Bars & Lounges
American

The Hive Tavern and Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

204 W Main St.

Saint Charles, IL 60174

Popular Items

Harvest Salad

Lunch Special Combo

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$9.99

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$9.99

1/2 Salad & Soup

$9.99

Shareables

Dip Duo

$13.00

Choose 2 Dips between Traditional Guacamole Cheese Dip- Melted Chihuahua Cheese topped with Chorizo and strips of Poblano Pepper Jalapeno Popper Dip- Cream Cheese, Jalapeños peppers and Bacon. Traditional Pico De Gallo

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Tender strips of marinated chicken, hand breaded and fried. Served with our signature Honey Mustard. Also Served Buffalo Style.

Portobello Pub Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Sliced Portobello mushrooms lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with Chipotle Ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin Cheddar, breaded and served with a side of Ranch and Marinara.

Wings

$8.00+

6, 8 or 12 Jumbo marinated wings tossed in one of our signature sauces. Comes with celery and carrots. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Potachos

$9.00

Potato Chips loaded with Queso, Pico De Gallo and Guacamole. Sub Tots or Fries/$2

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$14.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp wrapped in Apple Wood smoked Bacon on a bed of spicy Coleslaw served with a side of Honey Tajin Sauce and our Signature Honey Sauce.

Shrimp and Fish Ceviche Bruschetta

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Cheese Curd Flight

$13.00

Sliders

Burger Sliders

$15.00

Rueban Sliders

$15.00

Steak Sliders

$15.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Soup and Chili

Chili

$5.00+

Comes with Onion and Cheese

French Onion

$4.00+

Creamy Tomato

$4.00+

Soup of the day

$4.00+

Changes Daily. Call for Updates.

Salads

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola and Green Apple. Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.

Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce with house made croutons, Parmesan Cheese. Tossed in Honey Lime Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Green Bell Peppers. Served with Greek Dressing on the side.

SouthWest Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato and Tortilla Strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette on the side.

FlatBreads

BBQ Chicken FlatBread

$14.00

Diced grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Gouda, Avocado and Bacon. Drizzled with Honey BBQ. Topped with Mix Arugula and Cilantro. Served with a side of Ranch.

Cheeseburger Flatbread

$14.00

Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles and Tomato

Truffle Mushroom

$14.00

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Marinated Steak Topped with Cilantro, Onion and Chihuahua Cheese on Corn Tortillas. Served with a side of Cilantro- Lime Rice and Refried Beans.

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Tinga Chicken, Pico de Gallo and a Chipotle Aioli Drizzle. Served on Corn Tortillas. Side of Cilantro- Lime Rice and Refried Beans.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fried White Fish, Carrot and Cucumber Slaw with an Avocado Lime Crema. Served on Corn Tortillas. Side of Cilantro-Lime Rice and Refried Beans.

Sweet Potato

$14.00

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$14.00

Fettuccine Pasta cooked in a Creamy Cajun Sauce with Red Peppers, Onions and Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread.

Jambalaya

$17.00

Shrimp, Chicken and Chorizo Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Tossed in a spicy Creole Rice.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.00

2 Large pieces of fried White Fish. Served with Fries and a side of Spicy Coleslaw. Tater sauce and Lemon Wedge on side.

Entree Side Salad

Entree Soup

Entree Caesar

Pineapple Steak

$26.00

Surf and Turf

$28.00

Burgers

BYO Burger

$13.00

Build Your Own Burger. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Patty Melt

$14.00

8oz Beef patty, Chef Jam, White Cheddar, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and a Truffle Aioli.

Stinger Burger

$15.00

8oz patty, Fried Egg, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Aioli.

Western Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$16.50

HandHelds

The Hive Steak Sandwich

$27.00

Aged ribeye steak, Cherry Tomato, Grilled Onions, Brie Cheese, Pesto and Truffle Aioli. Served on a Jalapeño Cheddar Roll. **CAN NOT BE MADE AS A WRAP**

The Hive Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar and Gouda Cheese Melted on Texas Toast with a Garlic Aioli. Served with Creamy Tomato Soup for dipping on the Side.

BYO Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Pork

$15.00

Reuben Melt

$15.00

BLT

$11.00

Loads of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on Texas Toast. Can Sub as a Wrap.

Club Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Three Layers of White Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Turkey Breast, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Apple wood smoked Bacon and Regular Mayo. Can Be Sub as a Wrap

Tuna Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Our House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Buttery Croissant. Can Be sub as a wrap.

The Chi Town Wrap

$15.00

Thin Strips of Steak, Giardiniera Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Red and Green Peppers in a Honey Wheat Wrap.

Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly Sliced Deli style Ham, Pickle Rounds with Melted Swiss cheese. Served on a Buttery Croissant.

Cheese

Sides

House made Potato Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$6.00

Mini Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Cheese Burgers

$6.00

Spaghetti

$6.00

Desserts

Earth Cup

$5.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Sundae

$6.00

Lava Cake

$7.50

Doughnuts

$8.00

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Side Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Habanero Mango

$0.50

Side House Honey Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Wednesday Food Specials

Wednesday Chicken Sandiwch

$5.00

Wednesday Wing Special

$1.00

Friday Food Specials

Friday Fish Fry

$12.99

Sunday Food Specials

Sunday Special Wings

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Hive is a great place to eat that combines a welcoming atmosphere with handcrafted food and sophisticated drinks. Our mission is to give our customers a place to celebrate all of life’s moments, with inspired offerings and friendly service.

Website

Location

204 W Main St., Saint Charles, IL 60174

Directions

