiss cheese, all nested in our delicious hoagie bun

Club Sandwich

$15.00

parmesan basted and panini grilled sandwich prepared with shaved turkey, Petit Jean ham, hickory smoked bacon, shaved chicken, cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our special garlic herb mayo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95+

a blend of cheddar, pepper-jack, swiss, american, and provolone cheeses melted together on a fresh hoagie bun right off the panini grill

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

3 fried eggs, american cheese, hickory smoked bacon or saucage, served on our fresh baked hoagie

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

panini grilled sandwich prepared with shaved smoked turkey, hickory smoked bacon, provolone cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and our homemade ranch dressing

Laurie's Muffuletta

$15.00

A New Orleans style snadwich loaded with salami, bologna, Petit Jean ham, provolone cheese, swiss cheese, and smothered with our own olive salad

Smoked Sliced Brisket

$16.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Drinks

Dr Pepper

$2.69
Coke

$2.69
Diet Coke

$2.69
Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69
Sprite

$2.69
Lemonade

$2.59
Sweet tea

$2.49
Unsweet tea

$2.49
Coffee

$1.99
Mt. Valley Bottled water

$1.29
Cup of ice with water

$0.50
Cup of ice

$0.50

Sweet & Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95+

fresh baked cinnamon roll covered in delicious vanilla icing

Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$15.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.95

No Meat

$8.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
A cozy cafe located in Dogwood Village, serving up unique and tasty sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, salads and baked goods.

7106 Dollarway Road, White Hall, AR 71602

Directions

