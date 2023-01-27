Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Gorge Eatery

121 Reviews

$$$

500 Bridge St

Weissport, PA 18235

BOTTLED & CANNED BEER

ESCAPE GOAT GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

EVIL GENIUS ADULTING

$7.00

EVIL GENIUS STACYS MOM

$6.00Out of stock

FEGLEY RUDE ELF

$9.00

FEGLEY TESGUINO MEXICAN LAGER

$9.00

FUNK BREWING CITRUS IPA

$9.00

FUNK BREWING PEACH BIKES

$7.00

FUNK BREWING PIPE DREAM HAZY IPA

$9.00Out of stock

GREATLAKES LEMON HEFE

$7.00

H.B. SUMMER SPLASH

$7.00

MYSTERY IPA SIX PACK

$25.00

MYSTERY SIX PACK

$20.00

NESHAMINY CREEK HAZE

$10.00

NESHAMINY CREEK SHAPE OF HOPS

$10.00Out of stock

NEW TRAIL HICKORY RUN IPA

$10.00

NEWBELGIUM FAT TIRE

$6.00

OOZLEFINCH BLIZZIE IPA

$9.00

R.R. BIRTHDAY SUIT

$9.00

R.R. FOG MONSTER

$9.00

R.R. FOG MONSTER NEIPA

$9.00

R.R. FOOLS GOLD

$9.00

R.R. HEARTS AND STARSHIPS

$9.00Out of stock

R.R. KING WOLF

$9.00

R.R. LUMINOUS

$9.00

R.R. SNOW FLYER

$9.00

R.R. STRANGE LOVE

$9.00

R.R. TASTING COLORS - PLUM & BLACK CURRANT

$9.00

S.B.C. BLACK OUT BERRY

$5.50

S.B.C. BLUEBERRY THRILL

$5.50

S.B.C. ORANGE ALE

$5.50

S.T. 8 DAYS A WEEK BLONDE ALE

$5.00

S.T. BLUEBERRY WHIRL MILKSHAKE IPA

$9.00Out of stock

S.T. CREME BRULEE NITRO STOUT

$11.00Out of stock

S.T. IPA

$8.00

S.T. NICE SLICE WATERMELON ALE

$8.00

S.T. SMORES NITRO STOUT

$11.00

SAM ADAMS PORCH ROCKER

$5.00

SAM ADAMS BOSTON

$5.00

SAM ADAMS WICKED EASY

$5.00Out of stock

SLY FOX DOG WILL HUNT LAGER

$8.00

SPRING HOUSE COMMANDER SALAMANDER

$7.00Out of stock

SPRING HOUSE DAILY PLANET

$7.00

ST 2x MILK STOUT

$8.00Out of stock

THREE FLOYDS ZOMBIE DUST

$8.00

TWO ROBBERS ORANGE MANGO SELTZER

$6.00

TWO ROBBERS PEACH BERRY SELTZER

$6.00

TWO ROBBERS PINEAPPLE GINGER SELTZER

$6.00Out of stock

TWO ROBBERS WATERMELON CUCUMBER SELTZER

$6.00

UNTITLED ART BLACKnBLUE PANCAKE IMP STOUT

$12.00Out of stock

VICTORY HOP DEVIL IPA

$7.00

VICTORY LIBERTY BELL DOUBLE IPA

$9.00

YARDS FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

YARDS PHILTHY HAZY IPA

$6.50Out of stock

YARDS PYNK

$6.50

YARDS SUMMER CRUSH

$6.50Out of stock

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.00

YUENGLING GOLDEN PILSNER

$4.00

YUENGLING LAGER

$4.00

YUENGLING LAGER LIGHT

$4.00

SELTZERS

TRULY

GIFT CARD

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

40

$40.00

$20

$20.00

70

$70.00

$30

$30.00

$15

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Contemporary American eatery serving up a limited menu of tasty delights focusing on premium ingredients in a unique spacious environment

500 Bridge St, Weissport, PA 18235

