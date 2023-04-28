Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

The Hive Social

35 Reviews

$$

602 7th St

Oregon City, OR 97045

Popular Items

Aebleskivers

$10.00

Lemon Curd, Seasonal Preserves, Whip

Three Little Pigs

$16.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Cheddar

Southern Drop Biscuits + Gravy

$12.00

Eggs Any Way, Choice of Sausage or Caramelized Onion Gravy

Brunch

Starters

Aebleskivers

$10.00

Lemon Curd, Seasonal Preserves, Whip

Seasonal Toast

$13.00

Rotating selection of loaded toast or plain avocado with an entire avocado, salt, and lime. Please ask for today's selection.

Crispy Grit Cake

$10.00

Avocado smash, achiote dressing, cilantro

Fried Spring Onions

$11.00

Served with garlic crisp aioli

Koldbord

$16.00

Smoked salmon, whipped feta, pickled and raw vegetables, rye crostini, stone ground mustard

Spring Board

$10.00

Raw spring veggies, with a carrot top pesto and green goddess dressing

Brunch Croquettes

$12.00

ementaller and parmesan croquette, with yellow cury

Morning

Boring Breakfast

$16.00

Two eggs*, herbed potatoes, and choice of bacon, sausage, or sautéed vegetables

Nashville Hot Chicken

$19.00

Mary’s bone-in fried chicken, pickles, herb-buttered challah toast, Alabama white sauce

Scratch-Made Country Fried Rib Eye Steak

$29.00

Eggs, Choice of Sausage or Caramelized Onion Gravy, crispy potatoes

Shrimp + Grits

$17.00

Southern Drop Biscuits + Gravy

$12.00

Eggs Any Way, Choice of Sausage or Caramelized Onion Gravy

Major + Patatas

$25.00

Herb-marinated Painted Hills teres major, Patas bravas, salsa Verde, burrata, avocado, cilantro

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Fried Tortillas, onions, garlic, two sunnyside eggs, fetta, spring onion, avocado, creme fraiche, cilantro

Grilled Bok Choy

$14.00

Sauteed Myco Munity mushrooms, garlic, cashews, spring onion, toasted sesame, kaffir lime dressing

Benedicts

Boring Benny

Boring Benny

$17.00

House Cut Pendleton Ham, Scratch Made Hollandaise, Poached Egg, Drop Biscuit, Herbed Potatoes

Smoked Salmon Benny

$20.00

House smoked Sockeye salmon, scratch-made hollandaise, poached eggs, on phat stacks, with chimichurri served with breakfast potatoes

Bloody Mary Benny

$19.00

Bloody Mary Braised Short Rib, Seasonal Mushrooms, Scratch Made Hollandaise, Poached Egg, Drop Biscuit

Waffles + Toast

House Waffle

$11.00

Belgian Waffle with Cinnamon, Cardamom Sugar and Espresso Dusted Whipped Cream

Fried Chicken + Waffle

$19.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bourbon Maple Syrup, Sweet Potato Whipped Cream

Bourbon Vanilla Cream French Toast

$18.00

Candied pecan + pumpkin seed brittle, preserves, challah

Churro Phat Stacks

$12.00

Three short stack pancakes, churro cream, doughnie dust, real maple syrup

Eggs + Omelettes

Three Little Pigs

$16.00

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Cheddar

Smoked Leek + Mushroom Omelette

$16.00

MycoMunity Mushrooms, Gruyere, white truffle oil

Egg White Quiche

$15.00

Two slices with goat cheese, smoked leeks, MycoMunity mushrooms, field greens

Soup + Salads

Simple Field Greens Salad

$6.00+

Field Greens, Marinated Onion, Honey Vin

House Caesar

$7.00+

Crispy Capers, Field Greens, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing

Daily Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Herby Potato Salad

$8.00

Mixed herbs, stone ground mustard, spring onions, spices, toum, EVOO, cashews, kaffir lime vin.

Asparagus + Arugula Salad

$16.00

Marinated Asparagus, Arugula, sliced spring onions, soft boiled eggs, fetta, toasted hazelnut, honey vin

Bowls + Plates

Brisket Hash

$19.00

smoked brisket, Raab cabage, spring onions, sweet potato, fresh shaved horseradish, salt and pepper vin, poached eggs*

Goddess Bowl

$17.00

tokyo turnips, raab cabbage, onions, white wine, garlic, roasted carrots, charred cauliflower, seasonal greens, pickled onions, toasted pepitas, nutritional yeast, green goddess dressing

Crispy Pork in Purgatory

$18.00

pork belly, fire roasted tomato shakshouka, braised eggs, spring onions, parmesan toast

Handhelds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Mary’s Farm buttermilk fried chicken, alabama white sauce, house pickles, salt + pepper slaw, potato bun

Boring Burger

$17.00

Two Carmen Ranch Beef Patties, American Cheese, Tomato Chutney, Garlic Aioli, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Mustard Seed, Potato Bun, Handcut Fries or Garden Salad

Social Club

$19.00

Flame broiled Mary’s Farm chicken thigh, thick cut bacon, avocado, tomato chutney, seasonal greens, herb aioli, sourdough

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Poppy seed bun, Romaine, Parmesan, Smoked Salmon, Caesar, Crispy Capers.

