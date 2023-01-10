Bars & Lounges
American
The Hive Tavern and Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
The Hive is a great place to eat that combines a welcoming atmosphere with handcrafted food and sophisticated drinks. Our mission is to give our customers a place to celebrate all of life’s moments, with inspired offerings and friendly service.
204 W Main St., Saint Charles, IL 60174