Myco Munity Burger

$19.00

Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, Gribble Creek beef patty, hazelnut pesto, gruyere, tomato

Smokey Brisket

$19.00

Smoked Brisket, smoked onions, smoked leeks, Portland French hoagie, red eye gravy

Turkey Croissant

$19.00

Roasted turkey, hazelnut pesto, Mulino Micro greens, Portland French croissant

Ma's Dagwood

$18.00

Marinated Asparagus and onion, radish, roasted carrots, bok choy, arugula, avocado, salt and pepper vin, carrot top pesto, French hoagie

Chili Crisp Garlic Burger

$18.00

two Gribble Creek beef patties, ementaller, chili crisp garlic aioli, potato bun

Maple Bourbon Burger

$19.00

Gribble Creek beef patty, fried egg, bacon, maple bourbon aioli, TMK cheddar, Cheddar kaiser

Ala Carte

Toast

$1.00

Drop Biscuit

$7.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Herbed Country Potatoes

$6.00

Any Way Eggs

$5.00

Bacon

$9.00

Sausage Patty

$9.00

Fruit

$5.00

Gravy

$4.00

Avocado

$5.00

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Biscuit with gravy

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Lox

$8.00

Side Specialty Mushrooms

$12.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Side Greens

$3.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$13.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Sauces

Side Ketchup

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Oil

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Syrup

$0.75

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Lemon Curd

$2.00

Alabama

$0.75

Kids

Kid's Boring Breakfast

$8.00

Kid's Fried Chicken + Biscuit

$8.00

Kids' Burger + Fries

$8.00

Kid Toast

$7.00

Cake and bacon

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee + Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Flat White

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Double Espresso

$3.25

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Chai

$4.75+

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Woodblock Single Origin Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Shangri-La Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Golden Milk

$5.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

April Café Special

$4.00+

Juice, Milk + Soda

Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Soda

$3.00+

Kombucha

$5.00+

Fentiman's Ginger Beer 9.3 Oz

$2.50

Fentiman's Tonic 9.3 Oz

$2.50

Beekeeper's Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$1.00

The Hive Wassil

$6.00Out of stock

Enchanted

$7.00

The Busy Bee

$6.00

Coffee Cocktails

Pumpkin Head

$12.00

Back To December

$13.00

Insomniac Bear

$12.00

4/20

Mountain HooDoo

$6.00

Pack Your Cereal Bowl

$8.00

Group Options

Salads

All salads serve 8-10 guests.

House Caesar Salad Platter (Serves 12)

$60.00

Garden Salad Platter (Serves 12)

$60.00

Seasonal Salad Platter (Serves 12)

$80.00

Arugula and Asparagus Salad

$108.00

German Potato Salad

$84.00

Morning

Whole Quiche (serves 8)

$32.00

Biscuits + Gravy Platter (serves 12)

$80.00

Seasonal Brisket Hash (serves 12)

$228.00

Lunch

Social Club Sandwich Platter (Serves 12)

$228.00

Flame-broiled chicken, thick-cut bacon, avocado, tomato chutney, butter lettuce, herb remoulade, thick-sliced sourdough Serving size is half of the size served in-house (two large sections per person)

Grinder Sandwich Platter

$228.00

White Cheddar, Field Greens, Aoili, Salami, Pickled Mustard Seed, Salt + Pepper, Balsamic Reduc

Burger Box (Serves 12)

$228.00

Carmen Ranch beef patties, american cheese, potato bun Fixings include tomato chutney, garlic aioli, house pickles, caramelized onion, pickled mustard seed, seasonal greens

Baked

Cookies by the Dozen

$36.00

Biscuits by the Dozen

$45.00

Beverages

Sister's Drip Coffee - 96 Oz

$25.00

Shangri-La Iced Tea - 96 Oz.

$25.00

Beekeeper's Lemon Fizz - 96 Oz.

$36.00

Roots + Bark Soda - 96 Oz

$36.00

Rosemary Grapefruit Spritzer - 96 Oz.

$36.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch made, seed-to-plate brunch. Elevated farm-style brunch and casual lunch items, handcrafted sodas, espresso, and craft cocktails. Takeout menu features individual and family meals as well as group options for meetings and gatherings.

Website

Location

602 7th St, Oregon City, OR 97045

Directions

The Hive Social image
The Hive Social image

